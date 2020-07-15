2336
Dugout Discussion July 15

Sterling benched as Guardiola subjects Man City to heavy rotation

2,336 Comments
Pep Guardiola has struck perhaps the cruellest rotation blow of 2019/20 as he benched a swathe of Manchester City assets for an appealing home match against Bournemouth.

Raheem Sterling (£11.8m), Kevin De Bruyne (£10.8m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.6m) were all among those selected to watch the initial proceedings among the substitutes.

That could prove a particularly disastrous development among the top 10,000 Fantasy Premier League managers with roughly 20% of them handing Sterling the armband for Gameweek 36+ and just over 10% opting for De Bruyne.

Gabriel Jesus (£9.8m) and Phil Foden (£5.5m) are among the fortunate souls to survive Guardiola’s infamous rotation policy, both named in the front-three alongside Bernardo Silva (£7.6m).

There will be plenty of attention on David Silva (£7.3m) who scored 17 points in his last home match against Newcastle.

The points potential for all Manchester City attackers has certainly taken a boost from the Bournemouth line-up, which features left-back Lloyd Kelly (£4.4m) filling in at centre-back again, this time alongside Steve Cook (£5.0m).

Meanwhile, not even Aymeric Laporte (£6.3m) could escape Guardiola’s roulette, selected on the bench to allow John Stones (£5.3m) and Nicolas Otamendi (£4.8m) to start together at centre-back.

Manchester City were not the only team to shuffle the pack for Gameweek 36+ with Wolves also making some alterations to key personnel.

Matt Doherty (£6.5m) has dropped to the bench, which means a start at right wing-back for Adama Traoré (£5.6m).

The FPL midfielder’s drop back to a deeper role has left a space open in the front-three, where Daniel Podence (£4.9m) joins Diogo Jota (£6.0m) and Raúl Jiménez (£8.1m).

Wolves face a Burnley side which still features Erik Pieters (£4.2m) in midfield and Jay Rodriguez (£5.7m) up-front with Chris Wood (£6.1m).

Finally, Spurs are in action at Newcastle, with their key Fantasy assets all in place, even Serge Aurier (£5.1m) whose family have faced a difficult week.

The right-back is joined in the team by Son Heung-min (£9.6m) and Harry Kane (£10.9m) while Newcastle go with a 4-2-3-1 formation in support of Dwight Gayle (£5.0m).

Full Line-ups

Burnley XI: Pope; C Taylor, Tarkowski, K Long, Bardsley; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Pieters; Rodriguez, Wood.

Wolves XI: Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Boly; Vinagre, Neves, Moutinho, Traoré; D Jota, Jiménez, Podence.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Mendy, Otamendi, Stones, Walker; Fernandinho, Gündogan, D Silva; Foden, Jesus, B Silva.

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale; Rico, L Kelly, S Cook, Stacey; J King, Billing, Lerma, Gosling, Stanislas; Solanke.

Newcastle United XI: Dúbravka; Yedlin, Fernández, Schär, Krafth; Shelvey, Bentaleb; Ritchie, Almirón, Saint-Maximin; Gayle.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; B Davies, Sánchez, Alderweireld, Aurier; Winks, Sissoko; Son, Lo Celso, Moura; Kane.

2,336 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    I really really need a Salah blank..

    Open Controls
    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      And a Martínez Cleanie would be lovely.

      Open Controls
    2. HashAttack
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      ... and a TAA blank, and a Bruno blank

      Open Controls
  2. Lindelol
    • 1 Year
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    10 points from 4 including captain 🙁

    Open Controls
  3. Mané money
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Is Greenwood definitely out?

    Open Controls
    1. Zilla
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Doubt so no

      Open Controls
    2. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Not looking good. Apparently swelling on the ankle Romeu chopped down.

      Open Controls
  4. SB007
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    ML leader does cap KDB vc Sterling.

    All of a sudden triple captain Pulisic looking alright.

    Open Controls
  5. Tempestic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Wish city had held the clean sheet

    Open Controls
  6. TheDragon
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Salah & TAA are due hauls aren’t they?

    Open Controls
    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      TAA. Salah can wait a week. 😉

      Open Controls
    2. Would Ed Woodward
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      I got rid of TAA, haul incoming.

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        My spidey sense is tingling for a TAA haul. Early FK goal and an assist

        Open Controls
      2. Mingo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Me too, last week for Azpi. It was a calculated gamble but super risky. A Salah hattrick with no TAA involvement in a 3-1 win would be delightful!

        Open Controls
    3. ALI_G
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      last time I got rid of TAA was the Leicester game, 24 points

      Open Controls
  7. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Hehe. Last gw Boly on bench, did not get the points. This week I am getting the points from bench and it is no surprise that the cs was lost on 90+6.

    Open Controls
  8. Dacra
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Are the stupid 5 subs making teams all weird and conceding more late?

    Open Controls
    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Maybe. Like an international friendly. The A side are good. The second string aren’t quite so.

      Open Controls
    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Which teams? Working for some, not working for others. What's your observation?

      Open Controls
  9. Bookkeeper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Burnley one annoying team. Just p*ss off!

    Open Controls
  10. Zim0
    • 1 Year
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Will kane be available for Leicester u think? What's the injury? Was watching the City-Bournemouth match

    Open Controls
    1. Van der Faart
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      He walked off fine. Think he was just winded.

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • 1 Year
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Oh cool nice. Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Benjustjamin
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      yeh should be, took a heavyish rib hit heading the ball into the net, walked off fine

      Open Controls
  11. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Selling Jimmy was a mistake. DCL to haul now that I sold him

    Open Controls
  12. Ole Trafford
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    I own treble wolves defence. The heartbreak of losing those points last minute against Sheffield United made me wise up and bench Patricio and Saiss this time though. I’ll take Dohertys points and run.

    Open Controls
    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      It has been good for so long

      Open Controls
    2. Wirbelwind
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      a penalty save would have been such a massive points swing

      Open Controls
    3. ALI_G
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 5 hours ago

      treble of any team is too much

      Open Controls
  13. Zim0
    • 1 Year
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Want spurs and sheffield to beat leicester

    Open Controls
    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Computer says No

      Open Controls
  14. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    DSilva and Alonso in for KDB and Lescelles worked out, but VC Dilva still hurts

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Ugh i captained pulisic and vc silva too.

      Open Controls
  15. ManUnitedComeBack
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    7 from 4 players is not acceptable for a City game against Bournemouth

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      8 from 4 inc Sterling C, shite!

      Open Controls
    2. elchilangles
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      they were lucky to get 3 points!

      Open Controls
      1. DandyDon
        • 1 Year
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Lol

        Open Controls
  16. SmackMyBilicUp
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Probably the most frustrating game of football I've had to endure with sterling as my captain.

    And there was people last night thinking captaining pulisic was a failure.

    Open Controls
    1. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Not as bad as having 3 Son(TC) points a few weeks back. Lessons for next season

      Open Controls
      1. SmackMyBilicUp
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Does make me feel slightly better. Thank you.

        Open Controls
  17. Mané money
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Sterling C was massively damaging but owning Dilva, Doherty and Jimenez are still giving me a green arrow

    Open Controls
  18. Differentiator
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Ederson and Otamendi owner 🙁 🙁 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. sunzip14
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      how about Kane?

      Open Controls
  19. Shark Team
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Anyone considering Stanislas to replace Pulisic?

    Open Controls
  20. Nightf0x
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Martinez
    Taa sais long (taylor lascels)
    Kdb mane bruno sterling (puli)
    Jimi rash greenwod

    Which?
    A) grenwod mane -4 to ings/wilson martial
    B) jimi to ings
    C) taylor (if injury is bad) to pieters/bardsley
    D) taa greenwod -4 to pieters/bardsley ings/wilson

    Open Controls
  21. Shark Team
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Rock n Roll "Hurricane" on the last gws is an FPL rule

    Open Controls
  22. Wirbelwind
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Well, those were a bit underwhelming 'easy haul games' vs norwich and bournemouth. Bournemouth put up a lot bigger fight than expected.
    Happy with Vardy->Jesus I suppose, as long as Vardy blanks.

    Jiminez shows just how reliable he is. Definitely no longer considering getting him out, as tempting as other pastures like ings might look

    Open Controls
    1. ALI_G
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 5 hours ago

      2 weeks ago everyone was selling him...

      Open Controls
  23. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Just can't get a captaincy decision right since lockdown!

    Open Controls
    1. elchilangles
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      I haven't been able to get one right since GW1!

      Open Controls
  24. Fantasydreamer
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Changed Kane and d.silva to Jesus and martial two mins before deadline on free hit. This game can be very cruel

    Open Controls
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      What was your reasoning? If you had decided on Kane & Silva, what was the criteria for such a rapid change of tactic?

      Open Controls
      1. Fantasydreamer
        • 2 Years
        1 day, 5 hours ago

        He told me his free hit team and I bottled it

        Open Controls
  25. TheDragon
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Was all set on Foden captain all week but bottled it last minute and went to Fernandes.

    Given how this season is going it’s very likely Fernandes is sent off tomorrow. Sorry In advance owners

    Open Controls
  26. I love Spurs
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    Refereeing and Man United.

    Football’s greatest love story.

    Open Controls

