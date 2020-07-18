1634
Captain Sensible July 18

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 37+?

1,634 Comments
Share

There are a number of viable options for the Fantasy Premier League captaincy in Gameweek 37+.

Favourable fixtures for Manchester United, Manchester City, Wolves, Burnley and, according to some, Liverpool, have widened the spread of those considered for the armband by the Fantasy community.

As ever, the Captain Sensible article is here to help you sift through all the different candidates using each player’s underlying statistics from their last four matches compared against the defences they are about to face.

As this uses data from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

Captain Poll

Manchester United options top the captain poll for Gameweek 37+ with Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m) and Anthony Martial (£8.5m) the two most popular for the armband.

They both face West Ham on Wednesday evening, each asset on a reliable run of form.

The Portuguese international has now hit 105 points across his first 12 Manchester United matches, averaging 8.8 points per outing; good enough to convince 20.9% of our voters to deem him the best captain for the penultimate Gameweek of the season.

FPL lessons learned as Martial and Rashford outscore Fernandes

Meanwhile, Martial has delivered a double-figure haul in every home appearance since the Premier League returned, registering five goals and three assists in just three matches at Old Trafford. Therefore, the Frenchman is not far behind Fernandes for armband support, 17.7% voting for him ahead of Gameweek 37+.

Danny Ings‘ (£7.6m) impressive scoring run was extended against Brighton, his total of five goals more than any other forward since the Premier League restart. During that period, Bournemouth have been breached 15 times, the second-worst in the division. That combination of statistics is clearly enough for 6.9% of our voters to go with the differential tactic of sticking the armband on Ings.

The same number of managers have declared their support for Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) as he prepares to face Watford at Vicarage Road. Manchester City options are somewhat problematic in Gameweek 37+ as the next deadline occurs several hours before they play Arsenal in the FA Cup, and roughly three days before their actual Premier League fixture.

1

Following a complete rest against Bournemouth, De Bruyne feels the most likely to start at Watford but he could always get injured in the Cup. Either way, the awkward schedule has put paid to much captaincy consideration for Pep Guardiola’s men, the Belgian midfielder the only one of only two Citizens to be selected by more the 2% in this poll.

Completing the top five in the latest vote, Nick Pope (£5.1m) makes a rare appearance in the conversation for the goalkeeper’s union. The 5.7% support for Burnley’s shot-stopper does make a lot sense considering his team’s defensive record this season. He has 14 clean sheets to his name, the joint-highest of any goalkeeper in 2019/20 while Norwich have scored just once since the Premier League restart. 

Raheem Sterling‘s (£11.9m) one-point cameo against Bournemouth will be enough to put some Fantasy managers off, but some are prepared to take the risk on Manchester City’s number seven. Provided he can come through the FA Cup semi-final unscathed, the rest last time out does stand Sterling in good stead of starting at Watford, where he could extend his Project Restart record of six goals and three assists. It is that explosive capability which has convinced 5% of voters to go with the premium midfielder.

using-the-top-10000-ownership-to-increase-your-fpl-rank-andys-article 7

Chris Wood (£6.1m) has been a much-discussed option in the Fantasy community this week as he prepares to face Norwich, the team that has conceded the most since the Premier League returned (16 goals). 4.5% of our voters believe Wood will be the one to make the most of that, as he enjoys his best-ever Premier League season in terms of goals scored (12) and FPL points (120).

There is a similar level of support for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.9m) as Arsenal prepare to travel to Aston Villa. Dean Smith’s men have made improvements at the back of late but with the Premier League season winding to a close, they may have to come out of their shell in the final two matches, which could leave room for Arsenal’s Golden Boot chasing striker to exploit.

Perhaps the most striking result of this latest captain poll is the lack of backing for Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), chosen as the best captain by just 4.1%. Yes, the Egyptian has blanked in each of his last two outings, but most would agree he was unlucky to do so on both occasions. With Salah ramping up his shot output in recent games, and Chelsea’s defence conceding an average of 1.8 goals per away match this season, there already appears to be opportunity for big gains offering itself to anyone willing to captain Salah.

Raúl Jiménez (£8.1m) has a favourable fixture in Gameweek 37+ as well, as Wolves host a Crystal Palace side that feels either on the beach, on its last legs, or both. The Eagles have conceded 15 times since the Premier League restart, only Norwich performing worse in that department (16), and they are now short of Patrick van Aanholt (£5.6m), Gary Cahill (£4.4m) and James Tomkins (£5.0m) at the back.

Despite a double-figure haul against that Palace defence on Thursday night, which had been coming for a while, Marcus Rashford (£8.9m) has not received the same attention for the Gameweek 37+ captaincy than Fernandes and Martial, chosen by just 3.6% of our voters. But he is just as reliable as his midfield counterparts at Old Trafford, although less explosive thus far, averaging 7.3 points per game there since the Premier League returned.

Harry Kane (£10.9m), Son Heung-min (£9.6m), Gabriel Jesus (£9.8m) and Jamie Vardy (£9.8m) are the only other assets considered by more than 1% in the captain poll.

Player statistics – Last four matches

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 37+

Become a Member and access our data

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50, which will give subscribers access to the end of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,634 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Legend Squad
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    TAA AWB Stephens Saiss

    Bench one? Currently benching Stephens

    Open Controls
    1. Darnell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      TAA

      Open Controls
  2. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Any news regarding Aurier back in England today or not?

    Open Controls
  3. jtaylor500
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    A) Alonso & Giroud- Wood & Tarkowski
    B) Alonso & Pulisic- Son & Pieters
    C) Pulisic & Giroud- Son & Rodriguez

    All for -4 hit (need to make the defensive change at very least)

    Open Controls
    1. coolmule
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. betojohn
      • 2 Years
      59 mins ago

      A and B equal i think

      Open Controls
  4. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Stoke G

    Open Controls
  5. Gowiththeflow
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Who to bench: 1) Greenwood or 2) Vardy?

    Help please

    Open Controls
    1. Eastman
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Greenwood

      Open Controls
  6. Vimes (No Arsenal Players)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Play one:

    A) TAA (CHE h)
    B) Digne (EVE h)
    C) Greenwood (WHU h)

    Open Controls
    1. HIAFL (Howe to Train your D…
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      green

      Open Controls
  7. tokara
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Is Aurier back training?

    Open Controls
  8. rookie manager
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    I've not seen much talk of it in the discussions for utd as have for city and arsenal around FA cup fixture - is there not a rotation / tiredness risk on their attack and defence options for the west ham match?

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Utd and Chelsea will prioritise top 4, so expect massive rotation. Of course they won't change the whole 11 but still, the big guns will be rested

      Open Controls
      1. rookie manager
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        So you think rested at weekend, full force on Tuesday?

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          Yup 99% sure that both sides will be second string, ighalo James Fred peierea mctoninay lingard etc Chelsea will do the same

          Open Controls
          1. rookie manager
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 42 mins ago

            Fair cheers - I kept fernandes but will add rashford too (FH team) but may still keep Antonio in case defenders are the same/bit tired

            Open Controls
        2. ...al
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Most likely. 3rd and 4th are imperative and it seems like City/Arse will take the cup. No point in putting your players into a final when 3rd/4th i more important

          Game and minute management will be key

          Open Controls
  9. SomeoneKnows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Pope (Martinez)
    TAA, Saiss, Pieters (Lascelles*, Holgate*)
    KDB, Salah, Fernandes, Martial, Pulisic
    Vardy, Rashford (Connolly)

    A) Pulisic > David Silva
    B) Vardy > Jesus
    C) Lascelles > Lamptey
    D) Roll Transfer

    Open Controls
    1. Be Water
      41 mins ago

      I would do B or roll the transfer.

      Open Controls
  10. BNMC
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Talk me out of Doherty C.

    Pros:
    - Palace are toothless
    - Wolves top of CS odds
    - PVA is out so they’ll have a makeshift LB
    - Was benched last game so should be raring to go
    - A huge differential
    - Not playing in the cup so no injury risk

    Con:
    - Logic never works in FPL

    Open Controls
  11. migas2k7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Martial or rashford for captain and why?

    Open Controls
    1. ...al
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Bruno/Martial for me as they are mids

      Open Controls
    2. Kreedas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I'm going for martial with KDB as vice. I do not have rashford but would probably still choose martial for OOP points

      Open Controls
    3. Be Water
      44 mins ago

      I don't have Rashford but do have Bruno and Marshie. I'm going Marshie and would do even if I had Rashford.

      Open Controls
  12. CBS
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Jesus to Ings this gameweek.
    Yes or no?

    Open Controls
    1. ...al
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I would like INgs myself, but selling Jesus for him with that fixture might be unwise

      Open Controls
    2. Kreedas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      No, get ings in for someone else

      Open Controls
    3. Be Water
      42 mins ago

      No. Keep Jesus. I'm getting Jimmy out next week for him. Have Ings already.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.