885
Dugout Discussion July 20

A start for £4.0m defender Branthwaite as Everton take on unchanged Blades

885 Comments
Share

There are two Premier League matches kicking off at 18:00 BST this evening, with interest from a Fantasy perspective mostly focused on the game at Bramall Lane.

Everton make the trip to South Yorkshire to take on Sheffield United, while on the south coast, Brighton and Hove Albion face Newcastle United.

The Blades are unchanged despite falling to a 2-0 defeat to Leicester City last week, which means another benching for John Lundstram (£4.6m) and John Fleck (£4.7m).

The team news is not quite as straightforward for the Toffees, however.

Carlo Ancelotti will be without Yerry Mina (£5.3m) and Mason Holgate (£4.3m) for the rest of the campaign, so budget Fantasy Premier League defender Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.0m) makes his first Premier League start at centre-half.

Branthwaite for Holgate is one of four changes that the Everton boss has made.

Gylfi Sigurdsson (£7.3m), Djibril Sidibe (£5.0m) and Theo Walcott (£6.2m) are recalled, with Alex Iwobi (£5.6m), Seamus Coleman (£5.3m) and Bernard (£6.4m) dropping to the bench.

At the Amex Stadium, Graham Potter has made his now-customary handful of changes for the visit of Newcastle.

Yves Bissouma (£5.0m), Pascal Gross (£6.2m) and Aaron Mooy (£4.7m) are all brought back into the starting XI, with Davy Propper (£4.8m), Solly March (£4.6m) and Glenn Murray (£5.4m) making way.

For all of the Magpies’ injury woes, Steve Bruce has changed just two of his side from the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur – and only one of those alterations is enforced.

Javier Manquillo (£4.3m) and Danny Rose (£5.3m) replace DeAndre Yedlin (£4.4m) and the injured Fabian Schar (£5.0m) in defence, which will presumably see Emil Krafth (£4.3m) move over to centre-half.

Despite being classed as a ‘big doubt’ with a calf problem, Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.3m) is passed fit to start.

Mathew Ryan (£4.7m) and Lewis Dunk (£4.8m) are the only two players in the starting XIs in Sussex who have a double-digit FPL ownership, although there is only modest interest within the top 10k.

John Egan (£4.7m) is the most popular pick from the top 10,000 on show at Bramall Lane, meanwhile, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin‘s (£6.1m) fall from grace continuing: his ‘effective ownership’ in the top 10k is just 1.71% for tonight’s game.

Sheffield United XI: Henderson, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Osborn, Stevens, McBurnie, McGoldrick.

Everton XI: Pickford, Sidibe, Branthwaite, Keane, Digne, Walcott, Gomes, Davies, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan, Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Bissouma, Stephens, Groß, Trossard, Mooy, Maupay.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Krafth, Fernandez, Rose, Shelvey, Bentaleb, Ritchie, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Gayle.

Try Fantasy Football Scout Membership for free with our three-day trial

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50, which will give subscribers access to the end of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

885 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mr. Chimes
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Saiss benching is a real bummer when my ML rival hasn’t changed his team in 5 weeks, all of a sudden has Boly plus BB hauling 19 points for him...

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Proper annoying mate second in my mini league has Patrício and Doherty and I have Doherty and Saiss, hopefully Saiss doesn’t come on tho, Fernandez clean sheet to come in!!

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. Chimes
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Yeah I’ve got Patricio but Greenwood ahead of Azpi on the bench so a 1 pointer from Saiss is the best I can ask for lol. Good luck!

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Azpilicueta could feasible get an attacking return this week!! Best of luck to you too mate!!

          Open Controls
  2. Dont_Win_Friends_With_Salah…
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Not so humble brag, but my FH team have 37 points already, from 5 players. I get very depressed looking at the shambles it goes back to next week.

    Open Controls
  3. GARY AND JAMIE
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Watching this with no Wolves not good. Eating my tea likes its a last meal before I walk the green mile

    Open Controls
    1. Fred54
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      *Gold mile.

      Open Controls
  4. Long ago I drew a walrus
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Back in an hour to watch the Wolves game. They don't usually turn up until the second half

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      😀
      Savage

      Open Controls
    2. Jealous Viper
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Shame you'll miss Dohertys first half brace then

      Open Controls
  5. Little Red Lacazette
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    What do you think will be the starting prices of the following next season?
    A. Pope
    B. Ings
    C. KDB
    D. Bruno

    Open Controls
    1. Jag-z
      50 mins ago

      5.5
      8.5
      12
      10.5

      Open Controls
    2. Jealous Viper
      • 2 Years
      50 mins ago

      A. 5.5
      B. 9
      C. 11
      D. 10

      Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      48 mins ago

      Yeah, guess Pope will be 5.5.

      Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      5.0-5.5
      8.5-9.0
      11.5-12.0
      10.0-11.0

      Open Controls
    5. Mac90
      • 6 Years
      just now

      1. 5.5
      2. 8.5
      3. 12.5
      4. 11.5

      Open Controls
  6. Jealous Viper
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Doherty goal will do very nicely

    Open Controls
  7. Fred54
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Doherty RC would be a decent rank rise...

    Open Controls
  8. Babit1967
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Doherty Patrício can you keep a cleanie pls ?

    Open Controls
  9. Little Red Lacazette
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Jimi brace.

    Open Controls
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Would be nice

      Open Controls
  10. Will J 256
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Would you have Aurier or tierney on your free hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Jealous Viper
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Aurier. Watford may still have something to play for

      Open Controls
    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Aurier

      Open Controls
  11. gers23
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Could Auba be benched tomorrow. Would tip off a horrible end to season

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Doubt it tbh.

      Open Controls
  12. Jealous Viper
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    I find myself day dreaming about having Messi in FPL. What a joy that would be. Priced at 15m maybe?

    Open Controls
    1. JJO
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      Would ruin this game

      Open Controls
      1. JJO
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        But would be great for us that cant choose right captain

        Open Controls
        1. Jealous Viper
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Perma cap definitely

          Open Controls
    2. Mac90
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Probably. My god if he goes to Mancity. Pls dont

      Open Controls
  13. I hate Moreno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Prediction: Wolves to win 1-0. Jiminez goal. Saiss subbed on for Jiminez somewhere between 78th and 84th minute.

    Open Controls
  14. abaalan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Vardy to Jesus easy transfer for last gw?

    Open Controls
    1. Bookkeeper
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      48 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
    2. ritzyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    3. The Dance
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    4. Mac90
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Check the line up first. Wait til last min if possible

      Open Controls
  15. Luka does it again
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Tyrick Mitchell being thrown in I see, didn't do AWB too bad. Good luck to the youngster.

    Open Controls
  16. GARY AND JAMIE
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Traore about to eat Mitchell

    Open Controls
  17. zhiren
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Quite fixed on 8 players for my FH 38. Which of these 3 will you pick?

    1) Gomez, Mahrez, Auba
    2) TAA, KDB, Antonio

    Martinez
    Pieters // Bardsley
    Martial // Dilva // Salah
    Kane // Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      47 mins ago

      Aurier and Sterling?

      Open Controls
    2. Mac90
      • 6 Years
      just now

      2

      Open Controls
  18. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Doherty brace and Saiss to stay on the bench(Fernandez clean sheet to come in) please!!

    Open Controls
  19. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Time for a Boly header goal?

    Open Controls
  20. Mané money
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    A) Foden to Antonio (352)

    Salah(c) Sterling Dilva Bruno Antonio
    Jimenez Ings

    B) Sterling to Mané (343)

    Salah(c) Mané Dilva Bruno
    Jimenez Ings Wood

    Plan B is the fear of Sterling getting benched. And will \allow me to play Wood, who is giving me a benching headache against Jimi atm.

    Open Controls
    1. Devo-McDuff
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  21. FOO FIGHTER
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    8 points from my punt Dunk. Now for him to score GW38!

    Come on Pat and Doc, do your thing bro's!!!

    Open Controls
  22. Says
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Richarleson scored the only goal in the game, but isn't even in the top 5 Everton players for bonus. How bad was he??

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.