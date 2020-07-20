A start for £4.0m defender Branthwaite as Everton take on unchanged Blades

There are two Premier League matches kicking off at 18:00 BST this evening, with interest from a Fantasy perspective mostly focused on the game at Bramall Lane.

Everton make the trip to South Yorkshire to take on Sheffield United, while on the south coast, Brighton and Hove Albion face Newcastle United.

The Blades are unchanged despite falling to a 2-0 defeat to Leicester City last week, which means another benching for John Lundstram (£4.6m) and John Fleck (£4.7m).

The team news is not quite as straightforward for the Toffees, however.

Carlo Ancelotti will be without Yerry Mina (£5.3m) and Mason Holgate (£4.3m) for the rest of the campaign, so budget Fantasy Premier League defender Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.0m) makes his first Premier League start at centre-half.

Branthwaite for Holgate is one of four changes that the Everton boss has made.

Gylfi Sigurdsson (£7.3m), Djibril Sidibe (£5.0m) and Theo Walcott (£6.2m) are recalled, with Alex Iwobi (£5.6m), Seamus Coleman (£5.3m) and Bernard (£6.4m) dropping to the bench.

At the Amex Stadium, Graham Potter has made his now-customary handful of changes for the visit of Newcastle.

Yves Bissouma (£5.0m), Pascal Gross (£6.2m) and Aaron Mooy (£4.7m) are all brought back into the starting XI, with Davy Propper (£4.8m), Solly March (£4.6m) and Glenn Murray (£5.4m) making way.

For all of the Magpies’ injury woes, Steve Bruce has changed just two of his side from the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur – and only one of those alterations is enforced.

Javier Manquillo (£4.3m) and Danny Rose (£5.3m) replace DeAndre Yedlin (£4.4m) and the injured Fabian Schar (£5.0m) in defence, which will presumably see Emil Krafth (£4.3m) move over to centre-half.

Despite being classed as a ‘big doubt’ with a calf problem, Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.3m) is passed fit to start.

Mathew Ryan (£4.7m) and Lewis Dunk (£4.8m) are the only two players in the starting XIs in Sussex who have a double-digit FPL ownership, although there is only modest interest within the top 10k.

John Egan (£4.7m) is the most popular pick from the top 10,000 on show at Bramall Lane, meanwhile, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin‘s (£6.1m) fall from grace continuing: his ‘effective ownership’ in the top 10k is just 1.71% for tonight’s game.

Sheffield United XI: Henderson, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Osborn, Stevens, McBurnie, McGoldrick.

Everton XI: Pickford, Sidibe, Branthwaite, Keane, Digne, Walcott, Gomes, Davies, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan, Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Bissouma, Stephens, Groß, Trossard, Mooy, Maupay.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Krafth, Fernandez, Rose, Shelvey, Bentaleb, Ritchie, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Gayle.

