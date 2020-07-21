Nketiah straight back in Arsenal team after suspension

Eddie Nketiah (£4.3m) makes an immediate return to the Arsenal team following his Gameweek 34+ suspension.

The young striker last a matter of minutes in the 1-1 draw with Leicester, in which he was sent off shortly after taking to the field as a substitute.

With that three-match ban out of the way, Mikel Arteta has thrown him back into the side for his first Premier League appearance since then.

Nketiah is joined in the attack by Arsenal’s key attackers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.9m) and Alexandre Lacazette (£9.2m), who start together again for the first time since the Gameweek 35+ defeat at Spurs.

As has become usual, Arteta has lined his troops up in 3-4-3 formation, Bukayo Saka (£4.7m) and Cédric Soares (£4.8m) providing the width as wing-backs on this occasion.

Aston Villa line-up in their customary 4-3-3 formation, Jack Grealish (£5.9m) and Trézéguet (£5.2m) flanking Mbwana Samatta (£5.1m) in attack.

With Watford losing heavily against Manchester City, Dean Smith’s men may have half an eye on goal difference, as they currently share the same figure (-27) with the Hornets and are three points adrift of safety.

Aston Villa XI: Reina; Targett, Mings, Konsa, Elmohamady; Hourihane, D Luiz, McGinn; Grealish, Samatta, Trézéguet.

Arsenal XI: Martínez; Kolasinac, D Luiz, Holding; Saka, Torreira, Ceballos, Cédric; Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah.

