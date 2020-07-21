549
Dugout Discussion July 21

Nketiah straight back in Arsenal team after suspension

549 Comments
Eddie Nketiah (£4.3m) makes an immediate return to the Arsenal team following his Gameweek 34+ suspension.

The young striker last a matter of minutes in the 1-1 draw with Leicester, in which he was sent off shortly after taking to the field as a substitute.

With that three-match ban out of the way, Mikel Arteta has thrown him back into the side for his first Premier League appearance since then.

Nketiah is joined in the attack by Arsenal’s key attackers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.9m) and Alexandre Lacazette (£9.2m), who start together again for the first time since the Gameweek 35+ defeat at Spurs.

As has become usual, Arteta has lined his troops up in 3-4-3 formation, Bukayo Saka (£4.7m) and Cédric Soares (£4.8m) providing the width as wing-backs on this occasion.

Aston Villa line-up in their customary 4-3-3 formation, Jack Grealish (£5.9m) and Trézéguet (£5.2m) flanking Mbwana Samatta (£5.1m) in attack.

With Watford losing heavily against Manchester City, Dean Smith’s men may have half an eye on goal difference, as they currently share the same figure (-27) with the Hornets and are three points adrift of safety.

Aston Villa XI: Reina; Targett, Mings, Konsa, Elmohamady; Hourihane, D Luiz, McGinn; Grealish, Samatta, Trézéguet.

Arsenal XI: Martínez; Kolasinac, D Luiz, Holding; Saka, Torreira, Ceballos, Cédric; Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah.

549 Comments
  Lindelol
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Foden to Dilva or keep?

    Open Controls
    Firmino
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Dilva

      Open Controls
    FOO FIGHTER
        1 min ago

        For free, yep!

        Open Controls
      Royal5
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Dilver imo

        Open Controls
    FOO FIGHTER
        5 mins ago

        Doesn't look like much is happening in this match?

        Open Controls
        ALI_G
          • 2 Years
          just now

          timing

          Open Controls
      Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Go on Villa

        Open Controls
      g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Trez G

        Open Controls
        g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Ars cleanie shot

          Open Controls
        michudagawd
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Mings A?

          Open Controls
      Syd.
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Villa goal 😎

        Open Controls
      Royal5
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Booom

        Open Controls
      FOO FIGHTER
          4 mins ago

          Arsenal cleanie kaboom

          Open Controls
        Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Just let them Arsenal...

          Open Controls
        Neo-Viper
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Repost

          KDB and Awb to Sterling and Branthwaite

          would give me this

          Pope
          Taa Pieters Tierney
          Sterling Antonio Bruno DSilva Mahrez
          Kane Auba

          Martin Greenwood Branthwaite Simpson

          Good?

          Open Controls
        Zilla
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          The real Egyptian king

          Open Controls
        Vazza
            3 mins ago

            Villa score!!!!!!!

            Open Controls
          ManUnitedComeBack
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            With an attack of Sterling ??? Bruno ??? Antonio Kane Wood, who would you go for?

A) KdB + Mahrez
B) Mane + D.Silva

            A) KdB + Mahrez
            B) Mane + D.Silva

            Open Controls
            FOO FIGHTER
                just now

                B hands down

                Open Controls
            The Train Driver
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              Are Mings and Billing related?

              Open Controls
            TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              3 mins ago

              Game on.

              Open Controls
              FOO FIGHTER
                  just now

                  Kane looking like a better option than Auba?

                  Open Controls
              TheDragon
                • 2 Years
                3 mins ago

                I'd love a Villa win here and for them to stay up

                Open Controls
              Zim0
                • 1 Year
                3 mins ago

                Gonna be very controversial if villa stay up with goal difference. Definitely didn't deserve the point at Sheffield

                Open Controls
              Brosstan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                3 mins ago

                Leno clean sheet gone...

                Open Controls
                Zim0
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  It has to be possible to be gone

                  Open Controls
              Lav
                • 3 Years
                2 mins ago

                Which fifth mid + defense looks best on FH?

                A. Bruno & VVD Pieters 4.6 (or less)
                B. Martial & TAA Pieters Bardsley
                C. Something else - like TAA to VVD and Bardsley to Aurier in option B

                Open Controls
              KAPTAIN KANE
                • 3 Years
                2 mins ago

                I'll be gutted if Villa keep a clean sheet now

                Open Controls
              Rainer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 mins ago

                Ceballos close

                Open Controls
                Revival
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  to the goal in the Emirates!

                  Open Controls
              EWH2020
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                How do I manage to choose incorrectly between McCarthy and Martinez every single week?

                Open Controls
              pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                Martinez essential 🙂

                Open Controls
                FOO FIGHTER
                    just now

                    Lol

                    Open Controls
                G Banger
                  • 2 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Would you:

                  a) Mahrez + Vardy => Dilva + Kane
                  b) AWB + Mahrez + Jimi => Pieters + Dilva + Kane (-4)

                  Open Controls
                  xandu
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    B

                    Open Controls
                keefyefc
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Huge goal for Villa
                  Nigel Pearson spraying beer everywhere !

                  Open Controls
                DaveHorse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Evening all.

                  Money no question, triple captain chip left.....I'm thinking Sterling is the obvious candidate? Any others worth considering?

                  Open Controls
                  Revival
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Kane or D.Silva

                    Open Controls
                The Train Driver
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  This result makes me want to get a Bournemouth player...

                  Open Controls
                Royal5
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  What ate people doing with Kdb? Seem a lot of $ to have on the bench (most likely)in the final GW..

                  Open Controls

