Pulisic benched as Chelsea switch to three-man defence at Liverpool

Owners of Christian Pulisic (£7.4m) will be frustrated to see their man on the Chelsea bench for the final match of Gameweek 37+.
It is the first time the American has not started since the Gameweek 30+ win at Aston Villa.
Frank Lampard has opted to change his formation for the trip to Anfield, lining up in a 3-4-3 shape with Marcos Alonso (£6.1m) and Reece James (£4.9m) as the wing-backs.
Mason Mount (£6.0m) has moved forward to take Pulisic’s place in the front-three but Olivier Giroud (£6.7m) and Willian (£7.3m) retain their starting berths from the 1-0 win over Norwich.
Liverpool, who will lift the Premier League trophy tonight, have predictably gone with the big guns for this one.
That means Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) and Sadio Mané (£12.2m) are both stationed either side of Roberto Firmino (£9.3m) as per usual.
And in defence, Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) start in their preferred positions, as does Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m).
Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keïta; Mané, Firmino, Salah.
Chelsea XI (3-4-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rüdiger; Alonso, Kovacic, Jorginho, R James; Mount, Giroud, Willian.
