Pulisic benched as Chelsea switch to three-man defence at Liverpool

Owners of Christian Pulisic (£7.4m) will be frustrated to see their man on the Chelsea bench for the final match of Gameweek 37+.

It is the first time the American has not started since the Gameweek 30+ win at Aston Villa.

Frank Lampard has opted to change his formation for the trip to Anfield, lining up in a 3-4-3 shape with Marcos Alonso (£6.1m) and Reece James (£4.9m) as the wing-backs.

Mason Mount (£6.0m) has moved forward to take Pulisic’s place in the front-three but Olivier Giroud (£6.7m) and Willian (£7.3m) retain their starting berths from the 1-0 win over Norwich.

Liverpool, who will lift the Premier League trophy tonight, have predictably gone with the big guns for this one.

That means Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) and Sadio Mané (£12.2m) are both stationed either side of Roberto Firmino (£9.3m) as per usual.

And in defence, Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) start in their preferred positions, as does Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m).

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keïta; Mané, Firmino, Salah.

Chelsea XI (3-4-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rüdiger; Alonso, Kovacic, Jorginho, R James; Mount, Giroud, Willian.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50, which will give subscribers access to the end of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT