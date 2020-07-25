1188
Spot the Differential July 25

Cheaper Lacazette can match Aubameyang on final day of 2019/20 season

1,188 Comments
Share

Gameweek 38+ offers FPL managers a final opportunity to identify a differential to inspire a final push up the rankings.

Since the restart, we’ve tipped the likes of Aymeric Laporte (£6.3m), Kieran Tierney (£5.3m), Michail Antonio (£7.1m), David Silva (£7.5m), Junior Stanislas (£5.8m), Jay Rodriguez (£5.7m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.9m), all of whom we like this week, but this time, our final three selections for the 2019/20 campaign are very much in the punt category.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less. 

Alexandre Lacazette

  • FPL ownership: 2.4%
  • Price: £9.2m
  • GW38+ fixture: WAT

Alexandre Lacazette (£9.2m) has had to bide his time at Arsenal this season, but in recent weeks has finally started to find some form.

It’s now five attacking returns for the Frenchman since the restart, all of which have arrived following Mikel Arteta’s decision to switch to a 3-4-3 formation in Gameweek 31+.

The new approach has provided more balance, and despite Lacazette often dropping deep to link play, he’s still managed to accumulate four big chances during that run, which is the same amount as team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.9m), despite fewer minutes.

Since the change to a back-three, only five teams have scored more goals than Arsenal, which is an ominous sign for their opponents on Sunday, Watford. To add to their worries, the manager-less Hornets have given up more big chances than any other side since the restart, conceding seven goals in their last two games, and realistically need to avoid defeat to harbour any hopes of securing Premier League safety.

Despite Arsenal being out of the running for a Europa League spot via their league position, Arteta will still be demanding a response having lost 1-0 to Aston Villa on Tuesday night, and whilst Aubameyang remains the popular pick, if funds are needed elsewhere, Lacazette is worth a look.

Gylfi Sigurdsson

  • FPL ownership: 2.4%
  • Price: £7.3m
  • GW38+ fixture: BOU

While Gylfi Sigurdsson (£7.3m) has underwhelmed for much of the season, a change in system by Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti in Gameweek 37+ may give the Icelandic international an opportunity to finish strongly. 

Since the Italian’s appointment in December, when selected, Sigurdsson has had to operate in a 4-4-2, either as part of a central midfield duo, or out on the left flank, neither of which he has looked particularly comfortable in.

However, on Monday night at Bramall Lane, Ancelotti switched things up after a dismal run of results, playing both André Gomes (£5.2m) and Tom Davies (£5.3m) behind Sigurdsson, who operated as a number 10, in a 4-2-3-1.

Suddenly, Everton’s captain on the night was finding himself in good positions between the lines, and went on to create three chances, and lay on an assist for Richarlison’s (£8.2m) winner. 

He actually could have scored himself too, had Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.1m) been more aware of his team-mate’s position.

Everton will finish the season in 11th or 12th spot, and entertain second bottom Bournemouth on Sunday, who need three points and other results to go their way to stand any chance of staying up.

There is no doubt Sigurdsson looks more comfortable in his natural position behind the forward, and with a share of set-pieces and penalties, could be an intriguing differential for the final round.

Trézéguet

  • FPL ownership: 1.6%
  • Price: £5.2m
  • GW38+ fixture: whu

Winger Trézéguet (£5.2m) has taken time to settle in the Premier League, but is now well on his way to becoming a Villa Park hero, having scored three vital goals in as many games.

The Egyptian has often rotated with Anwar El Ghazi (£5.2m) this season, with neither player offering any kind of consistency, but since the restart, Trézéguet ranks first amongst teammates for big chances with five, and against Arsenal on Tuesday night, was the most advanced player in a claret and blue shirt. Finally, he’s starting to deliver on that early season promise he showed against the Gunners back in September. 

Now out of the relegation zone for the first time in five months, Villa’s destiny is in their own hands when they face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday, and you get the feeling they’ll need to score, having failed to keep a Premier League clean sheet on the road all season. 

To do that, they may well have to rely on wide players Trézéguet and Jack Grealish (£5.9m), with both of their forward options, Mbwana Samatta (£5.1m) and Keinan Davis (£4.2m), struggling in front of goal.

The positive for Villa is they have momentum, having picked up seven points from the past nine available, and despite inconsistencies throughout the season, Trézéguet is now stepping up, and could be a nice differential for those on the lookout for a budget midfielder.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 38+

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50, which will give subscribers access to the end of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/11211/history”

1,188 Comments Post a Comment
  1. wantsharptv
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    What are the likely chances of accurate team leaks in tomorrow's mayhem on here? Was there accurate team leaks in GW38 last season?

    Open Controls
    1. Bubz
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Im not banking on it

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Funny enough, I'm very confident we'll get it.

        The thing I'm concerned about is whether the FPL servers can hold.

        Open Controls
        1. Bubz
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Who from?

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            FPL Scarface. And maybe even from Rockstar who I suspect has one last trick up his sleeve this season.

            Open Controls
            1. Bubz
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              Rockstar is acting pretty strange about the whole thing.

              Man its going to be madness on here in the final 15 mins

              Open Controls
              1. Rainer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                One thing is for certain here will be down 😀

                Open Controls
            2. Winners900
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Rockstar has gone privat with his account:(. Tried to send him request without luck..

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                You have to already been following him. He showed he has over 2000 follow requests.

                Although he did say he was not going to have team news tomorrow.

                Open Controls
    2. beric
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      I dunno. I guess sort by new on reddit fpl is the best bet

      Open Controls
    3. beric
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      This site will probably crash i imagine

      Open Controls
      1. Burger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        How does a site like this crash on the last day? It's been going for yonks and it's not like we don't know its going to be a traffic intense day tomorrow?

        Open Controls
        1. beric
          • 8 Years
          just now

          It did before the deadline when chelsea played Norwich

          Open Controls
    4. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Maybe the City attackers & Pool team.

      Be prepared for nothing.

      Open Controls
      1. beric
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        City is the only big concern

        Open Controls
        1. wantsharptv
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I just need Intel on whether foden or Mahrez will start!

          Open Controls
      2. Rolls-Royce
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I am hoping Neco Williams start. Might punt on him anyway.

        Open Controls
    5. Whiskerz
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I hope this isn't a thing next season. Such a cheap way to gain advantage.

      Open Controls
      1. wantsharptv
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Def skill involved with making last minute changes under pressure

        Open Controls
  2. Will J 256
      7 mins ago

      Hi guys. Just a quick one. Hope your teams are coming along nicely for GW38. Which FH draft do you prefer if you had to choose:
      1: 3-5-2
      Pope
      Trent, Aurier, Pieters
      Salah, Sterling, D Silva, Mahrez, Pulisic
      Kane, Greenwood

      2: 3-4-3
      Pope
      Trent, Pieters, Aurier
      Salah, Sterling, D Silva, Mahrez
      Kane, Ings, Greenwood

      You can just put a 1 or 2 in chat!

      Open Controls
      1. type248
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        2

        Open Controls
      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        So Ings vs Pulisic?

        Open Controls
        1. Will J 256
            just now

            Yes it is sorry

            Open Controls
      3. The Overthinker - I blame R…
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Kdb.
        Sterling
        Mendy

        My 3 city assets

        Thank you and good luck

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          I’ve thought about Mendy.
          Sadly 0.1m short of
          Taylor,Fernandes > Mendy,Dilva

          Open Controls
          1. The Overthinker - I blame R…
            • 3 Years
            just now

            With him not being available for real madrid match makes it easier to choose

            Open Controls
        2. BremerHB
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Mendy is left field! Like it. Good luck!

          Open Controls
          1. The Overthinker - I blame R…
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Cheers

            Open Controls
        3. Whiskerz
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I was on laporte for the longest time but now I changed to taa

          Open Controls
      4. type248
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Hi Folks

        Any thoughts about which of these with no free hit:

        A. KdB Sterling Silva Martial Pulisic
        Ings Jimenez
        -4

        B. KdB Silva Martial Pulisic Son
        Jesus Jimenez
        -4

        C. Sterling Silva Martial Pulisic Antonio
        Kane Jimenez
        -8

        Leaning towards A or B - but these last couple of GW Kane seems to have a sense of where the goal is....and he's looking a likely pick with my rival for the crown....

        Assistance gratefully received!

        Open Controls
      5. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Scout Picks article in 9 hours.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Sign up for the newsletter and you'll know who's in 🙂

          Not a huge fan of the scout picks this week though I'll admit. Think they could've done better.

          Open Controls
      6. The 12th Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Have to play one of Saka or Niketiah this week ?
        Who scores more?

        Open Controls
        1. BremerHB
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Saka I reckon.

          Open Controls
      7. BremerHB
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Which combo ends up scoring more do you think?

        A) Sterling (C) + Vardy + Greenwood - 4
        B) Fernandes + Vardy + Rashford

        C) Fernandes + Jesus + Rashford

        Other two City are KDB & DSilva.

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Depends who you are captaining in B and C.

          Open Controls
          1. BremerHB
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Salah most probably.

            Open Controls
      8. timawflowers
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Which option to allow me to bring kane in?
        A - rashford to greenwood
        B - martial to antonio

        Open Controls
        1. BremerHB
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Probably A.

          Open Controls
      9. Bossworld
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        First time I've seen Laca mentioned in an article, was pondering him before these doubts over TAA.

        Going to be carnage tomorrow, haven't a clue who I want in my side.

        Open Controls
      10. Mr_Barbs
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Which is your preferred combo for the last gw? Personal aim is stay inside 10k so feel A may be a 'safe' option.

        A) Kane + D.Silva
        B) Jesus + Son

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Take the 'safe' option.

          Open Controls
      11. FPLShaqiri
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        I have a 19 point lead over 2nd, 22 points above 3rd in ML. But just noticed 2nd has bench boost and 3rd has FH. My transfer will most likely be Bruno to Silva/Mahrez (think both equally good options this week). The bench boost guy owns Silva so that would be the more defensive move, but given those chips are in play is it better to be defensive or attacking (Mahrez)?

        Open Controls
      12. Stupendous
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Posted in wrong thread...

        Silva or Mahrez?

        Most will say both but I can only fit in one.

        Open Controls
        1. beric
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Silva for me

          Open Controls
      13. Bubz
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Meep flip flopping between a rank consolidation strategy and a balls to walls lets see how high we can get strategy. The two FH teams are completely different

        Open Controls
        1. Bubz
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Keep*

          Open Controls
        2. beric
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Balls2Walls

          Open Controls
      14. Oakley
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Any reason why Jesus wont start? I want to bring in him for Vardy and TC him.

        Open Controls
        1. Gudjohnsen
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Should start imo but you never know with Pep.

          Open Controls
      15. ZTF
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Those talking about the fpl site possible crashing - do you really think that many people will be waiting for teams news?

        Open Controls
        1. beric
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Definitely a possibility

          Open Controls
      16. Ady786
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Which combination scores more

        Henderson and 3.9 to Martínez and Bardsley (-4)

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.