Cheaper Lacazette can match Aubameyang on final day of 2019/20 season

Gameweek 38+ offers FPL managers a final opportunity to identify a differential to inspire a final push up the rankings.

Since the restart, we’ve tipped the likes of Aymeric Laporte (£6.3m), Kieran Tierney (£5.3m), Michail Antonio (£7.1m), David Silva (£7.5m), Junior Stanislas (£5.8m), Jay Rodriguez (£5.7m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.9m), all of whom we like this week, but this time, our final three selections for the 2019/20 campaign are very much in the punt category.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less.

Alexandre Lacazette

FPL ownership: 2.4%

2.4% Price: £9.2m

£9.2m GW38+ fixture: WAT

Alexandre Lacazette (£9.2m) has had to bide his time at Arsenal this season, but in recent weeks has finally started to find some form.

It’s now five attacking returns for the Frenchman since the restart, all of which have arrived following Mikel Arteta’s decision to switch to a 3-4-3 formation in Gameweek 31+.

The new approach has provided more balance, and despite Lacazette often dropping deep to link play, he’s still managed to accumulate four big chances during that run, which is the same amount as team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.9m), despite fewer minutes.

Since the change to a back-three, only five teams have scored more goals than Arsenal, which is an ominous sign for their opponents on Sunday, Watford. To add to their worries, the manager-less Hornets have given up more big chances than any other side since the restart, conceding seven goals in their last two games, and realistically need to avoid defeat to harbour any hopes of securing Premier League safety.

Despite Arsenal being out of the running for a Europa League spot via their league position, Arteta will still be demanding a response having lost 1-0 to Aston Villa on Tuesday night, and whilst Aubameyang remains the popular pick, if funds are needed elsewhere, Lacazette is worth a look.

Gylfi Sigurdsson

FPL ownership: 2.4%

2.4% Price: £7.3m

£7.3m GW38+ fixture: BOU

While Gylfi Sigurdsson (£7.3m) has underwhelmed for much of the season, a change in system by Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti in Gameweek 37+ may give the Icelandic international an opportunity to finish strongly.

Since the Italian’s appointment in December, when selected, Sigurdsson has had to operate in a 4-4-2, either as part of a central midfield duo, or out on the left flank, neither of which he has looked particularly comfortable in.

However, on Monday night at Bramall Lane, Ancelotti switched things up after a dismal run of results, playing both André Gomes (£5.2m) and Tom Davies (£5.3m) behind Sigurdsson, who operated as a number 10, in a 4-2-3-1.

Suddenly, Everton’s captain on the night was finding himself in good positions between the lines, and went on to create three chances, and lay on an assist for Richarlison’s (£8.2m) winner.

He actually could have scored himself too, had Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.1m) been more aware of his team-mate’s position.

Everton will finish the season in 11th or 12th spot, and entertain second bottom Bournemouth on Sunday, who need three points and other results to go their way to stand any chance of staying up.

There is no doubt Sigurdsson looks more comfortable in his natural position behind the forward, and with a share of set-pieces and penalties, could be an intriguing differential for the final round.

Trézéguet

FPL ownership: 1.6%

1.6% Price: £5.2m

£5.2m GW38+ fixture: whu

Winger Trézéguet (£5.2m) has taken time to settle in the Premier League, but is now well on his way to becoming a Villa Park hero, having scored three vital goals in as many games.

The Egyptian has often rotated with Anwar El Ghazi (£5.2m) this season, with neither player offering any kind of consistency, but since the restart, Trézéguet ranks first amongst teammates for big chances with five, and against Arsenal on Tuesday night, was the most advanced player in a claret and blue shirt. Finally, he’s starting to deliver on that early season promise he showed against the Gunners back in September.

Now out of the relegation zone for the first time in five months, Villa’s destiny is in their own hands when they face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday, and you get the feeling they’ll need to score, having failed to keep a Premier League clean sheet on the road all season.

To do that, they may well have to rely on wide players Trézéguet and Jack Grealish (£5.9m), with both of their forward options, Mbwana Samatta (£5.1m) and Keinan Davis (£4.2m), struggling in front of goal.

The positive for Villa is they have momentum, having picked up seven points from the past nine available, and despite inconsistencies throughout the season, Trézéguet is now stepping up, and could be a nice differential for those on the lookout for a budget midfielder.

