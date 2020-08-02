479
Awards August 2

Vote for the best FPL forwards of 2019/20

We’re inviting you to vote on your favourite Fantasy forwards of 2019/20 as we continue to build our Team of the Season.

We previously asked for your opinion on the stand-out goalkeepers, defenders and midfielders of the season just gone, with those polls remaining open on the sidebar.

Now we run down the nominees in attack, with overall score, points per match and value all factors that entered our thinking.

While midfielders took home gold, silver and bronze in terms of Fantasy Premier League points, four FPL forwards did make the top ten.

There was plenty of value in the £6.0m-£9.0m bracket, too, which aided moves for the more expensive options in defence and midfield.

2018/19 TEAM OF THE SEASON REVIEW – FORWARDS

Aguero asking the question of non-owners as De Bruyne ticks over
  • Goalkeeper: Alisson
  • Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Matt Doherty
  • Midfielders: Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah, Raheem Sterling, Ryan Fraser, Eden Hazard
  • Forwards: Raúl Jiménez, Sergio Aguero

Both of the forwards who made our Team of the Season in 2018/19 are again in the running this time, so we won’t delve too much into their campaigns here.

Suffice to say, the pair had contrasting seasons.

Raul Jimenez bettered his superb debut year as a budget striker, starting 37 of Wolves’ 38 games and finishing only six points off the magic 200-mark.

Sergio Aguero‘s season was littered by injuries, however, with the Argentinean making just 18 starts and six substitute appearances.

Despite that, he finished 2019/20 just one goal and one assist behind Jimenez.

2019/20 CANDIDATES

JAMIE VARDY

The Golden Boot winner and the highest-scoring Fantasy forward of 2019/20, Jamie Vardy plundered 30 attacking returns and 34 bonus points in the season just gone.

The Leicester City forward – whose starting price was a relative bargain £9.0m – was within one point of matching his highest-ever FPL score, too, which was set in the Foxes’ title-winning year of 2015/16.

His overall score was made all the more noteworthy considering that there were nine blanks and three no-shows from Gameweeks 19 to 32+, with a loss of fitness and form plaguing the second half of the campaign.

Four goals from Gameweeks 33+ to 35+ saw him over the line for the Golden Boot but most of the damage was done in the first half of the season.

From Gameweeks 3 to 18, Vardy found the back of the net on 17 occasions and set up a further five goals – a purple patch that conjured up memories of Luis Suarez’s astonishing 2013/14 campaign.

The long-serving striker averaged 8.6 points per match over this run of games, delivering six double-digit hauls and blanking on just three occasions.

From Gameweeks 9 to 18, he didn’t blank once.

A whopping 23 of his 30 attacking returns came against bottom-half clubs, which made him a relatively safe bet for the captaincy in plum fixtures.

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG

Matching his goal tally (22) and his FPL points total (205) from 2018/19, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang again did what he does best – score a hatful of goals without the fanfare or sky-high ownership levels of the premium midfielders.

Perhaps a positional reclassification next season will change the perception of the Gabon international, whose role on the left of Arsenal’s attack was no barrier to him finding the back of the net.

It’s because of his ‘inside-forward’ role under Mikel Arteta that he may be repackaged as an FPL midfielder in 2020/21 and, providing that he stays in the Premier League, his popularity may soar as a result.

Had the Fantasy position change happened in the summer of 2019, then he would have finished the season just gone as the third-highest-scoring FPL asset, ahead of Sadio Mane and Vardy.

Failing to start only one match that he was available for, Aubameyang never went more than three Gameweeks without a return.

Avoiding a blank in the opening seven Gameweeks, the Arsenal forward went on to rack up six double-digit hauls – all of them against bottom-half teams.

DANNY INGS

Danny Ings more than doubled his Premier League goals tally in one fell swoop in 2019/20, finding the back of the net on 22 occasions in a superb campaign for the Southampton striker.

Ings was only one goal away from a share of the Golden Boot, with his missed penalty in Gameweek 37+ proving costly.

The ex-Liverpool forward had started the season at a bargain £6.0m in FPL and even dropped in price in the opening two months, having been benched in half of Southampton’s first six fixtures.

His strike against Spurs in Gameweek 7 kickstarted his campaign and opened the floodgates, with another 12 goals arriving in the following 15 Gameweeks.

Owned by little more than 100,000 Fantasy managers ahead of that meeting with the Lilywhites, Ings finished the season in around 2.4 million squads and had risen in price by £1.6m – by some distance the biggest beginning-to-end price change in the game.

No other forward or indeed midfielder provided better value based on FPL’s points-per-million metric (26.7).

There were only three double-digit hauls over the course of the season but his consistency of returns more than made up for it, along with his league-best bonus points tally of 40.

MARCUS RASHFORD

Jamie Vardy (6.0) was the only FPL forward who averaged more points per match than Marcus Rashford (5.7) in the season just gone.

The Manchester United attacker smashed his previous personal best in FPL by almost 50 points in 2019/20, registering 17 goals, eight assists and 31 bonus points in 31 Premier League appearances.

Most of this came from the left flank, too, and he may be set for reclassification as an FPL midfielder in 2020/21 as a result.

It wasn’t just his returns but the reliability of starts, with Rashford lining up in every single Premier League match bar the seven that he was injured for.

The England international never went more than two appearances without a goal or assist, with five of his run-outs ending with double-digit hauls.

How much a loss (or reduced share) of penalty-taking duties affects him in 2020/21 remains to be seen, with Rashford finding the back of the net on six occasions from the spot last season.

He did win four of the six penalties he converted, however, so would have been given assist points had he not taken the spot-kicks himself.

RAUL JIMENEZ

Raul Jimenez was always going to struggle to emulate his impact in 2018/19, when he racked up 181 points from a starting price of just £5.5m.

While he was never going to offer the same value he provided in his debut Premier League campaign, he did score four more goals and 13 more FPL points this time around.

The Mexican, a bit like Ings, wasn’t too explosive, registering just three double-digit hauls – two of them against Manchester City – over the entirety of 2019/20.

But the points arrived on a regular basis, with his 24 attacking returns coming in 21 different games.

From Gameweeks 8 to 19, he blanked only twice.

Rotation was rarely a worry and no FPL forward started more games or played more minutes than Jimenez last season.

The Mexican started 37 of Wolves’ 38 Premier League fixtures, only being benched in Gameweek 20 when Nuno Espirito Santo’s side faced two matches in the space of 48 hours.

DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWIN

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s achievements pale in comparison to those of Ings, with the mid-price forwards having both been priced up at £6.0m at the start of the season.

Ten successive blanks in the run-in also left a sour taste in the mouth, with the Everton striker unquestionably one of the biggest Fantasy flops after lockdown ended.

But Calvert-Lewin was a staple of many FPL squads following Carlo Ancelotti’s appointment as Everton manager in December, scoring nine goals and setting up another in the ten Gameweeks following the Italian’s arrival.

Double-digit hauls against Newcastle and Crystal Palace were banked towards the start of 2020, with the Everton striker also bagging a brace against Chelsea under interim boss Duncan Ferguson in December.

Calvert-Lewin’s FPL price had dropped to £5.7m at the point of Marco Silva’s dismissal, so the 23-year-old forward was a real value pick when his form turned for the better.

TAMMY ABRAHAM

The final third of Tammy Abraham‘s campaign was something of a non-event, with the Chelsea striker making only two starts in the final 13 Gameweeks as injury and Olivier Giroud’s form saw him reduced to bit-part player status.

Thirteen goals, five assists and 20 bonus points had arrived from Gameweeks 3 to 25, however, with Abraham starting all but one of Chelsea’s league fixtures over that run.

The first three of those games were Abraham at his best, with the former Swansea City striker registering three successive double-digit hauls against Norwich, Sheffield United and Wolves.

The Blues’ number nine averaged 7.0 points per match from Gameweeks 8 to 15, meanwhile.

Ings (22) was the only FPL forward with a starting price of less than £7.5m who scored more goals than Abraham (15) last season.

SERGIO AGUERO

What's the best strategy for choosing forwards in FPL? 7

A total of 132 points was Sergio Aguero‘s lowest score since 2012/13 but there were mitigating circumstances.

Injuries saw him miss 12 league matches altogether, while Pep Guardiola’s rotation reduced him to just 18 starts.

Although 27 forwards registered more minutes than the Argentinean, only six of them scored more goals.

When we examine attacking returns per 90 minutes, Aguero (1.30) was by some distance the pick of the bunch among FPL strikers.

The long-serving Manchester City hitman started 2019/20 with a bang, playing a part in 11 goals in the first seven Gameweeks and not registering a single blank in the process.

Another purple patch arrived at the beginning of 2020, with six goals scored in the space of three Gameweeks – including a hat-trick against Aston Villa in January.

Positional rival Gabriel Jesus recorded exactly the same number of attacking returns as Aguero last season (22) but had over 500 more minutes of pitch-time.

MASON GREENWOOD

We ummed and ahhed about whether to include Mason Greenwood in this poll, given that almost half of his FPL points came after the June restart.

But 10 goals as a £4.5m forward deserves an honourable mention at the very least, especially as he found the back of the net on more occasions than the likes of Roberto Firmino, Callum Wilson and Diogo Jota.

Many Fantasy managers snapped him up for even less money that that, with his price dipping to £4.3m before his late-season purple patch.

Greenwood averaged 6.7 points per match in the final seven Gameweeks, hitting back-to-back double-digit hauls against Brighton and Bournemouth.

It’s important to acknowledge his contributions earlier in the season, too, even if it was merely appearance points as an emergency FPL substitute: the teenager played some part in 31 of United’s 38 games this season.

NOT QUITE MAKING THE CUT

using-the-top-10000-ownership-to-increase-your-fpl-rank-andys-article 8

Seven goals in Spurs’ final eight Premier League games almost earned Harry Kane a nomination but as we strive for a balance between the heavy hitters and more budget-friendly assets in this poll, the England striker ultimately didn’t make the cut.

Kane averaged fewer points per match (5.4) than fellow premium assets Vardy, Aguero and Aubameyang and finished a distant sixth among FPL forwards in terms of overall score (158).

A total of 18 goals scored was still a commendable achievement given his injury-enforced absence from Gameweeks 22 to 29, however.

Teemu Pukki‘s early-season accomplishments are fondly remembered but they seem like a distant memory now.

Over half of his 14 attacking returns arrived in the first five Gameweeks, with 25 blanks following in his subsequent 31 appearances.

using-the-top-10000-ownership-to-increase-your-fpl-rank-andys-article 7

Chris Wood was perhaps unfortunate to miss out, too.

Fourteen goals from a starting price of £6.5m was excellent but with the cheaper Ings and Calvert-Lewin doing the business and Abraham registering six more attacking returns for a little bit more money, the Kiwi striker was omitted from our final list.

A special mention for Jordan Ayew, too, whose exploits as a budget forward were overshadowed by Greenwood’s late-season returns.

The Palace striker started 37 league games from an initial price of £5.0m, finishing on the same number of FPL points as Aguero – albeit having recorded more than twice as many minutes of pitch-time.

Don’t Forget to Vote

  1. acidicleo
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Jimenez
    Ings
    Greenwood

    1. Amey
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Template 🙂

      2. JJO
  2. JJO
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Guys can you guess top3 players for points per game?
    Only condition is that they have played all 38 games 🙂

    1. Berbs
    1. Berbs
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      When you say played all 38 games, do you mean featured in 38 games or maximum minutes in each game?

      1. JJO
      1. JJO
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        featured

        Open Controls
        1. Berbs
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          Trent, Jimenez, Ings is my guess.

          1. JJO
          1. JJO
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 26 mins ago

            Haha well done mate
            How did you do that 😀 ?
            Only thing wrong is that Ings is above Jimmy

            Open Controls
            1. Berbs
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 20 mins ago

              I knew that Trent featured in every game so that was easy. Jimmy played a shed load of mins so educated guess. Ings was lucky. Was going to say Pope

              2. JJO
              1. JJO
                • 7 Years
                3 hours, 15 mins ago

                Nice 🙂

                Open Controls
          2. JJO
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 24 mins ago

            Would never say that Ings featured in every game this season

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 18 mins ago

              This has to be a joke 😀
              Happy for him tbh ....
              After those injuries he deserves this

              Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Aguero
      Rashford
      Kevin
      ??

      1. JJO
      1. JJO
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        Non of them featured in all games ?

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          Wow
          I have missed that completely 😕

          Taa VVD Pope ?

          1. JJO
          1. JJO
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 16 mins ago

            You got the first right
            And 4th,and 5th 😀

            1. Amey
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 14 mins ago

              Yesssss
              😀

              Open Controls
  3. Berbs
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Christina's post on the last page is a very good one.

    I think I'm in the majority here, but why are we so reluctant to switch between premium assets for a period of time?

    It's such a viable tactic, and one the likes of LR have had success from too.

    Examples: Salah to Mane / Salah to Sterling / KDB to fund Auba etc.

    1. Zim0
    1. Zim0
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      I'm thinking of using this strategy this year. I think most people don't use it because if the player u removed hauls and then the player u got doesn't then u feel really really bad and it's not worth the mental torture.

      2. Andy_Social
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      It's a very hard to trick to pull off. You have to make a judgment call that a top class fixture-proof player who hasn't hauled for 2 or 3 games wants selling, and get that call right again and again. When you get it wrong, you have to slap yourself in the face when he bags 20 points the GW you sold him, then find an extra 0.5m to buy him back.

      1. The Sociologist
      1. The Sociologist
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        I always used to get this wrong get with Hazard.

        Open Controls
      2. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Yes, I think this is the main thing. If a heavy hitter is coming off a couple of blanks, we think he's due for a haul and we're not prepared to sell, even though his replacement could haul even more. While if, say, DCL is coming off 3-4 straight blanks, most of us expect it to continue, even if his replacement would likely blank too. So we rationalise spending a transfer on the latter rather than the former.

        3. FALSE PROFIT
    3. FALSE PROFIT
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      I think it key to doing well in this game. A perma captain works for some though. One thing I do know is play your own game

      4. Amey
    4. Amey
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      In order to do that you need to have spine of the team constant. A good defense & GK maybe the start alongside one permanent fixture in Ings or Jimenez maybe. Playing around the rest maybe.

      1. Amey
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        One thing which makes me think this can be successful as these big hitters don't tend to grow in price over the top so less worry about losing TV.

        Whereas cheap players tend to gain more price along the way (from Whatever i have observed)

        5. COK3Y5MURF
    5. COK3Y5MURF
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      This is a lot easier to say in hindsight than to get done during the season. I never saw a reason to sell KDB because he almost always passed the eye test, but it would've paid off to sell him for Sterling for a period of time during the restart. Plus more often than not, I have other bigger priorities to fix in my team, so moves like this would cost a hit and I let the chance go. Something to think about next season.

      1. UnitedFan
      1. UnitedFan
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        I think this is spot on.

        6. diesel001
    6. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      1) Some of us are just crap at catching them right. Even if we do the same moves as someone like LR (i.e. make exactly the same move as they make) we jinx them
      2) SV comes into play for premium players. If you got KDB at 9.5m in GW1 then do you really want to sell him when he is selling at 10.5m and you are only going to get 10.0m for him?

      Open Controls
      1. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        SV is certainly a big part of it.

        2. Amey
      2. Amey
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Agreed completely with 1
        With 2, i disagree a bit.
        As i said above i think these big hitters don't tend to gain too much TV. (Unless they are blatant obviously underpriced like KDB this season)
        I'm too lazy to check but remember Salah/Mane/Kun/Kane/Auba/Raz/Vardy etc finishing near to price where they started

        1. diesel001
        1. diesel001
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 52 mins ago

          Agree that is true of most big hitters. Mane started at 11.5 and almost reached 12.5 at one point.

          Vardy started at 9.0 and finished at 9.7m (almost reached 10.0m at one point)

          1. Amey
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 48 mins ago

            They are exceptions then (underpriced than their similar type players maybe hence ?)

            All I'm saying we can do it but great chance of falling 😀

            It's completely different from old school stay tight with salah etc and swap around 6/7m 6/7th attackers style

            7. Eat my goal!
    7. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      I think it’s easy enough to see who has the edge between two premiums

      Got no issue switching for the form player, just because they cost more doesn’t make them any different to any other player in the team

      8. rozzo
    8. rozzo
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      This is the quickest way to climb the rankings.

      Nobody returns every match although the likes of Bruno and KDB could be seen as season keepers as well as TAA.

      Another problem is price changes.

      If we had a wildcard for each gamesweek I imagine a lot of us would do a lot better and our teams would change a lot week to week.

      The real skill is predicting when Sterling will go on a four match barren spell which coincides with Salah going mental and vice versa.

      I always aim to hit at least 60 points per week. You can get to that figure even if your captain fails with good players elsewhere but it obviously makes it easier if your captain hauls.

      My tactic next season will be to captain KDB at home and then Bruno at home. Sounds boring but how many times did Salah blank away this season?

      1. Amey
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/22227469

        Open Controls
    9. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Besides what's already been mentioned (great comments so far!) there's also a bias against "sideways moves", but the term "sideways move" is not well defined. So at times people can be almost equally opposed to:

      1) Salah -> Mane (the epitome of the sideways move)
      2) Salah -> Sterling (likely to be a good move if Sterling has better fixtures upcoming)
      3) Salah + fodder fwd -> fodder mid + Aguero for 2 FT (also could be good, but many would say it's a waste of 2 FT)
      4) Salah + fodder fwd -> fodder mid + Aguero for -4 (still might be good at the right time, but hit addicts could do these far too often)

      10. pingissimus
    10. pingissimus
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Meant to do this more last time but ended up being fairly conservative.

      You need a solid core squad to make the effective minus 4 viable or just recognise fringe players who are out off form aren't worth moving on instead.

      4. Zim0
  4. Zim0
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    I really hope arsenal sign Zaha. He'll be a bargain

    1. Berbs
    1. Berbs
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Like Pepe? 😉

      1. Zim0
      1. Zim0
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        Please no XD Zaha is a proven player so I'm guessing he would do well

        1. Berbs
        1. Berbs
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 34 mins ago

          Depends on price given Arsenal's financial constraints. Maybe better value for money elsewhere.

          2. JJO
        2. JJO
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 34 mins ago

          Dont wanna be disrespectful but...
          I enjoy watching him dribbles,but he really lack footbal inteligence (or lets say he is bad when it comes to decision making)

          1. Zim0
          1. Zim0
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 22 mins ago

            Yes but he'll probably be 6m this year and for that price he can do well

            2. Amey
          2. Amey
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 59 mins ago

            You're too generous 😀
            He's an always moaning, shouting diver tbh !
            (Pingi this is for you!!)

            1. SAY MY NAME
            1. SAY MY NAME
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              Have to say i tend to agree, maybe he would do better in a better team but he's not someone i want us as a club to be spending a lot on, seems quite temperamental, not the kind of player Arteta wants

              1. Amey
              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                Similar to Pogba maybe. Needs constant love/praise 😀
                Teenage attitude. Problem is he doesn't have that much talent that his actions would justify that

                1. SAY MY NAME
                1. SAY MY NAME
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 15 mins ago

                  entirely agree, always seeming to have a strop (tbf he does get fouled a lot, but then again he makes a lot of every challenge) and at 28 i'd be wanting more of a 'roll up the sleeves and get on with it attitude', at least Pogba on his day he can do something really special, i just don't think Zaha has that extra something to make him worth signing

                  1. Klaren
                  1. Klaren
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    He gets fouled all the time and some referees in the PL just let the players foul him constantly. It’s an issue with severe incompetence of English referees, nothing to do with Zaha.

                    2. pingissimus
            2. pingissimus
              • 1 Year
              9 mins ago

              🙂

              He moans a lot agreed and he can be a pain - not argument there - but there's talent in abundance. Put him in a team where

              1. He has a foil - tricky to work miracles from the wing (bit easier if your a central mid or cf)
              2. The opposition can't triple mark yours matter of course
              3. the manager doesn't use him as the outlet for defence so he gets the ball in the wrong places

              Then returns will come. All his best times ar Palace were when there was someone else about (Bolassie Bats even Glenn Murray!).

              Right now he's wasted at Palace - not because he's too good but because he has no foil and RH isn't prepared to play to his - or Townsend's for that strengths).

              1. Amey
              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                5 mins ago

                I agree with you Pingi. As i said earlier you watch them week in week out. This was more of a pun intended post as we had this discussion few days ago 😉

                2. Amey
    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      We can forget that tbh. Will cost fortune. Don't think any pl club would take bite at that

      1. Zim0
      1. Zim0
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        I agree It is very unlikely but one can dream :p

        1. Amey
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 25 mins ago

          If you're investing dreams do it for better.
          Maybe Sancho to United ?
          😛

          1. Zim0
          1. Zim0
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 18 mins ago

            Haha yes that's number 1 dream right now 😛

            1. Amey
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 16 mins ago

              😉

              3. UnitedFan
    3. UnitedFan
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Would be too expensive.

      1. Amey
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Not if move happens after the launch 🙂

        1. UnitedFan
        1. UnitedFan
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          I mean in real life for Arsenal 🙂

          1. Amey
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 10 mins ago

            Ohh
            Agreed in that case. They think he's worth 80m£
            But then again United paid 80+ for Maguire 😀

            1. UnitedFan
            1. UnitedFan
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 5 mins ago

              🙁

              1. Amey
              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 57 mins ago

                Cheer up mate
                Better days ahead now 😉
                Even though he isn't VVD level we have solved one issue we always ffaced in post SAF era is finding a good CB who plays all games. So that to have a settled defense. He played every minute unlike previous injury prone CB we had. His quality may improve or remain same. Not worth tag though definitely. But we have at least signed half good player maybe unlike some horrible one's recent years 😛

                1. UnitedFan
                1. UnitedFan
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 45 mins ago

                  Ah yeah, although he makes some errors at crucial times he has improved our defence overall. Needs to to cut out mistakes. Not worth the price tag but sure look.

                  1. Amey
                  1. Amey
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 42 mins ago

                    Those nutemeg are brutal 😀

                    2. FALSE PROFIT
            2. FALSE PROFIT
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 59 mins ago

              United way is to over pay. Wow! I am a poet!

              1. Amey
              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 56 mins ago

                It's the TV money Sir !
                😉
                Everyone is expensive nowadays.

                1. FALSE PROFIT
                1. FALSE PROFIT
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 50 mins ago

                  All have been hit hard. No gate money. Nobody really knows player value ATM

                  1. Amey
                  1. Amey
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 46 mins ago

                    Exactly !!

                    2. UnitedFan
                  2. UnitedFan
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 44 mins ago

                    Is this Gabriel fella on his way to Everton?

                    1. FALSE PROFIT
                    1. FALSE PROFIT
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 43 mins ago

                      Everton are related to everybody at the moment, but I believe he signed personal terms before lockdown.

                      2. FALSE PROFIT
                    2. FALSE PROFIT
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 42 mins ago

                      Below sorry!

                      3. FALSE PROFIT
                    3. FALSE PROFIT
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 41 mins ago

                      whoops. my mouse playing up

                      3. SAY MY NAME
            3. SAY MY NAME
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              yeah, there's no way Zaha is worth 80m in the current market, he's 28 in November, gets almost no assists and averages 6 goals per season (granted that would be higher in a more attacking team than Crystal Palace) - i can see someone like West Ham giving 40m for him, but i just don't think he's that elite level player who the big clubs would splash out on

              4. diesel001
    4. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Is Auba staying? Tough choice for him. 31 years old and so he will not have many more chances to play CL football. And a CL club may even pay him more. If Auba leaves, then this is Arsenal's team:

      Leno
      Bellerin Holding Saliba Tierney
      Ceballos Xhaka Torreira
      Pepe Nketiah Saka

      Test of whether Arteta is a good coach and tactician (arguably already shown he is the latter). Can he take a group of youngsters with potential and improve them to realise that potential?

      1. FALSE PROFIT
      1. FALSE PROFIT
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Too big a task IMO. They will need More of a spine.

        1. Amey
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          Don't know whether it's concern or a shot at them 😛

          1. FALSE PROFIT
          1. FALSE PROFIT
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 45 mins ago

            Oh I see. Keeper Centre back Centre Mid Centre Fwd. They have the keepers and they may lose their best player. Zahka, Torreira not good enough. No Centre backs to speak of.

            1. Amey
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 40 mins ago

              Agreed completely.
              Need City pike overhaul (one which Pep did after coming there)

              2. Amey
        2. Amey
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          They need more of a spine
          🙂
          Talking about this ...

          2. FALSE PROFIT
      2. FALSE PROFIT
        • 6 Years
        3 hours ago

        Same as Everton but not quite as bad

        1. diesel001
        1. diesel001
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          Everton need Gbamin back asap.

          1. FALSE PROFIT
          1. FALSE PROFIT
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 53 mins ago

            Oh so Truuuuuue

            3. I Member
      3. I Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Arteta said he wants to build the team around Auba and thinks he will stay.

        Surely they'll make some signings.

        1. FALSE PROFIT
        1. FALSE PROFIT
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 52 mins ago

          Covidability. Except for Chelski.

          1. I Member
          1. I Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            Yeah I know they don't have a lot to spend but they've been linked to Willian on a free and could probably afford Partey after a few sales. Can't see them doing absolutely nothing in the window and if Auba did leave that would inject some cash to spend.

            1. FALSE PROFIT
            1. FALSE PROFIT
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 35 mins ago

              A 31 year old on the last year of his contract? it might even be worth winding the contract down. Auba is special.

              4. JURGENAUT
      4. JURGENAUT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        If Auba does leave, I’m pretty sure they’d bring in a replacement. They also want Partey

        1. FALSE PROFIT
        1. FALSE PROFIT
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          How has Partey performed this season?

          5. FOO FIGHTER
    5. FOO FIGHTER
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        He is a serial diver/ actor

        1. FALSE PROFIT
        1. FALSE PROFIT
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Not sure too many arn't

          6. FOO FIGHTER
    6. FOO FIGHTER
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        I know youtube videos are nothing to go by but I would say this fella is one to keep an eye on

        https://youtu.be/Zu1upN2-hTQ

        1. Amey
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          Looks like having an eye for pass. Feels like assister maybe ...

          Awful goal celebration tbh though 😛

          1. FOO FIGHTER
          1. FOO FIGHTER
              1 hour, 51 mins ago

              20 Championship assists this past season, 8 goals plus he is on freekicks.

              1. Amey
              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 49 mins ago

                Wow
                Do they have potent attacker ??
                Maybe that is the one to get 😮

                Midfield will already be crowded

                1. FOO FIGHTER
                1. FOO FIGHTER
                    1 hour, 39 mins ago

                    Obviously going to replicate those figures in the PL but he lookslike the main outlet for assists at WBA. He can shoot and freekicks is a plus. Budget midfielder 🙂

                    1. FOO FIGHTER
                    1. FOO FIGHTER
                        1 hour, 39 mins ago

                        Sorry, obviously not going to replicate...

                        Amey
                      • Amey
                        • 1 Year
                        1 hour, 35 mins ago

                        Agreed
                        Thank you for the information

                        1. FOO FIGHTER
                        1. FOO FIGHTER
                            1 hour, 32 mins ago

                            No probs

                            2. Azathoth
                2. Azathoth
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 45 mins ago

                  6.0 or 6.5?

                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                      1 hour, 35 mins ago

                      Yeah around there.

                      3. JURGENAUT
                3. JURGENAUT
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  1 hour, 57 mins ago

                  Who do you guys predict will be the differential budget strikers next season and their predicted price? max £6m bracket

                  1. Amey
                  1. Amey
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 43 mins ago

                    Don't have that much knowledge about championship.

                    From PL clubs Che adams looks like finding his feet at Southampton finally ... Can be a bargain

                    1. JURGENAUT
                    1. JURGENAUT
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      1 hour, 40 mins ago

                      Yeah, I was considering him

                      2. FOO FIGHTER
                  2. FOO FIGHTER
                      1 hour, 41 mins ago

                      Adams is a very good shout with Soton going two up top. There is not going to be much else in that bracket apart from Ayew, Connolly, Barnes when he is back from injury. Nketiah pending any new arrivals at Arsenal. If Brewster gets a loan to another PL club he could be a gem at 5.0.

                      Klaren
                    • Klaren
                      • 2 Years
                      41 mins ago

                      Maybe Watkins or Mitrovic depending on who gets promoted although they could be slightly higher, especially Mitrovic

                      pingissimus
                    • pingissimus
                      • 1 Year
                      2 mins ago

                      Barnes perhaps may be worth a look

                      There's not a lot between him and Wood bar the fact that Wood got more starts tis year and feels likely to be priced 0.5 more. Not a great upside of course

                      Reluctant to go Brighton if only because the minutes played in a track for all their forward/mid assets makes horrid reading. But really liked the look of Potter this time last season. Actual results haven't improved really but the style has and second season in there could be more consistent results. Maupay?

                      1. pingissimus
                      1. pingissimus
                        • 1 Year
                        just now

                        Whoops sorry didn't see the 6,0 factor

                        Open Controls
                    • Major League Shocker
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      1 min ago

                      Adams is getting too much attention here to be much of a differential, unless he comes in overpriced.

                      If you want a differential, you'll likely have to look to promoted teams, academy players moving up to the first team, or players who are unpopular with FPL managers but suddenly have a breakout season.

                      3. JURGENAUT
                  3. JURGENAUT
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    1 hour, 46 mins ago

                    Likely we might be able to get a SHU, WOL, BUR defender at 4.5? Any at all?

                    1. FOO FIGHTER
                    1. FOO FIGHTER
                        1 hour, 39 mins ago

                        SHU defenders will all start at 5 and up. You will need to look at the promoted sides for 4.5's. Lamptey and Thomas from PL.

                        1. JURGENAUT
                        1. JURGENAUT
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          1 hour, 30 mins ago

                          Cheers pal

                          Amey
                      • Amey
                        • 1 Year
                        1 hour, 36 mins ago

                        Not SHU & Wolves.
                        Can get lucky with Burnley FB's

                        1. FOO FIGHTER
                        1. FOO FIGHTER
                            1 hour, 33 mins ago

                            Agreed

                            2. Forza
                        2. Forza
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 1 min ago

                          Depends on transfers and the timing of the price releases. Last year, the game opened before Maguire left Leicester, which made Soyuncu nailed on at 4.5.

                          1. FOO FIGHTER
                          1. FOO FIGHTER
                              55 mins ago

                              I wonder how much that new CB from Brighton will be listed at. Joel Veltman.

                              Cant see him being more than Dunk.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Major League Shocker
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                37 mins ago

                                For me, Dunk 5.0 and all other Brighton defenders who might start, including Veltman, at 4.5.

                                2. pingissimus
                              2. pingissimus
                                • 1 Year
                                just now

                                Brighton had someone out on loan last time to Leeds - name escapes me. He was very highly rated and could upset the order at Brighton this time out

                                Open Controls
                            • Major League Shocker
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              18 mins ago

                              Maybe that could happen with Sheff Utd GK if FPL guess wrong about who it will be.

                              1. FOO FIGHTER
                              1. FOO FIGHTER
                                  6 mins ago

                                  Good point

                                  Open Controls
                            • Major League Shocker
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              38 mins ago

                              I doubt it. I think you will be able to get into any of the bottom half and promoted teams' defences for 4.5. Burnley and SHU will all be 5.0 with Tarkowski and the SHU full-backs 5.5. Wolves might all be at least 5.5.

                              2. JURGENAUT
                          2. JURGENAUT
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            1 hour, 38 mins ago

                            I like the sound of TAA-Robbo-Tierney back 3 aha

                            1. FOO FIGHTER
                            1. FOO FIGHTER
                                38 mins ago

                                Tierney, Chilwell, Doherty, Pereira all quality fullbacks to go with double Pool. Pereira had a serious knee injury though so he could be out for a while.

                                1. JURGENAUT
                                1. JURGENAUT
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  23 mins ago

                                  Yeah but Doherty likely £6.5m whereas Tierney might be 5-5.5 and could be good value I believe

                                  1. JURGENAUT
                                  1. JURGENAUT
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    21 mins ago

                                    4-5-1 sounds tempting hmm....

                                    2. Zim0
                                  2. Zim0
                                    • 1 Year
                                    21 mins ago

                                    But that extra 1 million for Doherty could get you so many more points

                                    1. JURGENAUT
                                    1. JURGENAUT
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      9 mins ago

                                      True but I don't feel like we've seen the best of Tierney yet. The end of last season was a good indicator of his quality and the FA cup final. He should get a fair share of assists I'd imagine, provided he stays fit

                                      3. FOO FIGHTER
                                  3. FOO FIGHTER
                                      18 mins ago

                                      Yes Tierney a very good option for attacking returns but Arsenal defence is still suspect.

                                      Boly from Wolves at what should be 5.5 is a very nice pick. Will start every match. Capable of a goal here and there and a long run of Wolves clean sheets will see Boly racking up bonus points.

                                      1. JURGENAUT
                                      1. JURGENAUT
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        7 mins ago

                                        Yeah, definitely one to watch out for

                                        Open Controls
                                2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                  • 10 Years
                                  18 mins ago

                                  TAA, Robbo, VVD, Tierney, Doherty, Aurier...

                                  Did someone say “5 at the back” 🙂

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                    • 10 Years
                                    18 mins ago

                                    *Also Laporte, shouldn’t forget big Aymeric - GW1 might be blank though...

                                    2. FOO FIGHTER
                                  2. FOO FIGHTER
                                      16 mins ago

                                      5 at the back is a real pain if all blank lol

                                      Amey
                                    • Amey
                                      • 1 Year
                                      16 mins ago

                                      AWB cam get in there too alongside Azpi

                                      Open Controls
                                3. Make America Greta Again
                                  • 6 Years
                                  50 mins ago

                                  Anyone else looking for star pairs from the major clubs to build their team for gw1? Covers captain options and gives flexibility. I'm looking at TAA and Salah, Tierney and Aub, Kdb and Jesus, Bruno and Martial. Remaining players from decent sides with good fixtures.

                                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                                      35 mins ago

                                      City and UTD could start their seasons late with Europe.

                                      Open Controls
                                    • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                      • 10 Years
                                      33 mins ago

                                      Since Bruno’s debut, himself & Martial were a very good FPL double

                                      Man Utd scores 30 goals in that time, and the two attacky boi’s got 16 attacking returns each

                                      pingissimus
                                    • pingissimus
                                      • 1 Year
                                      5 mins ago

                                      Jesus?

                                      All CL and fixtures etc dependent but Sterling and Kun are two prices I'm watching for closely. Sterling is the more obvious pick but Kun will come cheaper and is highly explosive. You just ignore season value and look at a run of games.

                                      1. JURGENAUT
                                      1. JURGENAUT
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        1 min ago

                                        Aguero's price is definitely on the radar

                                        Open Controls

