Searching for the next John Lundstram – Leeds United Cheap FPL Options

Hello everyone, I am FPL Conifa and in this article I’m writing about Leeds United and trying to identify the next John Lundstram. I want to help the wider Fantasy Premier League Community find the hidden gems priced at £5.0m and under for our FPL 2020/21 teams.

As a side note I’m also going to try and take Leeds United to Premier League and Champions League glory on FIFA 20, but without lets see if we can find the next John Lundstram..

Ian Poveda

I’m starting with an under the radar pick, who can play both as a winger or an attacking midfielder. Poveda is a product of the Manchester City, Barcelona and Brentford academies, he is also eligible to play for both England and Colombia. Although he’s only played four times for Leeds United he’s stated he’s very excited to work under his new manager Marcelo Bielsa. He made his debut on the 21st June 2020 in a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City.

Stuart Dallas

Dallas is where things could get interesting. The Northern Ireland international is a left back by trade but has been playing more as a winger under Bielsa. Out of position options are something that FPL managers love to look for. If he does get listed as a defender there’s potential for clean sheets, as well as attacking returns if he continues in this more advanced position.

I’m getting hints of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool, anyone else?

Hélder Costa

Anyone remember the year that Wolves came up to the Premier League? Hélder Costa does, although he’ll probably want to forget it. He was praised during his performances for Wolves against Liverpool in the FA Cup, helping Wanderers to a shock 2-1 win. He is definitely playing better under Leeds and Bielsa, he signed permanently for Leeds United in July 2020 for a reported 15 million pounds.

Costa can play as both a winger and a forward, so if you are looking for a cheap differential to allow you to upgrade elsewhere the Portuguese attacker might be what you’re looking for.

Kalvin Phillips

If you’re looking for a player that personifies Leeds United as a club, you have found him in Kalvin Phillips. Not only did he spend his youth career at Elland Road, but since making his debut for Leeds in 2014, Phillips has made 165 appearances scoring 12 goals. Much like Dallas, Phillips can play in two positions, a defensive midfield role as well as a defender.

He is known for his range of short sharp passing, long ball distribution and ability to start attacks whilst covering his defensive duties, with him described as a ‘linchpin’.

Illan Meslier

If there’s one thing FPL managers are always looking for it’s a cheap goalkeeper. I fully expect Meslier to come in around the £4.0-4.5m mark for the upcoming season. Just before the 2019/20 season, Meslier was brought in from FC Lorient on loan with the option to sign on a permanent deal.

He started the season fighting with Kamil Maziek for a spot as second choice behind Kiko Casilla. During the season Meslier gained a reputation as a penalty saving expert, having saved three consecutive penalties for the Leeds U-23 side.

Conclusion

Leeds are a side that has potential for some exciting cheaper picks. Is there anyone you’re considering already? Make sure to follow me on Twitter @FPLConifa