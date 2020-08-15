757
Pre-Season August 15

Fantasy Football Scout Pre-season page is now live for FPL 2020/21

757 Comments
Share

It’s back! Fantasy Premier League has relaunched for 2020/21 and, as usual, we’ll have everything you need to set you up for the new campaign.

All of our pre-season content will be collated on THIS PAGE, which will be regularly refreshed between now and Gameweek 1.

It is where you can find our price-by-price, position-by-position rundown of pretty much every asset in FPL.

There’ll also be analysis of all 20 teams, Scout Reports on new signings and Moving Target articles on those switching allegiance.

Any information we learn about the various pre-season fixtures, from line-ups, goals and assists to the wider Fantasy talking points, will also be documented here.

As the transfer window develops, you can track all the ins and outs of FPL assets throughout the summer.

A lot of our content is free but, to gain access to every single article we publish and benefit from all the tools and stats on offer in our Members Area, subscribe from as little as £1.46 a month by clicking below.

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2020/21

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

757 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mattias
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    Apologies if this has been asked already...

    Does anyone know how many points Auba would have had last season were he classed as a midfielder?

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      About 25 points more

      Open Controls
    2. charliej66
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      I’m not entirely sure but he got 22 goals and 10cs so I think 32 more points

      Open Controls
      1. charliej66
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 54 mins ago

        Ah forgot bonus points

        Open Controls
    3. Mattias
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      Thanks. Was curious if it'd be more than Salah... but probably pretty close.

      Open Controls
  2. charliej66
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    When United come back surely greenwood at 7.5 is a very good deal

    Open Controls
    1. Gregor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      If they don’t get Sancho or someone of that ilk then I think we’ll all be wanting Greenwood.

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      Seems the most underpriced player in the game for me. Ridiculous price unless United get Sancho which seems unlikely

      Open Controls
    3. altan8797
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      cant seem to fit him in no matter what I do, think I prefer having kdb auba and one of salah/mane so no room for him. martial is the utd pick for me. at least for now

      Open Controls
  3. Giggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    I know Matthew Longstaff left the club, but why isn't Sean Longstaff in the game?

    Open Controls
  4. New Article Posted
    Gregor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    New post

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/08/15/mark-sutherns-makes-his-video-and-podcast-return-as-fpl-launches/

    Open Controls
  5. Ser Davos
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    Doherty (placeholder for Laporte if Wolves are jaded)

    or

    Che Adams?

    Open Controls
    1. Devo-McDuff
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Think I'd prefer Doherty anyway.

      Mitrovic another option? I'd take him over Adams I reckon. Adams will likely improve on last season considerably but Ings still the main man, Mitro is the focal point for Fulham.

      Open Controls
  6. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    Hey fam! Feels great to be back!

    Open Controls
  7. Herman Toothrot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    5m defenders, talk to me.

    Open Controls
    1. Devo-McDuff
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Not much to talk about. Couple of the Sheff fellas maybe. There's some reasonable 4.5 options which make more sense over most 5.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.