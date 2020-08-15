516
Podcast August 15

Mark Sutherns makes his video and podcast return as FPL launches

Fantasy Football Scout creator Mark Sutherns makes his video and podcast return to join Joe and David Munday as the Fantasy Premier League 2020/21 game launches.

With the ink barely dry on the player list they sift through the prices, reclassifications and other changes.

There are substantial price hikes for a number of premium midfielders in FPL to consider. But with only £100.0m budget, we can’t have them all.

Mark, Joe and David consider how to carefully manage the challenges such a wealth in midfield brings.

Defence could offer some cheap enablers to help out. They look at the bargains on offer at the back.

Meanwhile, forward line-ups come under consideration. Could a cheap trio up top reap rewards? Or is it still worth spending more in attack?

There looks to be a timing change to FPL Gameweek deadlines for our trio to discuss.

Will this be the year their respective strategies prevail?

J0E Podcaster and writer.

516 Comments Post a Comment
  1. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Does anybody else feel Mahrez is underpriced?
    Looking at him and KdB as the City double up

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Nope. Not interested. It's Foden who looks underpriced. He's in competition with Mahrez for that starting spot and it looks like he's winning. Picked over Mahrez against Real and watch him get picked again tonight as well.

      Open Controls
    2. FALSE PROFIT
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      With Citeh I see:
      Kun 10.5 x 60%
      Mahrez 8.5 x 75%
      Sterling 11.5 x 85%
      KDB 11.5 x 90%
      Foden 7.5 x 40%
      Jesus 10.5 x 60%

      Then think about points per 90 minutes and you won't be far of making the right choice.

      T's and C's Apply (Smile)

      Open Controls
  2. Amey
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Come on Memphis.
    Do one for your old club man 😀

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Also today's starting lineup might give us idea about how Pep see's Foden as an option. If he starts todays game can we think he's definitely in Baldy's first 11 ? Or maybe near that 😀

      Or not worth thinking about it ??

      Open Controls
      1. Klaren
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        The problem with Foden is that if he plays as RW as he recently has been, then he has too much rotation risk with Mahrez, Torres and Bilva also competing for the same spot.

        If he plays in midfield in Silva position, his attacking output has been limited in the past.

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          At 6.5 a return every other GW isn't bad tbh. You're right he's pretty much part of the roulette

          Open Controls
  3. Nomar
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    No way Joe Bryan costs £5m if he hadn’t scored twice in the playoff final.

    Open Controls
    1. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Probably the most attacking defender we have, he’s problem is when he loses the ball he doesn’t track back enough. Made a fair few assists throughout last season

      Open Controls
  4. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    I was assuming midfield would be the place to be this time, but the prices seem to lean more towards front and back. What do you think is the best VALUE front 3? I've got Martial, Jimenez and Antonio.

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Martial Jimenez 4.5
      352 with Soucek as 5th Midfielder rotating with 4th Defender ??

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        I'm looking at a 3-4-3 with Soucek and 2 4.5 defenders on the bench, all highly confident in stepping up.

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          53 mins ago

          Too much sauce on bench ? 😉

          Open Controls
    2. IrishRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Thinking of just going with Jimenez and Ings in a 352. Can just leave them and be assured that they'll tick over steadily with points

      Open Controls
      1. IrishRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        And can focus on captaining my midfielders

        Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Martial, Antonio for sure. And then maybe Jimenez or Werner.

      Open Controls
    4. Bun Rab L4D3
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Martial and Jimi defo. I think Werner is the one who could challenge them. A bad season for him would be getting 10-15 goals.

      Open Controls
    5. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      I dont know, Andy. Forwards are tough this year. I totally agree on Antonio. I liked Martial more as a mid, and he is made of glass as we all know. Jimmy is consistent for sure, but the Midfield is so tasty that I’m really thinking 3-5-2.

      What about Bamford as a “play occasionally” kind of pick?

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        If Martial break, you move on to Ings or Vardy, Werner easy.

        Bamford?? I'd want to see solid evidence of him performaing like he's never done in his life first!

        Open Controls
  5. Bun Rab L4D3
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    It's fun to play... 442

    Ryan
    TAA KWP Vinagre Taylor
    Salah KdB Bruno Soucek
    Martial Werner

    Nyland, Ferguson, Stephens, Davis

    Open Controls
  6. Bun Rab L4D3
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    STARTING XI | Ederson, Walker, Garcia, Laporte, Cancelo, Fernandinho (C), Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sterling, Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I don't think Foden is nailed guys...

      Open Controls
      1. Tinkermania
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Define ''nailed'' at Man City.

          Open Controls
          1. Giggs Boson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Would start every game if there was just 1 game a week.

            Sterling and KDB standard.

            Open Controls
            1. Tinkermania
                41 mins ago

                They won't start against Villa if sandwiched between Liverpool and Chelsea, say. Only Edserson nailed.

                Open Controls
        • Bun Rab L4D3
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          SUBS | Bravo, Stones, Zinchenko, Bernardo, D.Silva, Mendy, Mahrez, Otamendi, Foden, Doyle, Palmer, Bernabe

          Open Controls
        • Bun Rab L4D3
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Lyon XI: Lopes, Dubois, Denayer, Marcelo, Marcal, Cornet, Caqueret, Guimaraes, Aouar, Toko Ekambi, Memphis

          Open Controls
        • La Roja
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          No Dilva

          Open Controls
      2. Dash4
          7 mins ago

          How come my current points are already at -1

          Open Controls

