Mark Sutherns makes his video and podcast return as FPL launches

Fantasy Football Scout creator Mark Sutherns makes his video and podcast return to join Joe and David Munday as the Fantasy Premier League 2020/21 game launches.

With the ink barely dry on the player list they sift through the prices, reclassifications and other changes.

There are substantial price hikes for a number of premium midfielders in FPL to consider. But with only £100.0m budget, we can’t have them all.

Mark, Joe and David consider how to carefully manage the challenges such a wealth in midfield brings.

Defence could offer some cheap enablers to help out. They look at the bargains on offer at the back.

Meanwhile, forward line-ups come under consideration. Could a cheap trio up top reap rewards? Or is it still worth spending more in attack?

There looks to be a timing change to FPL Gameweek deadlines for our trio to discuss.

Will this be the year their respective strategies prevail?

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live videos. Before the season starts we’ll have plenty of content for you to get started on the new campaign.

In addition, the Scoutcast will return ahead of Gameweek 1. Watch out for that.

In addition, the show is available as a podcast and via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version through this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

