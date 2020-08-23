Chelsea reaching for the Kai with Havertz

Introduction

It looks increasingly likely that after weeks of negotiations Frank Lampard is about to dive even deeper into the war chest at Stamford Bridge with the arrival of another German. Following the acquisition of his fellow countryman Timo Werner and surely to partner him in attack for the West Londoners, the 21-year-old Aachen native Kai Havertz will soon complete his move from Bayern Leverkusen for a fee of approximately £80million. Chelsea must rate the young German extremely highly, not only because of the price tag there are reportedly willing to pay but because of the number highly rated midfielders already at the clubs disposal, even following the departure of Pedro and Willian. So what is so special about this young man?

Debut Season

At the age of 17 not only was Kai Havertz Bayern Leverkusen’s youngest ever player to play in the Bundesliga, he also became their youngest goal scorer. This was by no means a forced introduction into the top tier of German football, his manager at the time Roger Schmidt was clearly impressed with what he saw from the youngster. From a 7 minute cameo introduction against Werder Bremen, only 3 weeks later was the youth academy player in the starting line-up against SV Darmstadt.

Over the next 6 weeks Kai Havertz would become ever present in Die Werkself and with only his third full appearance, Havertz would find himself providing the assist for the equalising goal in a 1-1 away draw to FC Köln. It would not be until the spring that Havertz would score his first senior goal, as he also added to his assist tally to 5 in the same game as Bayern Leverkusen and VfL Wolfsburg saw out a thrilling 3-3 draw.

The final game of the season would conclude Havertz first season in the Bundesliga beatuifully, as he scored his first brace against Hertha Berlin as Bayern Leverkusen would crush Die Alte Dame in her own city 2-6.

Schmidt would place Kai in a number of positions across the midfield and would rotate his formation between a traditional 4-4-2 where Havertz would normally be deployed on the right wing, but would also be placed in the middle of the park. It would be a central position the 17 year old would find himself placed as he came on as an 86 minute substitute for his Champions League debut against Tottenham Hotspur. Kai was given more playing time in Gameweek 5 of the European Competition, this time 20 minutes on the left wing in Moscow. All of which would gain the teenager invaluable experience of a tough away fixture in senior European football.

In his first season Kai could be found playing directly being the striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation. His ability to be versatile and produce an end result was clear early on as the young German would provide either a goal or an assist in all of these positions throughout his debut season.

Second Season Struggles

The introduction of a new coach in the summer of 2017 did not stifle the progress of Kai Havertz, but a minor knee injury did not see him take part on the opening day of the season. It would only take until his third full appearance of the season, for the now 18 year old nicknamed “The Kid” to turn in a man of the match performance with a hat trick of assists.

Heiko Herrlich would permanently place Havertz in a more central midfield position throughout the entire season although the formations under the new head coach would be known to alternate various times within a single game, although his three centre backs would remain ever present despite the alterations ahead of them.

His consistent minutes on the pitch would see Kai Havertz break another record in top flight German football and become the youngest player in the history of the Bundesliga to make 50 appearances. Kai would go on to make take part in 30 games that season, making full or close to 90 minute appearances in over two thirds of these matches. Despite the plaudits coming the way of Kai Havertz, you would expect him to be disappointed that he only returned with nine assists and 3 goals in his second season.

Ground Breaking Season

The summer of 2018 saw the now 19 year old start his third season with Bayern Leverkusen and for the first time under the same head coach from the previous season. It may have been this managerial stability or just the pure ability of the teenager that this season could be considered his true ground breaking season. Despite the consistent minutes and faith Heiko Herrlich had shown the young German, his final output would have been disappointing for the manager, although his overall contribution to the team who finished fifth in the Bundesliga was positive.

From the beginning of the season Kai Havertz was a regular name of the team sheet for Bayern Leverkusen. With no Champions League football there were aspirations that the club could concentrate on improving their league position and qualify for the top European competition.

Havertz had already made an impression on Joachim Löw who included the teenager into his squad for Germany’s UEFA Nations League games against Peru and France. Kai would go on to gain his first international cap coming on for his new club teammate Timo Werner, in the 88th minute against Peru that September. The attacking midfielder would go on to get his first international assist Russia in November and get a further 45 minutes in a friendly against Serbia four months later in March.

Domestically, with just 7 wins in the first 17 Bundesliga fixtures the under pressure Heiko Herrlich was relieved of his duties. These disappointing displays had a detrimental effect on the performances of Havertz but still managed to produce 6 goals and 3 assists in the German league before Christmas.

The introduction in January of the Dutchman Peter Bosz as manager would turnaround the fortunes of Leverkusen’s and Havertz’s season. His trademark style would see Bayern Leverkusen adopt a rigid 4-3-3 or 4-1-4-1 formation (depending how you look at it). Havertz would remain ever present in the first team as he played a central position ahead of the midfielder Charles Aranguiz and inside the right winger Karim Bellarabi, who has also been a target of Chelsea FC.

Similar to Roger Schmidt, Bosz favoured a high intensity, high pressing style of football, not too dissimilar to Frank Lampard’s style at Stamford Bridge. With 11 wins from the remaining 17 fixtures, Kai would score a further 11 goals with an additional assist. During this season Havertz would also increase his experience and impress at a European club level with an impressive 3 goals and 3 assists in the Europa League. The appointment of Peter Bosz transformed Bayern Leverkusen’s season, with the help of Havertz’s 17 goals and 4 assists, the club on the Rhine found themselves back in the Champions League.

At 19 Kai Havertz was more than making his mark in German football and was already gaining attention throughout Europe. Bayern Leverkusen must have been more than aware that it was only a matter of time they would be having to refuse offers for his services. With “The Kid” contracted until the summer of 2022, they were under no pressure to sell yet.

Last Season

Last season under the helm of Peter Bosz, Bayern Leverkusen were soon getting the reputation of being one of the more if not most versatile teams in German football. The ex-Dortmund coach would continue to adopt an extremely flexible approach using a 4-2-3-1 formation, but could evolve into anything between 3-4-2-1, 3-4-3 or 4-4-1-1.

Bosz would consider Kai Havertz was most effective down the middle of the pitch and abandoned the idea that he was best suited as a winger. With a number of formations deployed throughout the season Havertz versatility was constantly tested. Throughout the season it would come to no surprise to see Kai playing the role of central midfielder, a traditional no. 10 or even leading the line up front. Even playing in the midfield role Havertz could be seen joining the centre forward, by cutting on the inside, picking up through balls from out wide or straight down the middle.

Bayern Leverkusen’s attacking style got the club off to a promising start to the season with 4 wins from the first 6 games. Although Havertz would score on the opening day of the season, he would only go on to score an additional goal for the rest of the year.

Before the year was out however Joachim Löw would come calling again. This time Kai would get his first taste of competitive international football in the group stage of the European Qualifiers. His first international cap would be a 29 minute introduction and a 2-4 defeat to the Netherlands. This would be followed by a 22 minute run out in Belfast, which would give “The Kid” enough time to provide an assist in a 2-0 win over Northern Ireland. A month later and a full international cap for the 20 year old and another assist chalked up against Estonia. All of these appearances would be on the right side of midfield, with injury later on in the season would restrict Kai from representing his country again this season.

After recovering from a minor torn muscle injury in November Kai would find his shooting boots again in mid January scoring a goal and an assist against SC Paderborn. Kai would go on to score in the following match and once again in February. It wasn’t until the last game in February 2020 that the height of the esteem the Leverkusen manger held “The Kid” in would be shown symbolically. With Lars Bender injured, the captain’s armband was given to Havertz with an instant response.

The 20 year old would lead the team out to and on the pitch, scoring 5 goals and 3 assists in the next 5 games. Wins over FC Augsberg, E. Frankfurt, Werder Bremen, Borussia Monchengladbach and an impressive away draw with RB Leipzig. There were clearly leadership qualities for all to see, to complement his ability with a football.

With his second full season complete, Havertz would upon reflection probably have mixed emotions. From a personal perspective he beat his previous goal and assist tally with 18 goals and 9 assists and experienced a full set of group stage fixtures in the Champions League. Despite not opening his Champions League account yet the experience at such a young age would be money in the bank. His 4 goals in 5 Europa League fixtures proved again his goal scoring exploits travel further than beyond his motherland. With no doubt the highlight would be his experience with the national team and making the most of his opportunity with 2 assists in 3 caps.

Keeping The Blue Flag Flying Kai

It is clear to see why Lampard is so keen on the young German. His ability and experience of being versatile in a number of positions and formations is rare and like Havertz manager in Leverkusen, Lampard likes to use a variety of formations and isn’t afraid to make structural changes during a game. Peter Bosz and Frank Lampard share the same opinions of how the beautiful game should be played. At Leverkusen Havertz would played in a team with a high energy level. Expectations of creative high paced football will be leaving him at the Rhine and waiting for him in West London.

With a high pressing style and a build form the back approach in Leverkusen, Stamford Bridge should be home from home for the 21 year old. The only question remaining is how and where would the young German fit into Lampard’s team?

Considering the similarities between the style of football and formations Bayern Leverkusen and Chelsea use this should be fairly to determine the role Havertz would play. In the expected 4-3-3 formation Havertz would likely be given a centre midfield position inside of Ziyech. This would be at the expense of either Jorginho or Kante, depending who isn’t given the defensive midfielder role. His versatility could result in Kai starting his Chelsea exploits on the left wing as Pulisic recovers from injury. I wouldn’t also rule out the possibility of Havertz and Ziyech sparring for a right wing position at times although this is unlikely.

Another option to Lampard is the use of the double pivot with Kante and Jorginho providing cover for a back four, with three across the midfield, supporting a lone striker. Havertz could easily find himself in familiar waters directly behind his fellow countryman Timo Werner. With Lampard also in favour of players who can rotate and intertwine with each other. The attacking players could be given the freedom to alternate their positions in order to confuse defences. Don’t be surprised at times to see Timo Werner hugging the side line while Havertz is leading the line.

With the introduction of the 21 year old German and the likes of Loftus Cheek and Hudson-Odi knocking on Lampard’s door, I would not be surprised to see a couple of midfielders leaving the West London club this summer.

I would be surprised to see Kai Havertz to walk straight into the side. As Lampard has proved with Pulisic, despite being a marquee signing you need to prove yourself at Cobham before you get regular playing time. With the abundance of talented midfielders at Chelsea and Kai being just 21 year old Lampard may decide to let him settle in for a few weeks before even naming him in the starting eleven.

From a purely fantasy football perspective I rarely name a Premier League debutant in my FPL squad. He is very much on my watch list, but will make a move for him if it looks like Lampard is ready to make him a regular on the team sheet. With FPL Towers pricing a 27 year old established Ziyech at 8.0 million, I would expect Havertz to be around £7.5 million. I could be well wide of the mark, but predicting Lampard’s midfield this season will be just as hard to predict.