Fantasy Football Scout’s Mark and Az to co-host FPL BlackBox podcast in 2020/21

Two very familiar Fantasy Football Scout faces will be joining forces for a weekly podcast and YouTube video series this season.

Mark and Az will be co-hosting the latter’s popular FPL BlackBox podcast, which is relaunching for 2020/21 and which we are delighted to be partnered with.

Mark recently made a return to these pages and will be joining Az in a Pro Pundit capacity in the season to come, providing articles and video appearances throughout the campaign.

With 12 top 10,000 finishes between them, five of which were inside the top 1k, the pair certainly know their subject matter.

For the uninitiated, this is a podcast with a difference.

Each week, Az and Mark will look back on their decisions to reflect on what’s going right – and what’s going wrong.

The co-hosts will be analysing the mistakes they have made throughout the season, with the hope of learning from their errors to become better Fantasy Premier League managers.

There will also be assessments of other elite managers’ performances along the way, along with the usual chat on transfers and captains.

There is even the prospect of live Q&A sessions as the season progresses, too.

The first edition is anticipated to be out on September 3, with weekly shows to follow every Thursday evening.

