Fantasy Football Scout's Mark and Az to co-host FPL BlackBox podcast in 2020/21

Two very familiar Fantasy Football Scout faces will be joining forces for a weekly podcast and YouTube video series this season.

Mark and Az will be co-hosting the latter’s popular FPL BlackBox podcast, which is relaunching for 2020/21 and which we are delighted to be partnered with.

Mark recently made a return to these pages and will be joining Az in a Pro Pundit capacity in the season to come, providing articles and video appearances throughout the campaign.

With 12 top 10,000 finishes between them, five of which were inside the top 1k, the pair certainly know their subject matter.

For the uninitiated, this is a podcast with a difference.

Each week, Az and Mark will look back on their decisions to reflect on what’s going right – and what’s going wrong.

The co-hosts will be analysing the mistakes they have made throughout the season, with the hope of learning from their errors to become better Fantasy Premier League managers.

There will also be assessments of other elite managers’ performances along the way, along with the usual chat on transfers and captains.

There is even the prospect of live Q&A sessions as the season progresses, too.

The first edition is anticipated to be out on September 3, with weekly shows to follow every Thursday evening.

Head over to the FPL BlackBox YouTube page to subscribe now and, while you’re at it, why not do the same with the Fantasy Football Scout channel.

Remember to take advantage of our pre-season Premium Membership offer in order to get unrestricted access to Az and Mark’s articles throughout the season to come.

We’ve recently added Hall of Fame number one Fabio Borges to our long list of contributors and there’ll be more exciting announcements to come in the next few days.

Only subscribers will be able to read everything from our elite team of pundits this season.

Full-year Premium Memberships cost just £17.50 until August 31st (the equivalent of less than £1.50 a month), with the price rising to £19.99 thereafter – so take advantage of that discount while you can.

SIGN UP FOR THE NEW SEASON HERE

  1. Teomi
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Thoughts on this lot?

    Can switch between 442 and 352 depending on fixture (targett and Ferguson rotates well)

    In gw 2-3 auba and son will become kdb and Fernandes

    Mccharty
    Taa Doherty dier (targett Ferguson)
    Salah auba son asm soucek
    Werner mitro (Davis)

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Not much wrong with that.

      What's the plan in GW2? How do you get MUN?

      Open Controls
      1. Teomi
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        That’s the only issue I see, probably will have to play without in gw 2.
        Unless I go without auba and benching Fernandes in gw 1. But that’s also a big risk?

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          It's too big of an issue for me. I think Fernandes is a bigger priority than Aubameyang personally. His fixtures are better after the blank.

          Open Controls
          1. Teomi
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            I might reconsider- thanks mate

            Open Controls
          2. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Agreed on Bruno Auba

            Just wondering whether Bruno can wait until 3 though - forced transfer perhaps and you miss a great one against Palace. But I suspect a bit like KdB he's fairly fixture neutral - almost as likely to hit in a tough fixture as a good one. Pens of course are unpredictable - again almost fixture neutral when they come

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              He could wait but in GW 3 you'll be wanting KdB...

              Open Controls
              1. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                I know

                This is where I’m stuck right now. Easier problem for me as I’m willing to shelve Mo unless he looks hot hot hot. But in principle I do want the 12.0 spot ie 3 power mids

                Just shelving problem for now and watching other people’s teams

                Open Controls
            2. Goonsquad245
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              Nobody is fixture neutral - players will always be expected to have more opportunities in games vs worse defences than better. Goes for penalties/set pieces too...

              Open Controls
              1. Flair
                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                Well said

                Open Controls
              2. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                Comparative In my view - intended meaning was KdB and Bruno are less reliant on golden fixtures than some other premiums

                Sterling I am very keen on but he is something of a flat track bully. He was the premium to be on late last season when City were on the fixture run.

                No accident I think that it was KdB (had him as captain) was the one who crushed it against Liverpool

                Generally I’d take KdB and Bruno as standby captains and look elsewhere for the really prime ones. Worked a treat for me last season that way.

                Open Controls
                1. Goonsquad245
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 1 min ago

                  Think Sterling outscored KDB vs Liverpool? Not that that really matters - just 1 game in isolation isn’t anything to read into.

                  I‘m not sure I agree that some players are more ‘fixture proof’ than others in the same team - but it’s just my view, you probably won’t go far wrong captaining KDB either way tbh!

                  Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Got the same plan to go 4 at the back after a couple of gw maybe

      Open Controls
    3. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Almost the same as mine, I have Vinagre instead of Dier and Maddison instead of ASM. So I like it. My dilemma is how to get in Manc players with my first few transfers.

      Open Controls
    4. Goonsquad245
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Looks fine. Fernandes can wait until GW3, nobody is essential and Auba is a perfectly good captain option for GW2.

      Open Controls
  2. The Rumour Mill
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    This is excellent, looking forward to listening to az and mark every week

    Open Controls
  3. davies
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Which option?

    A) Bavies + Mitchell
    B) Vinagre + Taylor

    McCarthy Nyland
    TAA Doherty ***** ***** Ferguson
    Salah Auba Son Armstrong Soucek
    Werner Mitrovic Brewster

    I will have 0.5 to upgrade in GW3 after doing Auba > KDB...

    Open Controls
  4. Flair
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Wolves have a "practice match" tomorrow and no other friendlies scheduled... as AMN signs afterwards it'll be difficult to see where Nuno will play him. Tricky to see what it means for Vinagre

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      It means rotation probably

      Open Controls
  5. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Rank MU players :
    1) Rashford
    2)Bruno
    3) Martial
    4) Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Fernandes, Martial, Greenwood, Rashford

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      In terms of raw points:
      Bruno, Rashford, Martial, Greenwood

      In terms of value:
      Bruno, Martial, Greenwood, Rashford

      Open Controls
    3. Jafalad
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      2134

      Open Controls
    4. Goonsquad245
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Points: 2134
      Value: 1243

      Open Controls
    5. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Bruno/Martial
      Greenwood*
      Rashford

      *- depends upon signings if they happen

      Open Controls
    6. Stats Don't Lie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Points: 1234
      Value: 1432

      Open Controls
    7. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      1) 220
      2) 250
      3) 210
      4) 180*

      *If a new RWF not added

      Open Controls
  6. FOO FIGHTER
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Lets just go over these City defensive numbers from this past season quickly

    Walker 6.0 - 114
    Otamendi - 82
    Mendy - 74
    Fernandinho last season Def and mid - 55
    Zinc - 49
    Cancello - 45
    Garcia - 38
    Stones - 34

    And Laporte, bless his sole for being injured - 63

    Pep rotation hell hole and some still consider their defensive assets?

    Relegation fodder statistics.

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Oh sh*te, forgot the others pricing. Does not really matter anyway 😀

      Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Laporte if fit should be nailed and will definitely outscore his 6m price tag imo.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        City will regress this season again.

        Open Controls
        1. Flair
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Based on what?

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            This past season.

            Open Controls
            1. Flair
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              Not a good enough reason imo

              Open Controls
              1. FOO FIGHTER
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                Lol, failure in the CL season after season is good enough reason. Falling that far behind on PL points total even more.

                Open Controls
                1. Flair
                  1 hour, 28 mins ago

                  Is this CL fantasy?

                  Open Controls
                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 26 mins ago

                    No I am referring to regression.

                    Open Controls
                    1. pingissimus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 15 mins ago

                      The regression conversation 🙂

                      Open Controls
                      1. FOO FIGHTER
                        • 1 Year
                        1 hour, 12 mins ago

                        Yes, let's get back to Salah *evil laugh*

                        Open Controls
                  2. FOO FIGHTER
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 25 mins ago

                    Which was my origanal statement

                    Open Controls
                    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 24 mins ago

                      Divok Origa

                      Open Controls
                      1. FOO FIGHTER
                        • 1 Year
                        1 hour, 22 mins ago

                        He is a PL Champion irrespective of not being nailed.

                        Open Controls
                      2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 21 mins ago

                        Champian surely

                        Open Controls
                      3. FOO FIGHTER
                        • 1 Year
                        1 hour, 20 mins ago

                        Yes, forgive my super fast typing.

                        I apologise

                        Open Controls
                      4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 18 mins ago

                        Oplogize no?

                        Open Controls
                      5. FOO FIGHTER
                        • 1 Year
                        1 hour, 15 mins ago

                        Depends if you use US or British literature.

                        Open Controls
        2. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Not if they get Koulibaly in defence and I think they are pretty close to signing him.

          Open Controls
          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            They kept the most clean sheets in the league last season... and had the lowest XG... and that was without Laporte

            Adding him back in alone will be a big plus for them

            If they add Koulibaly - everyone else can pack up & go home - league pretty much over before it even starts

            But they actually don’t have any viable defensive FPL assets - apart from Laporte who will probably be gold at 6.0

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Many teams just give up in front of tiki taka & possession game & That fooker Fernandinho's countless soft fouls.

              They are very very vulnerable to counter's. City defense is one to look out at the end of the season IMO.

              They tend to close shop down in last 10/12 gw's.

              Open Controls
              1. Rover
                • 3 Years
                55 mins ago

                Especially if they are still in UCL and rest Rodri/Gundo in favour of Fernandinho in the PL.
                A 5.5m def from Man City playing OOP and getting regular minutes: the closest one can get to essential.

                Open Controls
              2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                55 mins ago

                Vulnerability is all relative though- relative to the rest of the league they were pretty much top dog defensively - only pool (33) conceded less than them (35)

                And that was without Laporte

                Could you imagine if you took VVD out of the Pool backline for an extended period for example

                Open Controls
                1. Amey
                  • 1 Year
                  50 mins ago

                  That's definitely no point. They are lynchpins of their Defense.

                  I'm going heavy on Defense from offset. Let's see how it goes. Might go to 5 atb later in the season. Let's see

                  Open Controls
            2. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Ederson when they're on a golden run has something to be said for him - early second WC and bloated budget I could go there again

              Open Controls
              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                1 hour ago

                As i said above, when wolves fixtures turn Doherty to Laporte is good swap

                Open Controls
              2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                58 mins ago

                At the end of the season I’d rather have had the same points from Pope & ploughed the budget up front, and at the start of the season I’d rather have the value of a 4.5

                Ed’s just priced out as a GK

                Open Controls
      2. Amey
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Check City's fixtures when Wolves change 🙂
        Easy swap for Doherty to Laporte

        Open Controls
    3. Jafalad
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Laporte - when fit - tends not to get rotated. He's the only one worth considering and decent value to boot at 6 mill.

      Open Controls
  7. Pukki Party
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    First draft after fixture release. Thoughts? 1.5 itb so flexible to do either Pulisic to Rashford or Son to Fernandes/KdB. Need one 4.0 def to start gw1 i guess.

    Ryan
    TAA Robbo Doherty KWP Ferguson
    Salah Son Pulisic
    Jimenez Antonio

    Button Anguissa Davis Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. KujaliaFC
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Isn't Pulisic injured?

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Party
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Says hamstring injury, not really sure what his status is but he got injured towards end of season so should be fit?

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Party
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Looks like he will miss start of season. So Pulisic=Ziyech i guess.

          Open Controls
  8. Gudge
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Opinion please

    McCarthy (Nyland)
    Trent, Doh, Justin Vinagre (Taylor)
    Son, Mane, Armstrong, Aub, (Foden)
    Mitro, Ings (Davis)

    Aubameyang > Fernandes gw2
    Mane > de Bruyne gw3

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Why pick Mane over Salah? When they're the same price, it's a straight up mistake. Mane's strength is when you can pull out all the stops and get Liverpool attacking double up.

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester\\\\\\\'s Ne…
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Mane seems deliberately perverse choice.
      Vinagre might be dead as an option.
      Foden, hmmm?

      Open Controls
      1. KujaliaFC
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Foden might be a decent differential if he gets a lot of minutes.

        Remember that Dilva has retired and Foden is his heir apparent.

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester\\\\\\\'s Ne…
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          We'll all have him if it pans out that way.

          Open Controls
    3. Hy liverpool
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      I like mane pick

      Open Controls
    4. Leaf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Surely transfers would be the other way round

      Open Controls
      1. Leaf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        I’m mean
        Mane to Bruno gw2
        Auba to KDB gw3

        Open Controls
      2. Amey
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Hello !

        Open Controls
        1. Leaf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Hey mate

          On a away trip 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Good ...
            Good to get some air. (Tell me whether it was fresh afterwards 😆 )

            Open Controls
    5. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Picking Mane over Salah would be like picking Robbo over TAA if they were same price.

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Party
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Like the Justin pick if Pereira is out for a while. Prefer Jimmy over Ings but they will score similar.

        Open Controls
    6. Gudge
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Thanks for the feedback but I see as so many people going Salah and seeing as there were only 12 points between them last season I’m taking a punt on mane. Sorry the transfers meant to be the other way round with Fernandes coming in first. Is it too risky having 3 Southampton players? Cheers lads

      Open Controls
  9. waltzingmatildas
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    A) doherty and armstrong
    B) vinagre and maddison (7.0 mid)
    C) vinagre and Armstrong +1.5 (for son to bruno)

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester\\\\\\\'s Ne…
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  10. JamTart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    First stab at a team, likely need to do a lot more reading up:

    McCarthy / Button
    TAA, Robbo, Dier, Taylor, Douglas
    Salah, Auba, Son, Ziyech, 5.5 (ASM?)
    Mitrovic, Adams,4.5

    Play 352 then rotate for the other 2 spots until I get in some manchester players.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester\\\\\\\'s Ne…
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Douglas on the way to Celtic I think.
      Soton guy for 5.5 slot?
      Decent

      Open Controls
      1. JamTart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Think so on Douglas, basically just fodder. I was thinking maybe Armstrong but not keen on a double up?

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester\\\\\\\'s Ne…
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Yes, Armstrong. Soton looking decent and fair fixtures too, 2 doesn't seem like too many.
          Maybe one of the Palace youngsters for a playing 4.0?

          Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Need Wolves defense. Better to start with Doc than Robbo.

      Open Controls
      1. JamTart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Even with those opening gameweeks? An early WC is very likely given the fact both Manc teams don't play GW1 and may explode. Can always downgrade to him for GW3 and use the funds to get a united/city asset in?

        Open Controls
  11. DannyDrinkVodka
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Who are the nailed 4.5 defenders?

    KWP
    Ayling/Dallas
    Lamptey

    Anybody else?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester\\\\\\\'s Ne…
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/08/21/the-best-budget-fpl-defenders-for-2020-21/

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  12. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    A. Pepsi
    B. Coke

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester\\\\\\\'s Ne…
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Red coke, glass bottle, cold

      Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      None
      If forced Beer 😉

      Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      C. Asda Chosen by You is 49p for 2 litres

      4.0 value every time

      Open Controls
  13. ChelseaBlues223
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    What would you rather from GW2?

    A (3-4-3) Ings, Greenwood, Mitro

    B (4-4-2) Martial, Son, 4.5 DEF

You need to be logged in to post a comment.