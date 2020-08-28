738
Pre-Season August 28

Five things FPL managers should look out for in the Community Shield final

The Community Shield final will provide Fantasy Premier League managers with an excellent opportunity to scout a number of key assets ahead of the new season.

Thankfully, the stars have aligned to show us two teams central to Blank Gameweek 1 plans on Saturday afternoon, namely Liverpool and Arsenal.

Mohamed Salah (£12.0m) and Sadio Mané (£12.0m) are sure to be heavily owned come the first deadline of the campaign, so watching them in a competitive setting beforehand will be of great use to us.

Meanwhile, the pricing, positional classification and fixtures on offer at Arsenal make Mikel Arteta’s men worth keeping a close eye on too.

In order to maximise what you are able to glean from the Community Shield final, we have picked out five key areas for Fantasy managers to monitor during 2020/21’s curtain-raising event.

What position will Aubameyang take up?

using-the-top-10000-ownership-to-increase-your-fpl-rank-andys-article 9

A large number of Fantasy managers are likely to be watching the Community Shield with their Blank Gameweek 1 captaincy in mind.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s (£12.0m) looks certain to be involved in that first armband debate of the campaign, fresh from his recent conversion to an FPL midfielder and ahead of a trip to newly-promoted Fulham on the opening weekend of the season.

35.5% of managers have already thrown Arsenal’s number 14 their side so far, only Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m) and Timo Werner (£9.5m) owned by more than that, at the time of writing.

Whether or not Aubameyang manages to go into Blank Gameweek 1 as the best captain option could depend on how he performs at Wembley, but also what position he is deployed in.

With Alexandre Lacazette‘s (£8.5m) Arsenal future hanging in the balance and Gabriel Martinelli (£5.0m) injured, the only two options Arteta theoretically has for the centre-forward role are Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah (£6.0m).

Whichever one of these two the Arsenal manager elects to play through the middle of his 3-4-3 formation could have a big impact on Aubameyang’s Fantasy credentials.

If the Gabonese international can secure a centre-forward berth for a competitive fixture against Liverpool, it certainly strengthens the possibility that he could play there regularly in the Premier League this season. Such an eventuality, if he were to perform well, would do wonders for his captaincy credentials.

Although, do remember, even if Arteta were to station Aubameyang on the left at Wembley, that is still a position that he starred from in 2019/20, so it won’t be the end of the world to see him play there.

How will Liverpool’s defence look at Wembley?

Liverpool's FPL defenders struggle as Arteta hands out Arsenal goalkeeper clues

Liverpool defenders have some work to do if they are to convince us of elite-level clean sheet potential in 2020/21.

The league may have been all but won at the time but, during Project Restart, they kept three clean sheets from a possible nine, only six teams registering fewer than that.

Meanwhile, eight different teams, including Aston Villa, Everton and Southampton, conceded fewer goals than Jurgen Klopp’s men over the same period (12) and only five teams gave up fewer big chances (20). Certainly not double-up inspiring stuff.

Whatever issues Liverpool have been having at the back since June, they appear to have continued into pre-season as well, if their friendly against Salzburg was anything to go by.

Klopp had to travel to Austria without Alexander-Arnold due to injury but the right-back was the only first-teamer missing from the back-four that went 2-0 down in the first half earlier this week.

Fabinho (£5.5m) and Joe Gomez (£5.5m) were the chief culprits while Neco Williams (£4.0m) was caught out of position on occasion. Things went from bad to worse when Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) was taken off in the 55th minute with a head injury.

Klopp has since provided relatively positive updates on the captain and Alexander-Arnold, but the Community Shield final is still a big occasion at this end of the pitch.

Will our favourite Liverpool defenders be fit for the start of the season, and how will they cope against an Arsenal attack that has been steadily improving under Arteta? Answers to both of those could have a bearing on Fantasy line-ups for Blank Gameweek 1.

“Hendo and Joel looking really good. Ox early stages but good. Shaqiri good. Trent, very close, we have to make a decision about tomorrow. Harry [Wilson] looks good. Virg looks good, he has a little cut there but should be fine.” – Jurgen Klopp

What will Arsenal’s defence look like?

Who would have thought we’d be eyeing up Arsenal defensive assets at the start of the new season? Well, 2020 certainly has been a year of surprises.

The primary point of interest for Fantasy managers revolves around the goalkeeper position now that Bernd Leno (£5.0m) has returned from the injury that allowed Emiliano Martínez (£4.5m) to showcase his points potential during Project Restart.

The latter could offer exceptional value this season if he were to hold onto his starting berth. Between Gameweeks 30+ and 38+, no goalkeeper with nine or more appearances had a higher figure for saves per 90 than Martínez (3.84).

The chips might be stacked against him going into Saturday’s curtain-raiser as Leno and Matt Macey were both given game-time against MK Dons earlier this week, in light of Martínez having to quarantine following his holiday to Portugal.

While the former Reading loanee is injury-free and out of isolation now, he has not been able to train over the last two weeks, which is why he is a slight doubt for Saturday’s final.

But it’s not just the goalkeeper position we’re interested in. There has been plenty of hype around centre-back William Saliba (£4.5m) ahead of the new campaign and Fantasy managers should be on the lookout for him too.

Even though Arteta is very settled on deploying a back-three these days, the staffing of that setup is not yet set in stone. 

Kieran Tierney (£5.5m), David Luiz (£5.5m), Sokratis Papastathopoulos (£5.0m), Sead Kolasinac (£5.0m) and Shkodran Mustafi (£5.0m) are all capable of playing there but do not offer as cheap a route into the Arsenal defence as Saliba.

Mustafi is red-flagged ahead of the Community Shield final but a number of the other centre-backs got minutes against MK Dons.

Rob Holding (£4.5m) is one of these, who could be worth watching as well as Saliba, although the latter is reported to have made a better start to pre-season.

If Martínez is indeed kept out of the team by Leno, then knowing that an improving Arsenal defence can be reliably tapped into by a £4.5m option elsewhere could be handy.

With enough good things being said about the Gunners’ defensive prospects for 2020/21, a meeting with last season’s Premier League champions is the perfect litmus test for them.

Who will feature in Liverpool’s attack?

Five things FPL managers should look out for in the Community Shield final

This could, of course, prove to be a rather redundant question given Jurgen Klopp’s team selections over recent seasons, but there are enough Fantasy managers interested in budget forwards that it’s worth asking the question.

Rhian Brewster (£4.5m) was initially linked with another loan move away from Anfield this season, after netting 11 times in 22 appearances for Swansea City in 2019/20.

However, as often happens in football, things have changed very quickly, especially since Brewster scored three goals across Liverpool’s two pre-season friendlies so far.

The young forward now looks likely to stay at Anfield this year, which begs the question: can he break into the first team?

Roberto Firmino (£9.5m) has been the first-choice centre-forward at Liverpool for some time and, while he struggled for goals more than usual last season, there is no denying he is a key cog in the Reds’ machine.

Brewster offers something entirely different, less of a false-nine and more of a natural goal-scorer.

“At the moment he is (in our plans), but we have to see what happens in the next weeks. We want to use Rhian, but we want to help him as well. It’s not decided yet – why should we? He will be involved tomorrow.” – Jurgen Klopp

In light of his pre-season exploits thus far, Klopp intends to use the player in some way during the Community Shield final. Fantasy managers will be hoping to see a start for the £4.5m man, but even if he were to star off the bench, it could still ask Klopp some difficult questions ahead of the start of the season. Or… it could only ramp up the interest in his loan signing…

Who are the Arsenal alternatives?

Nketiah straight back in Arsenal team after suspension

Fantasy managers may also find value attackers in Arsenal’s squad on Saturday afternoon, specifically those who join Aubameyang in the front-three.

As already mentioned, the rumours surrounding Lacazette’s future likely restrict Arteta’s options up-front to the Gabonese international and Nketiah.

If the latter can put in a strong display against Liverpool, it might just lock him in as the first-choice striker for the new season, which would certainly be helpful for Fantasy managers currently struggling to find too much to excite them in terms of forwards priced at £6.0m or less.

Nketiah has already made something of an encouraging start to pre-season, starting the win over MK Dons, finding the net and having another goal ruled out for offside.

There is more competition for the right-hand side of Arsenal’s front-three than there is for the striker slot, but Bukayo Saka (£5.5m) will certainly fancy his chances of regular game-time there this season.

The England youth international was involved in eight of a possible 10 matches during Project Restart, operating in a number of different positions, including on the wing or as a number 10.

That versatility seems to have helped Saka establish himself in the side and at £5.5m, if he stars at Wembley, it will be hard for Arteta not to include him for the Fulham game and could spark another year of value for the relatively cheap midfielder.

  1. Kun Tozser
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    How many 9m+ players do you have in your lineup?

    Are you interested in these jump around more point more this season rather than spread and different price point coverage?

    Open Controls
    1. Dthinger
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      three

      Open Controls
    2. n-doggg
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Currently got 4
      Salah, auba, son and Werner

      Open Controls
    3. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      Currently Auba, Salah, Kane and Son.

      Possibly Salah, KdB, Fernandes and Kane from GW3

      Open Controls
    4. Loftus cheeky nandos
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      auba, salah and kane atm, dont want too many luxury players

      Open Controls
    5. LangerznMash
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Auba, Son, Kane, Werner

      Open Controls
    6. Rover
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Currently 4. Auba, Rashford, Kane, Werner

      Open Controls
  2. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    44 mins ago

    Close to 1200 entries in LMS

    More details - https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/08/28/the-last-man-standing-competition-2020-2021/

    Open Controls
  3. GloryManUnited
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    Bottomed last page

    Settled on this XI and then Wildcard in GW2...Thoughts? Its such a strange feeling with the uncertainty this year. Not sure if saving wildcard or using makes the most sense.

    Ryan
    TAA/Robbo/Egan/KWP
    Mane/Auba/Alli/Soucek
    Kane/Mitro

    Steer/Vinagre/Bissouma/Davis

    Could even do Antonio vs Newcastle opening week and make Vinagre fodder to maximize starters.

    Open Controls
    1. n-doggg
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Really not worth wc gw2. Just do alli to greenwood. Then consider auba to a city player gw3

      Open Controls
      1. GloryManUnited
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Was my plan if not wildcarding. Would be KDB obviously.

        Open Controls
  4. Lindelol
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    TAA is a season keeper for me. What are the other season keepers in your mind?

    Open Controls
    1. GloryManUnited
      • 2 Years
      41 mins ago

      I truly believe he is the only one that is definite keeper.

      Open Controls
    2. n-doggg
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      Nobody else. Maybe Salah if they are firing again

      Open Controls
    3. Dthinger
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      Salah, Jimenez, Auba, the right keeper, SHU defender

      Open Controls
    4. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      Werner would have to be a massive fail for me to sell him. So much creativity at Chelsea this year.

      Open Controls
      1. Loftus cheeky nandos
        • 2 Years
        35 mins ago

        But so many new players, may take time to gel is my concern

        Open Controls
        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          21 mins ago

          If Man Utd had a fixture in GW1, then I'd start with Martial but they don't.

          Open Controls
      2. GloryManUnited
        • 2 Years
        34 mins ago

        Hes never played a single match in the Prem. Crazy

        Open Controls
        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          33 mins ago

          So you're not starting the season with him then?

          Open Controls
          1. GloryManUnited
            • 2 Years
            31 mins ago

            Not even entertaining the thought. But mind you, in two serious seasons (last 2) I've only had 1 finish inside 100k. So take my opinion as you may. Lol

            Open Controls
            1. Twisted Saltergater
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              16 mins ago

              I take each person's opinion on merit, so I don't mind your rank history. You may talk a very good game and not follow your own advice 🙂

              Werner vs Brighton has to be worth a shot, surely?

              Open Controls
              1. GloryManUnited
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Yes, especially if Havertz is available. Just another top class creator.

                Open Controls
          2. Amey
            • 1 Year
            27 mins ago

            I'm not

            Open Controls
            1. Twisted Saltergater
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              25 mins ago

              going for Kane, Amey? Or benching Martial in GW1?

              Open Controls
              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                22 mins ago

                I'm going in with Son & Jimenez as placeholders for Chelsea & United attackers.

                I'm not sure about which one to pick. So .... Thinking about biding 3/4 gw's to analyse who's better especially at Chelsea.

                I generally pick wrong one's in these cases so trying to play safe here 😛

                Salah to Bruno is plan atm in GW 2 as United attacker. If I'm not wrong around GW 4 we'll know about Greenwood too. If United don't sign a RW he's basically a lock IN isn't he

                Open Controls
                1. Twisted Saltergater
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Good tactic, mate. I've had Jimenez in every draft until today. Only toyed with choosing Richarlison today if Everton sign James, Allan and Doucoure. I think Doucoure especially will make a world of difference to Everton's performances.

                  I'm not 100% happy with Son tho. If he's on the left, he's a no-go for me, which is a shame as he's gold through the middle.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Amey
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Yeah. Son is a tricky one. He's explosive though. Can haul. Think we can take punt at first 3/4 gw's. He's very good on counters too.

                    And thanks for saying it's a good tactic 😀 hopefully it turns out to be one ... Ha ha

                    Open Controls
      3. Lindelol
        • 2 Years
        33 mins ago

        Agreed if he stats well then he could be a season keeper.

        Open Controls
    5. Gingerman
      40 mins ago

      Wood, haha

      Open Controls
    6. Dthinger
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      KDB

      Open Controls
      1. Lindelol
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        at his price might not be a season keeper for me.

        Open Controls
        1. Dthinger
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Im actually surprised he's not more

          Open Controls
          1. Lindelol
            • 2 Years
            just now

            its not because of that - but at his price I'll swap someone else too for some time.

            Open Controls
    7. Flair
      38 mins ago

      Ziyech

      Open Controls
    8. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      Nobody, maybe my 4.0 defender or 4.5 keeper

      Open Controls
    9. Amey
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      Button
      Till second WC 😉

      Open Controls
    10. LangerznMash
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      TAA, Ziyech, Wernerz. The players I think are all £1.0m undervalued.

      Open Controls
      1. Lindelol
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I am starting with Werner and Ziyech and if they start well they should be season keepers.

        Open Controls
    11. Kun Tozser
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      Going flip this season - looking at 4.5s for season keepings (or until WC) and switching 9m+ players around form

      Open Controls
    12. FantasyHero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Messi

      Open Controls
  5. Loftus cheeky nandos
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    Marca says united interested in reguillon for 20-25mill, could be great on fantasy, utd cs plus 6 g/a in 32 games last season, could be decent at 5 mill.

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      He'd come in at 5.5m surely.

      Open Controls
      1. Loftus cheeky nandos
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Maybe, shaw currently 5.0m, new players are normally .5 off what they should be

        Open Controls
    2. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Can't see it myself - He'd surely want first team football regularly.

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        21 mins ago

        Ole and United must be pretty fed up with Shaw constantly getting injured by now.

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          15 mins ago

          Contact injuries are plain unfortunate tbh mate. The kid seems having very bad luck 🙁

          Open Controls
          1. Loftus cheeky nandos
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            He doesnt just get contact injuries, has fitness issues aswell

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Main injury layoffs he had are contact one's though. It's unfortunate plus he lacks professionalism too

              Open Controls
      2. Loftus cheeky nandos
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yeh, but shaw never plays a whole season, williams not brilliant as back up if utd want to progress, reguillion high potential and looked good in europa

        Open Controls
  6. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    Thoughts on this lot?

    McCarthy (Nyland)
    TAA Vinagre Johnson Mitchell (Taylor)
    Salah(C) Ziyech Alli (Sterling Bissouma)
    Jimenez Ings Mitro

    Open Controls
    1. GloryManUnited
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Like it very much. Several differentials for this early on. Sterling, Ings

      Open Controls
      1. Pep Roulette
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers mate

        Open Controls
    2. n-doggg
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      No auba might hurt. For me, is worth him in, even if you will get him out for a -4 for sterling gw2

      Open Controls
      1. Pep Roulette
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Where to downgrade?

        Open Controls
    3. JURGENAUT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Playing two 4.0 defenders? Massive risk imo.

      Open Controls
  7. Og
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    A) Doherty and Pereira + 0.5

    B) or Ziyech and a 4.5 def

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      B - Ziyech will be this year's KDB

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 2 Years
        30 mins ago

        By that I mean underpriced and one who will provide loads of assists

        Open Controls
    2. LangerznMash
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  8. Inazuma X1
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    Ferran Torres to take David Silva's No.21

    https://twitter.com/brfootball/status/1299434650738331654

    Open Controls
    1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      We've all got twitter, chief.

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        31 mins ago

        I’m not on Twitter

        Open Controls
        1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          28 mins ago

          OH!

          Open Controls
          1. The 12th Man
            • 7 Years
            27 mins ago

            Never have been. No desire either.

            Open Controls
            1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              26 mins ago

              It's great for the old football news.

              Open Controls
              1. The 12th Man
                • 7 Years
                23 mins ago

                I don’t doubt it.
                Just not for me.

                Open Controls
            2. Lindelol
              • 2 Years
              26 mins ago

              same

              Open Controls
      2. Amey
        • 1 Year
        24 mins ago

        Plenty aren't

        Open Controls
    2. KujaliaFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Foden is Silva's heir thoiugh, not Torres.

      Open Controls
      1. Dthinger
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Foden should take Toure's number

        Open Controls
  9. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    I need to look at all 3 4.5 defenders especially the Webster spot but any thoughts on this lot?

    McCarthy

    TAA VVD KWP Webster

    Salah Auba Barnes ASM

    Werner Mitro

    Button Greenwood Taylor Wickham

    Open Controls
    1. n-doggg
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      What’s your Bruno and Kdb plan?

      Open Controls
      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Will only go with Greenwood for now - I know it could hurt.
        Auba becomes KDB or Sterling after a week or 2.
        I will also look to get to a more expensive third defender for a 352. It would be more like that now if I didn’t want to plan having Greenwood and Taylor on the bench this week. After GW 1 I should have 2 playing bench players and I usually risk just 1

        Open Controls
  10. Flair
    25 mins ago

    How many clean sheets do you expect in the first 10 matches?

    Liverpool: 5
    Manchester City: 5
    Wolves: 6
    Tottenham: 7
    Manchester United: 4
    Chelsea: 4
    Arsenal: 4

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      You need Doherty,Dier and Davies with that prediction.

      Open Controls
      1. Flair
        9 mins ago

        Already got Doherty, Davies and Kane

        Open Controls
    2. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      That’s optimistic for Spurs. Is Dier that good as a CB?
      Are you going a double up defence with Dier and Doherty or something similar?

      Open Controls
      1. Flair
        7 mins ago

        Davies + Doherty, yes. Tricky with Dier but Mourinho loves him for a reason. Second season Mourinho always starts strong

        Open Controls
    3. Flaming Flamingo
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Are you a Tottenham fan haha? They only kept 8 cleans sheets for the whole of last season, so 7 seems optimistic

      Open Controls
      1. Flair
        6 mins ago

        I expect 15+ this season

        Open Controls
        1. Flaming Flamingo
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Fair enough. You could be right of course, I just don't see it myself

          Open Controls
    4. Loftus cheeky nandos
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      expect more from chelsea, ars

      Open Controls
    5. Marquee
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Liverpool 4
      City 3
      Wolves 7
      Spurs 7
      United 4
      Chelsea 2
      Arsenal 5

      Open Controls
    6. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      So basically 7 out of 8 clean sheets for Spurs in the first 8 games because they aren't keeping a CS in GW9-10 (MCI, che)

      Open Controls
      1. Marquee
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Kept a CS against City at home last season 😀

        Open Controls
      2. The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        There not keeping a cleensheet in wk 1 either.

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          9 mins ago

          😀

          Open Controls
        2. Flair
          5 mins ago

          Cleanest 1-0, 2-0 Spurs game I've ever seen

          Open Controls
      3. Inazuma X1
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        Dude's on crack thinking Spurs will keep 7/10 CS with Dier as CB lol

        Open Controls
      4. Flair
        8 mins ago

        Spurs can CS Chelsea, Mourinho park the bus masterclass

        Open Controls
        1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Mourinho's buses are open top single deckers these days easier to move.

          Open Controls
    7. Kun Tozser
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      CS usually less at start of season than expected

      Open Controls
      1. Flair
        8 mins ago

        The opposite, actually

        Open Controls
    8. KAALI_DAAL
      7 mins ago

      With that prediction if you don't have triple Spurs defense then you're a fraud.

      Open Controls
    9. OLDHERMAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Liverpool: 6
      Manchester City: 6
      Wolves: 4
      Tottenham: 4
      Manchester United: 7
      Chelsea: 5
      Arsenal: 3

      Open Controls
  11. n-doggg
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Would appreciate some thoughts on this. Have 1.5 to move Son to Bruno GW2. All the 4.5s may change once we get more info and the 7.0 is tbc

    McCarthy
    TAA, vinagre, saliba, Taylor, Johnson
    Auba, Salah, son, mount/Maddison, soucek
    Werner, mitrovic, Brewster

    Open Controls
  12. LangerznMash
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    I find it odd seeing so many RMTs with Mitrovic in (as a 2nd or 3rd forward) but with multiple £4.0m & £4.5m's in their defence.

    No way Mitro + £4.0m defender outscores £10.0m spent on two defenders.

    Open Controls
    1. Carlton P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Especially with Egan/Davies/Saiss decent options

      Open Controls
      1. Carlton P
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Even looked at 4-5-1 a few times

        Open Controls
    2. KujaliaFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      So what 4.5 attacker would you get in place of Mitro?

      Open Controls
      1. sandman58
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        Brewster
        He will get a loan move to another Premier league club

        Open Controls
        1. KujaliaFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          I hope so because he's in my current draft.

          I'm starting to worry that Klopp is going to keep him for Liverpool's bench though.

          Open Controls
        2. OLDHERMAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          +1

          Open Controls
        3. The 12th Man
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          If he goes to Sheff Utd he’ll be aboard the striker rotation train.

          Open Controls
          1. KujaliaFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            I would love to see him at Leeds United.

            I've heard that Bamford is a Barn d'Or winner.

            Open Controls
    3. Flaming Flamingo
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Probably an unfair comparison as the 4.0 will almost certainly be fodder

      Open Controls
    4. Amey
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Yup

      Open Controls
    5. n-doggg
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      A fair point but you’re really comparing mitrovic with a 5.0 defender. 5.0 defender may well come out on top

      Open Controls
  13. Carlton P
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Any thoughts please chaps?

    McCarthy l Nyland
    TAA l Vinagre l Justin l 4.5 l 4.0
    Salah l Auba l Son l ASM l Armstrong
    Werner l Wood l Brewster

    2.0ITB for
    Son > Bruno
    ASM/Armstrong > Greenwood
    Can drop Salah/Auba > Bruno or
    Werner > Martial

    Open Controls
    1. NZREDS
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Is vinagres position not in doubt with m-niles in the mix?

      Open Controls
      1. KujaliaFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        I thought it might, but Doherty is going to Spurs, so probably not.

        Open Controls
        1. NZREDS
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Oh wow missed that memo!

          Open Controls
          1. Dthinger
            • 3 Years
            just now

            how did you get the AMN memo but not the Doherty one?

            Open Controls
      2. Carlton P
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        AMN wants to leave Arsenal as he wants to play CM. He can fill in at either wing backs but he’s just cover. I expect Vinagre to start

        Open Controls
  14. NZREDS
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Kane and Ziyech or Werner and Son?
    6 in one and half a dozen in the other?

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      2nd one surely

      Open Controls
      1. NZREDS
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
    2. HollywoodXI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      I have Kane, Werner and Ziyech. Son will score a hat trick!

      Open Controls
      1. NZREDS
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Hahah always the way! Or everyone on FFS misses out and Alli gets the hatty

        Open Controls
        1. KujaliaFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I might have Alli come GW1.

          At the moment, I have Son and Gordon (EVE).

          But if Saka starts tomorrow, I'll pobably switch them out to Alli and Saka.

          Open Controls
    3. n-doggg
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Inazuma X1
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      I see this post every 6 hours - not sure how people can have the same dilemma

      Anyways Kane > Son, the other two have barely played to give you a proper suggestion

      Open Controls
  15. Flair
    4 mins ago

    Manchester United 2017/18 first 10 matches and stats:

    Games: 10
    Goals Scored: 23
    Goals Conceded: 4
    Clean Sheets: 8

    I'd be very surprised if Spurs didn't keep at least 6

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Spurs will keep 2 CS in first 10 GWs against Newcastle and Burnley

      Open Controls
  16. Inazuma X1
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Who is the player you have changed today from your last draft?

    For me it's Doherty to 4.5

    Open Controls
    1. HollywoodXI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Not changed my team for a few days. I think that bodes well lol

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Douglas to Struijk was my transfer of today 😛

      Open Controls
  17. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Dier or Egan?

    Open Controls
  18. Chandler Bing
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Is Son a better pick than Greenwood? Would mean I avoid United for GW2 and possibly longer if Messi comes to City as an FPL midfielder.

    Open Controls

