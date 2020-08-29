1042
Preamble August 29

How I'll try to keep pace with the new smart thinkers in FPL this season

When I returned to Fantasy Football in 2006, a statistics fetish and the quest for one-upmanship over my rival Granville inspired this website and underpinned some high ranks in Fantasy Premier League. I got myself a flying start, an early advantage.

Almost fifteen years later, the pitch has been levelled. 

I have to admit, when Fantasy Football Scout became my universe, I buried my head and shut out the social media powered community that grew up around me. I built walls and obsessed about protecting what I had, forgoing likes and subscribers to keep my roof intact.

Now free of those concerns, I was shocked when I reared my head to look around. Both the depth and breadth of the FPL community is extraordinary, the amount of information and data being shared openly overwhelming. 

Eight million managers make a high rank that more difficult to achieve, but the explosion of new voices spraying knowledge and opinion far and wide raises the bar with each passing season. 

Metrics

Back in the day, I was among a few hundred who wandered trance-like down supermarket isles deliberating a four-point hit. Now there are thousands extending loo breaks to unfeasible lengths of time while they compare Sadio Mané (£12.0m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.0m) for touches in the box. Like myself all those years ago, they have spreadsheets, irritated partners and an insatiable drive to succeed: a triple threat.

I need to raise and change my game if I’m to remain in their company. 

Too long in the tooth and arrogant to be told the latest do’s and don’ts or ten tips for success, I know the mechanics of the game and how to bend them to my advantage. To really improve, I need to look hard at myself, analyse my methods and learn from mistakes. 

I’ve always hurried away from FPL failure. I’m almost ashamed that dismal Gameweeks spark family tension in garden centres, so why would I ever dwell on every error? I bury mistakes to maintain an equilibrium. Forget that bad transfer, move on, greet the next deadline as a liquor to quickly drown my sorrows. 

That changes now. I should see my mistakes as an opportunity to learn more about how I play, to identify my favourite error traps and the bias at play when I run my eye over Match of the Day highlights or Goals Imminent tables.

Thanks to an almost catastrophic campaign in 2019/20, I have plenty to pick apart. I’ve learned to enjoy looking back and attempting to fathom my thought process behind each bad decision. But that’s just a post mortem; I need to attack this new season with this same analytical mindset. 

I have to be more inquisitive as each Gameweek rolls by, question and challenge each decision I make and develop methods that reveal a clear choice that I’m happy to take, not just one I’ve convinced myself is correct by brute-forcing fuzzy numbers and rose-tinted eye tests.  

You might have noticed that psychology is a popular buzzword right now, an emerging theme in the community that can be conveniently tucked away in a bulging box file labelled “overthinking”. 

But I’m convinced that something is afoot. When Magnus Carlsen, the world’s finest Chess player, hits the FPL top 100, we need to stop in our tracks and consider that there could be a new breed among us. 

I reckon your average Grandmaster spends more time pondering King to G7, rather than King to centre forward. So I might have the edge on Magnus when it comes to thinking time, I may even have more knowledge and data at my disposal. 

But does Magnus employ a logical method to his decisions and keep bias and emotion in check? Does he indulge in bouts of introspection and analysis of his judgement calls? Does he read all those psychology threads on Twitter with a knowing smile?

He’s the best chess player in the world. He does all the above and has a team of advisors doing it for him while he sleeps. 

These days everyone can get a glut of knowledge, information and data in their timeline with relative ease. But to work out how best to process it, how you learn to separate luck from skill and focus on improving the input, not dwell on the output, that might just be the new marginal gain. A fresh route to success.

After last season, I’ll give anything a go. 

Magnus must be petrified.  

  1. joinho
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    1st Draft, any good?

    McCarthy (Ryan)
    Vinagre, Robertson, Doherty, Walker-Peters (Saliba)
    Soucek, Salah, Gordon (De Bruyne) (Greenwood)
    Adams, Werner, Jiménez

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      59 mins ago

      Too much bench

      Open Controls
    2. TheMooyBoys
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      59 mins ago

      Gordon unlikely to get more than 15-20minutes if any. Don't need 2 4.5 keepers.

      Open Controls
    3. Captain Fozzy
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      I like it, but would swap de bruyne for aubameyang to start with, that way you don't need to start gordon

      Open Controls
    4. gunthourinho
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Lose Werner for now

      Open Controls
    5. gunthourinho
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I don't like Salah as a pick. Think Liverpool will have a poorer season this time.

      Open Controls
  2. Jay Jay Okocha
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Justin looks like a real prospect

    Open Controls
    1. Bartowski
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      Ah the Nsync years...

      Open Controls
    2. kime67
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      i think he plays even when ricardo comes back

      Open Controls
      1. TheMooyBoys
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        yeah he could be left back too

        Open Controls
      2. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Could just switch over to play LB when Ricardo Pereira is back maybe. He played there plenty for Luton.

        Open Controls
    3. kime67
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      yeah he got that pace you need as fb

      Open Controls
    4. Quite Big Dunc
      • 8 Years
      just now

      The player might be decent, but the judgement needs to be made on the Leicester defence as a whole. That’s what puts me off him.

      Open Controls
  3. AJ24
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    RMT

    McCarthy, Ryan
    Trent, Saliba, Justin, Vinagre, Walker-Peters
    Salah, Auba, Son, Berge, Soucek
    Kane, Mitro, Brewster

    1.5ITB

    Look to move Bruno & KDB in over GW2/3/4

    Any initial thoughts or stand out no no’s, please?
    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      45 mins ago

      No no nos

      Open Controls
    2. Bartowski
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      The double Soton defence might be a bit much

      Open Controls
    3. kime67
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      u cant have double soton

      Open Controls
    4. Doosra - ☭A Noble Grape…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      I like the shape and balance. Individually, not so much.

      Open Controls
    5. Goonsquad245
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Berge is a really poor pick IMO. Rest of it is OK.

      Open Controls
  4. beastie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Sorry if discussed anywhere else Alli or Ziyech?

    Open Controls
    1. Romecus Rashfaku
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      I’d rather have an attacking player in a team that will go for 3, 4, 5 goals than one in a team that will defend a 1-0 lead... Therefore has to be Ziyech

      Open Controls
    2. kime67
      • 3 Years
      57 mins ago

      seriously

      Open Controls
    3. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      53 mins ago

      Mate if dele looks like he’s going to start as a #10 then he’s a great pick imo. Nobody on this site rates him so I doubt anyone will advocate starting the season with him

      Hard to tell how José will line up with Kane out on quarantine right now. Spurs fixtures are as good as it gets. Firmly on my radar

      Open Controls
    4. Gold Coast
        28 mins ago

        Alli over Ziyech all day long for me.

        Open Controls
        1. gunthourinho
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Ali

          Open Controls
    5. Pep bites Kun
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Ahh the freshness of it! Good read, very relatable. Welcome back Mark!

      Open Controls
      1. kime67
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        goat

        Open Controls
    6. kime67
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Only 15 m for doherty xDDD what the

      Open Controls
    7. SAY MY NAME
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      a) Mane + Mitro (have Salah too so double Pool attack maybe too much)

      or

      b) Ziyech + Son? ( + 1.5 ITB for Son > Bruno gw2 )

      Open Controls
    8. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Curious thought.

      How much do we study how predictable each team is for FPL?

      On one end of the spectrum there is Liverpool and Wolves who stick to their tactics and formation week in week out. This means we can reasonably reliably predict the outcomes of their games.

      At the other end of the spectrum last year was Arsenal and Watford where tactics and performances changed regularly. This made them hard to predict.

      We often talk about peproulette and rotation, but how much do we consider reliability in tactics in our planning?

      Open Controls
      1. COK3Y5MURF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Wolves switch between 343 and 352

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Is this supposed to be a contribution to the question outlined?

          Open Controls
          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            You are of course correct, hardly changes the point I was making.

            Open Controls
          2. COK3Y5MURF
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Yes, by correcting the false statement that Wolves stick to their formation week in week out. So you can exclude them from the "predictable" teams.

            Open Controls
      2. Doosra - ☭A Noble Grape…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Hit 'n hope. 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Very much so, though not sure we can really claim that it is the sensible approach.

          Open Controls
      3. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        44 mins ago

        Great idea for an article. Having an inkling on when KdB is going to play more advanced, would be great to know.

        I'd put Sheff Utd and Man Utd in the predictable bucket.

        Open Controls
      4. Oi! Shadders!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        27 mins ago

        100% predictable, surely...

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          22 mins ago

          I told you earlier that you dont understand

          Open Controls
      5. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        I thi k 4-4-2 is the best formation given the lack of good buget mids

        Open Controls
    9. MoManeTaa
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Who would you prioritise getting between Son and Werner?

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Son because you know exactly what you’re getting

        Open Controls
      2. SAY MY NAME
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        werner

        Open Controls
      3. Critical Observer
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        The one that is proven.

        Carlos Kickaballs with hefty pricetags are not for me.

        Open Controls
        1. Doosra - ☭A Noble Grape…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          44 mins ago

          They might be ... 😉 😆

          https://members.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/my-stats-tables/view/13487/

          Open Controls
      4. kevchenko
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I'd have Werner - although unproven in this league, his goalscoring has looked explosive and should suit Chelsea's style... whereas Spurs under Mourinho don't get me excited...

        Open Controls
      5. baps hunter, 9dsw2f top 20k…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I have had Werner in all my drafts, but their 2nd game is vs Liv. On the other hand many plan to ditch Son for Bruno, so he is early price drop risk. Very good question. Time to rethink.

        Open Controls
      6. Red Red Robins
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Werner at 9.5 could be gold.
        Plus hes my main striker, so maybe a tad bias

        Open Controls
      7. Goodbye Horses
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        I've gone completely off both. For the sake of an extra million or so I'd sooner start with Kane.

        Open Controls
    10. ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Does the Doherty fee of 15m seem low to anyone else? Considering Sheffield paid 18.5m for Ramsdale, I can't understand the Doherty value.

      Open Controls
      1. kime67
        • 3 Years
        29 mins ago

        its ridiculous but maybe we take fpl too much in consideration, i mean hes slready 28 and its not like hes alphonso davies

        Open Controls
        1. Ha.
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          FPL or no FPL is ridiculously cheap in this day and age

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I actually think the opposite, everyone else is just too expensive/over valued

            Open Controls
        2. ClassiX
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          I would have thought 28 was prime age. I guess they're working out that if they get 4 good years out of him, they won't be able to recoup much for him at the end of his contract. Still seems like Spurs managed a good deal with this.

          Open Controls
      2. kevchenko
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        I think it's cheap for what must be one of the best full backs in the league. All relative though, he's not going to be the difference between them winning the league and not winning it.

        Open Controls
      3. Jay Jay Okocha
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        Much better in fpl than in real life

        Open Controls
      4. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        22 mins ago

        Doherty will play up front in other tournaments to give Kane a rest

        Open Controls
    11. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Mitchell starts left back today

      Had him since fixtures release - waiting on PvA news now. Half possible Riedewald will revert but feels unlikely to me

      Open Controls
      1. kime67
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        its not gonna be long term anyway, pva will be back one day

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Quite

          Open Controls
    12. Carlton_Goal
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Not sure if many people are interested but this is the West Ham line-up for the Brentford friendly today

      Fabianski, Fredericks, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Noble, Wilshere, Fornals, Yarmolenko, Diangana, Haller

      Subs: Randolph, Masuaku, Johnson, Cullen, Coventry, Soucek, Lanzini, Baptiste, Bowen, Anderson, Antonio.

      Not the first choice line-up by any means but probably suggests that Moyes is sticking with the 4-3-3 and that we're unlikely to see Antonio and Haller start up front together this season

      Open Controls
      1. Jay Jay Okocha
        • 7 Years
        25 mins ago

        Antonio can play on the left

        Open Controls
        1. Carlton_Goal
          • 4 Years
          21 mins ago

          Never said he couldn't. He can play on the right too. Just trying to say that he doesn't seem to be experimenting with 2 up front at all, so if Haller comes in at some point Antonio would likely be moved out wide or drop to the bench

          Open Controls
      2. ClassiX
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        24 mins ago

        The B team plays the first 45-60 mins, and then the A-team for the remainder, I would guess.

        Open Controls
        1. Carlton_Goal
          • 4 Years
          20 mins ago

          Think he's putting Wilshere and Balbuena in the shop window here. Also knows what Bowen/Antonio/Soucek can do so giving others a chance to impress I imagine

          Open Controls
          1. ClassiX
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Ah...cunning plan...

            Open Controls
      3. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        16 mins ago

        The Haller Antonio is interesting for sure

        The midfield glut also really evident and pretty clear why purchases need sales.

        Open Controls
        1. Carlton_Goal
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          Yeah will be interesting to see who starts the season up front. I would imagine Antonio would after his form at the end of last season, but seeing that Haller is the record signing and hasn't had a chance under Moyes yet I can't see him staying on the bench for long. Antonio could easily be moved onto the left to accomodate though.

          For sure, far too many options, many on big wages too. Wilshere needs to go and I can see one or two of Lanzini, Anderson or Yarmolenko leaving too if buyers can be found

          Open Controls
    13. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Best place/app to check the all of the latest friendly scores/scorers?

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        And lineups

        Open Controls
    14. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Any FPL news?
      Is Messi in the game yet, is Doherty in a white shirt yet? Anything else?

      Open Controls
      1. ClassiX
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        24 mins ago

        There are reports the Doherty deal has been done for 15m

        Open Controls
      2. Carlton_Goal
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        Rodrigo signed for Leeds earlier if you hadn't seen already. Means Bamford (5.5) isn't a nailed starter any more so doesn't seem to be anyone at that price who is

        Open Controls
        1. ClassiX
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Club record fee for Rodrigo, but his stats at Valencia are pretty dismal.

          Open Controls
      3. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        thanks guys

        Open Controls
    15. @Bryan
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Hi folks, 1st and likely only RMT of the year. Went for points per million spent in most places with the odd gamble.

      5-2-3 or 4-3-3 each week. Shaw and Foden rotate depending on how likely Foden is set to start or the matchup. Soucek is more backup in case of greenwood benching.

      Pulisic can switch out for the likes of Mahrez or something if he looks not likely to start the season. Otherwise I like him.

      Patrício vs Pope was a close one. Could go Pope and leave the Vinagre option open, I just did not want to risk another starter in Vinagre not starting as I have Foden and Greenwood who aren’t nailed on starters (I think).

      Captain most weeks either Werner or Trent.

      Patrício, Nyland

      Robertson, Trent, Van Dijk, Doherty, Shaw

      Pulisic, Greenwood, Foden, Soucek, Gordon

      Werner, Ings, Jimenez

      Feedback appreciated, thanks.

      Open Controls
      1. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        32 mins ago

        Where’s your go to captain?

        Open Controls
        1. @Bryan
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Werner or Trent !

          Open Controls
      2. Goonsquad245
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        Looks like an early WC to me, sorry

        Open Controls
      3. BERGKOP
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        Nope. Return to the drawing board.

        Open Controls
      4. El Fenomeno R9
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        Auba/Salah (C) will destroy you fast

        Open Controls
      5. Mambino
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Well it's hard to know before the start of season but it's a very different draft to mine. No chance on triple pool defence for me - certainly not at the start of the season. One of Foden and Greenwood, not both. Werner may well be amazing but I want to see a couple of games first notwithstanding there already seems to be major investment in him by many

        Open Controls
        1. Mambino
          • 6 Years
          just now

          so swap out Robertson and VVD and spend some more on the midfield

          Open Controls
      6. Kung Fu Football
        • 5 Years
        just now

        5/10

        Open Controls
    16. Doosra - ☭A Noble Grape…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      Here's a question for you all: how many goals has Berge scored in his career, let alone goals in the Premiership(1).

      Open Controls
      1. Goodbye Horses
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        55 mins ago

        8

        Open Controls
      2. BERGKOP
        • 9 Years
        54 mins ago

        https://lmgtfy.com/?q=How+many+goals+has+sander+berge+scored%3F+

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          51 mins ago

          Christ on a bike, it was a rhetorical question ya dimwit

          Open Controls
          1. Goonsquad245
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            46 mins ago

            Wonder what profound piece of wisdom is behind said rhetorical question.

            Open Controls
      3. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        51 mins ago

        Are there any signs that he'll actually replace Norwood yet?

        Open Controls
        1. Doosra - ☭A Noble Grape…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Not to me, there aren't.

          Open Controls
      4. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        U cant hustify lundstram by proving berge is crap. The shu manager doesnt think that. Kund was never nailed on in the 2nd half of the season

        Open Controls
        1. Doosra - ☭A Noble Grape…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          He had been injured.

          Open Controls
          1. Nightcrawler
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Even after recovery from injury he wasnt. Anyway we will find out in a few weeks. I dont think he will start but good luck

            Open Controls
    17. Luka does it again
      • 8 Years
      58 mins ago

      Our game v Charlton delayed 10mins. Good to see Eze starts (looks like Eze/Townsend on the wings) Zaha/Ayew up front.

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        Any idea what’s up with Luka?

        Open Controls
        1. Luka does it again
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          No 🙁 trying to find out.

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            That bench is truly scary

            Open Controls
            1. Luka does it again
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Yeah, we have so many out injured at the moment.

              Open Controls
      2. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        We need to captain Eze on a Sunday morning.

        Open Controls
    18. Bakule-ski
        58 mins ago

        RMT

        McCarthy/ Nyland

        TAA Vinagre KWP Mitchell/ Johnson

        Ziyech Salah Auba ASM/ Gordon

        Kane Vardy/ Davis

        Open Controls
        1. El Fenomeno R9
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Kane/Vardy downgrade to upgrade defense

          Open Controls
        2. Mambino
          • 6 Years
          just now

          12

          Open Controls
      • Mithrandir, the Grey Pilgri…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        39 mins ago

        So The Preamble is back.

        FFS has missed this. Mark is unique.

        Hilarious.

        Open Controls
      • RED_ARMY
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        25 mins ago

        Chelsea line-up vs Brighton ?

        Open Controls
        1. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          yes, they will

          Open Controls
      • I Must Break You
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Fantastic article, Mark. As in poker, it's important to not be "results based." Sometimes you get lucky, sometimes unlucky, but the important thing is to understand the thought process behind the original decision and whether it was the right +EV play.
        Glad to have Mark back and glad to see the honesty and introspection. It's quite refreshing.

        Open Controls

