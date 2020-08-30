952
Members August 30

Last chance to get FFScout Premium Membership for pre-season price

952 Comments
Share

Fantasy Football Scout Premium Memberships for the 2020/21 season are still available at the pre-season cost of £17.50 – but time is running out on this offer.

Subscriptions will rise to the regular season price of £19.99 after August 31 so, if you haven’t already, make sure to sign up before that point in order to secure the best-value rate.

The yearly fee of £17.50 works out at an equivalent of less than £1.50 a month as, instead of expiring on June 1 as was previously the case, these rolling annual subscriptions now cover a full 12-month period.

That’s better value than our rivals are offering for the equivalent all-access Premium Membership package.

SIGN UP FOR THE NEW SEASON HERE

If you prefer to dip your toe into the water rather than plunge right in, however, we are offering rolling monthly subscriptions for just £2.99 per month.

We’re continuing to reinvest resources into the site, building a team of talented contributors for the new season (from all of our Career Hall of Fame top three to the returning Mark Sutherns) and working on an exciting new design for the Premium Members Area, complete with new tools and features.

We’re also dishing out £2,500-worth of prizes in the 2020/21 campaign – more details of that available here.

Our video below runs down just some of the benefits that subscribers will enjoy in 2020/21 and previews what you can expect the Premium Members Area to look like after its makeover:

WHAT DO I GET FOR MY MONEY?

Well, you’ll be joining legions of other Fantasy managers by signing up, including former Fantasy Premier League winners Adam Levy, Simon March and Tom Fenley.

Thousands upon thousands of FPL bosses take advantage of our subscriptions and sign up every year, using the stats and tools to aid their Gameweek planning.

PRO PUNDIT ARTICLES

You’ll get exclusive content from some of the best Fantasy managers in the business, including Hall of Fame top three Fábio Borges, Stephen Harrap and Darren Wiles, ex-champion Simon March, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser and six-time top 5k finisher Zophar.

If that wasn’t enough, Fantasy Football Scout’s founding father, Mark Sutherns, is returning to the site to supply articles and video appearances throughout the season. Again, only Premium Members will get unrestricted access to Mark’s content.

RATE MY TEAM AND PROJECTIONS

Our Projections and Rate My Team tools are both live for the new season, so you can head over there now to start building your teams ahead of 2020/21 and see how many points our algorithm thinks you’ll score.

These features were both refined last year, with RMT’s Professor – aka Chris Atkinson – elaborating on the changes in a Hot Topic.

SEASON TICKER

Also live for the new season is our Season Ticker.

Premium Members can sort by fixture difficulty and find out which teams’ matches rotate well.

Disagree with the Fantasy Football Scout difficulty ratings? Add you own to customise your experience.

FLAT-TRACK BULLY TOOL

Our Flat-Track Bully tool was a new addition last season, with subscribers now able to identify Fantasy assets with good records against specific clubs.

This will help you pinpoint players who perhaps perform better against weaker opposition and even those who thrive against the top teams, like Raúl Jiménez famously did in 2018/19.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMPARISONS

Compare both teams and players head to head, with over 100 key statistics to study side by side.

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

There are hundreds upon hundreds of player and team statistics available, which can help guide your Fantasy transfer decisions.

MATCH ANALYSIS

Analysis of every Premier League match (going back to 2011/12!), together with charts which plot average positions and our collection of heatmaps for touches, shots and chances created, among other statistics.

CUSTOM STATS TABLES

Premium Members can also create custom tables based on the data available and share them with other subscribers.

Perhaps the most famous of these is Joe’s Goals Imminent table, which looks to predict which underperforming assets will find the net next.

TESTIMONIES

2018/19 Fantasy Premier League champion Adam Levy was a paid-up Premium Member of our site and he discussed what tools of ours he finds most useful in an interview after his triumph.

In previous seasons we’ve helped FPL winners Tom Fenley and Simon March, while in 2015/16 we were thrilled to see Ed Masters – the winner of that year’s Members’ League – finish third in the overall rankings.

In 2017/18, Paul Gee went one better. He won our Members’ League and finished second, losing out to champion Yusuf Sheikh by just eight points.

Be sure to check out all the other benefits of signing up as a Premium Member here. A full FAQ on our Premium Members’ Area is also available here.

If you’ve any feedback or suggestions of content that you’d like to see added to the Premium Members’ Area, then please feel free to drop us a line at support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

Join us!

SIGN UP FOR THE NEW SEASON HERE

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2020/21

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

952 Comments Post a Comment
  1. POTATO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Will Liverpool regain form soon? - understandably they seem to have been coasting since losing to Atletico in February.

    Last 18 matches all competitions including friendlies:
    Played: 18 W8 D4* L6 (*Community Shield counted as 1-1 draw)
    Goals: For 32, Against 27
    Clean Sheets: 4

    Like last season, I may triple-up with TAA, Robbo(or VVD), and Salah, but it ties up a lot of money if it turns out the sharpness and desire are missing at the start of this season.

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      It's enough of a question mark that I'm going to just have TAA to start. I can always get more but the early fixtures aren't there either to justify having more Pool players especially with their high prices.

      Open Controls
      1. POTATO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        On the few occasions last season I didn't have TAA he scored big.
        On the few occasions last season I didn't have Salah he scored big.
        On the few occasions last season that I had Robbo he didn't score much, but he looks the most in form atm.
        VVD appeals only if Liverpool can keep clean sheets like last year - something they have struggled with of late.

        I'll probably start with TAA and Salah and bring in Robbo later depending on form.

        Open Controls
      2. stat sifter 888888
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Sounds stupid but the strength of Liverpool's opponents might actually have a counter-intuitive effect on goals scored. They play a counter-attacking style that racks up lots of goals against teams that play more open and expansive football. Arsenal played well in the shield but were taking crazy risks passing out from the back at times and Auba basically took advantage of the one chance he got all game against an inexperienced full-back. Arsenal then parked the bus and were holding out as well as they could. Chelsea's defence is not gonna be as open as last season but I think that their potential to be hit on the counter is not going to go away until after they settle a bit more. Leeds are and were renowned for trying to play expansive football as well so I think potential is there. Big question is Salah or Mane for me, atm have gambled on Mane.

          Open Controls
          1. Niho992
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Liverpool doesnt play counter attacking football last 2 seasons. Start watching games.

            Open Controls
    2. sirmorbach
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      So, is TAA actualy a concern?

      Open Controls
      1. Netley Lucas
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Back training yesterday I believe.

        Open Controls
    3. Pad Randa
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Lost on last

      McCarthy
      Robbo - TAA - Lascelles - Vinagre
      Auba - Ziyech - Son - Soucek
      Werner - Ings

      Steer, Brewster, Johnson, Greenwood

      Open Controls
      1. Sterling Malory
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        42 mins ago

        Not sure on the Lascelles pick, think there are better.

        Haven't seen enough of Ziyech to put him in mine yet, just going with Werner personally.

        Greenwood is a wait and see, but could pay off, he's great value if starting regularly.

        Open Controls
        1. Dthinger
          • 3 Years
          28 mins ago

          Who’s better than lascelles at 4.5 mil that is actually nailed and has a gw1 match?

          Open Controls
          1. I Must Break You
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            I like Lascelles, generally, and NEW fixtures not bad. Southampton might be where you get a 4.5 defender, but you already have McCarthy so Lascelles is GTG IMO.

            Open Controls
          2. Sterling Malory
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            I prefer KWP, although you're right at 4.5m he's about as good as it gets.

            I would try and find 0.5m and upgrade him though. Bellerin and Davies stand out as viable options for me.

            Open Controls
            1. Sterling Malory
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              Didn't take into account McCarthy, I wouldn't be rushing to double up on Soton defence.

              Open Controls
    4. Joyce1998
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      would you rather have

      A- bruno
      or
      B- rashford

      Open Controls
      1. Pad Randa
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Bruno

        Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Rashford might not even be fit. Bruno.

        Open Controls
        1. Nunoooooooooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour ago

          What’s wrong with Rashford?? Not heard any injury news on him?

          Open Controls
    5. Pad Randa
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Is Thiago Silva still not priced?

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        54 mins ago

        Just reached Monday.

        Open Controls
    6. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Will the Van Der Beek signing affect Greenwood?

      Open Controls
      1. I Must Break You
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Doubt it unless ManU change formation, say to a 442 diamond, but I don't see that happening

        Open Controls
    7. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      A) Saka, Son, Vardy
      B) Ziyech, Alli, Ings

      My new dilemma to sleep on...

      Open Controls
      1. SAY MY NAME
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Ziyech, vardy, JWP

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          I want at least one Spurs forward.

          Open Controls
          1. SAY MY NAME
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            i'd go kane over vardy in that case, with ziyech if fit

            Open Controls
      2. Ramsays Raw Steak
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        b

        Open Controls
      3. Hakim Ziyech
        • 1 Year
        54 mins ago

        B. I’ve gone with B for gw 1 & I feel very confident. WC in gw2 for me

        Open Controls
      4. JURGENAUT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        53 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      5. POTATO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        24 mins ago

        I have Son but expect to switch to Alli before the deadline.

        Open Controls
      6. Jay Jay Okocha
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        B comfortably

        Open Controls
    8. Sterling Malory
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Quite liking this draft.

      Ramsdale
      TAA Doherty Tierney
      Salah Son Auba Soucek Moutinho
      Werner Mitro
      Nyland Brewster Mitchell Douglas

      1.5 itb for Son>Bruno, or just use it to upgrade either cheap mid or the bench.

      Open Controls
      1. Ramsays Raw Steak
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        no city players gw2 and on?

        Open Controls
        1. Sterling Malory
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Gw 3 will do Auba to KDB

          Open Controls
      2. Sterling Malory
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Also, this is a lie. I've got Ings not Werner.

        Open Controls
        1. Ramsays Raw Steak
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          i got Kane

          Open Controls
    9. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Which is the bigger signing?

      1) Mark.

      2) Boring James Milner.

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Ill need my tea before deciding

        Open Controls
    10. Ramsays Raw Steak
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      so Aurier is benched now for Doherty?
      Anyone knows what the backline gonna be?

      Open Controls
      1. Sterling Malory
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        31 mins ago

        Aurier is off to AC Milan apparently

        Open Controls
      2. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        24 mins ago

        Doh Dier Alder Davies

        Open Controls
        1. Bank$y
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          That's four of Santa's reindeer, now the rest...

          Open Controls
    11. PriestPelePelz9
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Fairly happy with current draft, would appreciate thoughs?

      Ryan
      TAA Vinagre Bertrand
      AUB(C) Son Ziyech Armstrong
      Werner Adams Jiminez

      Nyland Justin Greenwood 4.0

      Unpopular opinion of Deciding early on Not to go with Salah or Mane this Season.

      Yet to decide
      Bertrand vs Dier/Davies

      Open Controls
      1. Ramsays Raw Steak
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Everyone got Salah with C
        If they get points and Auba doesn't scores

        Open Controls
        1. Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          At the rate things are going, Salah actually might not wind up as the #1 captain choice.

          Open Controls
    12. Nunoooooooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Who scores more...
      A - Saka + Jiminez
      B - Ziyech + Mitro

      Open Controls
      1. TheSteel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        24 mins ago

        In the season? Cointoss. Off the start? B easily.

        Open Controls
        1. Hakim Ziyech
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          This

          Open Controls
    13. Ayew Shaw
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      RMT:

      McCarthy
      TAA Justin Vinagre
      Son Salah ASM Ziyech Auba
      Mitrovic Ings

      Bench:
      Nyland Brewster Mitchell Taylot

      GW2 team will be same except for KDB and Fernandes for Salah and Son and probs rotating defenders

      Cheers

      Open Controls
    14. korbendallas82
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      1 mill. in the bank. 3 problems to solve, at bottom of my post. plus any advice, i bee happy to take.

      Other than Justin in def, i have no other Leicester player. i was early on looking at Leicester. Werner and Traore both being 0.5 cheaper than Vardy and Maddison, made me go there. Plus i am a fan of Traore.

      Ryan ( Button)
      TAA, Doherty, Bavies, Justin. (Taylor)
      Salah, Auba, Alli, Adama Traore. ( Anguissa)
      Mitro, Werner. (Davis)

      After the last few pre season games:
      -Son to Alli was a transfer i did. Saves 1.0 mill there.
      - My latest changes has allowed me to get a Burnley defender, instead of 4.0. This also allowed me to get rotation pair Leicester/Burnley.
      - also Anguissa was pushed to first bench spot, instead of starting gw1, which did not look good.

      I still am not hapoy with my keeper pair. But comes down to a simple selection choice.
      And of course my 3 forward, Keinan Davis at 4.5 for Aston Villa.

      Open Controls
      1. korbendallas82
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        3. forward*
        happy*

        Open Controls
      2. stat sifter 888888
          12 mins ago

          Well balanced team. Alli for Son and doubling up on Spurs could be a good differential. Ryan for McCarthy is the obvious one but no one really knows how that one will play out until the season starts. Auba for KDB and Werner for Martial later on potentially or will watch and wait?

          Open Controls
          1. korbendallas82
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            There are some players ment to come into my team. Like KDB, United mid maybe. So i have tryed to keep the value spread, so i make some transfers easy the coming weeks. So Auba and Werner are placeholders. But at the same time, they reprecent value early on, i think.

            Thanks for reply.

            Open Controls
      3. stat sifter 888888
          59 mins ago

          Anyone else think that Everton have the potential to really explode in attack considering their recent transfers, Gomes and their two main strikers coming into peak experience/form years?

          Open Controls
          1. lugs
            • 3 Years
            50 mins ago

            with their fixtures, i was looking at Siggy but he has been a bit crap for a while now, if they get J Rod and he is under 8mil, i'd get him for sure

            Open Controls
            1. Carlton P
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              45 mins ago

              He’s 6

              Open Controls
              1. lugs
                • 3 Years
                41 mins ago

                Bargain 😆

                Open Controls
              2. I Must Break You
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                19 mins ago

                I think you're confusing your JRods Burnley's Jay Rodriguez is 6M. James Rodriquez would not be 6M if he joins Everton.

                Open Controls
                1. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Gonna be hilarious if 'Haime' signs and casuals draft the wrong one into their squads post GW1

                  Open Controls
        • steven8991
          • 4 Years
          45 mins ago

          Is Egan worth 0.5m over other 4.5m defenders?

          Open Controls
          1. Carlton P
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            42 mins ago

            Yes imo

            Open Controls
          2. Dthinger
            • 3 Years
            29 mins ago

            Yes

            Open Controls
          3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
            • 11 Years
            18 mins ago

            No because .5 can be used elsewhere. Plus his dad was a Kerry footballer so that is another reason! 😀

            Although the fixtures do look decent so if you can splash the cash go for it!

            Open Controls
          4. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            For those early fixtures, worth a punt. If Blades with Ramsdale look dodgy, an easy FT to a 4.5

            Open Controls
        • Gabbiadini
          • 3 Years
          45 mins ago

          McCarthy
          TAA | Vinagre | Thomas
          Salah/Aub | KDB | Fernandes | Greenwood | Armstrong
          Werner | Adams

          Nyland | Johnson | Mitchell | Brewster

          or.

          McCarthy
          TAA | Vinagre | Thomas
          KDB | Fernandes | Ziyech | Armstrong
          Werner | Martial | Ings

          Nyland | Johnson | Mitchell | Gordon

          ? *This will be how it looks for GW3 but will need to decide where I put my placeholders GW1 as the two options are different formations*

          Open Controls
          1. steven8991
            • 4 Years
            16 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
        • steven8991
          • 4 Years
          43 mins ago

          A. Soucek + Rashford
          B. Perreira + Bruno

          Open Controls
          1. JURGENAUT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 min ago

            B

            Open Controls
          2. Hakim Ziyech
            • 1 Year
            just now

            B

            Open Controls
        • Cheeto__Bandito
            34 mins ago

            Soucek will score similar points to all 6.5 and below mods, but people are underrating him because he is 5.0mil.

            Open Controls
            1. steven8991
              • 4 Years
              24 mins ago

              no, it is solely because of tough fixtures

              Open Controls
            2. Jay Jay Okocha
              • 7 Years
              16 mins ago

              He'd be in literally 100% of teams on here with average fixtures

              Open Controls
            3. Bring back Rafa
                2 mins ago

                I was a bit off him as I thought he was very similar to owning Ayew last season (in which I did) in that he hauled so unpredictably that you dont know when to put him in the XI and if U bench him every week you are better going with someone $0.5 cheaper....
                But now I'm thinking with all the uncertainty this season, it's very handy to have that 'super sub'. Also, I'll put him in the XI when he plays teams that don't defend set pieces well, like GW1.

                Don't really care about fixtures when a player is that cheap

                Open Controls
            4. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
              • 11 Years
              25 mins ago

              I see the tagline in the above article image is 'the original, industry leading'.
              This sounds like a site who feels like it is about to be overtaken any time soon?

              Open Controls
            5. Ross From Friends
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              22 mins ago

              Woohooo

              Open Controls
            6. theoldgit
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              18 mins ago

              Anyone else dumping Salah after Saturdays performance.?

              Open Controls
              1. I Must Break You
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                7 mins ago

                No. Did you dump Salah last year every time he blanked?

                Open Controls
              2. Bring back Rafa
                  7 mins ago

                  Nah I'm not....but if he plays bad in GW1 I'll move him on to a United/City player

                  Open Controls
              3. ManofKent
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                11 mins ago

                Thoughts? :

                Ryan (Button)
                Robbo, TAA, Dier (KWP, Mitchell)
                Auba, Son, Pereira, Soucek, (Greenwood)
                Werner, Ings, Mitro

                Open Controls
              4. Gabbiadini
                • 3 Years
                9 mins ago

                Son or Martial after GW1?

                Open Controls
                1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  How many points does Son get in GW1?

                  Open Controls
                2. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Depends how Son/Spuds do GW1

                  Open Controls
              5. JURGENAUT
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 min ago

                KDB or Sterling?

                Open Controls
                1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  Is it tap in Sterling or over the crossbar Sterling?

                  Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.