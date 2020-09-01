182
Pre-Season September 1

The best strategies to navigate FPL Blank Gameweek 1 with or without chips

182 Comments
As neither one of Manchester United or Manchester City play in a Blank Gameweek 1 this season, planning for the new campaign is arguably harder than ever for Fantasy Premier league managers.

The awkward nature of the opening round of fixtures is, of course, not the only problem we face.

A short than usual pre-season means we have slightly less data and information regarding starting line-ups, some players are still missing due to coronavirus-related tests, either testing positive or receiving track and trace alerts.

And that’s before we even consider how long the Premier League campaign might last in light of the ongoing pandemic, as well as a new Gameweek deadline and sudden loss of early team news.

Amid all of that uncertainty, Fantasy managers face the challenge of navigating Blank Gameweek 1 without leaving themselves short-handed beyond it.

There are at least four teams that will not feature in Gameweek 1: Manchester United, Manchester City, Burnley and Aston Villa. Their absence from the opening round of fixtures just makes things more complicated for us, considering the two Manchester clubs have plenty of exciting options and Jack Grealish (£7.0m) could, in theory, replicate some of last season’s form.

How should we plan our strategy to navigate the early challenges? In this article, I would like to examine several possible options to solve the problem, added with the analysis of each strategy’s strengths and weaknesses.

Early Wildcard

Activating the Wildcard early has actually been a quite common strategy in the FPL world.

Such tactic has been one of the crowd’s favourite as it gives the flexibility to follow any early season bandwagon that you might have missed out on. Think of the furore surrounding Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.5m) in 2018/19 or the John Lundstram (£5.5m) last year.

Going for the Wildcard sooner rather than later also helps you identify the early-season premium template, which in consequence influences the squad value in a very positive way.

The negative side of using the Wildcard so quickly is on the knock-on effect it has one any long-term plans, as the second one feels so far away.

It pushes the managers to the situation where there is no contingency plan outside taking hits should unprecedented events occur between the first and the second Wildcard activation.

For the 2020/21 season, in particular, there are so many factors to consider.

After the Blank Gameweek, the four fixtureless teams have quite promising runs in the near future, at least according to the Fixture Difficulty Rating (FDR) metric from the official FPL site.

Aston Villa will face a Sheffield United outfit without Dean Henderson (£5.5m) and a newly-promoted Fulham side. Burnley host Leicester and Southampton, while Manchester City face Wolves and the Foxes themselves. Admittedly, those fixtures are not the easiest but they improve beyond that.

However, Manchester United go into Gameweek 2 facing Crystal Palace and then Brighton, so making a move to get on Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m), Marcus Rashford (£9.5m), Anthony Martial (£9.0m) or Mason Greenwood (£7.5m) is tempting indeed.

Deploying that early Wildcard in Gameweek 2 or 3 could certainly help steal a march on those around you, with Fernandes and Martial against Palace or Brighton acting as big differentials.

Furthermore, in this strangest of seasons, it might take longer than usual to find out who the budget enablers are too. In a usual campaign, each team would have played maybe four to five friendlies at least, for us to know the starting £4.0m defenders and £4.5m forwards before Gameweek 1.

This time around, much less is certain with Nathan Ferguson (£4.0m) injured at Palace, Ben Johnson (£4.0m) still competing for minutes with Ryan Fredericks (£4.5m) and Rhian Brewster‘s (£4.5m) Liverpool future still hanging in some sort of balance.

There are significant caveats to this strategy, of course. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the transfer window remains open into the first week of October, after the Gameweek 2 or 3 deadline.

Activating the Wildcard before this shuts could be very risky indeed, especially with Lionel Messi rumoured to be on his way to English shores.

Trying to balance emerging bandwagons, injuries, COVID-19 regulations, or even another lockdown, could prove tricky for those who have already used their Wildcard early on.

EARLY MINI-WILDCARD

The early Mini-Wildcard strategy is pretty similar to the early Wildcard concept. Instead of activating that precious chip, we could save the free transfer on Gameweek 1 to do three transfers for Gameweek 3 with a four-point hit. It might sound uninspiring to take early points hits, but saving that Wildcard could prove crucial.

Obviously, a number set of transfers should be well-planned. Luckily, the fixtures make doing so quite easy at this stage.

For example, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ful/WHU), Michail Antonio (NEW/ars), and Jamie Vardy (wba/BUR) each have relatively favourable initial fixtures before things get tougher from Gameweek 3 onwards.

This is where the early Mini-Wildcard strategy could take advantage, by replacing the trio with say, for example, Martial (BHA), Timo Werner (wba), and Raúl Jiménez (whu).

The Mini-Wildcard does retain some advantages of the early Wildcard strategy, and leaves the chip intact, but there are still plenty of potential disadvantages.

The pre-planned transfers make our strategy inflexible; should any unprecedented events occur such as injury or transfer / loan out of the players in our starting XI, we are left with no options to navigate the situation, except to (1) change the strategy to the early Wildcard, (2) take hits to transfer out the injured/transferred players, or (3) do nothing and accept the decreased team value.

The early Mini-Wildcard strategy also prevents us from overhauling the majority of our squad at the same time – three players is probably the limit with an acceptable amount of point hits taken.

TRANSFER PLAN TEMPLATE

The template transfer plan might be one of the most popular strategies discussed online. Executed very similarly with the early Mini-Wildcard strategy, this does not involve point hit and uses the free transfer in each Gameweek accordingly.

One of the most fashionable transfer plans mentioned is the switch around the premium players, having Aubameyang and Mohamed Salah (£12.0m) the start, then move the Egyptian for Fernandes in Gameweek 3, and the switch the Arsenal man to Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m) in Gameweek 3.

The other options are to transfer in Greenwood / Rashford / Martial for Gameweek 2, and Sterling / Werner / Ziyech in for Gameweek 3.

The upside point of the transfer plan template strategy is that the captain selection thinking is going well and inline with the transfer.

By having the aforementioned transfer plan, we could have the captain / vice-captain options of:

  • Gameweek 1: Salah against Leeds or Aubameyang at Fulham
  • Gameweek 2: Aubameyang against West Ham or Bruno Fernandes vs Crystal Palace
  • Gameweek 3: Bruno Fernandes vs Brighton or De Bruyne against Leicester
  • Gameweek 4: De Bruyne against Leeds
  • Gameweek 5: Bruno Fernandes vs Newcastle
  • Gameweek 6: De Bruyne against West Ham

What a set of promising fixture-based captaincy selection that is. However, there is still a certain degree of inflexibility involved in this strategy if other issues arise in that time.

Benching Manchester assets in BGW1

Another popular strategy in the FPL community is to own a Manchester asset in Blank Gameweek 1 and simply bench them.

However, this is likely only effective if you go for one of the cheaper assets, ruling out De Bruyne, Sterling Fernandes.

Rashford, Martial, Greenwood, Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m), or Phil Foden (£6.5m) seem much more appropriate options for this strategy, although you will have to make sure you are confident in your budget enablers elsewhere too.

That’s because you will almost certainly have to start them in Blank Gameweek 1. Tomas Soucek (£5.0m) has already put himself forward for this, while Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.0m), Leander Dendoncker (£4.5m) and perhaps Tyrick Mitchell (£4.0m) are others to consider.

By applying this strategy, the weakness of transfer inflexibility from the previous strategies can be avoided. The managers who go down this route might also end up getting some price rises out of the Manchester asset they hold from the beginning.

However, it goes without saying that this strategy does damage your points ceiling for Blank Gameweek 1 considering you’ll be leaving a heftier than usual chunk on the bench.

CONCLUSION

As tough as the challenge might be, we somehow always have options of escape routes as FPL managers. Obviously, there is no “correct way” to navigate Blank Gameweek 1 as we cannot see the future, but with several medium-term plans and educated estimation, we might optimise our damage control.

Every manager will eventually decide the strategy that suits each of them the most; whether you take the risk of benching expensive assets or activating a Wildcard early.

I, personally, would prefer to bench someone like Greenwood in Gameweek 1 (the cheapest route to the Manchester assets with relatively safe game time).

The uncertainties at this time, such as COVID-19 implications, late transfer window deadline, and even the future of Messi, does not help me to see that taking the risk having no Wildcard could be worth it for higher point ceilings (only) in the first two Gameweeks.

Hopefully you found this article useful but remember to go with the strategy that suits you best.

  1. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    gw2 is a crap fixture

    southampton vs spurs

    so many like me got 4 or 5 in gw1

    mcarthy/armstrong dier / son / kane

    back to the drawing board

  2. Zladan
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    KDB & Bruno are selected by 36% & 25% of managers at time of writing.

    They don’t even play GW1. What is happening?

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      People haven't started putting their team together for real yet. A few days out we will see them drop a lot in ownership.

      1. LewanGOALski
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        also I believe they’re popular in Autopicks

        1. Zladan
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I thought auto picks only put 7m or 8m midfielders in?

    2. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Unlike us lot, some people have lives and probably picked a team before the fixtures came out and won’t look again until a few days before the season starts.

  3. LewanGOALski
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    which 5M DEF out of those:

    A) Dier
    B) Egan / O’Connell
    C) Dunk
    D) Bertrand
    ..?

    Open Controls
    1. Drip Doctor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

    2. Slouch87
      • 4 Years
      just now

      You won't be wanting Sheff U defenders this season. Ramsdale is way inferior to Henderson.

    3. SirT83
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Davies?

  4. FOO FIGHTER
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Does anyone believe Foden is a viable option unless he is deployed as one of the midfield 3?

    Farran Torres says hi.

    1. Drip Doctor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not a viable option for me. During project restart, he was playing 1 game, missing 1 game. With less games at the start, i'd expect him to be an impact sub.

    2. Scotty84
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      He is a good option but I want Kdb

    3. F4L
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Well its either Bernardo or Foden that will get the midfield role.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        City ain't done in this transfer window. Every new player added = more Pep fookery.

      2. Drip Doctor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Is it? They could easily go, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne.

    4. Scotty84
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      no man City player is nailed on to start every game they'll rotate heavy and i get the feeling Foden will play more than he did last season.

  5. Scotty84
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Current draft:-

    McCarthy
    TAA Vinagre KWP
    Auba Salah Ziyech ASM Soucek
    Werner Mitro

    Nyland Ferguson Struijk Martial

    Gonna bring in greenwood for ziyech gw2 and kdb for either salah or auba gw3.

    Still have question marks over ferguson struijk Mccarthy Nyland?

    1. Zladan
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I don’t see Ziyech as a great pick. He seems to be a pre-assister. Pulisic a better option.

  6. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    I was set on having both TAA and Robertson because, well, having both in your team looks so good. It is the longterm plan, but, i think 1 will do at the start, at least until GW 4.

    1. Zladan
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      LFC defence has not been good since weeks before lockdown!

      Long before they’d wrapped up the league had they been conceding.

      I think it’s something like only 4 CS in their last 17 matches.

      1. Drip Doctor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Robertson looked really good too. Same against Arsenal in the CS. He's such an assist threat. At 7m, i think he's great value.

        1. Zladan
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Of course he’s a great pick.

          I think I’d like him when he has a good run of fixtures.

          But i think I’d rather a 4.5m like Justin instead and then use the 2.5m to upgrade elsewhere - Adams/Mitro to Ings etc.

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Both are better options even than Richarlison at 8.0 so not a bad shout but gives you little room to play with for the rest of your defence.

    3. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      Its tough to fit both, robbo and vvd could be a compromise, double on the CS might cover some Trent hauls if he has them and robbo bound to haul himself sometimes

      1. Drip Doctor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Unnecessary risk to go without TAA.

    4. F4L
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      First 5 aren't ideal. Might just plan to use WC around GW 6, and double if Liverpool have looked solid enough at the start. Also gives time for the new Chelsea attack to gel.

      1. Drip Doctor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Same plan. Having both is just aesthetics. Its not needed for the first 3.

      2. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I've got the Big 3. Even VVD will outscore any other 6.5m player this season.

    5. Carlton P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Waiting until gw4/9 myself. Has to be TAA + Robbo imo. The triple up will be tempting if they’re looking better at the back and if other mids are firing. I would rather try to catch Auba/Sterling hauls then stick with Salah anyway

  7. supercolso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Repost. Bottomed last page.

    This one's doing my head in.
    a) Martial, Ziyech & Ali
    b)Werner, Rashford & Armstrong/Saint Maxim

    Many Thanks

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A but find a way to get Werner.

  8. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Why's no one talking about Richarlison? Doesn't he have a habit of getting off to a flying start before drying up after a bit?

You need to be logged in to post a comment.