Moving Target September 4

Concerns over Chelsea’s goalkeeping position dents Chilwell’s FPL appeal

Ben Chilwell’s (£5.5m) move from Leicester City to Chelsea could make him an appealing Fantasy Premier League option for the coming season – once he fully recovers from injury.

An attack-minded left-back who has plenty of pace without being blisteringly quick, his move should add greater balance to the Chelsea defence in an area where they have struggled, with Emerson Palmieri (£5.0m) and Fantasy favourite Marcos Alonso (£6.0m) failing to really convince in that position.

While not posing the same menace as Alonso or any other premium option, his attacking output has grown modestly in each of the last three campaigns: from two returns in 2017/18 to six in 2019/20.

With the attacking options available at Chelsea this season in the form of Timo Werner (£9.5m), Christian Pulisic (£8.5m) and Hakim Ziyech (£8.0m), this should increase Chilwell’s potential as an FPL asset for 2020/21.

Chelsea lacked consistency in their defensive performances last season and this has been a key focus area for Frank Lampard’s recruitment drive this summer.

The arrival of Chilwell, as well as an experienced head in Thiago Silva (£5.5m), ought to strengthen Chelsea’s defensive unit and should increase the appeal of the Blues’ backline – although question marks still exist over who lines up between the posts.

Last season

Last season Chilwell was part of a Leicester defence that conceded 41 goals, considerably fewer than the 54 that Chelsea let in during the course of the campaign.

Chilwell and his old defensive partners also kept more clean sheets than the Blues managed (13 v nine).

However, Chelsea did concede fewer shots than Leicester, both inside and outside the box, and fewer efforts on target and big chances.

The difference in the number of goals conceded and the clean sheets kept was, as we hinted earlier, partly due to who was between the posts for each club: Kepa Arrizabalaga (£5.5m) had by some distance the worst expected goals prevented total of any Premier League goalkeeper.

While it would be unfair to lay the blame solely at Kepa’s door, the acquisition of a new, more reliable number one or a sudden upturn in form from the Blues’ much-maligned goalkeeper would make investing in Chelsea’s defenders that bit more appealing.

Alonso vs Emerson vs Chilwell

Emerson started 13 games last season, in comparison to 15 for Alonso and 27 for Chilwell.

Emerson delivered no attacking returns in any of his 13 starts and just one clean sheet and his increasingly erratic displays led him to be overlooked for much of the second half of 2019/20.

Alonso faired better in his sporadic showings, registering four goals, four assists and seven clean sheets in his 15 appearances.

When he played, he was a force to be reckoned with: his average points per match of 5.6 was better than any FPL defender in the campaign just gone.

In comparison, Chilwell banked three goals, three assists and nine clean sheets, averaging 4.2 points per match in the process.

The expected goal involvement (xGI) statistics for the three left-backs last season is an interesting point of comparison.

Alonso’s xGI-per-90-minutes figure (0.30) was right up with the best of the FPL defenders, with Chilwell’s some way back (0.15) – and even behind Emerson’s (0.19).

Over the course of the whole of last season and despite the three goals, Chilwell’s expected goals (xG) figure didn’t even reach one (0.98) – contrast that to Alonso (2.62), who played over 900 fewer minutes than his new positional rival.

It’s important to stress that Alonso is a bit of a freak of nature from an attacking viewpoint and Chilwell does, if not posing too much of a goal threat, offer the possibility of assists, having ranked joint-fifth for chances created among FPL defenders.

Clean Sheet potential

During Frank Lampard’s first season in charge at Chelsea they finished tied 11th in the league for clean sheets kept.

This was the major weakness in the Chelsea team last season and left-back was a real problem area, with Emerson fading badly, Alonso not suited to a back four and Cesar Azpilicueta (£6.0m), while deputising ably, not offering much convincing threat going forward when he did fill in.

Chilwell, in theory, should be a decent compromise in being more naturally attack-minded than Azpilicueta but more solid defensively than Alonso.

Having said that, Chilwell’s tackle success rate was the second-worst of Chelsea’s four left-back options and he won a smaller percentage of his aerial duels (only just) than any of them.

Chilwell was at least an improvement on Alonso and Emerson in terms of clearances, blocks and interceptions per 90 minutes, as well as recoveries.

Conclusion

Chelsea’s inability to keep clean sheets has been recognised as an area of weakness and Lampard has resolved some of the concerns that Fantasy managers had by bringing Silva and Chilwell into the Chelsea fold.

Once fit, the England left-back should be more of a natural fit than Azpilicueta on the left-hand side of the Chelsea defence and a defensive improvement on Alonso.

While Chilwell’s goal threat isn’t a patch on the Spaniard’s, he ought to relish the prospect of linking up with a new-look and potentially potent attack.

Whilst the potential is there, it should be noted that a large percentage of the goals Chelsea conceded last season were from goalkeeper errors or a lack of command – something that was not much of a factor at Leicester.

Chilwell and the Chelsea defence in general could, therefore, be frustrating FPL assets to own if nothing is done to rectify the goalkeeping situation.

  1. NULL-X-VOID
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Guys any information on Antonio's injury?

    Open Controls
  2. Z
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Several casual questions:

    1. Any news about TAA?
    2. Do wolfs intend to buy a new LB?
    (Vinagre status?)
    3. Who is the best option in def for
    4M?

    Open Controls
  3. Riedle Me This, Riedle Me T…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Percentage playing time please for GW1:
    Gabriel
    Saliba
    Luiz
    Tierney

    Open Controls
    1. Dthinger
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      I think they will all play 90 minutes, but maybe Tierney would get subbed before the others

      Open Controls
    2. Z
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Saliba is not nailled at all

      Open Controls
      1. Riedle Me This, Riedle Me T…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Why

        Open Controls
        1. Z
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Because Luiz (even Socratis) have more chanse then him

          Open Controls
          1. Riedle Me This, Riedle Me T…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Sokratis is supposedly on his way out. I don't see him getting much of an opportunity. Saliba in for me.

            Open Controls
  4. theodosios
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    bottomed

    First draft, some players will become City and Utd players during GW2 and GW3 and Keane will be on the bench for the GW1. Opinions?

    McCarthy Nyland
    Doherty Stevens Keane Justin Mitchel
    Auba Salah Son Ziyech Saka
    Werner Adams Davis

    Open Controls
    1. DIMITRIS
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Starting without TAA ?

      Open Controls
  5. DIMITRIS
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is benching Bruno in GW1 and starting the season without Salah an good idea ?

    Open Controls
    1. ThisPostsOnFire
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Benching Bruno myself. As regards Salah, weigh up your options and go with your gut. Play your own game

      Open Controls
      1. DIMITRIS
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Starting Salah-les is a worry, but also could prove to be very sensible in hindsight if he blanks against Leeds

        Open Controls
  6. ThisPostsOnFire
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    What's everyone's Manc strategy?

    Mine is 5 atb for gw1 w/Bruno on the bench ready for gw2.

    Salah/Auba to KDB GW3, with the spare 0.5 going on upgrading Mitchel to Taylor if the outlook isn't good for him.

    Giving this team post GW3:

    McCarthy (Nyland)
    TAA, Robo, Vinagre, Taylor (Justin)
    Auba/Salah, KDB, Bruno, Soucek (Stephens)
    Werner, Mitro (4.5)

    Happy to include the 2 enablers in Soucek and Mitro to get 2 premium defence, 2 and a half premium mids and an underpriced goal machine.

    Open Controls
    1. Z
      • 3 Years
      just now

      So, you gonna start season with 78M worth XI?

      Open Controls
  7. The Face
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Get your bets on.

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I miss them already

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Not you too

      Open Controls
  8. Amey
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    For a small part of preseason I had a thought that instead of having 2 * 12 m midfielder slots, having one whith changing for © and getting more out of those 8-10m players can be a good strategy.

    Dropped that idea completely though. What is your thoughts on that ??

    Can avoid those sh.t midpriced attackers too !

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      salah and auba all the way gw1. easy to switch to anyone else after that.

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        just now

        That's the template yup. Safe way to navigate

        Open Controls
    2. ThisPostsOnFire
      • 4 Years
      just now

      The problem exists 4/5 gws in when you're faced with an inflexible team and really need that extra premium who's tearing it up.

      Open Controls
  9. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    What position is Ake playing in against Poland?

    Open Controls
    1. The Face
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Left back

      Open Controls
      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        thanks

        Open Controls
    2. JohnBlack
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      LB

      Open Controls
      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        thanks

        Open Controls
  10. RUUD!
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Probs a daft question but Thiago Silva is nailed int he?

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Should be

      Open Controls

