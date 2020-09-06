970
Scout Reports September 6

How does Kai Havertz compare with Chelsea’s other FPL attacking assets?

970 Comments
Chelsea have continued their spending spree this summer with the acquisition of one of the most coveted young talents in Europe, Kai Havertz.

The attacking midfielder has signed a five-year deal with the Blues, following in the footsteps of Timo Werner (£9.5m) in moving to west London from the Bundesliga.

Arguably the club’s biggest statement since the signing of Eden Hazard from Lille, the German has been priced up at £8.5m – in a similar bracket to Christian Pulisic (£8.5m) and Hakim Ziyech (£8.0m) – by Fantasy Premier League and has the potential to be a real bargain.

Anyone who dabbled in Fantasy Bundesliga this summer would have been excited by what they saw – including some ‘out of position’ run-outs up front – so we’ll assess his FPL credentials in the article below.

The History and Statistics

YearAppMinsGoalsAssistsShots/gameKey passes/game
2016/17241451451.30.8
2017/18302141381.21.1
2018/193429011732.61
2019/203024621262.22
Average29.52238.89.05.51.81.2

Born in Aachen, Germany in June 1999, Havertz started out in amateur football at just four years of age for Alemannia Mariadorf where his grandfather, Richard, was club chairman. His father was a policeman and mother a lawyer so discipline was something that was impressed upon him at a young age.

It was his grandfather who encouraged him in his younger days, spending time with the youngster knocking down gnomes in the garden with his left foot. Richard’s passing when Havertz was just 10 led the German to join his first professional club, Alemannia Aachen.

He only spent a year with his hometown club, with a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen in an 8-3 loss impressing them enough to make them sign the youngster. He was highly sought after by clubs across the country, including Borussia Monchengladbach and Koln, but Leverkusen pulled out all the stops to sign the exciting prospect.

He notched seven goals and two assists over 23 appearances in his first season in the U17-Bundesliga West but the next season was where he really shone.

After scoring 18 goals, he was awarded the silver Fritz Walter Medal in the 2015/16 season after being named the second-best German under-17s player; two years later he won the gold in the under-19s category.

In October 2016, at 17 years and 126 days of age, he became the youngest debutant in Bayer Leverkusen’s history and later became their youngest scorer with a strike against Wolfsburg in April. 

He went on to become the youngest ever player in the Bundesliga to register 50 appearances. Coincidentally, the previous holder of that record was his new Chelsea teammate, Timo Werner. Havertz was also the youngest ever captain of Leverkusen.

After seven goals and 13 assists in his first two seasons, 2018/19 saw him become a household name in Germany with 17 goals from midfield, becoming the first teenager to hit that total in a Bundesliga season.

Nine of Havertz’s 17 goals gave Leverkusen a 1-0 lead and no player in the Bundesliga opened the scoring more frequently that season. Manager Peter Bosz’s attacking philosophy gave him a platform to flourish and he featured in every single game that campaign.

He took three penalties that season, posting an xG of 13.1 and a non-penalty xG of 10.9; this would indicate that he is a good finisher.

“I guess reading the game has always been one of my strengths. A certain composure on the ball and the ability to make the right choices quickly.” – Kai Havertz

Havertz started off the 2019/20 season by becoming the second-youngest player in Bundesliga history to score 25 goals with a strike against Paderborn on the opening day. He went on to register 12 goals and six assists that campaign with an xG of 9.1. Only one of these was a penalty, which meant his non-penalty xG was 8.3. Again, he outperformed his xG significantly and even upped his xA to 6.2.

Over his last three seasons, his non-penalty xG+xA per 90 numbers have been on the rise every year and he averages an expected goal involvement every other game over that period.

“If you can always be one or two steps ahead of your opponent, you can already win the game, and I think that’s just the player he is.” – Leon Bailey, Havertz’s teammate.

Comparison v other Chelsea assets

2019/20Mins/shotMins/SoTMins/KPSoT%Goals/shotGoals/SoT
Abraham25.263.5105.839.80.170.43
Mount25.652.6124.937.20.090.24
Giroud36.89956.348.70.210.42
Pulisic27.46957.540.30.150.36
Werner22.843.95344.90.180.38
Ziyech18.252.220.834.80.070.21
Havertz42.4584143.10.190.44

Unlike Ziyech, Havertz is not a volume shooter who takes a lot of speculative shots from outside the box: his minutes/shot is the lowest in the comparison.

However, a large percentage of the youngster’s efforts are on target (43%), compared to the Moroccan (34.8%). In fact, his goals per shot (0.19) is almost triple that of Ziyech’s (0.07).

What’s even more impressive is that Havertz scores with nearly half of his shots on target (44%) whereas Ziyech is closer to 20%. He even bests Werner, who has goals/shot of 0.18 and goals/shot on target of 0.38.

In terms of creativity, only Ziyech (20.8) created chances more frequently than Havertz (41) last season.

The Prospects

Havertz spent most of the 2019/20 season deployed as a no. 10, also featuring on the right flank and at centre-forward at times. Given that Ziyech’s preferred position is on the right wing and Pulisic has been effective on the left, Lampard is expected to use the German behind his compatriot Werner.

Werner is a very different striker compared to Olivier Giroud (£7.0m) and Tammy Abraham (£7.5m). As we saw briefly in the Brighton friendly, he works a lot more off the ball, similar to Roberto Firmino (£9.5m).

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£6.0m), who was playing as a no. 10, found himself in the box very often as a result of the German’s link-up play and the 4-3-3 that Lampard prefers shaped up into a 4-2-2-2 in transition. Given Havertz’ goal-scoring instincts, the prospects are mouth-watering, to say the least.

Chelsea were second only to Manchester City for expected goals last season, so creating chances was not a problem and by adding an ice-cold finisher like Havertz to their ranks, the Blues’ goal output should go up significantly this season.

With Havertz having had zero minutes with Chelsea in pre-season due to international involvement with Germany, it is perhaps unlikely that Lampard throws him into the fray straight away against Brighton, with a cameo appearance most likely. His minutes should improve as the weeks go on and he settles in, however.

In terms of injury, he has a good overall fitness record with only the muscle tear he suffered in November 2019 causing him to miss more than 15 days out with injury. He has been unavailable for just six games over the past three seasons due to injury or illness.

Statistics taken from Opta, fbref.com and Whoscored.com

BEST PLAYERS BY POSITION:

970 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    25 mins ago

    6 days until PL kicks off... exciting stuff.

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      So settled on my team now aswell it’s going to be a longggg 6 days since nothing much can change during internationals :/

      Open Controls
      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        Yeah, I've been mostly set on my team for more than two weeks now. Which should be alarming but I like the team a lot and am very pleased with it. I expect I'll just relax until the deadline and go with it.

        Open Controls
  2. Hiroku
      23 mins ago

      Wondering why not a lot of people seem to be considering rotating two 4.5 GKs this season? Ryan + McCarthy look good value at that price while none of the 4.0s look even remotely nailed.

      Also surprised why no one seems to be considering Ramsdale + 4.0. Am I missing something?

      Open Controls
      1. Tamagotchi Massacre
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        In both cases it's to save money

        Open Controls
      2. Zlatanzo
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        4.5 and a 4.0 set and forget. Been the best GK combo for years

        Open Controls
      3. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        I tried to go with McC/Ryan to avoid the big hitters, but I calculated that at best it might earn me an extra 20 points, and a well-placed 0.5 in midfield or attack could make a bigger difference.

        Ramsdale might be in effect the same - an extra 0.5 to get 20 more points.

        Open Controls
      4. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        No. I think that he's a decent pick but he has a nighmare run staring in week 4 where has ars, FUL, liv, MCI, che. Maybe he'll make squillions of saves ....?
        I expect (without any justification whatsoever) SHU to do OK without touching the heights of last season.

        Open Controls
      5. LegendMoon
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I’m going with Ramsdale and maccarthy , little more expensive but fab set of fixtures

        Open Controls
    • Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Is Lo Celso injured?

      Open Controls
    • jtreble
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      WGTA ** Zombie ** team. Can I improve it?

      Meslier
      TAA ∙ VVD ∙ Doherty ∙ Coady ∙ Ayling
      KDB (C) ∙ Havertz ∙ Greenwood ∙ Foden
      Werner (VC) ∙ Martial

      Miazek ∙ Soucek ∙ Ayling ∙ Brewster

      0.0 ITB

      Open Controls
      1. doher.ty
          2 mins ago

          I might VC TAA and move on from Havertz (just because I don't know what his minutes will be like) other than that, I like the zombie team.

          Open Controls
        • Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 mins ago

          Greenwood is a major risk with Sancho's presence or if Ole plays the diamond

          Open Controls
          1. jtreble
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Fair point.

            Open Controls
        • jtreble
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Oops, need rotating GKs I think.

          Open Controls
      2. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        21 mins ago

        How much is havertz?

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          It's on this page

          Open Controls
        2. doher.ty
            15 mins ago

            rlly?

            Open Controls
          • Warby84
            • 5 Years
            13 mins ago

            11m

            Open Controls
            1. Nightcrawler
              • 1 Year
              3 mins ago

              2 expensive

              Open Controls
              1. doher.ty
                  2 mins ago

                  WOW

                  Open Controls
                • Warby84
                  • 5 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Can you not look yourself?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Nightcrawler
                    • 1 Year
                    1 min ago

                    Meh

                    Open Controls
                  2. doher.ty
                      just now

                      exactly

                      Open Controls
              2. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                12 mins ago

                8.5m.

                Open Controls
                1. Nightcrawler
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Thanks

                  Open Controls
              3. Bank$y
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                10 mins ago

                8.5 bones

                Open Controls
              4. Giggs Boson
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                8 mins ago

                Why do you night crawl?

                Sounds sinister...

                Open Controls
            2. Athletic Nasherbo
              • 3 Years
              18 mins ago

              Thoughts on this draft? Pretty set on it providing no better 4.0m defender emerges and James Rodriguez’s price is 7.5m or below.

              Meslier
              James Vinagre Mitchell
              Mane(C) Aubameyang J.Rodriguez Armstrong
              Werner Ings DCL

              P.Farrell Bissouma Laporte Cancelo

              Open Controls
              1. kevchenko
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                3 mins ago

                A chance on zero points from your defense in Gameweek 1? Too risky surely?

                Big gamble with no TAA - best of luck 🙂

                Open Controls
                1. Athletic Nasherbo
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  There’s a chance on everything pal...

                  James, Vinagre, Mitchell and Meslier SHOULD all start?

                  Open Controls
            3. Kiran
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              18 mins ago

              The dilemma, which would be your choice (I'm looking over the first 8 GWs)

              A) Werner & Ings
              B) Werner & Jimenez
              C) Ings & Jimenez

              Open Controls
              1. kevchenko
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                13 mins ago

                B, over that period of time.

                Open Controls
              2. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                7 mins ago

                A comfortably imo.

                Open Controls
                1. Hiroku
                    2 mins ago

                    What's your reasoning for Ings vs Jimenez? Pretty torn between the two at the moment.

                    Jimenez seems to be a safer bet for 3000+ minutes and 20 attacking returns. Ings never looked reliable before last season.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Camzy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Project restart stats comparison. Ings blows Jimenez out of the water.

                      Open Controls
                2. Ron_Swanson
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  I have all 3 at the moment but if I had to drop one it would probably be Jimi

                  Open Controls
              3. Warby84
                • 5 Years
                18 mins ago

                Moved from Ings to Son... Head mess with havertz in the mix..

                Open Controls
              4. kevchenko
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                16 mins ago

                With Pulisic out, is Hudson-Odoi on anyones team sheet?

                Not seen Mount in many sides either.....

                Neither likely to be first choice when everyone is fit and ready, but will everyone be fit and ready... no...

                Open Controls
                1. Zlatanzo
                  • 1 Year
                  12 mins ago

                  Won't have the FTs in the coming weeks to get rid so rather start without them

                  Open Controls
                  1. kevchenko
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Nothing wrong with a 4 point hit, if they've hauled for you 🙂

                    Open Controls
                2. Old Man
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  I think Mount will play in the early matches.

                  Open Controls
                3. Hazardous Matarial
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Doesn't mount have covid?

                  Open Controls
                  1. kevchenko
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Oh I don't know, hadn't seen that...

                    Open Controls
                4. Hiroku
                    just now

                    CHO and Mount only make sense if you're planning an early WC, IMO. They might get lots of minutes in the first few matches with Pulisic, Ziyech and Havertz either injured or still bedding in, but will most likely be relegated to impact subs very soon.

                    Open Controls
                5. sirmorbach
                  • 4 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Lads, do help me out please?

                  A. Greenwood + Ings (then Martial GW2 onwards)
                  B. Fernandes + Adams

                  Open Controls
                6. Davekitson
                  • 5 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Mane + Mitrovic or Ziyech + Martial? no other Liverpool attacking cover and Greenwood + Werner already in the team. United's fixtures look very conducive to high attacking returns, as do Chelsea's coupled with the fact they are going to need 3 goals to win a game

                  Open Controls
                  1. Hazardous Matarial
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Would wait, they really struggled twice against Palace last season.

                    Open Controls
                7. Zlatanzo
                  • 1 Year
                  15 mins ago

                  A) Martial + 7.0 mid
                  B) DCL + Havertz

                  Open Controls
                  1. Noah’s Ark
                    • 7 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    I don’t like the 7m mid options so B from gw2 onwards. Not sure if Havertz will start gw1 after only signing. I really like Martial as an option though.

                    Open Controls
                  2. The Sarjeant
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    I’m going with B, but I have Bowen as a placeholder for a few weeks for Pulisic/Havertz.

                    Open Controls
                8. Noah’s Ark
                  • 7 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  Which option folks?

                  Salah/Mane & Armstrong
                  Or
                  Son & Ings

                  Open Controls
                  1. jimmyabs1987
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    B 100%

                    Open Controls
                  2. Aubamazette
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Probably B

                    Open Controls
                9. jimmyabs1987
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  All good?

                  McCarthy
                  TAA, Doherty, Egan, Justin
                  Salah, Auba, Son, ASM
                  DCL, Vardy

                  Open Controls
                10. Flynny
                  • 5 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Have ditched greenwood as think it compromises my gw1 starting 11.

                  How does this look now?

                  Mccarthy (4m)
                  Taa dier vinagre (taylor mitchell)
                  Salah auba alli soucek (bissouma)
                  Werner ings adams

                  0.5mitb for ings to martial gw2. Thanks

                  Open Controls
                  1. jimmyabs1987
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    What if Dier and Vinagre don’t start?

                    Open Controls
                    1. doher.ty
                        just now

                        He has Mitchell to cover Dier, Vinagre will play

                        Open Controls
                    2. Dacra
                      • 6 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Almost my team, but I'm starting with Martial to save the transfer, and have Mitro Davies over Adams Dier.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Noah’s Ark
                        • 7 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        Looking at starting with Martial also.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Flynny
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          Why would vinagre and dier not start? I think they are reasonably safe bets....

                          Hard call over Davies/ dier

                          Open Controls
                  2. Villa Velour
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    Hi again everyone, nice to be back. Send me some questions and I'll try to give any advice.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ron_Swanson
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      What Chelsea players are you starting with in GW1?

                      Open Controls
                    2. Tshelby
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      Current setup

                      McCarthy, Steer
                      Vinagre, Taylor, TAA, Egan, Webster
                      Salah, Aubameyang, Alli, Soucek, Stephens
                      Werner, Vardy, Davis

                      What do you think?

                      Open Controls
                  3. MoSalalalalalalalalah
                    • 2 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    Is Ceballos in line to start? Thinking of going with him over Saka. 0.5 cheaper as well.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ron_Swanson
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      Doubt it. And he’s not worth it anyway

                      Open Controls
                    2. Noah’s Ark
                      • 7 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      I was laughed at for suggesting it earlier. Just go with your own thoughts.

                      Open Controls
                      1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
                        • 2 Years
                        just now

                        I'm so indecisive man, changed my team like 50 times

                        Open Controls
                  4. Tony Martial
                    • 1 Year
                    10 mins ago

                    I think I’m set.

                    Gw 2- Son and Ings ➡️ Bruno and DCL.
                    GW 3- Auba ➡️KDB
                    Gw 4- ASM➡️JWP.
                    Gw 5 wildcard.

                    McCarthy Steer.
                    Trent Taylor KWP Vinagre Lamptey
                    Salah Auba ASM Son Ceballos
                    Werner Ings Davis.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tony Martial
                      • 1 Year
                      9 mins ago

                      I now have Dallas over Lamptey actually

                      Open Controls
                    2. Noah’s Ark
                      • 7 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Why sell Son and Ings in gw2 I’m looking at them in one of my current drafts but not for a one week punt. Would you really remove for a hit if they haul gw1?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Tony Martial
                        • 1 Year
                        just now

                        Yes.
                        They play each other in GW 2 which would be a tricky game and Bruno essential

                        Open Controls
                    3. Z
                      • 3 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Sure....in a perfect life, where all play excelent, where there is no injuries, no Covid, no red cards..... 🙂

                      Open Controls
                      1. Tony Martial
                        • 1 Year
                        just now

                        Loool I agree man but in the extreme case none of this happens does it look good?

                        Open Controls
                    4. doher.ty
                        7 mins ago

                        That transfer plan is too much - Ceballos has got to go, he's not worth it.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Tony Martial
                          • 1 Year
                          6 mins ago

                          Who else if Soucek may be out?

                          Open Controls
                          1. doher.ty
                              5 mins ago

                              4.5 Stephen and bank the cash.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Tony Martial
                                • 1 Year
                                just now

                                No as I need to play him for the first 2

                                Open Controls
                        2. Camzy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          6 mins ago

                          Selling Ings and Son in GW1 is really unappealing to me.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Tony Martial
                            • 1 Year
                            3 mins ago

                            I can see why but I definitely think it COULD pay off.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Camzy
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              1 min ago

                              It could pay off yeah. But I don't play Fantasy by taking hits every week to get the highest potential players. There's a reason nobody plays by copying the scout picks every week and transferring them in week to week.

                              Get players for a good stretch of games, stick by them. Son has good fixtures. Stick.

                              Open Controls
                              1. HollywoodXI
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 6 Years
                                just now

                                ^ This

                                Open Controls
                      • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        Lamps is going to rotate like a madman isn’t he?

                        Wonder will Chelsea actually end up being a nightmare with goals spread far & wide across about 7 attackers from week to week

                        Open Controls
                        1. Z
                          • 3 Years
                          just now

                          With all those options he has, of course he will.
                          Thats why i will not risk with Werner (if Ziyech is rdy)

                          Open Controls
                      • HollywoodXI
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        Why are people suggesting Havertz wont start GW1? He’s fit and just finished a full Bundesliga season. Pulisic is still injured and Lampard said yesterday it was “touch and go” whether he’d be ready for GW1. Most likely he’ll be wrapped in cotton wool until GW 2/3 by the sounds of it. Chelsea Mids/Fwds then line up as follows:

                        Kante Mount
                        Havertz (Number 10 role)
                        Ziyech Giroud Werner (playing wide left)

                        When Pulisic is fit again Giroud drops out and Werner plays CF with Pulisic playing the front three.

                        No?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Noah’s Ark
                          • 7 Years
                          7 mins ago

                          I suppose it is more to the fact that he hasn’t even kicked a ball with the squad yet not to do with his fitness.

                          Open Controls
                          1. doher.ty
                              just now

                              This

                              Open Controls
                            • HollywoodXI
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              just now

                              He’ll train with the squad later this week. I just can’t see Lampard not playing him given Pulisic being a risk.

                              Open Controls
                          2. Z
                            • 3 Years
                            5 mins ago

                            Mount is role 10 of you forget.....

                            Open Controls
                            1. HollywoodXI
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              He has played in the deep lying midfield role too don’t forget.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Z
                                • 3 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                No he is not...i am CFC fan. Havertz can play wing, but him and Mount will rotate.
                                Deep mid will play Kante/Kovacic/Jorginho

                                Open Controls
                                1. HollywoodXI
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 6 Years
                                  just now

                                  https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.thechelseachronicle.com/analysis/mason-mount-says-he-feels-at-best-in-recent-role-in-lampards-system/amp/

                                  Open Controls
                          3. kevchenko
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            5 mins ago

                            If that comes to fruition, Giroud at 7.0m would be a great pick compared to Werner at 9.5m?

                            I think they'll play Hudson-Odoi on the left for the first week, like they did in the friendly against Brighton last week...

                            Open Controls
                            1. HollywoodXI
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              1 min ago

                              The match report said he was disappointing and got hooked early? It’s ultimately guess work to a degree but I just can’t see Lamps leaving Havertz out.

                              Open Controls
                        2. Tshelby
                          • 5 Years
                          8 mins ago

                          A or B?

                          A) Ings, Werner, Son

                          B) Vardy, Werner, Alli

                          Open Controls
                          1. Noah’s Ark
                            • 7 Years
                            6 mins ago

                            Prefer Son to Alli and Ings v Vardy is close so A for me.

                            Open Controls
                          2. Bullet Eder
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            6 mins ago

                            A

                            Open Controls
                          3. doher.ty
                              5 mins ago

                              So it's Ings and Son or Vardy and Alli? A is safe, B has the higher ceiling imo.

                              Open Controls
                            • The Sarjeant
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              5 mins ago

                              A, but I prefer Alli to Son.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Tshelby
                                • 5 Years
                                just now

                                Yeah? Don't really know what I want. Would be sweet to keep Alli and spet another mil

                                Open Controls
                          4. Bullet Eder
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            7 mins ago

                            A. Kane and Ben Davies

                            B. Werner and Doherty

                            Open Controls
                            1. Aubamazette
                              • 6 Years
                              6 mins ago

                              B

                              Open Controls
                            2. Tshelby
                              • 5 Years
                              5 mins ago

                              B

                              Open Controls
                            3. Effe
                              • 10 Years
                              1 min ago

                              B

                              Open Controls
                          5. Aubamazette
                            • 6 Years
                            6 mins ago

                            Ings + Alli
                            Or
                            Martial + Greenwood

                            Don't take gw1 into account

                            Open Controls
                            1. Bullet Eder
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              6 mins ago

                              A

                              Open Controls
                              1. Aubamazette
                                • 6 Years
                                just now

                                Its a tough one, I really want Martial

                                Open Controls
                            2. The Sarjeant
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              5 mins ago

                              A

                              Open Controls
                              1. Aubamazette
                                • 6 Years
                                just now

                                Thank you cant decide don't think theirs much in it

                                Open Controls
                            3. jimmyabs1987
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              4 mins ago

                              B

                              Open Controls
                              1. Aubamazette
                                • 6 Years
                                just now

                                Martial is going to be essential I reckon

                                Open Controls
                          6. Strchld
                            • 4 Years
                            5 mins ago

                            How this looks?

                            McCarthy (Button)
                            TAA - Dier - Vinagre - Egan (4.0)
                            Salah - Auba - Son - Ceballos - (4.5)
                            Werner - Ings (4.5)

                            Plan would be:

                            GW2 Salah and Ings > Bruno and Martial for a hit
                            GW3 Auba > Sterling or KdB

                            Open Controls
                          7. Bruno Commando
                            • 6 Years
                            5 mins ago

                            Been thinking about Alli vs Son. B gives more balance but Son seems to be more explosive.

                            A) Son + Vinagre
                            B) Alli + Egan + 0.5

                            McCarthy // Nyland
                            TAA Dier _______ // Mitchell Taylor
                            Salah (A)uba ASM Soucek _______
                            Werner Ings // Davis

                            Open Controls
                            1. doher.ty
                                just now

                                B to start, you can always move Alli onto Greenwood or someone else if he isn't performing + SHU have (Villa, Fulham, and Leeds) in the first 5 so Egan looks a good pick.

                                Open Controls
                            2. Hungry
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 11 Years
                              5 mins ago

                              Fill the gap please, you know you all love quizzes:

                              McCarthy (Nyland)
                              Mitchell - TAA - Vinagre - (Dallas) - (Justin)
                              Auba - Zaha - Mane - XXXX - (Gordon)
                              Adams - Kane - Werner

                              Open Controls
                              1. Kiran
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 9 Years
                                just now

                                Salah.

                                Least let us know the budget

                                Open Controls
                            3. Kiran
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 9 Years
                              4 mins ago

                              Just building off my last post, again looking at the first 8 game weeks;

                              Which 4 man combination would you keep:

                              A) Werner, Ings, Mitrovic, Fernandes
                              B) Werner, Ings, Jimenez, Ziyech/Greenwood

                              I've had Mitrovic in for a while but I'm starting to think is 6.0mil worth it for a player who I'm personally a bit undecided on in terms of his level in the Premier League?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Tamagotchi Massacre
                                • 6 Years
                                1 min ago

                                Waste of time imo. Put less time into trying to pick the perfect players (those plans will almost certainly fall apart for most) and put it into squad structure and general strategy

                                Open Controls
                              2. doher.ty
                                  1 min ago

                                  First 8 is too far out IMO, anything past 3/4 gws is too hard to speculate on. That being said, A (Fernandes and Mitro over Jimmy and Greenwood)

                                  Open Controls
                              3. Horlicks esq.
                                • 11 Years
                                3 mins ago

                                Bonsoir. Been away a bit. Least prepared ive ever been for a new season, but actually feeling less bothered about that than ever. I aim to give the game enough hours this season, not too many as I normally do. Dictated to by the FPL outcomes rather than football I normally forget to watch the game for what it was intended and analyse every last detail.

                                This season I will balance, following highest ranks of 4,000th with 5 other seasons in the top 40,000 and a few dud years to boot.

                                With this all in mind am I right in thinking the normal 'pre season results' section has now moved to a members only area?

                                Open Controls
                              4. Canali
                                • 2 Years
                                1 min ago

                                RMT, differential... too much? £0.5 ITB

                                Lloris (Nyland)
                                Gomez Dier KWP Vinagre (Douglas)
                                Auba Salah Son Ziyech (Stephens)
                                Ings DCL (Bamford)

                                Open Controls
                                1. doher.ty
                                    just now

                                    It's not really that different other than Gomez and Lloris (who I don't like at all).

                                    Open Controls

