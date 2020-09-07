1720
Scout Notes September 7

Another start for £4.0m FPL defender Mitchell as Zaha is again deployed as a forward

1,720 Comments
Having rounded up the Saturday friendlies involving Liverpool, Everton, Newcastle United, Arsenal and Aston Villa in our previous Scout Notes article, we now turn our attention to the games involving Crystal Palace, Burnley, West Bromwich Albion and Brighton and Hove Albion.

As usual, we’ll provide a summary of the key talking points, manager quotes, injury news, minutes played and attacking returns registered as the clock ticks down on Gameweek 1.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brondby

While the chances of Nathan Ferguson (£4.0m) being fit for Gameweek 1 seem to be on the slim side, another budget-freeing route into the Crystal Palace defence has presented itself – at least, for now.

Tyrick Mitchell (£4.0m) started his third straight pre-season match in a row on Saturday, again deputising for the injured Patrick van Aanholt (£5.5m) at left-back.

In truth, the Eagles’ defence almost picks itself at present, with Joel Ward (£4.5m), Scott Dann (£4.5m) and FPL midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate (£5.0m) having started all four of their side’s warm-up games at the back.

Ferguson, van Aanholt, Gary Cahill (£4.5m), James Tomkins (£4.5m) and Mamadou Sakho (£4.5m) all remain unavailable at the time of writing, leaving the versatile Martin Kelly (£4.5m) as Roy Hodgson’s only real senior alternative in defence.

Jairo Riedewald (£4.5m) and Jeffrey Schlupp (£5.5m) have previously filled in at left-back under Hodgson, with the former indeed starting in that position in the 2-1 win over Oxford United, but it’s perhaps telling that Mitchell has held onto the shirt since then and even more so that he lasted the full 90 minutes in what was Palace’s final warm-up match ahead of Gameweek 1.

One word of warning, however: van Aanholt has been recently pictured doing work on the training ground, so the Netherlands international may not be a million miles away from a return.

The Eagles may have a decimated backline and are often put to the sword against tougher opposition but they are traditionally good bets for clean sheets in clashes with fellow also-rans, having kept ten shut-outs in 20 matches against teams finishing 10th or below last season.

Vicente Guaita (£5.0m) is usually a dependable sort between the posts (he had the third-best expected goals prevented tally last season) and he made a couple of smart stops against Brondby, narrowly failing to keep out the Danish side’s second-half equaliser.

Palace had taken the lead through Wilfried Zaha (£7.0m), who grabbed his third goal in four games when collecting Jordan Ayew‘s (£6.0m) pass and smashing a deflected effort past Marvin Schwäbe.

Zaha and Ayew were again playing as a strike duo in a 4-4-2, a system Hodgson has turned to frequently in pre-season in the absence of his two bona fide centre-forwards.

With new signing Eberechi Eze (£6.0m) again missing out because of a groin injury, it was Jeffrey Schlupp (£5.5m) and Andros Townsend (£6.0m) who were given the nod to flank Zaha and Ayew in what was at times a fluid front four.

Schlupp caught the eye with his probing runs and a couple of early chances, with the Eagles more threatening than we became accustomed to last season.

Ayew and Max Meyer (£5.0m) also wasted one-on-ones, with another Zaha effort being hooked off the goal-line.

Hodgson said after full-time:

We’ve got to start taking chances. Today I think [we had] 20-odd really good opportunities and, quite frankly, five or six of them were such clear goal chances I can’t believe we didn’t put the ball in the back of the net.

The back four once again and goalkeeper were really good and I thought our attacking play produced the goal chances we were hoping it would produce.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Ward, Kouyaté, Dann (Kelly 65′), Mitchell; Schlupp, Riedewald, McArthur (Milivojevic 45′), Townsend; Zaha, Ayew (Meyer 65′).

Burnley 4-1 Heart of Midlothian
Burnley 4-2 Mansfield Town

  • Goals: Jay Rodriguez (£6.0m), Max Thompson, Lewis Richardson, Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.5m) | Josh Brownhill (£5.0m), Chris Wood (£6.5m) x2, Bobby Thomas
  • Assists: Richardson, James Tarkowski (£5.5m), Thompson | McNeil x2

Sean Dyche again split his squad in two for a pair of friendlies on Saturday, with each Burnley XI plundering four goals at their Barnfield Training Centre.

The return from injury of centre-halves James Tarkowski (£5.5m) and Kevin Long (£4.5m) was the main headline from the weekend’s double-header, although Sean Dyche is still without the sidelined Ben Mee (£5.0m), Jack Cork (£5.0m) and Ashley Barnes (£6.0m) – none of whom have featured at all in pre-season.

Dyche provided an update on two of them after Saturday’s game:

Corky is a bit longer term, going well but the whole programme, we knew that was longer.

Barnesy is making real good progress at the minute, he’s had a real tough run of it. He’s not with us yet but he’s working hard with the science team.

Tarkowski, who has racked up five attacking returns in each of the last two seasons, claimed an assist for the Clarets’ second goal in the 4-1 win over Hearts, with youngster Max Thompson tapping in his knockdown from close range.

With Barnes sidelined and Chris Wood (£6.5m) on the other pitch, Jay Rodriguez (£6.0m) tucked away a penalty to give Dyche’s side the lead in that match.

Lewis Richardson netted a third before Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.5m), who is one to watch in FPL should he stay fit, rounded off the scoring with a sumptuous chip.

In the other game, Josh Browhill (£5.0m) curled in a superb direct free-kick and Wood scored a second-half brace as the Clarets saw off Mansfield 4-2.

Charlie Taylor (£4.5m) put through his own net in that fixture.

Without a fixture in Gameweek 1, Dyche said that the Clarets may indulge in one more pre-season friendly on Friday before the competitive action commences.

Burnley XI v Hearts (4-4-2): Norris; Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Benson, Rodriguez; Thompson (Mumbongo 65′), Richardson (Elva-Fountaine 73′).

Burnley XI v Mansfield Town (4-4-2): Jensen; Bardsley, Thomas, Dunne, Taylor; Goodridge, Brownhill, Tucker, McNeil; Wood, Vydra.

Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

The David Button Classic ended goalless at the Amex, with the budget goalkeeper watching on from the bench as his former and current employers drew a blank.

This was a bit of a bore draw on the south coast, with Albion bossing possession without having much penetration in attack – something that was true of the Seagulls for a large chunk of 2019/20.

What good came from Albion stemmed from Yves Bissouma (£4.5m) in the middle of the park, with the Malian midfielder continuing his fine form that saw him become a regular at the back-end of last season.

He may well be the pick of the current crop of £4.5m midfielders in FPL, even accounting for Graham Potter’s unpredictable line-ups.

Bissouma thumped a volley narrowly over in the first half of Saturday’s stalemate and registered Albion’s only shot on target of the game, later producing a superb through-ball that Adam Lallana (£6.5m) couldn’t capitalise on.

The former Liverpool man, along with Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) and lone striker Neal Maupay (£6.5m), did little to impress in attack, with Albion deprived of the services of Leandro Trossard (£6.0m) because of the Belgian’s involvement with his national side.

Tariq Lamptey (£4.5m) was also on international duty, with Steven Alzate (£4.5m) the place-holder at right wing-back, but there were further starts for Ben White (£4.5m), Lewis Dunk (£5.0m) and Adam Webster (£4.5m) in what seems to be Potter’s first-choice trio in central defence.

Slaven Bilic was also short on numbers at the weekend, with four players away on international duty, Conor Townsend (£4.5m) and Kenneth Zohore (£5.0m) absent with ankle and calf injuries respectively, and new signings Grady Diangana (£5.5m) and Cedric Kipre (£4.5m) not involved.

The Baggies were mostly reduced to shots from range, although that has never held Matheus Pereira (£6.0m) back before and the Albion talisman twice went close from distance in his 45-minute showing, with one of his efforts deflected onto Mathew Ryan‘s (£4.5m) left-hand post.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (3-5-1-1): Ryan; Webster, Dunk, White; Alzate (Bernardo 60′), Bissouma, Lallana (Gross 60′), Stephens, March; Mac Allister; Maupay.

West Bromwich Albion XI (4-3-3): Johnstone; Furlong (Peltier 74′), Ajayi, Bartley (Hegazi 58′), Gibbs; Harper (Field 58′), Sawyers, Livermore; Pereira (Phillips 45′), Austin (Tulloch 71′), Edwards (Soule 74′).

  1. pundit of punts
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Vinagre not nailed anymore?

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      There’s certainly doubts, I guess if you have a playing bench GW1 could be worth the risk

      Open Controls
    2. Vasqujg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      No - not with Marcal in the mix.

      They may go 3-4-3

      Vinaigrette ain’t a stone cold lock to play

      Open Controls
  2. Saiss doesn't matter
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    There's surprisingly very little love for Jamie Vardy. Am I missing something?

    Open Controls
    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Always a good option.

      Open Controls
    2. Link
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Leicester form after the restart was pretty dreadful. Coupled with no Ricardo, Chilwell and (maybe) Maddison.

      That said, Barnes is in my current draft as fixtures are very nice

      Open Controls
    3. CROCosta
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      I currently have him in my draft but with Mahrez out with covid I am considering downgrading him to Werner so that I have enough cash for going Armstrong->Foden gw3

      Open Controls
    4. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Sacrificial lamb to have Auba/Salah/Werner/TAA/Son etc in your teams, by not mentioning him people think that he's not going to score ever again 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Pipermaru
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Oh and there's also KDB/Bruno/Martial people wants, so...sorry Jamie.

        Open Controls
    5. Vasqujg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      People rather roll with new, sexy, and unknown options

      Vardy explodes like a hand grenade of points without warning.

      If he’s healthy, he is lethal

      Open Controls
  3. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    RP:

    Any changes?

    Ryan
    TAA | Doherty | KWP | Lascelles | Mitchell
    Salah | Auba | Son | Soucek*
    Kane

    Steer | Brewster | Davis | Greenwood

    *Monitoring Soucek, will be Ritchie if it looks like he will miss GW1.

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Totti
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      1 attacker only?

      who is davis?
      is he nailed on or a bench fodder?

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Bench fodder

        Open Controls
        1. Ser Davos
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Amazing setup and a lot more flexible than first appears.

          Inflexibility is when you're locking away .5s on poor value players. Cash cows can be a decent way to start

          Also yoyoing between 4.5s and premium though Egan/Saiss/Bertrand tempt too

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Cheers mate

            Open Controls
        2. Totti
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          werner might hit you
          try to get at least werner kane

          Open Controls
    2. Kiran
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      Pretty good. You've gone a slightly different direction to me, bit heavy on Spurs but that might get you big points.

      Open Controls
  4. Totti
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    who do u rather guys?

    one to have in my team

    A) son
    B) kane

    1) che adams
    2) antonio

    Open Controls
    1. sthelenslad92
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      B2

      Open Controls
      1. Totti
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        why kane over son?
        do u mind to clarify?

        Open Controls
      2. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
        1. Totti
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          LoL
          from your name
          i could understand why you totally agree with him 🙂

          Open Controls
  5. JustSomeGuy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Just made what might be my final pre-season move.

    Going all in with TAA+Robo and no Salah.

    My only decision now is whether to stick with Havertz or not...

    Open Controls
    1. Totti
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      what is your plan to get bruno or de bruyne or sterling?
      with salah you could shift easily

      no havertz on the starting of the season, you have to wait for him to get in the team

      Open Controls
      1. JustSomeGuy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        52 mins ago

        Already have Rashford benched, Auba > KDB.

        Mostly enabled by a cheap front two.

        Open Controls
    2. ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      LOL @ "final pre-season move"...6 days before GW1 🙂

      Open Controls
  6. sthelenslad92
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Can I get some feedback on this selection please?
    McCarthy - Nyland
    TAA - Davies - Justin - Taylor - Mitchel
    Auba - Salah - Alli - Saka - Bissouma
    Werner - Ings - Mitrovic

    Alli and Ings are easy to upgrade if/when I want to.

    Open Controls
    1. Totti
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      my only concern is alli
      if you want spurs coverage go with kane or son
      you're wasting your time with an overrated player called delli

      Open Controls
      1. Kiran
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        If he does that, it becomes the same as mine. The only problem of upping Alli to Son is who does he downgrade?

        Open Controls
  7. unclesbasement
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      which 4m defender apart from mitchell and ferguson could play

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Struijk
        Buur
        Douglas

        Open Controls
        1. unclesbasement
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            whose the best/most nailed on out of them all

            Open Controls
            1. Old Man
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              *who's

              Open Controls
        2. Totti
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          branthwaite everton
          but not sure

          Open Controls
        3. CROCosta
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Johnson - WHU a likely candidate but the list this year is quite short compared to last seasons.
          The team in charge of pricing decided to give us a challenge this year after giving as a big present in the form of Lord Lundy last season

          Open Controls
          1. unclesbasement
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              yeah im looking to have fodders on the bench and go all out on midfield and attack

              Open Controls
              1. CROCosta
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                yeah i am doing the same 3-5-2 with backline of TAA-Robbo-Mitchell-Johnson-4.5 (to be decided but currenly between Justin and Manquillo)

                Open Controls
                1. unclesbasement
                    1 hour, 25 mins ago

                    johnson did start in the friendly against Bournemouth

                    Open Controls
                    1. mynameisq
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 23 mins ago

                      I think he lasted 28 minutes, got booked and two goals came down his side

                      Open Controls
                      1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 22 mins ago

                        But apart from that?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Ser Davos
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 20 mins ago

                          😆

                          Open Controls
                        2. mynameisq
                          • 7 Years
                          1 hour, 14 mins ago

                          Didn't put a foot wrong to be fair to the lad, once he got subbed off

                          Open Controls
                          1. unclesbasement
                              1 hour, 5 mins ago

                              hahahaha

                              Open Controls
                    2. Ser Davos
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 24 mins ago

                      Is Manquillo better than Lascelles?

                      Open Controls
                      1. CROCosta
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        1 hour, 10 mins ago

                        Better heat map, xGI, way more crosses, simillar bonus pont pottential
                        Only stat which is in Jamaal's favour is penalty area touches.

                        But this is one of the last puzzles to figure out before the weekend, who is best 4.5 defender for gw1-4 with nailed spot

                        Open Controls
              2. MHG
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                Is Bernado of Brighton an option?

                Open Controls
                1. MC-HAMMERS-TROUSERS
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  no

                  Open Controls
            • Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 33 mins ago

              Seriously considering downgrading someone just to get a 100% nailed bench

              Open Controls
              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 40 mins ago

                I'd rather put 10 players out than mess up my team structure and lose someone who scores 6 points.

                Open Controls
                1. Old Man
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  this

                  Open Controls
            • jm2020
                2 hours, 30 mins ago

                Key question
                1 - Armstrong/ASM and Kane
                2 - Son and DCL

                Feel Kane more reliable for points but also have feeling dcl could knock a few in with nice fixtures?

                Otherwise rmt?
                McCarthy 4
                Taa doc vinagre Taylor Mitchell
                Salah Auba Armstrong/asm soucek bissoma
                Kane Werner mitro/Adams

                Salah to Bruno and auba to kdb in gw2-3.
                Frees up cash to upgrade elsewhere later 🙂

                Open Controls
                1. Tamagotchi Massacre
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 11 mins ago

                  Do not like this tactic where people are putting 24m into salah and auba, building a flakey squad and planning to fix it later. If you're squad does go wrong that'll be costing you hits on top of downgrading big mids and draining valuable transfers

                  Get a solid foundation and then do the clever stuff

                  Open Controls
                  1. SwissWavey
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 52 mins ago

                    To be fair, the rest of it is a fairly solid foundation. The move from Auba/Salah to Bruno/KdB with 2m itb could be considered the clever stuff.

                    Open Controls
                    1. jm2020
                        30 mins ago

                        That’s my thinking. Those aren’t exact downgrades, and leaves cash for 4.5-5.5 def/mid upgrade. And or get dcl for mitro if he’s firing
                        Any thoughts on Kane vs son option?

                        Open Controls
                2. Ser Davos
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 18 mins ago

                  Those that had the likes of Dunk ahead Rico last year got far more output

                  The 4.0s are too flakey

                  Open Controls
                  1. Kitman
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    True but those who got on AWB 2 seasons ago and Lundstram last season comfortabley benefitted

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ser Davos
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 1 min ago

                      They were both in a class of their own. The Mitchell Johnson options stink of Rico-Amat

                      Open Controls
                3. unclesbasement
                    2 hours, 12 mins ago

                    i feel like there will be alot less clean sheets for the mid/low table teams because of nearly every club in the pl improving in their attack. I believe the only teams that have the possibility to outscore in terms of clean sheets is the top 6 teams. Thats why ive decided only to have one premium defender (TAA) and then heavily focus on my attack.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Andy_Social
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour, 25 mins ago

                      Should also influence your captaincy choices - lots of opportunities for flat track bullies

                      Open Controls
                      1. unclesbasement
                          1 hour ago

                          agreed

                          Open Controls
                    2. Swills
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 28 mins ago

                      Is Ziyech going to be fit for GW1? If not who’s people got for the 8 mill mark

                      Open Controls
                      1. Ser Davos
                        • 5 Years
                        59 mins ago

                        Alli

                        Open Controls
                      2. wheato
                        • 8 Years
                        57 mins ago

                        Ings

                        Open Controls
                    3. Kiran
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 13 mins ago

                      Double striker debate;

                      A) Ings & Davis
                      B) Adams & Mitrovic

                      Open Controls
                    4. Totti
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 2 mins ago

                      who do u rather guys?

                      A) arnold mitrovic
                      B) 5 million defender + kane

                      Open Controls
                    5. jeanrubeya
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      1 hour ago

                      With the Greenwood Foden case, I'm seriously thinking of taking Zaha instead of Greenwood

                      Open Controls
                      1. Samirich
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        Currently have Zaha

                        Open Controls
                    6. Srv210
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour ago

                      Which combination looks better

                      A) Son + Mitrovic + Tierney
                      B) Kane + Armstrong + vinagre/KWP/Justin

                      Open Controls

                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.