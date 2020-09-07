Is There a Genius in The Lamps?

A True Blue

Being a Chelsea Fan since 1992 I have witnessed an incredible transformation of the club that I love. It has not been as sudden and drastic from when Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003, as rival fans prefer to argue.

The previous owner Ken Bates is the real instigator and catalyst for the fortunes of the West London club, having famously purchased Chelsea FC for £1 in 1982 when property developers were hoping to gain freehold rights of Stamford Bridge.

Over the next twenty-one years Chelsea became regular top six finishers in the highest division of English football, FA Cup winners in 1997 and 2000, UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup and League Cup double winners in 1998, and Champions League quarter-finalists at their first attempt in 1999. A piece of football trivia for you: Chelsea FC were the first English football club to qualify for the European Cup in 1955 but were barred from participating by the FA (oh how it could have all been so different).

By 2002 Chelsea FC (unbeknownst to the fans) were in financial trouble. There was the real possibility that the club were going to default on a £75 million loan, as Chelsea Village plc, the company of which the football club was a subsidiary, was in severe financial difficulties.

Watching the final game of the 2003/04 season, everybody knew that Chelsea and Liverpool were in a showdown for the final qualification spot for the Champions League. I will never forget that game, I was living in Liverpool and watching it in a pub, the match being dubbed “the £20 million match”.

There have been many stories told about the build-up to the match, as Chelsea fans were unaware of the plight The Pensioners were in. Trevor Birch (the club’s Chief Executive) addressed the team before kick-off and made sure they were aware in no uncertain terms, that a loss would result in the club undertaking drastic cost-cutting measures – and that started with the salaries.

The now-famous £1 billion goal by Jesper Gronkjaer is etched into Chelsea history (what history? Yes I have heard the chants as well). The fact that Chelsea only needed a draw at Liverpool doesn’t matter. That it was in fact Marcel Desailly’s equalising header that was technically the club’s saviour is a minor point.

Sixteen years later and the foundations built by Ken Bates have been expanded upon and I am not just talking about the West Stand. The £140 million paid by Abramovich to purchase the West London club is just a drop in the ocean in comparison with what he has spent on funding the squad: over £1 billion has been spent on players and we will never know the full amount paid to managers who were shown the door before their contracts expired.

Chelsea’s attitude towards their latest manager has been very different from those that preceded him. Frank Lampard, the first Englishman at the helm (permanently) since Glen Hoddle, goes into his second season with higher expectations than those laid before him in his debut season.

Last year saw no fresh faces on the playing staff (due to a transfer ban), and an emphasis on developing youth players into the senior squad. This has been publicly discussed throughout last season by Frank Lampard as a clear statement to use the well-funded youth academy and introduce more of them into the senior squad. This is in contrast to past managers, who were under too much pressure for immediate results, and dealing with the latest influx of summer signings, to realistically consider giving any members of the trophy-winning youth teams an opportunity.

With the transfer ban lifted, Chelsea and Lampard have a war chest at their disposal and have already shown they intend to make full use of it. With the help of the club’s shrewd director Marina Granoviskaia, Chelsea have already purchased the 27-year-old Moroccan Hakim Ziyech (£8.0m) from Ajax with Manchester United and Arsenal hovering around De Toekomst, while at the same time swooping in for the Anfield-bound Timo Werner (£9.5m). When the Merseyside hierarchy delayed paying his release clause price of £53 million, Granoviskaia was not slow at confirming a deal of £47.5 million for the 24-year-old German.

These signings and the likelihood of more to come, have not only shown the faith in the young manager from Romford, but have increased the expectation from the loyal West London supporters and more importantly the owner.

Derby Days

Lampard’s managerial debut at Derby was an indication of how Chelsea would line-up last season. The Rams would form a 4-3-3 formation, which evolved into a 4-3-2-1 formation as Derby’s wingers were encouraged to cut inside and form a more central attack. This illustrates that although Lampard has incorporated a structure similar to one where he played a pivotal role at Chelsea. He was willing to allow players to express themselves more, than under the strict regime of The Special One.

An aspect of The Rams style that the Chelsea faithful are likely to see again this season is high-pressing football, with the objective of dominating possession. Similar to Chelsea last season, Derby did not exactly excel in their defensive aspect of the beautiful game, conceding 59 goals under Lampard. I am sure Lampard was hoping this would improve at Chelsea with a higher pedigree of football, however for different reasons mentioned later, this was not the case.

Under Lampard, attributes and comments such as “compact”, “possession” “pressing” and “flexible” would follow the Englishman from Pride Park to Stamford Bridge. Looking back it is clear to see now that Lampard’s tactical style during his managerial debut, would be a clear indication of how he envisaged Chelsea would impose themselves under his tenure.

Frank’s Formations

Last Season Lampard continued to encourage his team to play with width. Full-backs were asked to push a high line, often overlapping wingers, which in turn would complement wingers moving into inside channels. The idea of this was to squeeze the opposition and their defence into a more narrow shape than they were comfortable with. The most common formation last season for this approach was 4-2-3-1 which when in possession and attacking evolved into a 2-2-1-5 formation.

If you are looking at introducing the Chelsea defence into your FPL squads it is important to note that under this system the Chelsea full-backs scored 10 goals between them; César Azpilicueta (£6.0m) and Marcos Alonso (£6.0m) with 4 goals each and the 20-year-old right-full-back Reece James (£5.0m) scoring twice.

The central attack midfield position was handed for the majority of the season to Mason Mount (£7.0m). The Englishman was given the freedom to express himself and roam the pitch, looking to link play with marauding full-backs, or similar to when his manager was in the Chelsea midfield, stay deep and make a late appearance into the box. With 27 Premier League appearances over 75 minutes last season, the 21-year-old Englishman scored an impressive 7 goals in his debut season in the Premier League. With 6 assists last season to accompany his septuplet, Mount could prove to be extremely good value for money.

With such an attacking style, Lampard relies on his two deeper midfielders for two very different roles and responsibilities. N’Golo Kanté (£5.0m) and Mateo Kovacic (£5.5m) are the ball winners in the Chelsea Squad. Whichever one was selected to play, they would provide the first line of defence, providing the initial obstacle for opposition attacks. Alongside them Jorge Luiz Frello Filho or Jorginho (£5.0m) to us FPL managers, was deployed as the instigator of Chelsea’s attacking play. The Italian’s role of playmaker is a confusing and one potentially under threat.

It would appear that before his injury, Kanté was part of Lampard’s plans as the deepest midfielder among the first eleven. With only one defensive central midfield position remaining, the recently named Chelsea player of the season, Kovacic’s performances would suggest he is an overall more accomplished midfielder than Jorginho.

When Chelsea are in attack mode, Lampard has commonly adopted a double pivot in front of his back line. This system does not play to Jorginho’s strengths, who is not as defensively strong as his teammates Kanté or Kovacic.

Frank Lampard has also adopted a more defensive 5-2-3 or 5-4-1 hell you could even consider it to be a 5-2-2-1. The basic principles are the same as full-backs provide the width down the flanks, while the wingers cut inside. The difference in this system is the extra central defender behind the two defensive midfielders. This system would see Mount positioned out wide to the left, reducing the attacking threat down the middle but also the likelihood of a counter attack with Chelsea’s forward play was to breakdown.

Frank Lampard incorporates a style of play that relies on mobile players who possess both speed and stamina. He has plenty of players at his disposal from the Chelsea senior and youth squads. Which players he will introduce into his first eleven is the key question and possibly makes the difference in our FPL fortunes. If fantasy football managers can select the correct personnel at Lampard’s disposal, their price and points potential could make them the value pick of the season.

Frank’s Friendly

With such a quick turnaround from the FA Cup Final loss to Arsenal, Chelsea only had a single official pre-season friendly. With Chelsea supporters and FPL managers keen to see a glimpse of the new summer signings, neither would have been too surprised to see Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner named in the starting eleven. The new additions to the West London team were deployed in their expected favoured positions wide on the right hand side of midfield and as a lone striker, respectively.



The 4-3-3 /4-2-3-1 formation chosen by Lampard was of no surprise either. Clearly the Chelsea manager has no intention of changing the system at Stamford Bridge, but more the personnel wearing the blue shirt of The Pensioners. It would be easy to assume that if it had not been for four Chelsea players testing positive for Covid-19 earlier in the week, then the starting line-up may have looked slightly different. Due to quarantine restrictions, Mason Mount was unable to travel to The Amex, along with Tammy Abraham (£7.5m) and Fikayo Tomori (£5.0m) who all would have expected to receive some game time against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Despite the obvious omission of Mount from the squad, there were a couple of interesting selections for FPL managers to take note of: the inclusion of Kovacic and Kanté in the starting line-up would conclude to me that this is the preferred defensive partnership of Lampard’s in the middle of the pitch. The result of this could mean that Jorginho, who has been reportedly a transfer target of Juventus, could well be on his way back to Italy.

Another interesting selection was Callum Hudson-Odoi (£6.0m) who was placed on the left side of the midfield. Lampard gave the Englishman 72 minutes to impress, who found himself a key player in the only goal scored by Chelsea on the day. Hudson-Odoi did not have an easy last season recovering from injury and struggling to get any meaningful minutes on the pitch. In an interview last season Lampard stated that the midfielder needed to start making an impact when coming on as a substitute, for him to be considered as a starter for the West London club. With Christian Pulisic (£8.5m) to miss the first few Gameweeks of the season, perhaps finally Hudson-Odoi is to get his chance.

In the absence of Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£6.0m) took the central midfield position behind the lone striker. A position I would be surprised would he maintained with the return of Mount, Pulisic and the signing of Kai Havertz (£8.5m) – more on him later.



The first half saw Chelsea maintain their attacking style from the season previous. The wing-backs of Reece James and Marcos Alonso were frequently pushing a high line, finding themselves wide of the opposition’s penalty box. While both defenders were able to produce plenty of crosses into the box, Reece James was not afraid to take a shot on goal, coming particularly close on one occasion.

It was Ziyech who produced the most penetrating crosses from the right wing, with Werner scoring a goal on his Chelsea debut following a mistimed header from Hudson-Odoi. The three attributors to Chelsea’s only goal, each show a positive note to take into the season. Werner’s goalscoring and positioning show he can lead the front line for Chelsea. Hudson-Odoi’s positioning illustrates that Lampard encourages his wingers cut inside and move into the penalty box. While Ziyech is capable of delivering the ball into dangerous areas of the penalty box.

It is important to highlight that Ziyech was substituted in the 2nd half for a suspected twisted knee. It is not thought to be serious, but at the time of writing this article the Moroccan is a slight doubt to start the Gameweek 1 fixture, ironically against Brighton at The Amex Arena.

None of the substitutions made by Chelsea in the second half raised any eyebrows with the only senior players to be brought on were the straight swap replacements of Willy Caballero (£5.0m), Antonio Rüdiger (£5.0m) and Olivier Giroud (£7.0m). Although Caballero did make yet another penalty save and with the form of his teammate Kepa Arrizabalaga (£5.0m) under severe scrutiny. You do just wonder if no new goalkeepers are brought into the squad, could the Argentinian retain the starting spot between the sticks next season?

The question of who will be Chelsea’s first choice goalkeeper has been a talking point before last season was even close to coming to an end. As the friendly against Brighton illustrated, the Chelsea defence has been extremely susceptible to aerial threats. An aspect of defending, goalkeepers would be expected to take charge of as they take control of their penalty box. Throughout the match Brighton whipped in crosses as it was evident the Chelsea defence were either at times lacking height or had no commanding presence able to deal with high balls. In the end Chelsea conceded two penalties due to the pressure Brighton were able to lay upon a clearly fragile defence. If it had not been for the consistent penalty-saving record of Caballero, Chelsea would have been looking at a pre-season defeat.

Frank’s Fortune And Its FPL Impact

Following the West London club winning their appeal against a second FIFA transfer ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Lampard was reportedly handed £150 million to spend during the last mid-season transfer window. Surprisingly, despite the club’s successful efforts to overturn the transfer ban, Chelsea did not take the opportunity to bolster the squad.

The Chelsea hierarchy were reported to be considering approaching Leicester City in January 2020. It was common knowledge last season that Frank Lampard was keen to purchase a new Left-Back. With the personnel of Emerson Palmieri (£5.0m) and Marcos Alonso at his disposal, Lampard was still left unsatisfied. It would not be unusual to see Chelsea’s Captain Cesar Azpilicueta, asked to undertake the role. However due to injuries and frailties throughout the back line, Azpilicueta could find himself either on the right side of defence or as a centre back.

With the 2019/20 season finally over the Chelsea hierarchy have not been slow to open the cheque book and support their manager in the transfer market. Ben Chilwell (£5.5m) may not have been the club’s first signing of the summer but you can be assured negotiations would have started as soon as the final whistle of the FA Cup final was blown.

With the Leicester City defender already proving to be of Premier League quality as well as already having 11 Senior England Caps to his name. The Milton Keynes native would seem to fit perfectly into Frank Lampard’s squad that is ever increasing with young English talent. These attributes would not have gone unnoticed by the defender’s current East Midland club, who would only part company with one of their brighter stars for a considerable sum.

In direct comparison to the raised eyebrows of Ben Chilwell’s transfer fee, Lampard has been able to acquire the talented Thiago Silva (£5.5m) from PSG on a free transfer. The Brazilian defender will be 36 years old before the end of September, however as the Chelsea manager explained it is the experience of such a seasoned professional that Lampard is looking to introduce into his squad. Frank is expecting Silva to bring a voice and leadership to the dressing room as well as the young Chelsea squad off the pitch. As previously mentioned, experience and quality is required in the centre of Chelsea’s defence and Silva will surely meet these needs during his 1 year contract at the club.



Despite these well-received acquisitions to the Chelsea defence, there is still one glaringly obvious issue still overhanging the Chelsea backline. Last season’s performance from the Chelsea No. 1 goalkeeper Kepa has been much discussed due to the incredibly poor statistics from the Spanish international.

The Chelsea goalkeeper has one of the lowest save percentages not just in the Premier League but in the whole of top flight European football. With a save percentage of just 55.6%, in comparison to the likes of Hugo Loris (£5.5m) at 81.8%, David De Gea (£5.5m) 73.3% and Alisson (£6.0m) 72.5% the stats are hard to believe considering Chelsea still managed to finish 4th in their domestic league. To put this statistic into a more literal perspective, Kepa finished the season with an xG Shot Prevention figure of -12.9. That is nearly 13 goals Chelsea lost at the hands of their own goalkeeper.

Statistics can be misleading and an argument could be made that not all of Chelsea’s defensive woes can be placed on the hands of the Spaniard. However using the eye test does not work in Kepa’s favour either. For 30% of the goals conceded by Chelsea last season (14/47), Kepa didn’t even make an attempt to save.

From an FPL perspective, if Chelsea are unable to bring in a replacement for their Spanish goalkeeper, I do not think any of their defenders are a viable option. Despite the attacking prowess of their full-backs, clean sheets are the bread and butter for defenders and there are currently better options out there. If Kepa remains and the introduction of Thiago Silva somehow improves the defensive record on the West London club I will certainly be looking at the likes of Reece James, who is the cheaper option into the Chelsea backline. For now, however, from a defensive aspect Chelsea are a very much wait and see for me.

The new-look Chelsea midfield will be considerably more appealing than their colleagues in the backline. With Willian (£8.0m) now under contract at London rivals Arsenal and Pedro playing in Italy for A.S Roma, deliberate gaps have already been filled in the Chelsea squad. With the £40 million transfer of attacking midfield Moroccan Hakim Ziyech and the deal for the highly respected 21-year-old German Kai Havertz from Bayern Leverkusen, Lampard will find himself with an array of talent to choose from. Not just because of the new faces at Cobham training ground but because players such as Loftus-Cheek and Hudson-Odoi appear to finally be over their injury concerns and are ready to hit the ground running for the start of the season.

With Pulisic returning from injury around approximately Gameweek 3, Ross Barkley (£6.0m) and with the success Mason Mount had last season, there are plenty of midfielders at Chelsea who must be wondering whether they are in the manager’s plans for this season. That is not even taking into account the much lauded Scotsman Billy Gilmour (£4.5m) who received no end of praise from his manager and the media in his appearances last season. Once he returns from injury in November that will be just another midfielder fighting for a place in the starting line-up.

For supporters of the West London club it is certainly very exciting times, for FPL managers it is a riddle that will take some solving. With the two defensive midfield positions likely to be taken by Kovacic and Kanté for the majority of the time. I would also expect Ziyech to be a regular in the Chelsea first team on the right hand side of midfield, in any formation that Lampard decides to use. The experienced 27-year-old had been monitored for some time by the Chelsea hierarchy and is considered by the club to be a fantastic replacement for Willian.

The remaining two midfield positions within Lampard’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation are the hardest to predict and could well be heavily rotated throughout the season. You could consider Mason Mount unlucky not to retain his position in the centre of midfield but the inclusion of Kai Havertz adds some serious competition within the Chelsea midfield.

Considering the similarities between the style of football and formations that Bayern Leverkusen and Chelsea use it should be fairly easy to determine the role Havertz will play. In the expected 4-3-3 / 4-2-3-1 formation, Havertz will likely be given the central midfield position inside of Ziyech. The position that was normally handed to Mount last season. In the more defensive 5-4-1 / 5-2-2-1 formation Havertz could be handed either one of the central defensive positions that act as the double pivot at the expense of Kovacic or Kante, or the left-wing position at the expense of Mount or Pulisic. His proven versatility is likely one of the key factors that attracted Lampard so much to ensure his signature. I wouldn’t also rule out the possibility of Havertz and Ziyech sparring for a right-wing position at times, although this is unlikely.

I would however expect Havertz to find himself in familiar waters directly behind his fellow countryman Timo Werner. With Lampard also in favour of players who can rotate and intertwine with each other. The attacking players could be given the freedom to alternate their positions in order to confuse defences. Don’t be surprised at times to see Timo Werner hugging the sideline while Havertz is leading the line.

Despite his versatility, I would be surprised to see Kai Havertz walk straight into the side. As Lampard has proved with Pulisic, despite being a marquee signing you need to prove yourself at Cobham before you get regular playing time. With the abundance of talented midfielders at Chelsea, Havertz being just 21 years old, Lampard may decide to let him settle in for a few weeks at the very least before even naming him on the bench, let alone in the starting eleven.

With the introduction of the 21-year-old German and the likes of Loftus Cheek, Hudson-Odi, Barkley, knocking on Lampard’s door, I would not be surprised if a couple of midfielders left the West London club this summer.

However, with Chelsea competing in the Champions League this season as well as the three usual domestic competitions, there are, as always, a lot of games to be completed this season. Taking into account a more condensed calendar this season, the increased frequency of matches will result in managers needing to rotate their squads more than normal. Clubs with larger squads will benefit and Lampard may have been given the all-clear to retain the services of all his central midfield players.



The safest option for FPL managers by far is the West London Club’s new striker Timo Werner. The German international will be the first name on Lampard’s team sheet. According to reports, Chelsea’s main striker last season, Tammy Abraham was given the opportunity to join Aston Villa on loan for the forthcoming season. The Englishman has decided to stay in West London and fight for his place, which although is admirable is a clear sign he is not in Lampard’s thoughts to be first choice to lead the line.

Although I would not usually recommend including an untried and untested player in the Premier League, especially one in such a pivotal position as a premium striker, into an FPL squad for Gameweek 1. Taking into account Werner’s impressive stats last season of 34 club goals in 45 matches, a league xG of 20.71 and a goal for his country and new club already in the bag this season. I feel this is a risk worth taking. I also took into consideration his price of £9.5m being a very useful price point if my decision did not work out as I could easily trade down to Danny Ings (£8.5m), Raúl Jiménez (£8.5m) or Anthony Martial (£9.0m). Also taking into account the German being selected in over 40% of FPL squads, it feels more like a conservative move to place the 24-year-old in my squad than a gamble.

Unlike last season there looks like there will be value to be had in the Chelsea midfield this season. We just need to wait and see who and if Lampard will give regular starting places to in Premier League matches. Chelsea’s defensive players seem too risky with such a poorly performing goalkeeper, even with wing-backs that push to the edge of opponent’s penalty boxes.

The only Chelsea player to be considering from Gameweek 1 is Timo Werner. If the German hits the ground running non-owners may struggle to find the budget to bring him into their teams. With his current ownership already so high non-owners may also find their overall rank severely damaged. At £9.5m Werner is not a huge financial gamble, however in a season where the majority of many FPL manager’s budgets will be spent on premium midfielders. FPL managers will hope they have selected the right enablers to fit the front line of Chelsea’s attack into their squads.