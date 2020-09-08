449
Scout Network September 8

The Scout Network weekly round-up

Each week as part of the Scout Network we will be providing a round-up of what our partners are doing.

Since the launch of the Scout Network last week we have brought on board a couple of new members – Fantasy Chat and Karam Tayser, as well as FPL Take The Hit.

The launch of the Scout Network, alongside the build-up of content in the run-up to Gameweek 1, has resulted in an explosion of activity.

This week we place the spotlight on FPL Partridge as well as taking a view of what some of our partners have been doing, along with a look at the Scout Academy.

FPL BlackBox

This week saw the launch of FPL BlackBox with Az and Mark Sutherns, who will be co-hosting for this season. The FPL BlackBox series goes out every Thursday evening and so far last week’s show has had over 9,000 views. Mark and Az use the first episode to reflect on the 2019/20 season and look ahead to the new campaign.

FPL Family

The FPL Family Twitter passed the 30k followers milestone! The last FPL Family live stream saw Lee and Sam give updates on their teams for Gameweek 1 as well as the always exciting predictions stream where Lee, Sam and their live stream community predict the top four, bottom three, Golden Glove, Golden Boot and top points-scoring defenders, midfielders and forwards in FPL.

This week, Lee and Sam released an FPLFamily X video with David from FPL InTheDugOut (who is also part of the Scout Academy) talking about the Dream Teams, how we can use them for FPL planning and having a go at predicting the Dream Team for the 2020/21 season. You can find the FPLFamily on YouTube here.

Ted Talks FPL

This week, Ted’s 60-second stats videos have had thousands of views on Twitter, while over on YouTube he’s smashed his target of 500 subscribers before Gameweek 1; now the drive for 1,000 begins…

His focus this week has been on budget, mid-priced and premium attacking players. Next week, following the start of the season, Ted’s focus will likely shift to ownership and captaincy. To subscribe to Ted’s YouTube channel use this link.

El Statto

El Statto had a massive response to his article about Jan Sienkiewicz, who scored the second-highest amount of points from his captain picks last year (he finished 67th in the world). The article achieved over 11,000 views in the first two days and even inspired another account to do a YouTube video based on it.

El Statto has also published three other articles this week and is currently working on an interview with Joshua Bull, who was last year’s winner, which should be published early next week. You can read the ever-popular captains pick article here.

FPL Poet  

FPL Poet spoke about FPL, his Fantasy Football journey and his involvement with the Scout Network on a live Facebook session hosted by Dhaka Tribune, a leading English daily in Bangladesh last week.

DreamSetGo

This week saw the launch of the FPL Wire Podcast featuring our very own Pro Pundits Lateriser12 and Zophar666, as well as BigManBakar. These experienced FPL managers will now be discussing FPL on a weekly basis to enable listeners to make justified and informed Fantasy decisions. In this pre-season podcast, they spoke about the top four, promoted teams and lots of other FPL relevant stuff. The FPL Wire podcasts will be recorded live on Tuesday evenings.

Fantasy Chat – Karam Tayser

This week, Fantasy Chat recorded nine interviews with FPL managers from the MENA region – seven of them secured a top 1k finish, including the 25th, 86th and 307th overall.

Fantasy Chat learned about their secrets for success as well as their strategies last season, with tips to take on-board for the next campaign. One of the interviews was with Rasheed from Kuwait, who discusses how he utilises stats and match commentary to overcome his blindness and inability to watch the matches. He finished just inside top 1% last season and he is looking forward to having a better campaign this time around. All interviews are available on Youtube here.

The Scout Academy

Meanwhile, the launch of the Scout Academy last week saw us introduce our newest wave of Fantasy creators and toolmakers into the FFScout family.

The Scout Network and Academy have already shown how successful they can be when they join forces: there was the aforementioned FPL Family x FPL InTheDugOut video, while The Scout Network’s El Statto and the Academy’s Footboxx, FPLHangover and Fantasy Football Focus produced an FPL creators team reveal video together. Check out the Scout Academy page for more details about which creators are part of this initiative.  

If you think that the Scout Network sounds like something you would like to be part of, then let us know here.

Spotlight: FPL Partridge

From as early as I can remember I’ve been a football fan. I was obsessed growing up. Like most kids, I wanted to be a professional footballer, and I had it all. The only thing holding me back was my ability, and apparently that’s one of the main things clubs look for in a player.

I also loved the management side of things. Me and a couple of friends would spend hours playing Championship Manager (now Football Manager) and I’d spend even longer editing the database to include my Sunday league team and all of my teammates.

I never played Fantasy Football as such at that time, but I always checked the newspaper and would put together a team from their Fantasy Football game. Usually full of Newcastle players, as that was my team and the Keegan era is still probably my favourite footballing period.

I also remember one year a friend and I (literally just two of us) created our own Fantasy game for the Scottish Premier League (no idea why we chose Scotland). We created a points system and then took turns to choose players. As I’m writing this I’m realising that we probably invented Fantasy Draft.

Fast forward a few years and I began competing in other sports which caused me to fall out of love with football.

I literally didn’t even check the scores, I’d fallen so far out of love with the game.

Eventually, after a few years, I started watching the odd game and enjoying it, but that buzz had gone. I could watch a game, but I couldn’t bring myself to care about the outcome enough to be emotionally invested in it.

Then I rediscovered Fantasy Football, in the form of FPL.

Suddenly I found myself cheering on a 0-0 draw between Burnley and Palace and shouting at the television when my player was given a yellow card.

I’d found context and meaning again in football and this led me to find ways of improving my FPL skills.

I headed to google and typed in “FPL tips”.

That google search was probably the most life-changing search I’d ever done. (Well, maybe second, to a homemade burger recipe I once found on Jamie Oliver’s website.)

That was the point I discovered the FPL Twitter community and Fantasy Football Scout and I headed down the rabbit hole.

After lurking for a while, on a whim, I created an FPL Twitter account and FPL Partridge was born.


FPLPartridge has written an article as part of Content Creator development for the Scout Academy entitled How To Create Social Media Content and Grow Your Following – you can read that here.

  1. Wozzza72
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      Anybody thinking James Rodriguez for 7.5m is worth doing? Also Bergwijn?

      Open Controls
      1. BobB
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Yes - provided he is fit James will justify that price

        Open Controls
        1. Riska
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 17 mins ago

          I agree, it's possible he could make a mockery of that price tag.

          Open Controls
          1. doher.ty
              3 hours, 14 mins ago

              Based on what? That one good season 4 years ago or that one amazing world cup?

              Open Controls
              1. Riska
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 30 mins ago

                More the players he has around him, the manager who coached him to his best season, the impetus to prove a point, the bigger fish in a smaller pond. His ability was never based on pace, I believe given game time and confidence he's as strong a punt as any.

                Open Controls
        2. doher.ty
            3 hours, 20 mins ago

            Nah, wait and see. J Rod didn't exactly light it up last year (limited playing time) but still I want to see how he adjust and where he plays in that side.

            Open Controls
          • BobbyDoesNotLook
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 17 mins ago

            Wait and see

            Open Controls
          • Wozzza72
              3 hours, 17 mins ago

              Not Jay Rod, James Rod lol

              Open Controls
              1. Long ago I drew a walrus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 36 mins ago

                Ha. Can't do James either cos that's the Chelsea defender. I'd go for JamRod

                Open Controls
              2. Stay Back
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 26 mins ago

                Jack Rodwell?

                Open Controls
            • Garlana
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 14 mins ago

              It's a wait and see for me

              Open Controls
            • Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              3 hours ago

              I think he could be worth it. Hopefully he plays in GW1 and we can see a little glimpse.

              Open Controls
          • Please Answer Me
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 49 mins ago

            why not double up on spurs defense? Dier and Davies show excellent value at 5.0

            Open Controls
            1. Wozzza72
                3 hours, 14 mins ago

                Davies good shout

                Open Controls
              • doher.ty
                  3 hours, 12 mins ago

                  Maybe, hard to say. They weren't the best defensively last year.

                  Open Controls
                • Bun Rab L4D2
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  3 hours, 10 mins ago

                  If Jose has them drilled then it could be great. I'd only have 1 to start with though.

                  Open Controls
              • Tony Martial
                • 1 Year
                3 hours, 48 mins ago

                Any update on Souček?

                Open Controls
              • BobbyDoesNotLook
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                3 hours, 47 mins ago

                Is Hendo now Utd first choice? And Ramsdale SHU's? How do you see these changes affecting Shu cs potential?

                Open Controls
                1. Wozzza72
                    3 hours, 13 mins ago

                    DDG no.1 until he makes a big clanger. Hendo will play cup games to start with

                    Open Controls
                  • nani is michael jackson
                    • 11 Years
                    3 hours, 12 mins ago

                    I reckon Ole will stick with DeGea. Wait and see on Ramsdale, but Hendo was superb last season, hard to see Sheffield being as tight without him.

                    Open Controls
                    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      3 hours, 11 mins ago

                      Yep thinking the same. Still probably getting Egan. Shu still ok defensively, ok fixtures and some goal potential (all of which I missed but got the RC :D).

                      Open Controls
                2. BobB
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 47 mins ago

                  Whenever someone says "wait and see" I think Salah 17. Can't always look gift horses in mouth

                  Open Controls
                  1. doher.ty
                      3 hours, 43 mins ago

                      Who are people saying is a wait and see who is a gift horse?

                      Open Controls
                  2. Jimjam
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    3 hours, 46 mins ago

                    McCarthy
                    TAA, [???], Saiss, Egan
                    Salah, Aubameyang, Son, [???]
                    Werner, [???]

                    (A.) Robertson - Saint-Maximin - Mitrovic
                    (B.) Egan - Soucek - Ings

                    Open Controls
                    1. Garlana
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      3 hours, 14 mins ago

                      I've done A but with Adams instead of mitro.

                      Open Controls
                    2. Bun Rab L4D2
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      3 hours, 9 mins ago

                      A I say!

                      Open Controls
                  3. nani is michael jackson
                    • 11 Years
                    3 hours, 46 mins ago

                    Iceland aside, would you prefer Greenwood (7.5) or Foden (6.5) for the season?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tony Martial
                      • 1 Year
                      3 hours, 46 mins ago

                      Mason

                      Open Controls
                  4. The Sarjeant
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 45 mins ago

                    BBC to show Premier League football again.

                    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54076539

                    Open Controls
                  5. MoSalalalalalalalalah
                    • 2 Years
                    3 hours, 45 mins ago

                    Buur or Mitchell?

                    Open Controls
                    1. doher.ty
                        3 hours, 10 mins ago

                        Why do you think Buur is going to start? Genuinely curios.

                        Open Controls
                        1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
                          • 2 Years
                          3 hours, 9 mins ago

                          Nobody else to cover at RWB until Traore recovers from Covid

                          Open Controls
                          1. doher.ty
                              3 hours, 7 mins ago

                              Cheers

                              Open Controls
                              1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
                                • 2 Years
                                3 hours, 2 mins ago

                                I'm not sure though. Who do you think is better?

                                Open Controls
                      • Bretth96
                          3 hours, 43 mins ago

                          What are people’s thoughts on this team McCarthy
                          TAA Justin KWP
                          Salah Auba Alli ASM
                          Kane Wilson Mitrovic

                          Subs: Ryan, C.Taylor, Mitchell, Armstrong

                          Plan is to swap Salah & Auba —> KDB & Bruno in week 2/3
                          Potentially swap Alli for Greenwood and Wilson for Werner form dependant

                          I’m thinking Chelsea will need a few games to gel, Southampton to be a dark horse and can see Mourinho getting Spurs to be solid this year

                          Open Controls
                          1. Wild Card this...
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            3 hours, 6 mins ago

                            It’s ok. Nothing wrong with it.
                            Just curious...why do you have Armstrong as a third substitute...since you predict Southampton to be dark horse and all that 🙂

                            Open Controls
                            1. Bretth96
                                2 hours, 30 mins ago

                                I meant to put Armstrong as first sub. To be honest I’m seeing him and ASM as interchangeable so will probably switch between them a few times by Sat. I think signing C.Wilson will be a big help to ASM’s output

                                Open Controls
                            2. BobbyDoesNotLook
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              3 hours, 3 mins ago

                              My team but I have less balanced fwds with Ings + 4.5. i am leaning to similar thinking with Spurs vs Chelsea. Kane proven goal scorer.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Bretth96
                                  2 hours, 26 mins ago

                                  That could be a shout with Ings. You’d think he’d get around the 20 goal mark again this year with his consistency. I’m just hoping C.Wilson and Mitrovic hit the ground running - I have doubts about Fulham this year though

                                  Open Controls
                              2. stat sifter 888888
                                  2 hours, 57 mins ago

                                  I'm really torn between Kane and Werner so fair play for being brave.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Bretth96
                                      2 hours, 29 mins ago

                                      My only logic here is Kane’s prem experience but Werners ownership is making it difficult

                                      Open Controls
                                • JustSomeGuy
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  3 hours, 42 mins ago

                                  For anyone who has had Sky Sports in the past and cancelled, many people are receiving discount codes giving you Sky sports for £20 per month for 9 months.

                                  I'd check your emails as I think it ends tomorrow. Great value imo.

                                  Open Controls
                                • stat sifter 888888
                                    3 hours, 40 mins ago

                                    Anyone else think that Ings will play more as a 10/Firmino type this season? Seems like they're favouring 4-3-3 with Redmond alongside Adams and Ings up top. Ings finishing could get to 12-13 goals but without leading the line and in a mid-table team probably won't be anywhere near last season.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Wozzza72
                                        3 hours, 8 mins ago

                                        I don't think they will replicate what they, or Ings, achieved last season. i ahd him in my XI but took him out after more thinking

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. stat sifter 888888
                                            2 hours, 55 mins ago

                                            I have been watching through games where he and Adams were playing and it definitely looks like Adams gets more and better chances and is further up the field. I'm favouring Adams to Ings in my XI at the moment.

                                            Open Controls
                                        2. Camzy
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 10 Years
                                          3 hours, 8 mins ago

                                          He's like Harry Kane. He drops deep to build up play but ends up on the end of chances later in the move. He's scored a decent number of goals last season from outside the area/6 yard box.

                                          Southampton will build around him (as they should) so he'll play where he's most effective. I think if he stays fit he could get 20 again this year.

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. fantasyfog
                                            • 5 Years
                                            3 hours, 4 mins ago

                                            First name on my team sheet and the only one who's still there

                                            Open Controls
                                          2. stat sifter 888888
                                              2 hours, 54 mins ago

                                              Camzy last season that was Ings yes, but I think Adams playing is changing how Saints use Ings. Spurs also don't have another striker like Kane, which is why he's always guaranteed to be in the box and getting chances. Ings is playing like Redmond now and I'm finding it difficult to justify why spending 2.5m more on Ings compared to Adams.

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. Camzy
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 10 Years
                                                2 hours, 47 mins ago

                                                Hmm maybe some analysis of two periods where Ings was playing with and without Adams?

                                                I haven't looked at the heat maps. Maybe there's something there. Will dig.

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. stat sifter 888888
                                                    2 hours, 39 mins ago

                                                    Are you just looking for heat maps online generally? Struggling to find them.

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. Camzy
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 10 Years
                                                      2 hours, 36 mins ago

                                                      Members area mate. 🙂

                                                      Did some digging. There may be some truth to it. He's getting more involved in build up at the end of the season with Adams in the team and having fewer shots. It's a slight dip, but he also had more penalty area touches. It's not like a drastic difference but it is noticeable.

                                                      Open Controls
                                                      1. stat sifter 888888
                                                          1 hour, 56 mins ago

                                                          Ah fair enough then and cheers for sharing with a peasant like myself.

                                                          Confirms that for me then, which is Adams will likely be higher up the pitch when Saints attack and will be getting as many if not more chances. Not sure I see the value in paying 2.5 more for Ings in that case.

                                                          Open Controls
                                            • Vazza
                                                3 hours, 39 mins ago

                                                Which trio is better-

                                                A. Robbo, ASM, DCL
                                                B. Doherty, James Rodriguez, Wilson

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. BobbyDoesNotLook
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 3 Years
                                                  3 hours, 5 mins ago

                                                  A. Wilson might not start first, James wait and see, Doc also a bit question mark for the money

                                                  Open Controls
                                                2. waltzingmatildas
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 9 Years
                                                  3 hours, 2 mins ago

                                                  A

                                                  Open Controls
                                              • BobbyDoesNotLook
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 3 Years
                                                3 hours, 38 mins ago

                                                A) Kane + Alli + 0itb
                                                B) Werner + Son + 0itb
                                                C) Werner + Alli + 1.0itb

                                                Chelsea having Pool as second opponent and Kane proven and Spurs having good fixtures from the beginning.

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. waltzingmatildas
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 9 Years
                                                  3 hours, 2 mins ago

                                                  B

                                                  Open Controls
                                                2. stat sifter 888888
                                                    2 hours, 19 mins ago

                                                    If it was Kane and Ziyech I would advise that, but B is probably the best compromise for now.

                                                    Open Controls
                                                3. Wozzza72
                                                    3 hours, 37 mins ago

                                                    Anybody going with Bergwijn?

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 3 Years
                                                      3 hours, 37 mins ago

                                                      Not nailed enough

                                                      Open Controls
                                                  • waltzingmatildas
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • 9 Years
                                                    3 hours, 34 mins ago

                                                    A) son and Davis
                                                    B) 8 and mitro

                                                    If B then which one?
                                                    1) alli
                                                    2) minamino
                                                    3) zaha
                                                    4) willian
                                                    5) saka
                                                    6) ziyech
                                                    7) rodriguez

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. Klaren
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 2 Years
                                                      3 hours, 28 mins ago

                                                      Assuming you won't play Davis, it depends on who you'll play in A instead of Mitrovic.

                                                      Open Controls
                                                  • davies
                                                    • 6 Years
                                                    3 hours, 23 mins ago

                                                    Thoughts on this back 3?

                                                    TAA Davies Saiss (Ferguson, Mitchell)

                                                    Open Controls
                                                  • statenisland
                                                    • 5 Years
                                                    3 hours, 20 mins ago

                                                    GW1 lineup. Thoughts on this?

                                                    McCarthy (Nyland)
                                                    TAA, Robbo, Egan, Saiis (4.0)
                                                    Auba, Son, Salah, ASM (4.5)
                                                    Werner, Mitrovic (4.5)

                                                    Cheers

                                                    Open Controls
                                                  • Camzy
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • 10 Years
                                                    3 hours, 14 mins ago

                                                    A) Alli, Wilson, Mitrovic
                                                    B) Ings, Wilson, Saka
                                                    C) Havertz, Adams, Mitrovic

                                                    Preferences here? I have just these 3 slots now to fiddle with. There are lots of interesting combos to mess around with.

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. Boly Would
                                                      • 4 Years
                                                      2 hours, 54 mins ago

                                                      C

                                                      Open Controls
                                                    2. Miguel Sanchez
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 4 Years
                                                      2 hours, 51 mins ago

                                                      B

                                                      Open Controls
                                                    3. BOATIES FC
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 2 Years
                                                      1 hour, 35 mins ago

                                                      A

                                                      Open Controls
                                                    4. stat sifter 888888
                                                        just now

                                                        A with Adams for Mitro

                                                        Open Controls
                                                    5. Worsle90
                                                      • 4 Years
                                                      3 hours, 12 mins ago

                                                      Is Saka actually a good option or overhyped? What are your expectations of his minutes? Is he playing no 10 role with Auba and Willian either side and Nketiah up top?

                                                      Open Controls
                                                      1. The Hunt
                                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                        • 11 Years
                                                        2 hours, 33 mins ago

                                                        I've posted a couple of interesting things (I think) about him over the last couple of days. The first one is his price on the very similar Fan Team game rates him the joint 23rd best midfielder but on FPL he's ranked joint 71st. Also, his quotes on the spread markets for combined goals and assists compared to other midfielders suggest that 5.5m is at the very least 0.5m under priced.

                                                        Open Controls
                                                        1. Worsle90
                                                          • 4 Years
                                                          2 hours, 32 mins ago

                                                          Interesting. Thanks very much.

                                                          Open Controls
                                                        2. Camzy
                                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                          • 10 Years
                                                          2 hours, 31 mins ago

                                                          Yep. He is definitely underpriced in FPL relative to his potential. The kicker is... will he play or won't he?

                                                          If he does play he's probably worth 7.5-8.0m. But if he doesn't, he's worth nothing. Polarized player. Perfect for punts!

                                                          Open Controls
                                                          1. Worsle90
                                                            • 4 Years
                                                            2 hours, 24 mins ago

                                                            Cheers

                                                            Open Controls
                                                    6. Dzej Dzej Bozo
                                                      • 3 Years
                                                      2 hours, 18 mins ago

                                                      Hello, how do you think about my choise?
                                                      Gk: Lloris/Nyland
                                                      Dc: VVD/Digne/KWP/Justin/Mitchell
                                                      Mc: Auba/Zaha/Son/ASM/Armstrong
                                                      Sc: Richa/Mitro/Maupay
                                                      I still have 5.5 mil
                                                      GW2 i changed zaha for Rashford
                                                      Gw3 auba for KDB

                                                      Open Controls
                                                      1. BOATIES FC
                                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                        • 2 Years
                                                        1 hour, 46 mins ago

                                                        will Digne lose set pieces to James Rodriguez?

                                                        Open Controls
                                                    7. Eat my goal!
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 2 Years
                                                      2 hours, 9 mins ago

                                                      : wink :
                                                      : smile :

                                                      Open Controls
                                                      1. Eat my goal!
                                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                        • 2 Years
                                                        1 hour, 36 mins ago

                                                        😉
                                                        🙂

                                                        Open Controls
                                                        1. Eat my goal!
                                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                          • 2 Years
                                                          1 hour, 36 mins ago

                                                          :laugh:

                                                          Open Controls
                                                          1. Eat my goal!
                                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                            • 2 Years
                                                            1 hour, 36 mins ago

                                                            😆

                                                            Open Controls
                                                      2. Dzej Dzej Bozo
                                                        • 3 Years
                                                        1 hour, 26 mins ago

                                                        Open Controls
                                                      3. The 12th Man
                                                        • 7 Years
                                                        1 hour, 10 mins ago

                                                        Nudge nudge.
                                                        Say no more.

                                                        Open Controls
                                                    8. BOATIES FC
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 2 Years
                                                      1 hour, 47 mins ago

                                                      Mcarthy Nyland
                                                      TAA Dier KWP C.Taylor Douglas
                                                      Auba Bruno J Rodriguez ASM Reed
                                                      Kane Werner Adams

                                                      too punty or ok?

                                                      Open Controls
                                                    9. Fpl_elstatto
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 5 Years
                                                      1 hour, 13 mins ago

                                                      Here is the link to my article mentioned in the weekly roundup
                                                      https://jumpersforgoalposts.info/2020/09/02/captain-picks/

                                                      Open Controls
                                                    10. The Big Fella
                                                      • 4 Years
                                                      1 hour, 13 mins ago

                                                      Why're people doubling up at the back with Southampton getting KWP and McCarthy? Their fixtures are good and I know defenders at 4.5m are hard to come by especially given the GW1 blank (Burnley) but I don't think they warrant a double up

                                                      Open Controls

