The best midfielders and forwards for Sky Sports Fantasy Football this season

Sergio Aguero – £11.8m

Sergio Aguero is back fit and ready to strike at any time for Manchester City. The Argentinian may not be in action during the first Gameweek but comes in as a promising captaincy choice during Gameweek 2, when City travel to Wolves on Monday Night Football.

Aguero somehow managed to land 157 Fantasy Football points last campaign, scoring 16 times in just 18 starts. The City frontman was absent in 14 matches in total, so who knows how many more he could have added to his Premier League total had stayed fit, a tally which stands at a colossal 180.

There is no doubt that he himself, alongside hundreds of thousands of others, will believe he can get to 200 during this term. With Wolves, Leicester and Leeds before the Overhaul, Aguero could be a cert to get your team off to a great start, and even come in as a differential option with a selection percentage of just 4.94 per cent.

Kai Havertz – £9.9m

Kai Havertz should slot straight into Frank Lampard’s team this season. With Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech lining up alongside him, goals and assists should be in abundance. That was no such issue for the 21-year-old German international last year, who contributed to 18 goals (12 of his own, six assists) for Bayer Leverkusen, eventually attracting a £75.8m move to London.

There are a couple of positive elements that say you should have the youngster in your side from the get-go, one of those being the fixtures. Chelsea travel to Brighton on Monday Night Football, offering up a prime captaincy choice. This is followed by clashes with Liverpool, West Brom and Crystal Palace, so points should be up for grabs if you select him in your side.

Havertz is listed as a midfielder in the game, meaning he will record six points as opposed to five for each goal he scores, which could prove invaluable at the end of the campaign, especially if he ever gets a chance in the front-three. Will the German wonder-kid make it into your starting XI?

Bruno Fernandes – £10.9m

Bruno Fernandes has taken the Premier League by storm since arriving from Portugal, and comes in at a hefty £10.9m for this season, £0.6m cheaper than PFA Player of the Year Kevin De Bruyne. That said, it could be a price worth paying for Manchester United’s midfield maestro, who contributed to 15 goals in 14 starts (eight goals, seven assists), on top of a host of shots on target and five man-of-the-match awards.

De Bruyne, who was the top-scoring playing Sky Sports Fantasy Football Last season with 273 points, even struggled to compete with Fernandes after he arrived in the Premier League.

From his first game for Manchester United onwards, Fernandes racked up 129 points compared to 96 for De Bruyne. Will he wrestle the top-scoring mantle from his city neighbour in 2020/21?

Michail Antonio – £8m

Michail Antonio was a firm fan favourite from the restart through to the end of the season, and for good reason too. His total of 32 points against Norwich (four goals, tier two shots on target, man-of-the-match, and appearance bonus) was the highest of any Sky Sports Fantasy Football player across a single Gameweek in 2019/20, rewarding his work ethic and desire with Fantasy Football points for those that had recruited his services.

Across the last eight matches, Antonio accrued 81 points, averaging over 10 per game, and he keeps his midfield position within Fantasy Football, which, for the same reasons as Havertz, can really reward you if they are among the goals.

West Ham host Newcastle on the opening day, where Antonio registered 10 points and one goal in their last meeting. Will he get the nod once again here?

Dwight McNeil – £7.1m

Perhaps Dwight McNeil is a surprising pick for some, but for me not so much. The Englishman started every one of Burnley’s 38 Premier League matches last season under Sean Dyche, and there is no reason to believe he won’t be an ever-present once again in 2020/21.

In that period McNeil created seven goals, scoring twice. He was the fourth highest scorer among Burnley assets and, although they do not feature in Gameweek 1, they face some relatively winnable fixtures in the form of Leicester, Southampton and Newcastle beyond that.

The Fantasy Football transfer window is still open, so you still have time to change and amend your teams ahead of Saturday. Will any of these players make the cut? Have your say and play for free.

