The best midfielders and forwards for Sky Sports Fantasy Football this season

Who will you opt with to lead your line in Sky Sports Fantasy Football and who will play just in behind? There are so many decisions to make with so little time remaining.

This is what everybody cares about right? Goals, assists, shots on target, the players who steal the show and earn the man-of-the-match awards.

It can be the difference between places in your mini-leagues, or obtaining a place in the next round of the Knockout Cup, but it is important you get off to the best possible start.

Sergio Aguero – £11.8m

Sergio Aguero is back fit and ready to strike at any time for Manchester City. The Argentinian may not be in action during the first Gameweek but comes in as a promising captaincy choice during Gameweek 2, when City travel to Wolves on Monday Night Football.

Aguero somehow managed to land 157 Fantasy Football points last campaign, scoring 16 times in just 18 starts. The City frontman was absent in 14 matches in total, so who knows how many more he could have added to his Premier League total had stayed fit, a tally which stands at a colossal 180.

There is no doubt that he himself, alongside hundreds of thousands of others, will believe he can get to 200 during this term. With Wolves, Leicester and Leeds before the Overhaul, Aguero could be a cert to get your team off to a great start, and even come in as a differential option with a selection percentage of just 4.94 per cent.

Kai Havertz – £9.9m

Kai Havertz should slot straight into Frank Lampard’s team this season. With Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech lining up alongside him, goals and assists should be in abundance. That was no such issue for the 21-year-old German international last year, who contributed to 18 goals (12 of his own, six assists) for Bayer Leverkusen, eventually attracting a £75.8m move to London.

There are a couple of positive elements that say you should have the youngster in your side from the get-go, one of those being the fixtures. Chelsea travel to Brighton on Monday Night Football, offering up a prime captaincy choice. This is followed by clashes with Liverpool, West Brom and Crystal Palace, so points should be up for grabs if you select him in your side.

Havertz is listed as a midfielder in the game, meaning he will record six points as opposed to five for each goal he scores, which could prove invaluable at the end of the campaign, especially if he ever gets a chance in the front-three. Will the German wonder-kid make it into your starting XI?

Bruno Fernandes – £10.9m

Bruno Fernandes has taken the Premier League by storm since arriving from Portugal, and comes in at a hefty £10.9m for this season, £0.6m cheaper than PFA Player of the Year Kevin De Bruyne. That said, it could be a price worth paying for Manchester United’s midfield maestro, who contributed to 15 goals in 14 starts (eight goals, seven assists), on top of a host of shots on target and five man-of-the-match awards.

De Bruyne, who was the top-scoring playing Sky Sports Fantasy Football Last season with 273 points, even struggled to compete with Fernandes after he arrived in the Premier League.

From his first game for Manchester United onwards, Fernandes racked up 129 points compared to 96 for De Bruyne. Will he wrestle the top-scoring mantle from his city neighbour in 2020/21?

Michail Antonio – £8m

What impact has David Moyes had on West Ham? 5

Michail Antonio was a firm fan favourite from the restart through to the end of the season, and for good reason too. His total of 32 points against Norwich (four goals, tier two shots on target, man-of-the-match, and appearance bonus) was the highest of any Sky Sports Fantasy Football player across a single Gameweek in 2019/20, rewarding his work ethic and desire with Fantasy Football points for those that had recruited his services.

Across the last eight matches, Antonio accrued 81 points, averaging over 10 per game, and he keeps his midfield position within Fantasy Football, which, for the same reasons as Havertz, can really reward you if they are among the goals.

West Ham host Newcastle on the opening day, where Antonio registered 10 points and one goal in their last meeting. Will he get the nod once again here?

Dwight McNeil – £7.1m

Perhaps Dwight McNeil is a surprising pick for some, but for me not so much. The Englishman started every one of Burnley’s 38 Premier League matches last season under Sean Dyche, and there is no reason to believe he won’t be an ever-present once again in 2020/21.

In that period McNeil created seven goals, scoring twice. He was the fourth highest scorer among Burnley assets and, although they do not feature in Gameweek 1, they face some relatively winnable fixtures in the form of Leicester, Southampton and Newcastle beyond that.

The Fantasy Football transfer window is still open, so you still have time to change and amend your teams ahead of Saturday. Will any of these players make the cut? Have your say and play for free.

  1. Sterling Malory
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    Should I downgrade any of my starting 11 to improve my bench?

    McCarthy
    TAA Davies Justin
    Salah Auba Alli ASM Soucek
    Vardy Werner

    Nyland Mitchell Johnson Brewster

    Open Controls
    1. Flynny
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      yes. You have no playing subs

      Downgrade vardy or alli

      Open Controls
      1. Dthinger
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        mitchell might play

        Open Controls
  2. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Which one?

    A) ASM + Steer (Bench)
    B) Soucek + 4.5 GK (Bench)

    Really interested to rotate GK spot with Ramsdale (Repost from a previous page; got lost at the bottom)

    Open Controls
    1. Dthinger
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      If you plan to rotate the SHU keeper you will be really annoyed how many clean sheets you leave him on the bench for.

      Open Controls
  3. Flynny
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Good to go here? 1mitb. Plan is salah and Antonio to Bruno and martial - 4 get.
    Ferguson long term option

    Mccarthy steer
    Taa davies saiss taylor ferguson
    Salah auba havertz asm bissouma
    Werner antonio adams

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Sanctum
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      I have pretty much the same team and GW2 plan.

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        Good luck

        Open Controls
  4. lugs
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    i wish i could afford my Sky team in FPL 🙁

    Open Controls
  5. HerrPep
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Egan or Davies? For medium-long term

    Open Controls
  6. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    How is this for Bench boost???

    Mcarthy johnstone

    Mitchell Dier Holding TAA Robbo

    ASM Salah Alli Auba Soucek

    Adams Antonio Ings

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Pretty good if you are happy with Mitchell, Johnstone, Adam-Ings double

      Open Controls
  7. mynameisq
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    FPL Blackbox been taken off YouTube or something?

    Open Controls
    1. Teror
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Targetted by Russian hackers who've DOS'd Az and Mark

      Open Controls
  8. The Wogmeister
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Saiss or Vinagre?

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Depends on your team

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Otherwise Saiss

        Open Controls
    2. Teror
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Saiss

      Open Controls
  9. Barnabus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Need a 6.5 or lower mid for a 1 week punt, options:

    a) Perez (a wba)
    b) Redmond (a cry)
    c) JWP (a cry)
    d) Bowen (h new)
    e) Fraser (a whu)
    f) Saka (a ful)

    Open Controls
    1. djpete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Fraser!

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        Not sure how fit he is after leaving Bournemouth.

        Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Perez or JWP, a lot of the others are doubts to start

      Open Controls
      1. Barnabus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Perez is my first choice, JWP is interesting me though but I already have Adams

        Open Controls
  10. Teror
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Think I'm going to get Martial as my Man Poo player. I think Bruno is the best but it really messes with your team if you have Salah, KdB and Bruno. Also I quite like the fact that Martial is the focal point of the team. He's the only striker and just seems a safer pick early on than Rashford or Peenwood.

    Open Controls
    1. Jellyfish
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Son > Rashford works well for GW2

      Open Controls
      1. Teror
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        Im doing Ings > martial

        Open Controls
  11. mlm
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Is Bellerin nailed?
    Very good price if he can start

    Open Controls
    1. Teror
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      PSG are chasing him. We'll see if he goes.

      Open Controls
  12. OptimusBlack
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Which is better ?
    A - ASM , Soucek , Kane ,Vardy
    B- Alli , Puli , Mitro ,Ings

    Open Controls
  13. DannyDrinkVodka
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    How likely is Nketiah to start against Fulham?

    Open Controls
  14. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    I'm happy with my team, however think Souckek may be a better option than ASM, but I don't know what to do with 0.5.

    Ramsdale
    TAA | KWP | Davies | Saiss
    ASM | Auba (C) | Diangana | Mane (V)
    Ings | Werner

    GK: Steer | DCL | Bissouma | Ferguson

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      0.5 for Ings to Martial gw2

      Open Controls
  15. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    This Fernandes news is very annoying. If he's ruled out for next week it's a disaster.

    I'm very reluctantly looking at bringing Salah back in an losing that 1.5m in upgrades.

    Open Controls
    1. Flynny
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      You could just get kdba week early in gw2

      And bruno gw3

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        its a nothing though...surely he will play

        Open Controls
    2. james 101
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Didn’t see it. Injury or covid?

      Open Controls
    3. Riedle Me This, Riedle Me T…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      You don't fancy Rash Cam?

      Open Controls
    4. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      I'm looking at going like this because of that news. Leagues enough ITB for Pulisic to Bruno, if he's not back I can get Martial Rashford or Greenwood.

      Ryan
      TAA Davies KWP
      Salah Auba Pulisic Soucek
      Werner Wilson Mitrovic
      Walton Mitchell Bissouma Dallas

      Open Controls
    5. Apwilkin
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Whats the fernandes news?

      Open Controls
  16. james 101
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Will doherty start?

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Sounding like a no on here

      Open Controls
      1. james 101
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  17. Atimis
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Worth going 4 at the back with that team??

    Ryan
    TAA/Davies/Egan/KWP
    Auba/Salah/Son/ASM
    Werner/Ings

    Nyland/Brewster/Bissouma/Mitchell

    Open Controls
    1. kopite65
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Don’t think you have much choice not to

      Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      343 is the best

      Ryan
      TAA Davies KWP
      Auba Salah Son Soucek
      Werner Ings Mitrovic

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Don’t trust the Czech guy

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          He will crush ASM

          Open Controls
  18. kopite65
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Is C Wilson likely to play?
    Has he even had any game time ?
    Cheers

    Open Controls
  19. emyoueffsee
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Gtg?

    Ryan
    TAA Saiss Justin
    Salah(c) Son Auba ASM
    Mitrovic Vardy Calvert-Lewin

    Steer Bissouma KWP Branthwaithe

    Open Controls
    1. james 101
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Nice

      Open Controls
  20. james 101
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Play

    A. Egan
    B. Saiss

    Other (two) starting defenders are TAA and Robbie.

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. james 101
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      They are playing each other at SHU)

      Open Controls
  21. Apwilkin
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Adams or JWP for Southampton attacking option?
    I like JWP for set pieces etc. but concerned about the upswing in Adams form as of late.

    Open Controls
    1. james 101
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Adams

      But a coin toss mate

      Open Controls
  22. james 101
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    What’s better:

    A. VVD + 0.5m for an easy Ings to martial gw2

    B. Robbo, and just see what happens!

    Open Controls
    1. Apwilkin
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      I would opt to B myself. But I am less concerned about getting Man U in week 2 than most on here.

      Open Controls
      1. james 101
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        That’s my current thought!

        Open Controls
  23. Ludde
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    First to 5. A or B?
    A. Dier and Wilson
    B. Doherty and Mitrovic

    Open Controls
    1. james 101
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      I prefer b

      But doubts being expressed over doherty starting

      Open Controls
      1. Ludde
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Same, have Mitchell, Reed and Taylor on the bench. Think I take the risk starting with Doherty

        Open Controls
        1. james 101
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          It’s only a game right?

          Open Controls
          1. Ludde
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 hours ago

            Yeah for sure, Doherty is a set and forget in the team I think

            Open Controls
  24. JennaGirl87
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Think I’m “G2G” after countless drafting scenarios.. any comments ?

    McCarthy
    Robbo Egan Davies
    Perez Dendoncker Havertz Abu
    Firmino DCL Antonio

    ( Ryan branthwaite KwP Fernandes)
    will swap Martial for Firmino in Gw 2 And Foden for Perez GW3!

    Open Controls
  25. Bleh
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Still torn between this Davies vs Dier conundrum. Can anyone swing me either way?

    Open Controls
  26. The Wogmeister
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Thoughts guys?

    McCarthy
    TAA Saiss KWP
    Auba (c) Willian Son ASM
    Werner Ings Mitro

    Will swap Ings to Martial and Willian to Bruno in gw2 and 3

    Open Controls
  27. Gudge
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    RMT please

    McCarthy, Nyland
    Saiss, Trent,Justin, Mitchell, Taylor
    Aubameyang, Salah, ASM, Alli, Bissouma
    Ings, Jimenez, Wilson

    A or B
    Son and Kwp
    Alli and Saiss

    Gw2 Salah to Fernandes
    Gw3 Aubameyang to KDB

    Any changes you would make? Feedback would be much appreciated thanks

    Open Controls

