Dugout Discussion September 13

Vardy the most-owned asset on show as Leicester take on newly promoted West Brom

The first of two Premier League matches to take place on Sunday sees newly promoted West Bromwich Albion entertain last season’s fifth-place side, Leicester City.

Kick-off at the Hawthorns is at 14:00 BST.

Much of the Fantasy interest in this fixture, unsurprisingly, is in the visitors.

Four of the Foxes’ assets boast double-digit Fantasy Premier League ownerships at the time of writing.

By contrast, just one of Albion’s starting XI, Matheus Pereira (£6.0m), features in more than 1% of FPL squads.

There were no huge shocks upon the release of the teamsheets, with James Maddison (£7.0m) only match-fit enough for a place among the substitutes.

Jamie Vardy (£10.0m), the most-owned player in today’s game, leads the line for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

A whopping 80% of his attacking returns last season arrived against sides who finished 10th or below.

Timothy Castagne (£5.5m) is handed his Premier League debut, while James Justin (£4.5m) also gets a start at the back.

Pereira is joined by Grady Diangana (£5.5m) and Callum Robinson (£5.5m) in the hosts’ attack, with all three players hooking up with the Baggies again after successful loan spells in 2019/20.

Just five of West Brom’s 14 Championship clean sheets last season came at the Hawthorns – the first not arriving until February.

West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone, O’Shea, Ajayi, Bartley, Furlong, Livermore, Sawyers, Gibbs, Pereira, Diangana, Robinson.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Ndidi, Soyuncu, Castagne, Mendy, Praet, Tielemans, Perez, Barnes, Vardy.

  1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    LMS safety score currently 24

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
    1. PogBruno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Including the Leicster game?

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        yes

        Open Controls
        1. PogBruno
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Thank you

          Open Controls
  2. Pumpy Pro
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    I say well done to Vardy owners. Welll done for taking the risk and not being put off by Werner's ownership. Having your own mind pays dividends

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      What if werner gets 20 points

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      You could also have both.

      Open Controls
      1. Pumpy Pro
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Well even more well done for not being template

        Open Controls
    3. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Why how much did he outscore Werner by?

      Open Controls
      1. Pumpy Pro
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        doesn't matter. I am saying well done on 13 pts. It is a success

        Open Controls
        1. TheDragon
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          If Werner scores 100 points and you picked Vardy over Werner it’s a disaster

          Open Controls
    4. Tiki-Taka
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      what if ya got both

      Open Controls
    5. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Always better with points on board ...

      Open Controls
    6. RoysCallerAnne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      What if woy has him. Would you still be as gracious 😆

      Open Controls
      1. Pumpy Pro
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        No

        Open Controls
    7. Rochdale_Cowboy
      • 2 Years
      1 hour ago

      MASSIVE CHUFFTY BADGE

      Open Controls
  3. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Vardy up against Pope next week at least

    One casual darling will fail

    Open Controls
  4. ivantys
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Vardy captain over Auba GW2?

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      33 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Fernandes 😉

      Open Controls
      1. ivantys
        31 mins ago

        Seeing Auba's performance I'm not so sure now, I might even go kane after seeing his performance today.

        Open Controls
    3. Hattrick Harry
      16 mins ago

      Yes its 15-20p haul for Vardy, good choice for captain and lots of penos

      Open Controls
  5. stat sifter 888888
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    I don't understand the logic behind switching Aubameyang vs West Ham for De Bruyne vs Wolves.

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      GW3 for most

      Open Controls
    2. ivantys
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      No logic, just cos he had a supposedly "bad" first game.

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Most people are going to wait until GW3. I am.

      Open Controls
      1. stat sifter 888888
        51 mins ago

        Yet, De Bruyne is the 3rd most transferred in and Aubameyang the 5th most transferred out. But I agree btw.

        Open Controls
    4. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      It's about Salah to Bruno this GW.

      Open Controls
      1. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Playing with fire with that transfer

        Open Controls
    5. Hairy Potter
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Auba to Sterling maybe for GW3 for me. A lot could change before that though.

      Open Controls
    6. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      It’s madness to do that transfer this week. Auba is captain this week

      Open Controls
    7. Vazza
      45 mins ago

      So glad we’re having this discussion. I agree removing Auba who arguably is captain material this week is rather foolish. Here’s a thought - if it means we lose 0.1 or 0.2m by delaying that transfer, would you guys just transfer Sterling in instead.. ?

      Open Controls
  6. BenDavies
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Is anyone else getting a bit disillusioned with punditry in general now? They spout the most cookie-cutter nonsense every game. Genuinely only a handful who are decent.

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 3 Years
      50 mins ago

      It's always been crap but now they have to be PC as well.

      Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      FFS punditry ?

      Open Controls
    3. Rochdale_Cowboy
      • 2 Years
      47 mins ago

      Almost as much nonsense as the phrase cookie cutter

      Open Controls
    4. Says
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm just happy the commentator is not calling him dockerty

      Open Controls
  7. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    So many players to watch in this game.

    Son, Alli, Hames, Doucoure, DCL, Kane, Doherty. All potentially huge bandwagons.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      41 mins ago

      No need to watch, just get the one who scores most points.

      Open Controls
  8. NO KANE, NO GAIN
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Suggestions on changes....

    McCarthy
    TAA, Saiss, Davies, Mitchell, Saliba
    Salah, Aub, Son, ASM, Bissouma
    Werner, DCL, Adams

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      Kane ?

      Open Controls
  9. PogBruno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    58 mins ago

    Do you expect KDB price rise before the GW2 deadline ?

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      maybe

      Open Controls
  10. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    solid looking Everton team - balanced

    Open Controls
  11. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    48 mins ago

    James looking good would prefer if he was a little further forward.

    Open Controls
  12. BenDavies
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    Are my eyes deceiving me or are Everton utterly dominating Tottenham at their own ground?

    Open Controls
  13. Says
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    The Snoop Jest Eat ad is legit better than a lot of real music

    Open Controls

