Vardy the most-owned asset on show as Leicester take on newly promoted West Brom

The first of two Premier League matches to take place on Sunday sees newly promoted West Bromwich Albion entertain last season’s fifth-place side, Leicester City.
Kick-off at the Hawthorns is at 14:00 BST.
Much of the Fantasy interest in this fixture, unsurprisingly, is in the visitors.
Four of the Foxes’ assets boast double-digit Fantasy Premier League ownerships at the time of writing.
By contrast, just one of Albion’s starting XI, Matheus Pereira (£6.0m), features in more than 1% of FPL squads.
There were no huge shocks upon the release of the teamsheets, with James Maddison (£7.0m) only match-fit enough for a place among the substitutes.
Jamie Vardy (£10.0m), the most-owned player in today’s game, leads the line for Brendan Rodgers’ side.
A whopping 80% of his attacking returns last season arrived against sides who finished 10th or below.
Timothy Castagne (£5.5m) is handed his Premier League debut, while James Justin (£4.5m) also gets a start at the back.
Pereira is joined by Grady Diangana (£5.5m) and Callum Robinson (£5.5m) in the hosts’ attack, with all three players hooking up with the Baggies again after successful loan spells in 2019/20.
Just five of West Brom’s 14 Championship clean sheets last season came at the Hawthorns – the first not arriving until February.
West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone, O’Shea, Ajayi, Bartley, Furlong, Livermore, Sawyers, Gibbs, Pereira, Diangana, Robinson.
Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Ndidi, Soyuncu, Castagne, Mendy, Praet, Tielemans, Perez, Barnes, Vardy.
Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek
FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 1
- Fulham 0-3 Arsenal
- Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton
- Liverpool 4-3 Leeds United
- West Ham United 0-1 Newcastle United
- West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City
- Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
- Sheffield United v Wolves
- Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
LMS safety score currently 24
https://www.livefpl.net/LMS