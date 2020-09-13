Vardy the most-owned asset on show as Leicester take on newly promoted West Brom

The first of two Premier League matches to take place on Sunday sees newly promoted West Bromwich Albion entertain last season’s fifth-place side, Leicester City.

Kick-off at the Hawthorns is at 14:00 BST.

Much of the Fantasy interest in this fixture, unsurprisingly, is in the visitors.

Four of the Foxes’ assets boast double-digit Fantasy Premier League ownerships at the time of writing.

By contrast, just one of Albion’s starting XI, Matheus Pereira (£6.0m), features in more than 1% of FPL squads.

There were no huge shocks upon the release of the teamsheets, with James Maddison (£7.0m) only match-fit enough for a place among the substitutes.

Jamie Vardy (£10.0m), the most-owned player in today’s game, leads the line for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

A whopping 80% of his attacking returns last season arrived against sides who finished 10th or below.

Timothy Castagne (£5.5m) is handed his Premier League debut, while James Justin (£4.5m) also gets a start at the back.

Pereira is joined by Grady Diangana (£5.5m) and Callum Robinson (£5.5m) in the hosts’ attack, with all three players hooking up with the Baggies again after successful loan spells in 2019/20.

Just five of West Brom’s 14 Championship clean sheets last season came at the Hawthorns – the first not arriving until February.

West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone, O’Shea, Ajayi, Bartley, Furlong, Livermore, Sawyers, Gibbs, Pereira, Diangana, Robinson.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Ndidi, Soyuncu, Castagne, Mendy, Praet, Tielemans, Perez, Barnes, Vardy.

