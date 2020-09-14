2153
Dugout Discussion September 14

Pulisic and Azpilicueta miss out on Chelsea starting line-up for Brighton trip

Christian Pulisic (£8.5m) has missed out on Gameweek 1 of the Fantasy Premier League season, absent from the Chelsea squad named for a trip to Brighton.

Frank Lampard revealed the American midfielder was in contention to be involved on Monday night, but the Blues manager has elected to exercise caution in bringing him back so soon after last season’s injury – much to the chagrin of Pulisic’s 11.6% ownership.

Despite 8.0% Fantasy backing, Cesar Azpilicueta (£6.0m) has not been risked either, although he is fit enough for a place among the substitutes.

The Spaniard’s benching allows Marcos Alonso (£6.0m) and Reece James (£5.0m) a chance to occupy the left and right-back slots respectively in Chelsea’s defence, which sits in front of Kepa Arrizabalaga (£5.0m).

Chelsea’s most fashionable midfielder and forward make the grade, however. The 13.2% owned Kai Havertz (£8.5m) has been handed a place in the Blues’ front-three, where is joined by Timo Werner (£9.5m), the most popular Fantasy striker right now.

48.7% own the German international for Gameweek 1, more than double that of the second-most-owned Danny Ings (£8.5m), who currently sits in 23.6% of squads.

Whether or not Werner can make an explosive start to the Premier League depends on how well Brighton can contain Chelsea with their five-man defence tonight.

Graham Potter has selected Adam Webster (£4.5m), Lewis Dunk (£5.0m) and Ben White (£4.5m) as a centre-back trio, flanked by Solly March (£5.0m) and Tariq Lamptey (£4.5m) either side.

Yves Bissouma (£4.5m) continues to prove he is the new Dale Stephens (£4.5m) starting in a three-man midfield alongside new signing Adam Lallana (£6.5m), while Stephens is named on the bench.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (5-3-2): Ryan; March, Webster, Dunk, White, Lamptey; Bissouma, Alzate, Lallana; Trossard, Maupay.

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): Kepa; Alonso, Zouma, Christensen, R James; Jorginho, Kanté, Mount; Havertz, Werner, Loftus-Cheek.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

2,153 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bleh
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Is Mitro fit to start this week?

    1. puhd
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      He should be

    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      i so should not have him in my team. Just waiting for a better alternative at the same price or cheaper.

      1. Bleh
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I have him too but have a few more pressing matters to deal with first! Hoping he starts and saves me another headache.

    3. The Dance
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Of course

  2. Utopsis
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Man I love this site for gaining and sharing insights, but the comical value is also top notch

  3. Werner Bremen
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Havertz and Ings,
    to Greenwood and Vardy for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Right In The Stanchion
      2 mins ago

      Yuck

    2. The Dance
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Meh, nah

    3. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      yeah.....nah

    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Would prefer the former

  4. jtreble
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    59 mins ago

    Bottomed, 10K score: 102 pts. and up.

    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Not surprising as more than 20k triple capped Salah.

  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    i have nketiah asm and perreira in my team. (big lol to me)

    lose perreira first ? for who ? a leeds midfielder? thanks

  6. Right In The Stanchion
    58 mins ago

    Werner is the kind of player to hit an eight minute hat trick. I’m going to have him when he does it

  7. Shankly611
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    Bruno price rise tomorrow is a killer.

    Thinking of doing Son + Ings > Bruno + DCL because of that. And because both have plum fixtures next GW.

    Thoughts?

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      Is the prediction accurate enough already?

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        44 mins ago

        prices changing already ?

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          28 mins ago

          fplstatistics: Bramford Willian Gabriel >90% KDB Bruno >80%, prediction obviously

    2. Shankly611
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      By the looks of it, he will rise before the next GW.

    3. DangerFC
      • 1 Year
      38 mins ago

      I think with the run if fixtures Everton and unitt have this could payoff. I'm think of doing son and antonio to greenwood and richarlison. I can't get bruno in unfortunately.

  8. Ibralicious
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    Is TAA set to drop in price tonight?

    1. davidtbo
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      No
      http://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/

      1. Ibralicious
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers

    2. Seanigula
      • 11 Years
      just now

      -13.4 supposedly...I think he’s a keeper for many people despite LIV next 2 fixtures

  9. DangerFC
    • 1 Year
    52 mins ago

    Son out to

    A, greenwood
    B, willian

    Have auba already but no united.

    Help appreciated

    1. Seanigula
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Willian, then Aubra to City or Utd

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Keep

  10. Ibralicious
    • 6 Years
    50 mins ago

    James or Holding the better 4.5 pick atm? Has to be James after that MOTM performance?

    1. The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Especially with Holding out for 12 weeks..

      1. The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        My bad, was thinking of Holgate..

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      May not even start next game.

  11. Mirakuru FC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    49 mins ago

    Sterling vs De Bruyne?
    (Was considering aguero but his minutes will probably be managed)

    De bruyne price is likely to rise soon...

    1. Right In The Stanchion
      9 mins ago

      Neither this GW

    2. Mirakuru FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      0.1 increase can really mess the works - but so keen for Abu this weekend...

  12. Shankly611
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Is Bruno set for a price raise tonight?

  13. Mid budget coach
    45 mins ago

    A. J. Rodriquez and Wilson
    Or
    B. Willian and Adams

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

  14. F_Ivanovic
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Have both Son and Alli and only 0.5 itb.

    Son > Rashford is a move I had in mind but I'd much rather get rid of Alli. Problem is I'm not too interested in anyone that I can get in for 8.5m right now.

  15. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Martial/Rodriguez +0.5

    Or

    Wilson/Fernandes

    Open Controls
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Martial/Rodriguez

  16. Shultan
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Anywhere i can find a list of all teams main penalty takers?
    Man utd - fernandes
    Arsenal -Auba
    Chelsea- Jorginho
    Spurs- Kane
    Liverpool- Salah
    West ham - Noble
    Wolves- Jiminez
    Don't know the rest

