Pulisic and Azpilicueta miss out on Chelsea starting line-up for Brighton trip

Christian Pulisic (£8.5m) has missed out on Gameweek 1 of the Fantasy Premier League season, absent from the Chelsea squad named for a trip to Brighton.

Frank Lampard revealed the American midfielder was in contention to be involved on Monday night, but the Blues manager has elected to exercise caution in bringing him back so soon after last season’s injury – much to the chagrin of Pulisic’s 11.6% ownership.

Despite 8.0% Fantasy backing, Cesar Azpilicueta (£6.0m) has not been risked either, although he is fit enough for a place among the substitutes.

The Spaniard’s benching allows Marcos Alonso (£6.0m) and Reece James (£5.0m) a chance to occupy the left and right-back slots respectively in Chelsea’s defence, which sits in front of Kepa Arrizabalaga (£5.0m).

Chelsea’s most fashionable midfielder and forward make the grade, however. The 13.2% owned Kai Havertz (£8.5m) has been handed a place in the Blues’ front-three, where is joined by Timo Werner (£9.5m), the most popular Fantasy striker right now.

48.7% own the German international for Gameweek 1, more than double that of the second-most-owned Danny Ings (£8.5m), who currently sits in 23.6% of squads.

Whether or not Werner can make an explosive start to the Premier League depends on how well Brighton can contain Chelsea with their five-man defence tonight.

Graham Potter has selected Adam Webster (£4.5m), Lewis Dunk (£5.0m) and Ben White (£4.5m) as a centre-back trio, flanked by Solly March (£5.0m) and Tariq Lamptey (£4.5m) either side.

Yves Bissouma (£4.5m) continues to prove he is the new Dale Stephens (£4.5m) starting in a three-man midfield alongside new signing Adam Lallana (£6.5m), while Stephens is named on the bench.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (5-3-2): Ryan; March, Webster, Dunk, White, Lamptey; Bissouma, Alzate, Lallana; Trossard, Maupay.

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): Kepa; Alonso, Zouma, Christensen, R James; Jorginho, Kanté, Mount; Havertz, Werner, Loftus-Cheek.

Best players by position:

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek