Vinagre and Jota benched as Lundstram reclaims Sheff Utd midfield berth

Fantasy Premier League managers have been denied a £4.5m route into Wolves defence for their opening match of the season.
Ruben Vinagre (£4.5m) has been named on the bench for the Gameweek 1 trip to Sheffield United, joined there by Oskar Buur (£4.0m).
Despite Nuno Espirito Santo declaring in his Friday press conference that new signing Fernando Marçal (£5.0m) needed time to adapt to Wolves’ style of playing, the manager has started him at left wing-back anyway.
With Matt Doherty (£6.0m) having left the club for Spurs, Adama Traoré (£6.5m) has been trusted with the wing-back position on the other side of the pitch, rather than 22-year-old Buur.
Also on the Wolves bench is recently reclassified FPL midfielder Diogo Jota (£6.5m), beaten to a place in the front-three by Daniel Podence (£5.5m) and Pedro Neto (£5.5m).
The two wide-men flank Raúl Jiménez (£8.5m) who comes into Gameweek 1 with 18.5% worldwide ownership.
John Egan (£5.0m) and John Lundstram (£5.5m) are the most fashionable Sheffield United assets for tonight’s game, sat in 16.6% and 12.7% of teams respectively.
Both feature in the Blades’ starting line-up, which also includes Jack O’Connell (£5.0m), who missed every pre-season game, while the summer’s top-scorer Billy Sharp (£6.0m) features alongside Oli McBurnie (£6.0m).
Wolverhampton Wanderers XI (3-4-3): Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Boly; Marçal, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Traoré; Podence, Jiménez, Neto.
Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; O’Connell, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Lundstram, Baldock; McBurnie, Sharp.
