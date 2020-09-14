1633
Dugout Discussion September 14

Vinagre and Jota benched as Lundstram reclaims Sheff Utd midfield berth

Fantasy Premier League managers have been denied a £4.5m route into Wolves defence for their opening match of the season.

Ruben Vinagre (£4.5m) has been named on the bench for the Gameweek 1 trip to Sheffield United, joined there by Oskar Buur (£4.0m).

Despite Nuno Espirito Santo declaring in his Friday press conference that new signing Fernando Marçal (£5.0m) needed time to adapt to Wolves’ style of playing, the manager has started him at left wing-back anyway.

With Matt Doherty (£6.0m) having left the club for Spurs, Adama Traoré (£6.5m) has been trusted with the wing-back position on the other side of the pitch, rather than 22-year-old Buur.

Also on the Wolves bench is recently reclassified FPL midfielder Diogo Jota (£6.5m), beaten to a place in the front-three by Daniel Podence (£5.5m) and Pedro Neto (£5.5m).

The two wide-men flank Raúl Jiménez (£8.5m) who comes into Gameweek 1 with 18.5% worldwide ownership.

John Egan (£5.0m) and John Lundstram (£5.5m) are the most fashionable Sheffield United assets for tonight’s game, sat in 16.6% and 12.7% of teams respectively.

Both feature in the Blades’ starting line-up, which also includes Jack O’Connell (£5.0m), who missed every pre-season game, while the summer’s top-scorer Billy Sharp (£6.0m) features alongside Oli McBurnie (£6.0m).

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI (3-4-3): Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Boly; Marçal, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Traoré; Podence, Jiménez, Neto.

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; O’Connell, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Lundstram, Baldock; McBurnie, Sharp.

Best players by position:

1,633 Comments
  1. ace3.1415
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      13 minutes left. WHO'S EXCITED???!!!

      1. Pad Randa
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Apparently I need to download something called "peacock" in order to watch. Ugh.

    • Fudgy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Going out LMS first round lol wow. I lasted till almost the last round last season.

      1. Goodbye Horses
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        What's LMS?

        1. Pedersen
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Last man standing. See torresmagic. A league where those with fewest points is kicked after every gw. Those beyond that amount of points survive to next gw

    • Bam Bam Bigelow
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Get Salah/Willian/Vardy/Jimenez/Saiss/Castagne/Digne/Hendrick now, or wait till after next GW to get the top scorers for GW2?

      1. Pad Randa
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        I...I see what you did just there.

      2. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Get salah 😉

      3. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Get player who just scored this week in for player who I picked going into the season but am now writing off after 1 week?

        Thoughts?

        1. Goodbye Horses
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Alli to Willian then...

          1. mynameisq
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Alli to Rodriguez player who didn't score to player who didn't score

            #future points

            1. Goodbye Horses
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 1 min ago

              Nailed it, fer sure...

    • TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Extrapolating from game week 1 as it seems everyone on here is, I plan to captain Salah every week, so that should be 38 x 40 = 1,520 points just from him.

      I’m going to win FPL surely?

      1. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Can't argue against it

      2. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Don't forget the TC week!

    • Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      ¨So many players I will want after this GW ... Digne, Rodriguez, Jimenez, Saïss, Ayling and surely soon Havertz to name a few. And all this in addition to Martial and Bruno. Must strap knees firmly to chair to avoid taking multiple hits this GW.

    • Pedersen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Alright, who to trade Vinagre to. Max 5m

      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Can’t you bench for a week? Man City up next.

        1. Pedersen
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          He didn't play today? Don't see him coming on if he didn't even play this week

    • Pariße
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      So Willian supplied Aubameyang, Lacazette, and Gabriel with assists, one for each in FPL, but only two of them were officially recognized. Which one wasn’t? They all seemed good to me.

      1. SackWenger
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        3 assists on fpl

        1. Pariße
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          And 2 on the official PL site.

    • ace3.1415
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Why is werner not playing up top?

        1. Bushwhacker
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          He's playing offside.

