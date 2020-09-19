Saka back for Arsenal as West Ham visit Emirates Stadium

Bukayo Saka (£5.4m) is back in the Arsenal team as they host West Ham in Gameweek 2.

The FPL midfielder lost his place in the team as Willian (£8.1m) dropped in to make his debut at Fulham on opening weekend, but Mikel Arteta has found a place for him this time out.

While Saka spent most of pre-season on the right-hand side of Arsenal’s front-three, it appears as if he will be occupying the left wing-back role performed by Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£5.0m) in Gameweek 1, who drops to the bench.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s evening match is a crucial one for the Gameweek 2 captaincy, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£12.0m) was handed the armband by over two million managers.

The Gabonese international is, once again, joined in the front-three by Alexandre Lacazette (£8.5m), who opened the scoring this season.

Arteta retains faith with the same back-three that kept a clean sheet at Fulham, naming Kieran Tierney (£5.5m), Rob Holding (£4.5m) and Gabriel (£5.0m) in the team to face West Ham.

Meanwhile, Michail Antonio (£6.4m) keeps the Hammers’ centre-forward berth for another week, supported in attacking midfield by Arthur Masuaku (£4.5m), Pablo Fornals (£6.5m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.4m).

There is still no start for Ben Johnson (£4.0m), the budget defender named on the bench once more, still behind Ryan Fredericks (£4.5m) in the right-back pecking order.

Arsenal XI: Leno; Tierney, Holding, Gabriel; Saka, Ceballos, Xhaka, Bellerín; Aubameyang, Lacazette, Willian.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks; Rice, Soucek; Masuaku, Fornals, Bowen; Antonio.

