£4.0m FPL defender Dunne makes first Premier League start in Tarkowski absence

The last of four Premier League matches to take place on Sunday is the late kick-off at the King Power Stadium, with Burnley the visitors to Leicester.

Play gets underway at 19:00 BST.

Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) is the most-owned player on show in this game, with almost one in four Fantasy Premier League managers owning the Leicester City striker.

He is part of an unchanged starting XI, with James Maddison (£7.0m) again having to be content with a place on the bench.

After blanking in Gameweek 1, Burnley finally get their 2020/21 league campaign off and running.

As was the case at the end of last season, the Clarets are down to the bare bones.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.5m) picked up an injury in midweek, joining Ashley Barnes (£6.0m), Ben Mee (£5.0m) and Jack Cork (£5.0m) on the sidelines.

James Tarkowski (£5.5m) has also failed to recover from a “bruised toe”, so budget FPL defender Jimmy Dunne (£4.0m) is handed his first-ever Premier League start.

Robbie Brady (£5.0m), rather than an ‘out of position’ Erik Pieters (£4.5m), gets the nod in Gudmundsson’s absence.

Nick Pope (£5.5m), the leading FPL points-scorer among goalkeepers last season, is between the posts and is the only Burnley asset who boasts a double-digit ownership.

No goalkeeper kept more clean sheets away from home than Pope (seven) in 2019/20, although six of them came against clubs who finished in the bottom half.

Vardy registered 17 attacking returns at home last season, which no other FPL forward could top.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Ndidi, Soyuncu, Justin, Mendy, Ayoze Pérez, Tielemans, Praet, Barnes, Vardy.

Burnley XI: Pope, Bardsley, Long, Dunne, Taylor, Brady, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Wood, Rodríguez.

