Dugout Discussion September 20

£4.0m FPL defender Dunne makes first Premier League start in Tarkowski absence

The last of four Premier League matches to take place on Sunday is the late kick-off at the King Power Stadium, with Burnley the visitors to Leicester.

Play gets underway at 19:00 BST.

Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) is the most-owned player on show in this game, with almost one in four Fantasy Premier League managers owning the Leicester City striker.

He is part of an unchanged starting XI, with James Maddison (£7.0m) again having to be content with a place on the bench.

After blanking in Gameweek 1, Burnley finally get their 2020/21 league campaign off and running.

As was the case at the end of last season, the Clarets are down to the bare bones.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.5m) picked up an injury in midweek, joining Ashley Barnes (£6.0m), Ben Mee (£5.0m) and Jack Cork (£5.0m) on the sidelines.

James Tarkowski (£5.5m) has also failed to recover from a “bruised toe”, so budget FPL defender Jimmy Dunne (£4.0m) is handed his first-ever Premier League start.

Robbie Brady (£5.0m), rather than an ‘out of position’ Erik Pieters (£4.5m), gets the nod in Gudmundsson’s absence.

Nick Pope (£5.5m), the leading FPL points-scorer among goalkeepers last season, is between the posts and is the only Burnley asset who boasts a double-digit ownership.

No goalkeeper kept more clean sheets away from home than Pope (seven) in 2019/20, although six of them came against clubs who finished in the bottom half.

Vardy registered 17 attacking returns at home last season, which no other FPL forward could top.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Ndidi, Soyuncu, Justin, Mendy, Ayoze Pérez, Tielemans, Praet, Barnes, Vardy.

Burnley XI: Pope, Bardsley, Long, Dunne, Taylor, Brady, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Wood, Rodríguez.

453 Comments
  1. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Barnes brace incoming! Come on Harvey!

    1. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I feel it's one of his 19 pointers 😉

      1. Pep Roulette
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Amen

    2. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Only thing that can save this trainwreck GW for me

  2. Khalico
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    I have 0.5m itb
    Wilson and Lewis to Wood and James
    Don't know why I went for Newcastle in the first place

  3. Liberate HK - antichinazi
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Re Post:

    My ML leader team link below:

    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/211578/event/2

    who can beat him this week? please show me.

    1. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      10pts on the bench aswell!

      1. Liberate HK - antichinazi
        • 2 Years
        just now

        RIP for not starting Pereira over Salah. What a bad decision.

    2. Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Damn those 10 points on bench!

  4. xHaTr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this wildcard draft?

    Martinez
    TAA Saiss Taylor
    Son Salah Zaha KDB
    Jimenez DCL Wood

    Steer Lamptey Mitchell Reed

    1. Khalico
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Looks good to me!

  5. pundit of punts
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Podence or Neto from Wolves?

    1. Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Podence

    2. Free Hat
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Wait till tomorrow.
      For now looks like Podence.

  6. The Gambler.
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Incredible stats by @OptaJoe. Thiago completed more passes (75) than any player in 45 mins since passing stats began in the Premier League in 03/04. He also completed more passes than any other Chelsea player and he only played a half.

    1. Mikeharbrw
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Did he break the record for fastest penalty concession on debut?

    2. Ser Davos
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      He looked superb, but it was a like an U23 training game at times

    3. Bank$y
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Did Henderson get injured or was it tactical?

      1. The Gambler.
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Injured

  7. YorkshirePirlo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who are people getting for ASM? Thinking Costa

    1. Free Hat
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Podence or Soucek I reckon.

  8. Daniel S. - Go Havertz !!!
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    8 to 9m strikers options looks amazing this year. Tempted to get at least 2 of them

    1. The 12th Man
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I have Richarlison,Jimenez

  9. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Captain next week?

    1. Daniel S. - Go Havertz !!!
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bruno or Werner

    2. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      KDB

    3. Meinhoff
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      KDB/Sterling

    4. Azathoth
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Kane

  10. Giggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is Bamford nailed now?

    1. Daniel S. - Go Havertz !!!
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rodrigo looks like playing CAM

      1. lilmessipran
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Was last minute replacement for hernandez who got injured during warm-up hence he played cam

  11. Ser Davos
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    If on WC I suggest forgetting Podence and use the value and slots on Jimenez, Saiss and Coady/Patricio/Semedo

    1. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Semedo?

      1. Ser Davos
        • 5 Years
        just now

        They're supposedly signing him from Barce

  12. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    ON WC. kane or son ? thanks

    1. Daniel S. - Go Havertz !!!
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Both probably

    2. George Agdgdgwngo
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Son

    3. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Son

    4. ivantys
        just now

        Need both to cover 90% of spurs' goals

      • Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        just now

        cheers

    5. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Richarlison or Roddy? The stats for Richy are pretty impressive, Roddy I think will be assisting the assister. Only thing not sure on is the Everton pen situation.

      1. Daniel S. - Go Havertz !!!
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Richarlison for me. James shoots outside of the box only

      2. doher.ty
          3 mins ago

          If thats what you believe then you've already got your answer

          1. Original Pirate Material
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Well I had both DCL and Roddy this week, but having looked at the members stats I think the good long term choice

        • Hotdogs for Tea
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          It’s James Rodriguez

          1. Original Pirate Material
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            For the pens? How can you be sure mate?

      3. Daniel S. - Go Havertz !!!
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Anyone up for 5 2 3 ?

        1. Original Pirate Material
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Not many cleanies going on. Im currently looking at 433 - double up of Liv def (no Salah)

          1. Daniel S. - Go Havertz !!!
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Triple Liverpool Double Wolves

            1. Daniel S. - Go Havertz !!!
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Everton defense, Doherty even

        2. Collie01
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Doesn't look like the season for CS so far

        3. Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Not a chance. I love my midfielders.

        4. Trophé Mourinho
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          No just 3 at the back, there isnt many cs so far. Robbo - Saiss - Lamptey/Taylor, something like that, and/or Digne

      4. Firmino
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Would you wildcard because of these chances? 1FT

        Auba -> KdB
        Havertz -> Son
        ASM -> Podence/Klich
        McCarthy -> Martinez
        Bissouma -> Anguissa
        Martial -> Jimenez
        Justin -> Saiss

        1. Daniel S. - Go Havertz !!!
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          I wouldn't

        2. mynameisq
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yes

      5. Daniel S. - Go Havertz !!!
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        How bad was the ASM injury? Out for longer and has to be sold or?

      6. JollyGoodYellows
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Want to resist using WC. What 2 transfers would you do here? 1.0itb

        Mccarthy (Button)
        TAA Davies Justin (Holding Mitchell)
        Salah JRod Auba Soucek (Bissouma)
        Mitro Werner Ings

        1. Daniel S. - Go Havertz !!!
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Auba to City and save the second

        2. luk46
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Auba + Soucek > KDB/Sterling + Podence/Harrison/Costa?

      7. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        How can a profeesional goal keeper for a pl team make howlers week in week out?

        Even fabianski during his early arsenal days or ddg during 1st year would at least have a 5 game gap between making headlines. Makes pickford look like buffon

        1. Daniel S. - Go Havertz !!!
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Talking about Kepa?

      8. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Unless Steer miraculously plays, or Justin gets some attacking returns, I'm going to top out at 35/26-ish this week. Eek!

      9. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Castagne is looking nice

