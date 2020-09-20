2456
Dugout Discussion September 20

Fabinho starts at centre-half as injured Gomez and Matip miss Chelsea v Liverpool

2,456 Comments
Share

The stand-out Premier League fixture of the weekend takes place at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Liverpool are Chelsea’s visitors, with kick-off in west London at 16:30 BST.

Both managers have made one change to their starting XIs for this clash.

Joe Gomez (£5.5m) misses out with a knock and with Joel Matip (£5.5m) also unavailable because of a minor muscle injury, it’s Fabinho (£5.5m) who is given the nod to partner Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) at centre-half.

New signing Thiago Alcantara (£6.0m) is only among the substitutes, while the rest of the Liverpool side is as expected.

Mateo Kovacic (£5.5m) comes into the Chelsea midfield in place of Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£6.0m) in Frank Lampard’s only alteration.

Cesar Azpilicueta (£6.0m) is still only a substitute, so that means another start for Reece James (£5.0m) and Marcos Alonso (£6.0m) at full-back – the latter going up against Mohamed Salah (£12.0m) down the Liverpool right.

Kai Havertz (£8.5m) gets another chance to impress after his quiet debut at Brighton, while Timo Werner (£9.5m) – still the most-owned forward in FPL by some margin – again leads the line.

Despite his overall popularity, Werner was the most-sold player of Gameweek 2, with over half a million Fantasy managers ditching him.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) wasn’t far behind him for transfers out and no defender was sold by as many FPL bosses as the Liverpool right-back following his Gameweek 1 blank.

The England international scored home and away against Chelsea last season, with the two league meetings between the two clubs returning 11 goals.

Only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£12.0m) was captained by more Fantasy managers than Salah this weekend, meanwhile.

The Egyptian, who hit a hat-trick against Leeds United last weekend, was handed the armband by over 560,000 of us ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Chelsea XI: Kepa, James, Zouma, Christensen, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Havertz, Werner.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson, Keita, Wijnaldum, Mane, Firmino, Salah.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

2,456 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Forza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Vardy vs a debutant CB = 🙂

    Open Controls
  2. Jässi
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    A lot of problems in the squad like Alli, ASM, McCarthy, KWP, Holding, Werner etc but wouldnt like to WC just yet... How would you continue?

    A) Auba to KDB, Alli to Son, ASM to Soucek -4 (need to do it probably today)
    B) Auba to KDB and Alli to Hames
    C) Auba to KDB, Alli to Son and Werner to DCL -4
    D) Just Alli to Hames and save 1FT

    Open Controls
  3. Rolls-Royce
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Is Bale price out?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      9m

      Open Controls
      1. Rolls-Royce
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        Not showing on FPL site

        Open Controls
  4. Niho992
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    Think, im keeping Werner. WBA next.

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      GL

      Open Controls
    2. Rolls-Royce
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      100% keeping on WC.

      Open Controls
  5. Wakanda
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    My lineup
    Lloris
    KWP, Tiernery, TAA, Robertson
    Salah/Zaha,Xhaka, Sterling
    Wilson,Adams, Richarlision

    Keen to get "Son"aldo in... only 0.8 itb
    Looks like i need -8 to get him in... or do i WC ?

    Open Controls
    1. Wakanda
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      any suggestions guys ?

      Open Controls
  6. zizoo10
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    is this mccarthy getting dropped talk nonsense? might have to wc if theres a chance?

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      The goals certainly were not his fault. Hassenhutl should take the rap, tbh.

      Open Controls
  7. msb2299
      29 mins ago

      Should I swap Robertson for Lamptey
      to upgrade Saint Maximin to Zaha?
      thanks.

      Open Controls
    • Mr.K
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      Auba to Son and go without City coverage (namely KDB) for now? Lunacy or genius?

      Open Controls
      1. Hospital Pass
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Neither. Just chasing points.

        Open Controls
        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          10 mins ago

          It could be chasing price rises.

          Open Controls
          1. Mr.K
            • 6 Years
            8 mins ago

            More this. Not just knee jerking here, I like Son in general. Admittedly his performance was the trigger for thinking him instead of KDB, but it's also largely because the extra moneys would likely find a home as well.

            Open Controls
            1. Twisted Saltergater
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              4 mins ago

              People mock, but what I saw today was Spurs modifying their tactics to get Son playing more centrally. That is entirely a good thing and not how they were playing during Project Restart.

              Open Controls
              1. Mr.K
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Think I'll pull the trigger. What's life without a bit of risk, eh? Can always wildcard if things go too sour.

                Open Controls
    • rupopo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      I don't like be "all out" with all these games left to play

      Open Controls
    • Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      My expensive forwardline (Martial, Werner, Adams) not keeping up with the cheap strikers like Mitro, Bamford, Maupay, DCL. Ings to Martial not my best move.

      Open Controls
      1. Rolls-Royce
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Had the same forward line

        Open Controls
      2. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        happens every year. they will come good

        Open Controls
      3. tomasjj
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        only two games in, one for some.

        Open Controls
    • zizoo10
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Worth a WC?

      Auba > Sterling
      ASM > Klich/Podence
      Mitro > DCL
      Werner > Jimenez
      Vinagre > Saiss
      Martial > Son (switch form)

      Open Controls
    • The Wizard of Ozil
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Sold Son this week (& kept Havertz)

      Would you WC this lot? Have already took a hit to brink KDB & Jimi in

      McCarthy* (Nyland)
      Tierney* - Egan* - Dallas* (Taylor,Mitchell)
      Salah - KDB - JRod - Havertz* (Bassouma*)
      Jiménez - Warner - Mitrovic

      * Players would most likely leave on WC with DLC maybe in up from aswell

      Open Controls
    • Lalrota
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      McCarthy
      TAA Digne Saiss Tierney Ayling
      Auba Havertz Alli Bissouma Reed
      Werner Jimenez DCL

      FT Used . 0.5 ITB
      Possibly 8 price drops there.Would you wildcard though.?
      Any suggestions?

      Open Controls
    • tomasjj
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Alli to Hames done.

      WC will be kept for at least 3 more weeks.

      Open Controls
    • Rolls-Royce
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      First WC draft.

      Martinez
      James Siass TAA
      Salah KdB Hamez Podence
      Werner Jiminez DCL

      4.0 4.5 4.0 4.0

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Digne over Podence maybe.

        Open Controls
        1. Rolls-Royce
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Good idea

          Open Controls
        2. stat sifter 888888
            3 mins ago

            Digne and Podence play different positions.

            Open Controls
            1. Twisted Saltergater
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Of course, but he can shift funds around.

              Open Controls
      2. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        Is Bamford a trap? Better off going with Klich at the same price?

        Open Controls
        1. stat sifter 888888
            2 mins ago

            Not a trap if Rodrigo doesn't eventually take his place.

            Open Controls
          • LSK
            • 2 Years
            just now

            I prefer Klich but can’t say I watched much of Leeds last season.

            Open Controls
        2. stat sifter 888888
            18 mins ago

            Lindelof's is a handball but Wood's isn't? These "laws" are a joke.

            Open Controls
          • Trophé Mourinho
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            15 mins ago

            Im 5mins late, but WOOD!

            Open Controls
          • Gandalf
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            11 mins ago

            A: Havertz + Wilson > Rodriguez + DCL/Richarlison -4

            B: Havertz + Werner > KDB + Wood/Mitrovic -4

            C: Havertz > Rodriguez

            D: Accept price drops to see how Man City look tomorrow

            4.5 4.0
            TAA Saiss Dier Justin 4.0
            Salah Son Havertz Soucek 4.5
            Kane Werner Wilson

            Open Controls
            1. DarkGreen
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              Keep Havertz and Werner. they have WBA next. WBA are awful at defense. Chelsea might score 4-5 goals

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.