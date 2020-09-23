32
Podcast September 23

Scoutcast Episode 345 – Is Kevin De Bruyne a must-have for FPL Wildcarders?

32 Comments
Share

After a torrid Gameweek 2, Joe and Az had one request to video manager Andy when booking a guest for this week’s Scoutcast edition: “Please don’t invite anyone on with a great score this week.”

With a chuckle, the Let’s Talk FPL host promptly booked Karam, who managed to rack up 89 points in Gameweek 2 – more than our Scoutcast co-hosts’ combined scores.

Not only did Karam score well, he did it with an unusual squad, featuring triple Liverpool defence to allow him to make room in midfield and attack for his beloved Manchester City.

The likes of Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m), Raheem Sterling (£11.5m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.5m) take centre stage in this latest episode after Pep Guardiola’s troops impressed against Wolves. Can they do the same against Leicester this weekend?

Meanwhile, there are plenty of Wildcards being deployed among the FPL Community this week. The Scoutcasters imagine they are using this precious chip this week and try to conjure up the perfect team for Gameweek 3 and beyond.

De Bruyne understandably is the first name on their teamsheet. Even the ‘essential’ tag is mentioned a few times regarding the Belgian, who played in a more attacking role for City at Molineux.

Elsewhere, the return to Tottenham of Gareth Bale (£9.5m) is discussed. Is he a nostalgia pick or a genuine contender for FPL managers’ midfields?

This latest episode is also packed with the usual features, with an extended rough with the smooth round-up of the community’s tales of woe and joy. This includes some of the worst scores ever seen on the Scoutcast and the story of an astute five-year-old, who is heading towards the summit of the overall rankings.

‘Next four’ fixture gems are looked at and Karam takes his turn to pick a differential to help managers in the doldrums turn around their fortunes.

Joe and Az could certainly do with some luck.

This Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes. Thank you to the 50,000 who have already subscribed.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 2

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

32 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Yes

    Open Controls
  2. NABIL - 1 season 1der
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Without doubt

    Open Controls
  3. KINGS
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Essential

    Open Controls
  4. MaRooney 5
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Any worth a hit:

    McCarthy, Steer
    Aylin, Bellerin, Mitchell, TAA, Vinagre
    ASM, J Rod, KDB, Salah, Son
    Adams, Timo, Brewster?

    0.5m ITB

    Thanks in advance!

    Open Controls
  5. K_UN_DE_BRU_YNE
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Must have

    Open Controls
  6. Aidan269
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    If you've got kane he's automatically captain. If you don't captain him at home to Newcastle you're wasting 10.5, just sell him. That's my opinion as an owner

    Open Controls
    1. Long ago I drew a walrus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      This guy's clearly never been trolled by Kane (c) in the past... such an innocent soul

      Open Controls
      1. Aidan269
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I have many times. My point is of you're worried about that then just don't buy him. But if you've paid 10.5 you believe in him and he's a must captain

        Open Controls
  7. Maddamotha
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Any new on ASM?

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Rubbish player

      Open Controls
      1. southernrocker1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        x2

        Open Controls
  8. L S P
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Need to find myself .5. How should I do it?

    A) Tierney-> 5.0 (Coady?)
    B) Egan->4.5 (Lamptey?)

    Pricepoint suggestions welcome.

    Open Controls
  9. akhilrajau
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Which 1 select in wc team
    A. Bamford
    B. Mitrovic

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Mitro for sure

      Open Controls
      1. akhilrajau
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thank u

        Open Controls
  10. Champ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Just drop the word “Is” from the title and the question mark really

    Open Controls
  11. Scholes Out Forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Who would you rather have in your team:

    Son in a 352 or Werner in a 343 (becomes Jesus for the MCI - Leeds game)

    Open Controls
    1. Aidan269
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Son

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Feels so wrong to drop Werner before WBA though

        Open Controls
    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Werner easily

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        cheers mate, great name!

        Open Controls
  12. emuuli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Zaha or Hames? I am leaning slightly towards Hames, but not entirely sold, yet.
    Change my mind, anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Barnes. Better stats than both

      Open Controls
  13. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    No cover for KDB, It's just KDB or KDB + another city player.

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Sterling and no KDB >

      Open Controls
  14. Flynny
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who is the better option for wildcard

    A....Zaha

    B...Barnes

    Barnes has City away next and less nailed..... thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B. Barnes is as good as nailed, who's his competition?

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I would go Barnes until GW6 and if it hasn't worked out by then consider a switch to Zaha

      Open Controls
  15. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Both Johnny Evans and Ndidi now flagged. Promising for City assets.

    Open Controls
  16. COK3Y5MURF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Must-have, essential... when will these terms go extinct?

    Open Controls
  17. Trentino
    1 min ago

    Zaha better pick than Hamez? Hamez probably won't rack up points like in the last game...

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      What are you basing that second sentence on?

      Open Controls
  18. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Jesus Foden and Podence
    or
    Ings, Zaha/Barnes and Klich

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Id go Werner + Foden + Podence and then get Jesus next GW

      Assuming you dont have Werner already alongside Jesus

      Open Controls
  19. S.Kuqi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Does my front8 justify weakish defence?

    Martinez
    Vvd-Vinagre-Kwp (Justin,Mitchell)
    Salah-Kdb-Son-Podence (Anguissa)
    Werner-Dcl-Jimenez

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.