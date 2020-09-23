Scoutcast Episode 345 – Is Kevin De Bruyne a must-have for FPL Wildcarders?

After a torrid Gameweek 2, Joe and Az had one request to video manager Andy when booking a guest for this week’s Scoutcast edition: “Please don’t invite anyone on with a great score this week.”

With a chuckle, the Let’s Talk FPL host promptly booked Karam, who managed to rack up 89 points in Gameweek 2 – more than our Scoutcast co-hosts’ combined scores.

Not only did Karam score well, he did it with an unusual squad, featuring triple Liverpool defence to allow him to make room in midfield and attack for his beloved Manchester City.

The likes of Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m), Raheem Sterling (£11.5m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.5m) take centre stage in this latest episode after Pep Guardiola’s troops impressed against Wolves. Can they do the same against Leicester this weekend?

Meanwhile, there are plenty of Wildcards being deployed among the FPL Community this week. The Scoutcasters imagine they are using this precious chip this week and try to conjure up the perfect team for Gameweek 3 and beyond.

De Bruyne understandably is the first name on their teamsheet. Even the ‘essential’ tag is mentioned a few times regarding the Belgian, who played in a more attacking role for City at Molineux.

Elsewhere, the return to Tottenham of Gareth Bale (£9.5m) is discussed. Is he a nostalgia pick or a genuine contender for FPL managers’ midfields?

This latest episode is also packed with the usual features, with an extended rough with the smooth round-up of the community’s tales of woe and joy. This includes some of the worst scores ever seen on the Scoutcast and the story of an astute five-year-old, who is heading towards the summit of the overall rankings.

‘Next four’ fixture gems are looked at and Karam takes his turn to pick a differential to help managers in the doldrums turn around their fortunes.

Joe and Az could certainly do with some luck.

This Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes. Thank you to the 50,000 who have already subscribed.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

