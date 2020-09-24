Best FPL Punts – Gameweek 3

It was another blank showing from my picks last week as the differential finding form of 2015 seems to have deserted me with age. Nonetheless, I’m hoping for third time lucky in a final attempt to find some unearthed gems. If it all goes pear-shaped again, it may be time to hang up the punt-picking for this season.

In Gameweek 2, Steve Bruce’s Newcastle’s regeneration was halted by an impressive Brighton outfit. Three goals conceded and a yellow card reduced Jamal Lewis’ returns to zero, although he remains one to watch this season. In midfield, Riyad Mahrez didn’t feature for Manchester City and Ollie Watkins up top did make his debut, but wasn’t involved in Aston Villa’s goal against Sheffield United.

Here are a trio of players to keep an eye on this Gameweek.

Kurt Zouma | £5.0m | Chelsea | Ownership: 1.9%

Frank Lampard’s new-look Chelsea side may have started the campaign a little slower than expected, with the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz yet to get off the mark in the league – although a scintillating display from the latter during Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Barnsley may point to gears starting to whirr. Of the side’s three goals in the opening two Premier League fixtures, one came from the penalty spot and the other two were netted by defenders.

Kurt Zouma was one of those who got himself on the scoresheet at the Amex Stadium on the opening weekend with a long-legged sweep from the edge of the box following a corner. This week, The Blues travel to newly-promoted West Brom whose early sink to the bottom of a table will have fans worried. Their fragility from set-pieces will be a priority for Slaven Bilic to fix. No side has conceded more shots from dead balls than The Baggies’ 12, something last week’s opponents Everton made the most of when converting two of nine set-play attempts. That bodes well for Zouma who, at 6ft 2in, is a real danger in the opposition box. The 25-year-old has hit the target with both of his attempts from set plays this season, winning all of his aerial duels across the pitch as further evidence of his commanding presence.

What’s more, none of West Brom’s strikers have opened their account this season, just two sublime strikes from midfielders finding the net against Everton last week. It’s a toothless attack that will have Lampard’s men with all eyes on their first clean sheet of the season. Zouma could be in at the points at either end.

Oliver Burke | £4.5m | Sheffield United | Ownership: 1%

A potential steal at 4.5, Sheffield United’s Oliver Burke could fast become FPL gold this year. Not considered an option when at West Brom, his move to Sheffield has made the Scotsman an exciting prospect.

The main appeal with Burke is Chris Wilder’s intentions to deploy him as a striker. He put in a bustling display for a 10-man United and won the penalty that John Lundstram failed to capitalise from. The 23-year-old is pacey and can cause top-flight defenders a real headache. His debut in a fixture which saw his side reduced to 10 men leaves few stats to go from, but his showing was generally well-received by fans and pundits.

If there was ever a chance to open his account for The Blades, the arrival of Yorkshire rivals Leeds could be a golden opportunity. Marco Bielsa’s side have impressed with their attacking football in the opening weeks, but it’s come at a price with seven goals conceded. The Whites top the shots conceded table and have registered a whopping 39 lost tackles. This weekend should see an open game where Burke’s pace could lead to points.

Che Adams | £5.9m | Southampton | Ownership: 2.9%

Two blanks against Crystal Palace and Tottenham has seen a mass exodus of Che Adams from squads with switches to the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Patrick Bamford all too easy to make. Consequently, a drop in his ownership to 2.9% sees the striker eligible for punt selection, and faithful owners may just be repaid.

Over the first two Gameweeks, the Southampton man has a better xG than the likes of Harry Kane, Timo Werner, Gabriel Jesus and Bamford. His three big chances so far this season sees him sit joint top for that stat and only Danny Ings, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Mitrovic have hit the target more times than Adams. The 24-year-old has come excruciatingly close against both Palace and Spurs and just because he hasn’t returned points yet, doesn’t mean that purple patch towards the end of last season is gone for good. A trip to robust Burnley would normally be a difficult game for goals, but Sean Dyche’s men did concede four against Leicester last time out, looking a little rusty still coming out of the blocks. It seems only a matter of time for the former Birmingham man.