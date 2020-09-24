Sky Sports Fantasy Football: Who tops the points table after two Gameweeks?

There may have only been a handful of games played in 2020/21 but who has impressed so far and should you look to recruit any of the front-runners in the coming weeks?

With only a short period until the Overhaul, there will be a number of players on Fantasy wishlists, with plenty of planning to be done before those unlimited number of transfers are permitted.

Some players have come out of the blocks firing but that does not mean you should get on board straight away and careful calculation is required – but this is where the points have come from for the top five since the start of the season.

Son Heung-min – 30 points

Son Heung-min scored four of Tottenham Hotspur’s five goals against Southampton, all of which were assisted by England captain Harry Kane. Son took his goals superbly, but only 7.84% of Sky managers benefitted from this. Unsurprisingly, the Spurs attacker finds himself in 21.5% of the top 1,000 Fantasy teams in the game.

The Southampton fixture alone gave Son 28 of his 30 points, with a man-of-the-match award and tier two shots bonus points contributing to his total.

He will have chance to extend this with a home tie against Newcastle in Gameweek 3, with the Magpies having conceded three at home to Brighton in their last outing.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 29 points

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has also scored four goals this campaign, thanks largely to a hat-trick against newly-promoted West Brom. This was after his bullet header handed Everton their first three points of the season at Tottenham. The English frontman is already well on his way to bettering his 13 Premier League goals of 2019/20.

Again, Calvert-Lewin is only in a small proportion of Fantasy Football teams (6.62%), although he has been brought into 3.22% of sides over the course of the week – little surprise with his start to the campaign. With Crystal Palace and Brighton to play before the Overhaul, it could be worth eating into one of your 40 transfers to bring the striker in.

Wilfried Zaha – 27 points

Wilfried Zaha is an interesting one. Highly tipped in some previous articles, it was the fact that he was playing as part of a front two which drew some consideration, and the winger has done more than emphasise that point.

With a goal against Southampton followed by two against Manchester United, the Crystal Palace captain comes in at number three in the early running.

Zaha is most definitely one to monitor, both up until and after the Overhaul. Palace face only Wolves from last year’s top seven in their seven fixtures after Chelsea, which could allow him to act as a strong differential option – you could utilise Zaha as a midfielder in Sky Sports Fantasy Football and benefit from him playing in that forward position for Palace. An opportunity for points in abundance.

Gabriel Magalhaes – 25 points

It was a dream debut for Gabriel Magalhaes, who notched from a corner, helped his side to a clean sheet against Fulham and took home the man-of-the-match award on the opening weekend.

For a second successive match, the Brazilian hit over 70 passes to reach tier two bonus points from that field, taking his seasonal tally to 25 after two games – a solid start to life in the Premier League and Sky Sports Fantasy Football.

Whether Arsenal will be reliable when it comes to clean sheets is still a bit of an unknown, but under Mikel Arteta they will continue to play out from the back, so the chance for Gabriel to rack up plenty of passing bonus points is evident.

Mohamed Salah – 25 points

Mohamed Salah started the season in typical style, with a hat-trick against Leeds rewarding the 28.44% who were on board with the Egyptian international. A man-of-the-match award and tier two shot bonus points made up his 23 against Marcelo Bielsa’s side – the perfect start for the most expensive player in the game.

Salah did blank (aside from two appearance points) against Chelsea, but fear not, there are still two prime opportunities for Salah to pick up a hefty haul of points before the Overhaul. Liverpool face Arsenal on Monday, providing a potential captaincy option for that gameday, and then make the trip to Aston Villa before the international break

