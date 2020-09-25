795
FanTeam September 25

Late registration open for FanTeam’s €1m season game – start on 89 points in GW3

Sponsored by FanTeam

Thought you’d missed the boat for FanTeam‘s €1,000,000 FPL-style Fantasy game or wish you’d entered another team? Well, there’s some good news on that front.

Late registration is still open for their season-long game, which carries a guaranteed prize pool of €1m.

Even better: new entrants won’t be starting from zero points, as they’ll be handed 70% of the average Gameweek 1 and 2 scores – which equates to a healthy 89 points.

On top of that, you’ll get unlimited transfers up until the Gameweek 3 deadline of 11am BST this Saturday.

Finishing in the top 5,659 places ensures a cash prize, with €200,000 of the kitty going straight to the winner.

Weekly and monthly prizes are also awarded, while there are exclusive weekly Freeroll events (at no extra charge) for entrants into the season-long game.

In case you needed more persuading, here’s how you can turn your late entry into an advantage.

UNLIMITED TRANSFERS

Those entering a new team in FanTeam‘s €1m FPL-style Fantasy game will get unlimited free transfers between now and the start of Gameweek 3.

While those who registered teams before 2020/21 got underway or ahead of Gameweek 2 will only have one or two free transfers (and the precious Wildcard) in their locker, managers of newly entered teams will get to tweak their sides as much as they like until the next deadline.

TWO GAMEWEEKS’ WORTH OF EYE TESTS AND STATS

Picking a squad at the start of a season relies a lot on gut instinct, with the knowledge that last season’s performances and statistics may now be immaterial.

Fantasy managers entering a FanTeam squad ahead of Gameweek 3 will have the advantage of having seen all 20 Premier League clubs in action, so will be armed with line-up information, eye test observations and up-to-date underlying stats when creating their teams from scratch.

How many early birds would have predicted Everton’s excellent form or Manchester United’s slow start, for example?

FIXTURE SWINGS

FanTeam managers who are entering in Gameweek 3 can build their side around teams with favourable upcoming fixtures.

Our Season Ticker is a good place to go to check on the forthcoming matches and we can see both positive and negative swings ahead of this weekend’s round of games.

Crystal Palace now only face one of last season’s top six up until Gameweek 11, while Wolves have five very winnable matches between Gameweeks 3-7.

On the flip side, Arsenal’s next five games are all against sides who finished in the top half last season.

READ MORE

If you’re new to FanTeam, check out our beginner’s guide and pre-season position-by-position analysis via the links below:

START PICKING YOUR TEAM FOR FANTEAM’S €1M PREMIER LEAGUE FANTASY GAME NOW

18+. begambleaware.org. #ad.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 3

Post a Comment
  1. TSN
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    shaw + auba > TAA + son for -4? Yes or No?

    Open Controls
    1. KUN+10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. Right In The Stanchion
          5 mins ago

          No

          Open Controls
          1. TSN
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            why is that

            Open Controls
    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      FanTeam haven't got the base money yet or they wish to over-subscribe -both scenarios fit as it is never about the customer and only about the margin? Forgive my French, but stop advertising 200k as a 1m win to possibly vulnerable subscribers of your own site, for the cent you make; it's immoral and below your standards. This kind of marketing should be outlawed. Rely on good content consistently for subscriber profit or shove it up your own a-hole.

      Open Controls
      1. SHOOTER MCGINN
        • 5 Years
        just now

        They're still way short of the minimum entries needed for them to break even last I checked. So this will be advertised up until Christmas probably.

        Open Controls
    3. Joey Tribbiani
        43 mins ago

        Anyone doing KDB out for free, for a hit, for a -8, wildcard, ANY WAY or Jesus for that matter, please do it! Thanks.

        Open Controls
      • ManofKent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        42 mins ago

        DCL or Richarlison?

        Open Controls
        1. George Agdgdgwngo
          • 11 Years
          25 mins ago

          Dcl

          Open Controls
        2. Siva Mohan
          • 8 Years
          25 mins ago

          Rich is fun to have

          Open Controls
        3. linkafu
          • 1 Year
          21 mins ago

          Rich for me

          Open Controls
        4. Don Van Vliet
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          20 mins ago

          Richarlison

          Open Controls
      • linkafu
        • 1 Year
        41 mins ago

        A/ Werner + Greenwood

        B/ Martial+ Son

        Open Controls
        1. TSN
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
      • Liberate HK - antichinazi
        • 2 Years
        41 mins ago

        Bench too weak?

        Mitchell TAA Lamptey
        Foden KDB Salah Hamez Grealish
        Werner (c) Ings

        Bench: Dunne Justin Brewster

        Open Controls
      • Tosa86
        • 3 Years
        41 mins ago

        My draft for WC:

        Ryan - Martinez
        TAA - Digne - Castagne - Saiss - Mitchell
        Son - Zaha - Jrodz - Costa - KDB
        DCL - Jimmy - Mitrovic

        ItB:0.9

        any suggestion/feedback???

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          Money too spread out, which is fine if you dont mind benching headaches.
          Also, not many C options.

          Open Controls
        2. stat sifter 888888
            2 mins ago

            I like the Zaha pick but no doubt someone will rush to say that he is a trap because they are still salty about last year. Not sure about EVE double-up and no Salah. Might be a bit too heavy in defence as well. Good team.

            Open Controls
        3. Tony Martial
          • 1 Year
          41 mins ago

          KDB or Sterling now with the news?

          Open Controls
          1. Dr. Rog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            23 mins ago

            Mahrez

            Open Controls
          2. Blurryface2
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            19 mins ago

            Pep

            Open Controls
        4. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          41 mins ago

          A) vvd podence
          B) Semedo foden
          C) robbo soucek

          Open Controls
          1. Tony Martial
            • 1 Year
            21 mins ago

            Martial

            Open Controls
          2. linkafu
            • 1 Year
            just now

            C

            Open Controls
        5. TSN
          • 3 Years
          40 mins ago

          martinez or meslier to start?

          Open Controls
          1. Right In The Stanchion
              21 mins ago

              I’d go Martinez, Leeds concede a lot so far.

              Open Controls
            • Dr. Rog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              20 mins ago

              Both have a good fixture.
              Good week to bench boost!

              Open Controls
          2. Tsssst
            • 9 Years
            38 mins ago

            Salah less, but double Liv def.

            Martinez Steer
            TAA James Robertson Taylor Saiss
            Havertz KDB Son Podence Foden
            DCL Mitrovic Jimenez

            too much goodness to bench every week?

            Open Controls
            1. Tev
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Yeah a bit too much money on the bench for me

              Open Controls
          3. Blurryface2
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            37 mins ago

            It all comes down to this

            Werner or Jiminez???

            Open Controls
            1. Plonatron
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              24 mins ago

              Werner this GW, Jimenez for next 5

              Depends if you want to use a transfer next week bringing in Jimenez or not

              Open Controls
              1. Blurryface2
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                23 mins ago

                I can do that but on a wildcard so was thinking of having the players from the get go

                Open Controls
                1. Plonatron
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  I'd say Jimenez is the safe option who will consistently get 1 goal every other game, whereas Werner is the riskier, potentially more explosive option with the higher potential upside.

                  All comes down to the type of player you are really and whether you would captain either of them

                  Open Controls
          4. CONNERS
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            36 mins ago

            Hi all - Final decision

            a/ Foden in a 3-5-2
            b/ Wood in a 3-4-3

            Cheers

            Open Controls
            1. Tev
              • 3 Years
              27 mins ago

              Foden, easily

              Open Controls
              1. Wild Rover
                • 10 Years
                26 mins ago

                I don't think it's that obvious at all. Wood has great fixtures, is nailed and on pens.

                Open Controls
                1. Pep bites Kun
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Agree - wouldn't agree he's nailed, but possibly more so than Foden. Nice 3 games for Wood to capitalise on

                  Open Controls
            2. Wild Rover
              • 10 Years
              26 mins ago

              Been messing my head all day with this.

              Open Controls
            3. CONNERS
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              20 mins ago

              Tricky one isn't it? Expect I will risk it and go Foden.

              The potential upside is huge given his price.

              Open Controls
            4. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              11 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
            5. Pep bites Kun
              • 4 Years
              7 mins ago

              b

              Open Controls
          5. PukkiBlinder
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            34 mins ago

            Werner worth the 1.1 over Havaretz??

            Open Controls
            1. Atletico Junior
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              Having same doubts...

              Open Controls
              1. Atletico Junior
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Currently on Werner

                Open Controls
                1. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Will he finally score?

                  Open Controls
          6. Just_Ty
            • 10 Years
            33 mins ago

            Would you go:
            A. Pickford, Castagne, Taylor
            B. Martinez, Digne, Justin
            C. Martinez, Castagne, Coleman

            Thanks and good luck to all!

            Open Controls
          7. linkafu
            • 1 Year
            30 mins ago

            Werner or Jesus?

            Open Controls
            1. Scrumper
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              Oh snap

              I've been on Werner all week. Bit coming round to Jesus as in a higher output team and more known quantity

              Open Controls
          8. Scrumper
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            30 mins ago

            A) Werner
            B) Jesus
            C) Both - by switching out Jimi and downgrading bench to garbage

            (Not a big fan of C as I have Podence and Foden in starting team)

            Open Controls
          9. GloryManUnited
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            30 mins ago

            A. Chilwell/Richarlison
            B. Justin/Martial

            Quite fancy Chilwell long term.

            Open Controls
            1. Tony Martial
              • 1 Year
              11 mins ago

              .

              Open Controls
              1. GloryManUnited
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                11 mins ago

                Good talk

                Open Controls
                1. Red Red Robins
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  2 mins ago

                  haha, Justin not long term. So go with A out of those 2

                  Open Controls
          10. Whiskerz
            • 7 Years
            28 mins ago

            Interested in your thoughts on

            343 with werner and dcl
            352 with havertz and richarlison +0.5

            Open Controls
            1. james 101
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Coin toss. Sorry.

              Open Controls
          11. EWH2020
            • 6 Years
            28 mins ago

            Saiss or James?

            Open Controls
            1. SAY MY NAME
              • 3 Years
              6 mins ago

              saiss

              Open Controls
            2. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              6 mins ago

              Saiss

              Open Controls
            3. GloryManUnited
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              6 mins ago

              Both

              Open Controls
            4. linkafu
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              Saiss

              Open Controls
            5. james 101
              • 8 Years
              just now

              S

              Open Controls
          12. GloryManUnited
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            26 mins ago

            Thoughts on Chilwell as a long term option from this weekend on?

            Open Controls
            1. SAY MY NAME
              • 3 Years
              11 mins ago

              wait and see how he fits in, could be good longer term IF Chelsea learn how to keep clean sheets

              Open Controls
              1. Red Red Robins
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 min ago

                With new GK, Silva, could be a good defence tbh.

                Open Controls
            2. linkafu
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Wait

              Open Controls
          13. linkafu
            • 1 Year
            20 mins ago

            A/ Foden + Davis

            B/ Soucek/Hendrick + Mitro

            Open Controls
          14. Will J 256
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            18 mins ago

            Thoughts on this WC draft?
            Martinez
            Robertson, Saiss, C Taylor
            Salah, KDB, Son, Rodriguez, Podence,
            Calvert-Lewin, Jimenez

            Forster, Mitchell, Lamptey, Brewster

            Open Controls
            1. james 101
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              Nice

              Open Controls
            2. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              Like it! Have the same, just with Foden for Podence and Delap for Brewster

              Open Controls
              1. Will J 256
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                just now

                Fair enough thanks mate!

                Open Controls
          15. james 101
            • 8 Years
            17 mins ago

            Am I good to go gents?

            Martinez
            Digne Saiss James
            KDB(c) Rodriguez Zaha Sterling(vc)
            Jimmy Martial DCL

            (Steer Hendrick Mitchell Justin)

            Thanks and good luck!!

            Open Controls
          16. linkafu
            • 1 Year
            15 mins ago

            Best 6.0 midfielder?

            Open Controls
            1. Red Red Robins
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              Podence at 5.5?
              The only one i like with a max value of 6.0. Such a hard pick tbh mate

              Open Controls
            2. Liberate HK - antichinazi
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Trossard

              Open Controls
          17. Sturridge Wars
            • 5 Years
            11 mins ago

            Which option
            A) Martial/ Richarlison > Werner
            B) Davis > Mitrovic
            C) Bissouma > Podence
            D) Struijk > Reece James
            E) Save FT

            McCarthy
            Saiss / Digne / Mitchell / Justin
            KDB / Salah / Son / Rodriguez
            Martial / Richarlison

            Bench: Steer, Bissouma , Davis , Struijk

            Open Controls
          18. stat sifter 888888
              7 mins ago

              Apparently Jesus is out? https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity/news/breaking-man-city-forward-ruled-out-through-injury Apologies if repost/fake just throwing it into the mix.

              Open Controls
            • BPT
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              6 mins ago

              Help me with WC

              Team 1
              Martinez - Steer
              Konsa - Lamptey - James - Mitchell - Saiss
              Salah - KDB - Son - Podence - J.Rod
              Werner - Jimenez - Brewster

              Team 2
              Martinez - Steer
              VVD- Lamptey - James - Mitchell - Saiss
              Salah - KDB - Son - Foden - Anguissa
              Werner - Jimenez - Brewster

              Team 3
              Martinez - Steer
              Semedo- Lamptey - James - Mitchell - Saiss
              Salah - KDB - Son - Foden - 5.8M
              Werner - Jimenez - Brewster

              1) Team 1, 2 or 3?
              2) MID 5,8M for team 3?

              Open Controls
            • Pep bites Kun
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              I have an honest question for ya

              How many peeps come on this forum to pump their player and hopefully influence price?

              A. I've done it
              B. Never
              C. Now & again 🙂
              D. Absolutely a tactic

              Open Controls
              1. stat sifter 888888
                  just now

                  B. but absolutely a tactic for the future lol.

                  Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.