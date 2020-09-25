Late registration open for FanTeam’s €1m season game – start on 89 points in GW3

Sponsored by FanTeam

Thought you’d missed the boat for FanTeam‘s €1,000,000 FPL-style Fantasy game or wish you’d entered another team? Well, there’s some good news on that front.

Late registration is still open for their season-long game, which carries a guaranteed prize pool of €1m.

Even better: new entrants won’t be starting from zero points, as they’ll be handed 70% of the average Gameweek 1 and 2 scores – which equates to a healthy 89 points.

On top of that, you’ll get unlimited transfers up until the Gameweek 3 deadline of 11am BST this Saturday.

Finishing in the top 5,659 places ensures a cash prize, with €200,000 of the kitty going straight to the winner.

Weekly and monthly prizes are also awarded, while there are exclusive weekly Freeroll events (at no extra charge) for entrants into the season-long game.

In case you needed more persuading, here’s how you can turn your late entry into an advantage.

UNLIMITED TRANSFERS

Those entering a new team in FanTeam‘s €1m FPL-style Fantasy game will get unlimited free transfers between now and the start of Gameweek 3.

While those who registered teams before 2020/21 got underway or ahead of Gameweek 2 will only have one or two free transfers (and the precious Wildcard) in their locker, managers of newly entered teams will get to tweak their sides as much as they like until the next deadline.

TWO GAMEWEEKS’ WORTH OF EYE TESTS AND STATS

Picking a squad at the start of a season relies a lot on gut instinct, with the knowledge that last season’s performances and statistics may now be immaterial.

Fantasy managers entering a FanTeam squad ahead of Gameweek 3 will have the advantage of having seen all 20 Premier League clubs in action, so will be armed with line-up information, eye test observations and up-to-date underlying stats when creating their teams from scratch.

How many early birds would have predicted Everton’s excellent form or Manchester United’s slow start, for example?

FIXTURE SWINGS

FanTeam managers who are entering in Gameweek 3 can build their side around teams with favourable upcoming fixtures.

Our Season Ticker is a good place to go to check on the forthcoming matches and we can see both positive and negative swings ahead of this weekend’s round of games.

Crystal Palace now only face one of last season’s top six up until Gameweek 11, while Wolves have five very winnable matches between Gameweeks 3-7.

On the flip side, Arsenal’s next five games are all against sides who finished in the top half last season.

