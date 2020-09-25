Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 3?

Fantasy Premier League managers are faced with a tougher than expected captaincy decision for Gameweek 3.

For the first time this season, there are multiple options for the armband after a record-breaking number of goals in the most recent round of matches.

As we are still so early in the campaign, Fantasy managers are tasked with trying to figure out which massive points-haul was potentially an anomaly and which players are likely to continue their rich goal-scoring form this weekend.

Once again, the Captain Sensible article is here to help you make the right decision for your armband, comparing the form of key options with the defences of their upcoming opponents.

As this uses data from the Premium Members Area, only those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription can access it in full.

CAPTAINCY POLL

A glut of favourable fixtures for the most popular teams means there is considerable variance in our captain poll:

Kevin De Bruyne – 19.6% Timo Werner – 16.6% Mohammed Salah – 11.5% Son Heung-min – 11.0% Harry Kane – 5.9% Leandro Trossard – 4.2% Bruno Fernandes – 4% Alexandre Lacazette – 3% Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 2.7% Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 2.2% Raheem Sterling – 1.7% Anthony Martial – 1.6% Raúl Jiménez – 1.5% James Rodríguez – 1.3%

As you can see, Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m) emerged victorious among the voters this week, his 13-point haul at Wolves enough to convince 19.6% of managers to select him as the best Fantasy captain for Gameweek 3.

That might come as something as a surprise to some, given how Timo Werner (£9.5m) has been talked up this week. He is yet to score a Premier League goal since arriving from Germany, but a favourable trip to West Bromwich Albion awaits for the 16.6% who have leant him their backing for the captaincy.

Mohamed Salah (£12.1m) did enough in his most recent Anfield outing to pull in 11.5% of this week’s vote. The Egyptian put a hat-trick past Leeds and registered 19 of last season’s 29 attacking returns in home matches, including a brace against Arsenal.

Son Heung-min (£9.0m) is not far behind Salah, hardly surprising off the back of a four-goal display at Southampton. 11% of our voters like the idea of captaining the South Korean when Newcastle visit Spurs, fresh from a disappointing 3-0 home defeat to Brighton.

As a result, Harry Kane (£10.5m) heads up the ‘best-of-the-rest’ for Gameweek 3, pulling in just short of 6% for that Newcastle fixture. Despite a poor performance against Crystal Palace, Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) still figures as an outside option with the support of 4%.



It is worth noting that none of the aforementioned players were favoured by more than 20% of our voters. The fact that some of the potentially most explosive options, like Raheem Sterling (£11.5m) for instance, failed to attract more captaincy backers, leaves the door wide open for some serious movement in Gameweek 3…

KEY MATCHES

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea

