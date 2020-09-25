855
Captain Sensible September 25

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 3?

855 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League managers are faced with a tougher than expected captaincy decision for Gameweek 3.

For the first time this season, there are multiple options for the armband after a record-breaking number of goals in the most recent round of matches.

As we are still so early in the campaign, Fantasy managers are tasked with trying to figure out which massive points-haul was potentially an anomaly and which players are likely to continue their rich goal-scoring form this weekend. 

Once again, the Captain Sensible article is here to help you make the right decision for your armband, comparing the form of key options with the defences of their upcoming opponents.

As this uses data from the Premium Members Area, only those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription can access it in full.

CAPTAINCY POLL

A glut of favourable fixtures for the most popular teams means there is considerable variance in our captain poll:

  1. Kevin De Bruyne – 19.6%
  2. Timo Werner – 16.6%
  3. Mohammed Salah – 11.5%
  4. Son Heung-min – 11.0%
  5. Harry Kane – 5.9%
  6. Leandro Trossard – 4.2%
  7. Bruno Fernandes – 4%
  8. Alexandre Lacazette – 3%
  9. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 2.7%
  10. Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 2.2%
  11. Raheem Sterling – 1.7%
  12. Anthony Martial – 1.6%
  13. Raúl Jiménez – 1.5%
  14. James Rodríguez – 1.3%

As you can see, Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m) emerged victorious among the voters this week, his 13-point haul at Wolves enough to convince 19.6% of managers to select him as the best Fantasy captain for Gameweek 3.

That might come as something as a surprise to some, given how Timo Werner (£9.5m) has been talked up this week. He is yet to score a Premier League goal since arriving from Germany, but a favourable trip to West Bromwich Albion awaits for the 16.6% who have leant him their backing for the captaincy.

Mohamed Salah (£12.1m) did enough in his most recent Anfield outing to pull in 11.5% of this week’s vote. The Egyptian put a hat-trick past Leeds and registered 19 of last season’s 29 attacking returns in home matches, including a brace against Arsenal.

Son Heung-min (£9.0m) is not far behind Salah, hardly surprising off the back of a four-goal display at Southampton. 11% of our voters like the idea of captaining the South Korean when Newcastle visit Spurs, fresh from a disappointing 3-0 home defeat to Brighton.

As a result, Harry Kane (£10.5m) heads up the ‘best-of-the-rest’ for Gameweek 3, pulling in just short of 6% for that Newcastle fixture. Despite a poor performance against Crystal Palace, Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) still figures as an outside option with the support of 4%.

It is worth noting that none of the aforementioned players were favoured by more than 20% of our voters. The fact that some of the potentially most explosive options, like Raheem Sterling (£11.5m) for instance, failed to attract more captaincy backers, leaves the door wide open for some serious movement in Gameweek 3…

KEY MATCHES

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 3

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

855 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Will Brewster go on loan/be sold to a PL team in the coming weeks - Y or N? If Y, who?

    Open Controls
    1. Heaton Mess
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Aston Villa and Sheffield Utd rumoured. Brewster was left out of the Cup squad yesterday so looks like he's not part of Pools plans.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah, saw that, which made me think, he’ll move soon? Reckon he’d start for either of those two teams?

        Open Controls
  2. Gameweek 3 Captaincy
    Gregor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    First off, in case you haven’t heard, there was a problem with the usual widget for the Captaincy Poll so they tried something different this week, suffice to say it has not gone down well and they hope to have normal service resumed for next week!

    Here are the current leaders in the poll though:

    De Bruyne - 19.4%
    Werner - 16%
    Salah - 11.4%
    Son - 10.7%

    The armband is currently on KDB for me: Etihad, pens, corners, free kicks, City looking mint against Wolves and De Bruyne possibly playing as the 10 plus Leicester are without Ndidi and they already looked pretty leaky at home to Burnley last week. Rodgers is an attacking manager who might see that as his best form of defence - all of this should make for an open game and I fancy De Bruyne to get some returns.

    This is the closest captaincy contest of the season so far though and it has to be said you can make a good case for all of the poll leaders and beyond.

    Who will you be captaining this gameweek and why?

    Open Controls
    1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Woow, Salah to Sterling is sooooo tempting

      Open Controls
    2. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Struggling to remove from Salah at home vs that Arsenal defence, which is still shabby...

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        just now

        They're definitely shabby but still grind stuff out these days

        Open Controls
    3. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Kdb cos of what you said.

      Open Controls
    4. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      KDB for all the reasons you mentioned

      Werner just doesn't interest me yet, he's looked sharp but other than that to me lightweight and a bit fragile, saw him miss a good chance against Liverpool and not go anywhere near the box for ages after and after his complaints first week of the premier League having big defenders I'm not confident on him. WBA have been awful but even then in patches they've looked compact before falling apart. Idk Werner may get a decent points result but I'm certainly not worried of what he can do

      Open Controls
    5. Galza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’m on Sterling and fully expecting some decent points to come my way.
      God knows I need them...!

      Open Controls
    6. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      The 4-2-3-1 employed again against Bournemouth makes me sense that Pep is looking to employ it more consistently, so KDB in that #10 role gets the armband if fit.

      Open Controls
    7. Rondon9
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Salah

      Open Controls
  3. Jam0sh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Thoughts about ASM to Zaha for a hit? Or would just rather play KWP

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Play KWP

      Open Controls
  4. Glad He Ate Her
    9 mins ago

    Which would you rather have?

    1) Jesus, Podence, TAA, Lamptey (343)
    OR
    2) Brewster/Davis, Son, Robbo, VVD (442)

    Open Controls
  5. Evasivo
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Submitted my captain poll, but results not showing...is this some new foolhardary?

    Open Controls
    1. Gregor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Select ‘see previous responses’ to see the results.

      Open Controls
      1. Evasivo
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Ufff not a fan of that new our chart, sorry!

        Open Controls
        1. Evasivo
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          I can't even tell who is who, bloody horrible!!!

          Open Controls
        2. Gregor
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          I know, I don’t think anybody is! They’re hoping to go back to the usual poll format next week.

          Open Controls
          1. Evasivo
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Oh good thank feck for that!! Glad it's a temporary measure, guess you've got gremlins with usual format.
            Thanks for responding

            Open Controls
          2. DA Minnion
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Good idea. Why fix what's not broken.

            Open Controls
  6. Liberate HK - antichinazi
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Someone claims he has called Jesus personally and he's fine.

    https://twitter.com/fpljammy/status/1309462762423287808

    Open Controls
    1. ElliotJHP
      • 8 Years
      just now

      This is surely a wind up tweet

      Open Controls
    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      this is comedy

      Open Controls
  7. yiidddoo
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    captain choice this week?

    Martial
    Kane
    Son
    Werner

    feeling Brighton will come out to play compared to west brom and newcastle who will sit deep making it hard for spurs, and unsure on timo. Thoughts ??

    Open Controls
  8. DIMITRIS
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Does anyone know for a fact that Gabriel Jesus is injured or is it just fake news ???

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Wondering the same

      Open Controls
  9. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    This Jesus fearmongering needs to brought to a halt. A City page on twitter (clearly desperate for attention and followers) has sourced some guy in Argentina with 3,000 followers for the 'news'... can't believe this.

    https://twitter.com/StatCity/status/1309444347285385216

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      That source has sourced a guy who has 18.8K followers and is DoF for City_XtrA, the most reliable source there is.

      Open Controls
      1. AnfieldLad
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        This. How good a source do you want haha ??

        Open Controls
      2. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Mate that's the same page that released the tweet, just a sub account of it

        Open Controls
        1. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 mins ago

          Look closer.

          Open Controls
          1. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            I've looked pretty close, it's the same one that deleted their tweet earlier...

            Open Controls
            1. Flair
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              https://twitter.com/StevenMcinerney/status/1309444053843488769

              https://twitter.com/FreddiePye_/status/1309483474001199105

              Open Controls
    2. DIMITRIS
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Thank you. I'm nervous with this one because I'm already tinkering wheter to go with Werner or Jesus..

      Open Controls
    3. A Dog Has Its Day
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      you must be new to the internet

      Open Controls
    4. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      If on WC its gotta be Werner then.

      Open Controls
  10. Arctic monkeys
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Did Kane to Martial last week and you know how that turned out.

    Now on WC and terrified of doing Martial to Jimenez.

    What do you think ? Keep Martial or get jimi

    Open Controls
  11. FirminoIsBetterThanYou
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    McCarthy
    TAA - Ayling - James
    Salah - KDB(C) - Son - Podence - Soucek
    Ings - Martial
    Nyland - Justin - Lewis - Brewster
    G2G?

    Open Controls
  12. TimoTime
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Delap the trap?

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      Don't see Pep trusting him after how slowly he integrated Foden

      Open Controls
      1. ManofKent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes can't see Pep throwing him into the first team (his dad might though... sorry)

        Open Controls
      2. TimoTime
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Agreed. Sterling can easily slot in to the Jesus role

        Open Controls
  13. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Barnes or Foden?

    If Jesus injury rumours are true then I guess there is a good chance Foden starts but I do really like Barnes too.

    Open Controls
    1. Arctic monkeys
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Where did the rumours come from ?

      Open Controls
    2. yakirh
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Foden

      Open Controls
    3. The Handsome Hunk
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Need to see the team first.

      Both are good options. I have both

      Open Controls
  14. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Couple final WC decisions:

    1) Foden or Wood
    2) Trent Foden vs Son 5.4 def

    Open Controls
  15. KGFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Irrespective of the position, best player up top 7.0 on WC:

    1. Zaha
    2. Robbo
    3. Barnes
    4. Wood
    5. Mitro

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Robbo will be highest points scorer on a set and forget pick imo

      Open Controls
  16. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Could I get peoples thoughts on the best 2 of these 5 players to play this game week?
    A. Justin v city
    B. Lascelles v spurs
    C. Oriol Romeu v burnley
    D. Davies v fulham
    E. Mitchell v everton
    Thank you 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. TONY123
      • 5 Years
      just now

      DE

      Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      just now

      E
      B

      Open Controls
  17. Manani
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Choosing Zaha over Foden no brainer right?

    Good fixture, nailed on and looks to be on pen duuty

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Tough call, Zaha offers more guarantee's for sure but foden could be great IF he gets the game time in that team

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.