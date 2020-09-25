Why I’m lining up for FPL Gameweek 3 without any Chelsea players

A Fantasy Premier League veteran of 11 years, Darren Wiles has an incredible track record with three top 1k finishes in the last four seasons.
With so many favourable match-ups in Gameweek 3, I am feeling confident about the next round of Fantasy Premier League.
It has been a positive start thus far, anyway, with 80 and 90-point hauls in the first two Gameweeks taking me to a total of 170 and an overall rank of 29k.
The goals have been flying in so far and I have been lucky enough to capitalise on the early glut of double-digit returns. But all of that is in the past, and it’s what happens this weekend that matters now.
Here is what my team looks like for Gameweek 3 and the reasons behind some key decisions.
