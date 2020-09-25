1106
Pro Pundits - Darren September 25

Why I’m lining up for FPL Gameweek 3 without any Chelsea players

1,106 Comments
A Fantasy Premier League veteran of 11 years, Darren Wiles has an incredible track record with three top 1k finishes in the last four seasons.

With so many favourable match-ups in Gameweek 3, I am feeling confident about the next round of Fantasy Premier League.

It has been a positive start thus far, anyway, with 80 and 90-point hauls in the first two Gameweeks taking me to a total of 170 and an overall rank of 29k.

The goals have been flying in so far and I have been lucky enough to capitalise on the early glut of double-digit returns. But all of that is in the past, and it’s what happens this weekend that matters now.

Here is what my team looks like for Gameweek 3 and the reasons behind some key decisions.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 3

