Everton unchanged as Eze makes first Premier League start for Palace

Carlo Ancelotti has named an unchanged side for Everton as they travel to Crystal Palace in Gameweek 3.

The Toffees’ key players have been highly sought-after in the transfer market over the last seven days; hardly a surprise given that Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.3m) already has four goals in two matches.

The mid-priced forward arrives at Selhurst Park currently sat in 27.5% of Fantasy Premier League squads, the most of any Everton asset.

James Rodríguez (£7.6m) is not far behind his colleague. Following his 12-point haul against West Bromwich Albion, the Colombian is now owned by 25.1% of Fantasy managers.

Richarlison (£8.0m) is currently the slight differential in attack, currently sat in 11.4% of Fantasy squads for Gameweek 3.

There is also plenty of interest in an Everton clean sheet today, as 14.1% have hold of Lucas Digne (£6.1m). The left-back was unfortunate to blank in Gameweek 2, hitting the crossbar and targetted by more final-third passes than any colleague against the Baggies.

While the majority of the Fantasy community will be siding with the visitors today, Crystal Palace are hardly short of support.

After finding the net three times in the opening two matches of the season, Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) has already accrued 17% ownership. With Luka Milivojevic (£5.9m) still on the Palace bench, the out-of-position FPL midfielder, deployed as a centre-forward once again, may get another chance at spot-kick duties for the Eagles.

Meanwhile, 24.4% of Fantasy managers remain invested in Tyrick Mitchell (£4.1m), who is yet to register a blank this season. The young left-back kept a clean sheet in his last Premier League outing at Selhurst Park, and provided a Fantasy assist when Palace won 3-1 at Old Trafford last weekend.

There will be plenty of interest from Palace fans and neutrals alike as Eberechi Eze (£6.0m) makes his first league start for his new club. The former QPR man has been restricted to substitute appearances in the Premier League thus far, but replaces Jeffrey Schlupp (£5.5m) on the left-hand side of midfield in Gameweek 3.

Crystal Palace XI (4-4-2): Guaita; Mitchell, Sakho, Kouyaté, J Ward; Eze, McArthur, McCarthy, Townsend; Zaha, Ayew.

Everton XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Digne, Keane, Mina, Coleman; Allan, Gomes, Doucouré; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Rodríguez.

