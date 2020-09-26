2137
Dugout Discussion September 26

Everton unchanged as Eze makes first Premier League start for Palace

2,137 Comments
Share

Carlo Ancelotti has named an unchanged side for Everton as they travel to Crystal Palace in Gameweek 3.

The Toffees’ key players have been highly sought-after in the transfer market over the last seven days; hardly a surprise given that Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.3m) already has four goals in two matches.

The mid-priced forward arrives at Selhurst Park currently sat in 27.5% of Fantasy Premier League squads, the most of any Everton asset.

James Rodríguez (£7.6m) is not far behind his colleague. Following his 12-point haul against West Bromwich Albion, the Colombian is now owned by 25.1% of Fantasy managers.

Richarlison (£8.0m) is currently the slight differential in attack, currently sat in 11.4% of Fantasy squads for Gameweek 3.

There is also plenty of interest in an Everton clean sheet today, as 14.1% have hold of Lucas Digne (£6.1m). The left-back was unfortunate to blank in Gameweek 2, hitting the crossbar and targetted by more final-third passes than any colleague against the Baggies.

While the majority of the Fantasy community will be siding with the visitors today, Crystal Palace are hardly short of support.

After finding the net three times in the opening two matches of the season, Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) has already accrued 17% ownership. With Luka Milivojevic (£5.9m) still on the Palace bench, the out-of-position FPL midfielder, deployed as a centre-forward once again, may get another chance at spot-kick duties for the Eagles.

Meanwhile, 24.4% of Fantasy managers remain invested in Tyrick Mitchell (£4.1m), who is yet to register a blank this season. The young left-back kept a clean sheet in his last Premier League outing at Selhurst Park, and provided a Fantasy assist when Palace won 3-1 at Old Trafford last weekend.

There will be plenty of interest from Palace fans and neutrals alike as Eberechi Eze (£6.0m) makes his first league start for his new club. The former QPR man has been restricted to substitute appearances in the Premier League thus far, but replaces Jeffrey Schlupp (£5.5m) on the left-hand side of midfield in Gameweek 3.

Crystal Palace XI (4-4-2): Guaita; Mitchell, Sakho, Kouyaté, J Ward; Eze, McArthur, McCarthy, Townsend; Zaha, Ayew.

Everton XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Digne, Keane, Mina, Coleman; Allan, Gomes, Doucouré; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Rodríguez.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

2,137 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ashante'Kotoko
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Hey lads want Jiminez in wait for it or do it now blindly hoping no injuries whatsoever ? Anyone in the same situation?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      For who?

      Open Controls
      1. Ashante'Kotoko
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Kane to Jimi direct
        Or Bamford Nd Salah to Barnes and Jimi -4
        Or Son and Kane to Jimi Nd Barnes -4

        Team;
        Salah sterling Jrod Klich. Son
        Kane Bamford Richarlison

        Open Controls
    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Yep, 90% sure I will pull the trigger

      Open Controls
      1. Ashante'Kotoko
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Problem is last match on Monday you would like to watch Salah form too as too much money on him

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Oh yeah your plan involves a bit more than mine... I have a simple switch Martial to Jimi

          Open Controls
          1. Ashante'Kotoko
            • 8 Years
            just now

            I'd do it Asap to be honest easy transfer regardless your rest of team

            Open Controls
  2. KGFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Any chance DCL gets any bonus??

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Nope

      Open Controls
  3. Hospital Pass
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Couldn't see the game, anything wrong with this as a summary? Everton pass their first test, but not 100% convincingly, mainly thanks to Pickford/defence. So: Digne's perhaps a touch pricey despite being a serious assist merchant; James Rod is an artist but not necessarily a great FPL asset; DCL is currently almost essential; but Richarlison may overtake him in time thanks to the fact penalties are now handed out like confetti. Zaha flatters to deceive again.

    Open Controls
    1. KGFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Perfect!!

      Open Controls
      1. Hospital Pass
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
    2. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      No I disagree. Don’t understand this James isnt an fpl option stuff, he shoulve had 2 assists today had Dcl put them away. And he took a FK in a dangerous position and has shown he can score from outside the box.
      Everton conceded one goal to a set piece away to palace, not terrible from a defensive pov, Digne should start getting CS soon

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I think he’s an option but Rich,DCL,Digne options too.
        Do we want multiple Everton players ? With Chelsea ,United players available.

        Open Controls
  4. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    A nervy 30 minute wait for Werner(c)

    Open Controls
    1. Costa Nostra
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yep..and no Jorginho...could mean pens??

      Open Controls
      1. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        We can hope. Better not he Havertz on em...

        Open Controls
        1. Costa Nostra
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          After owning them both first two weeks and only keeping Werner...that would really hurt. I don’t see it though... I’m sure Frank wants to get Werner going and open his account as soon as possible.

          Open Controls
          1. Bubz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Same here. But yes Werner would make sense

            Open Controls
  5. Noah’s Ark
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Trossard is my secret weapon going forward. His performances have to start translating into fpl points soon surely!

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Deserved 4 goals today

      Open Controls
    2. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not that secret now

      Open Controls
      1. Noah’s Ark
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Lol true

        Open Controls
    3. ManofKent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Just needs to do a Mourhino and get the goalposts moved 🙂

      Open Controls
    4. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I was bigging him up preseason, looks a great fpl player

      Open Controls
  6. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Went without DCL and Everton and you know what I’ll take it this week lol

    Open Controls
    1. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Miffed with Hamez but at least *only* 6 for DCL

      Open Controls
  7. Zim0
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    KDB Salah Bruno Jimenez Wood doesn't seem like enough penalty takers.

    Open Controls
    1. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Need Klich

      Open Controls
  8. PlayPercentage
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Timo on the left wing. Is that his favoured position?

    Open Controls
  9. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Any chance Digne sneaks a BAP, folks?

    Open Controls
    1. ManofKent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Sadly no

      Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Hoping so but seems unlikely

      Open Controls
  10. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Pls pls pls stay quiet Timo..

    Open Controls
    1. ManofKent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Maybe he'll take and miss a penalty

      Open Controls
  11. jia you jia you
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Those saying Richarlison played badly have no clue about football... he was brilliant.

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      He creates nuisance of himself.
      Nothing more than that. But yeah ... He's good if used to his advantages

      Open Controls
  12. Amey
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Over the IB I'm going to play my WC.
    And downgrade all Defense only keeping Taa and load upon as many pen takers as i can.

    This is ridiculous amount of pens which can't be ignored.

    Open Controls
  13. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    cmon werner... cmon

    Open Controls
  14. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Some hysterical comments from people on here during match days. Now anyone who blanks is trash. Guess what, 7.0 midfielders are unlikely to haul every week. Thats why they're 7.0

    Can't wildcard every week

    Open Controls
  15. Dacra
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    My gameweek starts now with James, Havertz, Werner (c) 🙂

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.