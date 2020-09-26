Greenwood starts for Man United as Lamptey shakes off knock to play

The return of Mason Greenwood (£7.5m) to Manchester United’s starting line-up is one of three changes made by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of their trip to Brighton.

Following cameos against Crystal Palace and Luton, as well as recent off-the-field controversies, the 18-year-old replaces Daniel James (£6.5m) and will be determined to start this season with the same form that finished the last.

His goal in June’s subsequent south coast meeting was one of five scored during the nine games of Project Restart. The other goal scorer during the 3-0 win was Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m), who disappointed during last Saturday’s shock 3-1 home defeat to Palace.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.5m) was also benched for their opening match but regains his place at right-back, with the other change seeing Nemanja Matic (£5.0m) step in for Scott McTominay (£5.0m).

Their consolation goal came via new signing Donny van de Beek (£7.0m) but he remains a substitute, despite Solskjaer’s insistence that the former Ajax man can easily play alongside both Fernandes and Paul Pogba (£8.0m).

Brighton bounced back from an opening day defeat to Chelsea by emphatically beating Newcastle 3-0 on the road. They are looking for their first back-to-back league wins since last November.

Although Neal Maupay (£6.5m) bagged a brace on Tyneside, it was pacey wing-back Tariq Lamptey (£4.6m) who was many people’s man of the match.

This was despite the youngster leaving the pitch in the 57th minute and missing out on an FPL clean sheet. Head coach Graham Potter confirmed that Lamptey “received treatment this week but he trained on Thursday.”

With such a cheap price and two assists from two games, Lamptey is emerging as an exciting asset and it will be interesting to see how he copes against Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) and Luke Shaw (£5.0m).

Brighton’s only change from last Sunday’s win sees Adam Lallana (£6.4m) return in place of the suspended Yves Bissouma (£4.5m), missing the second of three domestic matches after his acrobatic kick to the face of Jamal Lewis (£4.5m).

BRIGHTON XI (3-4-3): Ryan; Dunk, Webster, White; Lamptey, Lallana, Alzate, March; Connolly, Trossard, Maupay

MANCHESTER UNITED XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

