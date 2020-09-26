1130
Dugout Discussion September 26

Greenwood starts for Man United as Lamptey shakes off knock to play

1,130 Comments
The return of Mason Greenwood (£7.5m) to Manchester United’s starting line-up is one of three changes made by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of their trip to Brighton.

Following cameos against Crystal Palace and Luton, as well as recent off-the-field controversies, the 18-year-old replaces Daniel James (£6.5m) and will be determined to start this season with the same form that finished the last.

His goal in June’s subsequent south coast meeting was one of five scored during the nine games of Project Restart. The other goal scorer during the 3-0 win was Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m), who disappointed during last Saturday’s shock 3-1 home defeat to Palace.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.5m) was also benched for their opening match but regains his place at right-back, with the other change seeing Nemanja Matic (£5.0m) step in for Scott McTominay (£5.0m).

Their consolation goal came via new signing Donny van de Beek (£7.0m) but he remains a substitute, despite Solskjaer’s insistence that the former Ajax man can easily play alongside both Fernandes and Paul Pogba (£8.0m).

Brighton bounced back from an opening day defeat to Chelsea by emphatically beating Newcastle 3-0 on the road. They are looking for their first back-to-back league wins since last November.

Although Neal Maupay (£6.5m) bagged a brace on Tyneside, it was pacey wing-back Tariq Lamptey (£4.6m) who was many people’s man of the match.

This was despite the youngster leaving the pitch in the 57th minute and missing out on an FPL clean sheet. Head coach Graham Potter confirmed that Lamptey “received treatment this week but he trained on Thursday.”

With such a cheap price and two assists from two games, Lamptey is emerging as an exciting asset and it will be interesting to see how he copes against Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) and Luke Shaw (£5.0m).

Brighton’s only change from last Sunday’s win sees Adam Lallana (£6.4m) return in place of the suspended Yves Bissouma (£4.5m), missing the second of three domestic matches after his acrobatic kick to the face of Jamal Lewis (£4.5m).

BRIGHTON XI (3-4-3): Ryan; Dunk, Webster, White; Lamptey, Lallana, Alzate, March; Connolly, Trossard, Maupay

MANCHESTER UNITED XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

1,130 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Clear offside lol

    Open Controls
  2. Society
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Hmmmmmmmphf !
    Got a Fernandes fire to put out...
    Will mean a Keita down-grade & a -4 hit...
    :/

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Keep

      Open Controls
  3. jamiejoe
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Yes... Offside

    Open Controls
  4. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Offside

    Open Controls
  5. KGFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    OMG, Rashy is so poor for a striker... Can't maintain the line.. poor 🙁

    Open Controls
  6. Pedram
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Lmao that's a clear offside

    Open Controls
  7. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Rashford & Greenwood owners very unlucky so far

    Open Controls
    1. KGFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Hows that luck?? If they cannot maintain the line, they don't deserve to score!

      Open Controls
  8. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Refs must have been told to cut down the goals this week after last weeks crazyness...cancel all goals!

    Open Controls
  9. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Oh damn 🙁

    Open Controls
  10. BERGKOP
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Sherwood's comments were so true. Utd have the quality but no game plan. Brighton have purpose and drive.

    Open Controls
  11. L'Aeroplanino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Rashford wagon

    Open Controls
    1. L'Aeroplanino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      offside

      Open Controls
  12. Ady87
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Did Hamez > Greenwood at 10.59am as last WC choice and on another day could be on double digits here!

    Open Controls
  13. Worsle90
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    How has she not seen that?

    Open Controls
  14. IRBOX ⚽
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Does Rashford know the offside rule!?

    Open Controls
  15. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    Sian massy brought Rashford in for a 1 week punt

    Open Controls
    1. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Who?

      Open Controls
  16. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    United are back in town

    Open Controls
    1. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
      • 8 Years
      just now

      lol

      Open Controls
  17. Pumpy Pro
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Definite offside but still shocked they gave it. Definitely a UTD game

    Open Controls
  18. Gobigorgohome
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    That is stupid from Rashford

    Open Controls
  19. Dannyb
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Get Pogba off asap

    Open Controls
  20. Leo10
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Rashford G
    Bruno A

    Open Controls
  21. JBG
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Pogba again misplacing easy passes and half jogging back...

    Open Controls
  22. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Rashford goal

    Open Controls
  23. Gobigorgohome
    • 9 Years
    just now

    WOWWWWW rashford

    Open Controls
  24. Pedram
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Lamptey practically a winger now

    Open Controls
  25. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Son --> Rashford for a hit?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.