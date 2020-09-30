Scoutcast Episode 346 – Leicester stars gather Fantasy interest

Joe and Az are joined by Fantasy Football Community’s Holly to look ahead to Gameweek 4 and try to make sense of the previous week’s fixtures.

With Manchester City beaten by Leicester City and West Ham United seeing off Wolverhampton Wanderers, it was one of the oddest Gameweeks that our Scoutcast trio can remember.

Popular captaincy choices Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m) and Timo Werner (£9.4m) blanking made it a particularly tough week for many, as Az’s rundown of the community’s ‘rough with the smooth’ Gameweek 3 scores reveals.

Many FPL managers need a quick fix after a tricky start to the season – and this is where Leicester’s players may be able to help. Across all outfield positions, the East Midlanders have form and great fixtures on their side. Joe, Az and Holly answer the community’s key questions about the Foxes as they prepare for their favourable run of games.

Midfield is a particular area of concern for Son Heung-min (£9.0m) owners after the Spurs winger suffered an injury setback. The crew consider the best replacements, including some intriguing lower-priced alternatives.

Penalty takers could be top of many FPL managers’ shopping lists. With 20 penalties already this season, the merits of targeting those on spot-kick duties is debated.

Meanwhile, the next four fixtures are considered, Holly chooses a differential, and transfer and captaincy plans are revealed.

Will they take swift action to propel themselves up the FPL rankings?

This Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 3

