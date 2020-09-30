394
Podcast September 30

Scoutcast Episode 346 – Leicester stars gather Fantasy interest

394 Comments
Share

Joe and Az are joined by Fantasy Football Community’s Holly to look ahead to Gameweek 4 and try to make sense of the previous week’s fixtures.

With Manchester City beaten by Leicester City and West Ham United seeing off Wolverhampton Wanderers, it was one of the oddest Gameweeks that our Scoutcast trio can remember.

Popular captaincy choices Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m) and Timo Werner (£9.4m) blanking made it a particularly tough week for many, as Az’s rundown of the community’s ‘rough with the smooth’ Gameweek 3 scores reveals.

Many FPL managers need a quick fix after a tricky start to the season – and this is where Leicester’s players may be able to help. Across all outfield positions, the East Midlanders have form and great fixtures on their side. Joe, Az and Holly answer the community’s key questions about the Foxes as they prepare for their favourable run of games.

Midfield is a particular area of concern for Son Heung-min (£9.0m) owners after the Spurs winger suffered an injury setback. The crew consider the best replacements, including some intriguing lower-priced alternatives.

Penalty takers could be top of many FPL managers’ shopping lists. With 20 penalties already this season, the merits of targeting those on spot-kick duties is debated.

Meanwhile, the next four fixtures are considered, Holly chooses a differential, and transfer and captaincy plans are revealed.

Will they take swift action to propel themselves up the FPL rankings?

This Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 3

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

394 Comments Post a Comment
  1. baines is god
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Mccarthy Nyland
    TAA Robertson Shaw Dier Vinagre
    Salah Mount Podence Romeu Stephens
    Kane Ings Vardy

    2 Free Transfers.
    Option A-Kane + Stephens >> Maupay + Mahrez
    Option B Kane + Shaw >> Werner + Saiss
    Option C Kane + Stephens >> Jimenez + Trossard
    Option D Shaw > Coady and save 1 transfer.

    Can't see United keeping many clean sheets in upcoming games and Wolves have 4 great fixtures.
    Spurs fixtures good after United away but only averaging just over 1 goal per game under Jose

    Open Controls
    1. baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Not B anyway

      Open Controls
    2. Pariße
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      I don't think getting rid of Kane is necessary, could explode any time. Can you do Shaw to Saiss? This one is not necessary either, Shaw aint such a bad pick on the longterm.

      Open Controls
      1. baines is god
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        annoyingly not. Worried Vinagre might drop out if Marcal's back too

        Open Controls
        1. Pariße
          • 5 Years
          just now

          What about a bs sideways move like Stephens to Jorginho

          Open Controls
  2. pjomara
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Wilson to Jimenez worth it for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not for a hit when Wilson has Burnley, Jimenez low ceiling too

      Open Controls
    2. Abra Dubravka
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      For free yes, not for -4

      Open Controls
    3. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      No

      Open Controls
  3. No Salah
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    No city, 1 FT, 1.3 ITB
    A. Son + Werner to KDB + Maupay
    B. Son + Werner to Mahrez + Vardy
    C. Just son to Mahrez

    Open Controls
    1. baines is god
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      C definitely

      Open Controls
      1. Fiqz Fariss
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
  4. Rondon9
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    What would you do here?

    Martinez
    TAA Semedo James
    Salah KDB Podence Foden
    Jimenez Wood Werner

    4m - Lamptey Mitchell Reed

    1FT 0.5m ITB

    A Werner to Ings 1FT
    B Werner to DCL 1FT
    C Save

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. baines is god
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Save Che have Palace and Soton at home next.

      Open Controls
    3. Abra Dubravka
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    4. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 mins ago

      Wasn't everyone saying yesterday to drop Werner as long as it wasn't for a hit?

      The opinion on here about Werner seems to have shifted from extremely negative to fairly neutral, just because of one goal scored against a weakened Spurs team in the League Cup. Way too big a shift imo.

      Open Controls
  5. Abra Dubravka
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    G2g? 1FT. £0.3m itb

    Martinez
    Robbo, Saiss, Justin (Taylor, Mitchell)
    Salah, KDB, Foden, Podence, Son*
    DCL, Jimenez (Mitro)

    Mitro as first sub if Son out ?

    Open Controls
    1. Fiqz Fariss
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      nice team

      Open Controls
  6. cruzex
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Haverz or Mahrez?

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      Mahrez for next 4 and perhaps onwards

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Mahrez

      Open Controls
    3. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Havertz

      Open Controls
    4. Cheeto__Bandito
        1 min ago

        mahrez easily... barring minutes tonight

        Open Controls
      • Your Man With The Hair
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Mahrez

        Open Controls
    5. mcginnntonic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      On the wildcard. thoughts?

      Martinez
      Taa - robbo - Castagne - James (4.0)
      Salah - Foden - KDB
      Jiminez - Ings - Mitro

      0.2 in the bank. Any advice / changes here? Having a very poor start this season lol.

      Open Controls
      1. Your Man With The Hair
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Looks good, but need a strong first sub to cover Foden likely rotations.

        Open Controls
    6. Cheeto__Bandito
        22 mins ago

        A) Mahrez Castagne

        B) Barnes, Robertson

        B safer, but A could pay off bigger

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          16 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. Dynamic Duos
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          A 100%

          Open Controls
        3. Fiqz Fariss
          • 3 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
        4. The class of 92
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      • Your Man With The Hair
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        A) Use WC
        B) Wener to Jimi
        C) Save transfer

        McCarthy
        TAA | Digne | WP (Justin, Mitchel)
        KDB | Salah | JRod | Zaha (Stephens)
        Werner | Mitro | Wilson

        Open Controls
        1. Fiqz Fariss
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          C

          Open Controls
      • Deulofail
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        Oh hey FFS moderation team. I've had a couple of issues for probably at least a year now but never bothered to report them. UNTIL NOW! Perhaps this is the case for everyone http://prntscr.com/uqp4e7

        1. Tabs on two lines instead of filling the full width of the page

        2. The permalink button only appears when I hover over

        I deleted all cookies.
        Google Chrome is up to date
        Version 85.0.4183.121 (Official Build) (64-bit)

        Open Controls
        1. jtreble
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk

          Open Controls
      • Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        James or Havertz?

        Open Controls
        1. Pariße
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          James definitely for now. Chance creation beast.

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 7 Years
            just now

            AA don't score points

            Open Controls
        2. Atletico Junior
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Went for Havertz... Absolutely nailed. He will come good, his constant runs to the box and brilliant technique making that last pass will get points. Plus, he *might* be on PKs without Jorginho.

          Open Controls
      • Silent Friend
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Barkley joining Villa = great news for Grealish because he will replace Hourihane (who steal all Grealish set pieces)

        Open Controls
      • Collie01
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        My weekly musings for those who are interested.

        - Liverpool look like they are really hitting the kind of form that saw them storm to the league title last season. The time looks ripe for a defensive double up. Robbo and TAA both looked sharp against Chelsea going forward and everything points to them racking up more CS soon. Liverpool's first choice defenders and GK are fit and they have very good fixtures. No other defender above 5mil is really of much interest.

        - Son's injury has effected many managers and their planning. I do think that for patient managers or for those who have a strong bench, keeping Son is a viable option. I believe that Jose mentioned that he hopes Son will be back after the IB where's Spurs fixtures are Whm, Bur, Bri, Wba. So it is possible he only misses the Man United game. Also the fact that he went off at half-time suggests to me that it wasn't a bad injury but more precautionary in nature. If looking at Son replacements, I think Mahrez is the one with the biggest potential. He looked sharp in his first outing of the season and the Leeds fixture could be a goalfest. He always comes with a benching risk of course, but his potential upside will probably be worth it - and with Jesus, Kun and Bernardo out, his starting place should be more secure than usual.

        - I've mentioned this price-point before with Barnes, Grealish and Zaha. But I think another 7.0 differential midfielder of note is about to emerge. James Maddison (2.8% ownership) scored a great goal vs City and is easing his way back to full fitness. He looks like a player who is always on the verge of getting FPL points: passing the eye test, on FKs and corners, but maybe not always transferring that potential into goals and assists. But a small bit of improvement in terms of his end product could see him become fantastic value. Leicester look surprisingly good and with favourable fixtures, Maddison could be in for some nice returns. I feel its only a matter of time before he starts playing 90mins again, and while there are probably too many more solid options to go for around the price, I feel he might be a good punt for those who love a real differential.

        Open Controls
        1. Gravless are for Kinnear
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          Does Jose have a history of playing down injuries to key players? If so, he may be doing the same with Son.
          Does Jose have a history of rushing key players back from injury? He did it with Kane last season.

          Unless Son's injury is genuinely not serious, I fear the above for him

          Open Controls
          1. Collie01
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I'm not sure what Jose's history with injured players is. I didn't see the match but to the best of my knowledge, it was a surprise when Son didn't re-emerge for the 2nd half so I presume he didn't look injured in the first half and presume it wasn't a particularly bad injury. He has played a lot of minutes recently and might just be more tightness than anything else. I currently have Son and will probably take him out as part of a -8 (Ayling who has City is my only bench player). But I wouldn't be entirely surprised to see Son playing GW5 (after the IB).

            Open Controls
        2. Fit_to_drop
            4 mins ago

            Agree on 1. Son might be a hold but not a buy. Maddison is a bit of a punt until he gets more games under his belt. Finished last season poorly despite the early season form and point scoring. Thanks for the update.

            Open Controls
        3. howsonisnow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          Son + Kane to...

          a) Mahrez + Vardy
          b) Bruno + Ings

          Both involve a hit, 0.7m ITB.

          Open Controls
          1. Fiqz Fariss
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Son > Mahrez

            Open Controls
        4. Fiqz Fariss
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          Quick question, Son, Werner > Auba (C GW4), Maupay worth a hit -4?

          my current team

          Ryan (Steer)
          TAA, KWP, Justin (Davies, Mitchell)
          Salah, Auba, Greenwood, Son, Podence
          Werner, Mitrovic (Brewster)

          1FT 0.5 ITB

          Open Controls
          1. Fiqz Fariss
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Werner, Son > Auba, Maupay
            (-4)

            yay or nay?

            Open Controls
        5. danlynch13
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Who’s the better pick

          Klich or Podence (if fit)

          Open Controls
          1. Fit_to_drop
              just now

              Same conundrum below. Have had Podence since Day 1. Very impressed with him at end of season and reason NES was happy to sell Jota. Sticking with him and hope he is back fit. Klich has penos but still think Podence can easily have double figure games.

              Open Controls
          2. Fit_to_drop
              7 mins ago

              On WC, which attack line do you prefer?

              KDB Salah Townsend Klich Podence
              Bamford Vardy Wilson

              KDB Salah Foden Soucek 4.5
              Bamford Vardy Wilson

              Open Controls
              1. BOATIES FC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
              2. Fiqz Fariss
                • 3 Years
                2 mins ago

                A but I dont like Townsend

                Open Controls
              3. howsonisnow
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                A but could go with Trossard over Townsend?

                Open Controls
            • BOATIES FC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              A) Son to Mahrez
              B) James and Son to TAA and Foden (Have Robbo already) -4
              C) Son and Mitro to Ings and Foden -4
              D) Hold Son

              Open Controls
              1. Fiqz Fariss
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                A

                Open Controls
            • howsonisnow
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              The second one.

              Open Controls
            • Lateriser 12
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              The FPL Wire Episode 5 is now live.

              Agenda:
              - Werner (& Replacements)
              - Son
              - Midfield Options
              - Penalties
              - Hot fix – AVL/LIV ; MUN/TOT ; EVE/BRI ; LEE/MCI
              - Captains, Differentials & Our Teams

              Also, a big thank you from the three of us for the amazing support the community has shown. We really appreciate it and it keeps us going.

              Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ULkeKuXKCck
              Audio Links:
              Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5c9qKwPsPUjAxZ9WTT5nUM
              Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-fpl-wire/id1530847697
              Google: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8zNGNlZGVkYy9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==
              Overcast: https://overcast.fm/itunes1530847697/the-fpl-wire
              Anchor: https://anchor.fm/the-fpl-wire
              PocketCasts: https://pca.st/hqd6z519
              RSS: https://anchor.fm/s/34cededc/podcast/rss

              Open Controls
            • umerlfc
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              For how long is Jimmy Dunne from Burnley nailed on?
              And who is he playing in place for?

              Open Controls
            • Heaton Mess
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              -4 to get Bruno in? He'll be in my team for the season I should imagine and will take the captaincy when United's fixtures turn.

              Open Controls
            • sunzip14
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Justin and Mitchell still good to get on a WC or look for other nailed players?

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.