Pro Pundits - Fábio October 2

FPL tips and advice from FFS Hall of Fame leader ahead of Gameweek 4

Current Fantasy Football Scout Hall of Fame leader, Fábio Borges has finished inside the top 5k in each of the last five seasons, and even won 2020’s inaugural edition of Virtual FPL.

Patience has been my friend so far this season, which is nice to see in a campaign that has felt chaotic at times even at this early stage.

After three Gameweeks, I have only made one transfer so far, switching Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.9m) to Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m), using up just one of the two free transfers I had last time out.

That means I have been pretty happy with my team so far and, thankfully, my patience has been rewarded too.

It has been a strong start to 2020/21 and I sit just outside the top 100,000 at the time time of writing.

WHAT TO DO WITH TIMO WERNER?

Werner scores on Chelsea debut as Ziyech sustains knee injury

After three disappointing performances for Timo Werner (£9.4m), in which he averaged just three points per game, many Fantasy managers are trying to decide what to do with such an underperforming and expensive asset.

There are several reasons for selling him, such as the emergence of other forwards due to form, fixtures (or a mixture of both), Frank Lampard’s tactical shifts and the possibility that Werner is struggling to adapt to a new team, league and country.

However, even though all those factors should be considered, the decision is very clear to me and the reason can be summarised in one small sentence: Werner is a world-class forward with two excellent home fixtures ahead of him. I think these two factors overshadow all the possible reasons to lose faith in him so soon.

Also, transfers are precious and I like to use them to fix the weakest links in my starting eleven. Despite the lack of returns so far, Werner is definitely not one of them for now.

ALEXANDER-ARNOLD VS ROBERTSON

WHICH IS THE BEST FORMATION GOING FORWARD?

Looking at the current player pool, there are many more defenders that I would like to have in my team than the number of cheap midfielders and forwards I’m interested in.

In fact, not only am I pretty happy with 4-3-3 but I am also considering moving to 5-3-2 to have as many defenders in my team as possible. 

The main advantage of defenders, in my view, is the lack of uncertainty when compared with cheap attacking players. This is mainly because a big chunk of defenders’ points is linked with their team’s defensive strength (clean sheets) which is much easier to assess and predict than the individual attacking potential of players from mid to low table teams.

This is especially true at the beginning of the season when it’s still unclear which cheap attacking gems are really worth it while it is already pretty obvious which teams are more likely to keep clean sheets and which defenders will be at the top of the points list by the end of the season.

However, going five at the back means a weaker bench and starting all five defenders every week can be tricky to manage since fixtures are so important for clean sheet potential so it’s likely that I will keep going with 4-3-3 for the near future.

THE P WORD

werner-replacements 2

Penalties are flying around at a rate never seen before in the Premier League. Nevertheless, we are looking at an incredibly small sample size so we have to be very careful not to draw any definite conclusion from it.

There was a total of 274 penalties across the last three Premier League seasons, which means that each team was afforded, on average, 0.12 per match. So far in 2020/21, this number almost tripled and is now at a staggering 0.35 spot-kicks per team per match.

However, my guess is that this is mainly due to a mix of pure variance with a strict interpretation of the handball rule by the referees which, according to the news, is about “to be softened”. 

Even if the number of penalties doubles this season (which I find it hard to believe), the increase in expected points for each designated taker won’t be as impactful as it seems at first glance because, on average, they will miss a penalty around 20% of the time.

Therefore, even though a possible increase in penalties will also increase the takers’ appeal (especially midfielders, who get five points for every penalty scored), I think it’s important not to get carried away by buying the likes of Mateusz Klich (£5.6m), Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) or even Richarlison (£8.0m) just because of their spot-kick duties. I would rather sign someone who offered threat from open play as well as penalties, which Zøphar touched on earlier this week.

TARGET FULHAM AND WEST BROM

State of Fulham defence bodes well for Wolves options in Gameweek 4

After three Gameweeks, it seems to me that the two newly promoted sides have the potential to be considered the whipping boys this season.

Since I like to put a lot of weight into fixtures when assessing my options, I will try to have as many attackers as possible against these two teams until they start showing some signs of defensive improvement.

Fulham face Wolves (away), Sheffield United (away), Crystal Palace (home), West Brom (home), West Ham (away) and Everton (home) between now and Gameweek 9. From that selection, I think we should be most aware of attacking assets on offer at Molineux, as well as the Eagles, Hammers and Toffees.

Meanwhile, the Baggies make for nice opposition for Southampton this weekend before boosting the attack potential of Burnley (home), Brighton (away), Fulham (away), Spurs (home) and Manchester United (home).

  1. Tamagotchi Massacre
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    PLAY UP POMPEY!

    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      My saints supporting boss calls you lot skates. 😉

      1. Tamagotchi Massacre
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Standard scummer behaviour

  2. F4L
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Agreed, looking to go big at the back soon, especially if Spurs shift to wing backs.

  3. Gazwaz80
    15 mins ago

    Hello

    1. Gazwaz80
      just now

      Bummer, thought I was first 🙂

  4. The Wizard of Ozil
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Start Son and risk a 10 minute cameo or start Lamptey

    1. Keep Calm and Play On
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm starting Son

      1. Freddiebell
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Can't see son starting to be fair. If he does good luck to you.

    2. F4L
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Start Son. Maureen is trolling

      1. The Gambler.
        • 10 Years
        just now

        ...us, by playing him in 90th minute

    3. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Risk it or sell him.

    4. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Start Son

  5. Will J 256
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 mins ago

    Best one week punt 9.0 and below?

    1. Will J 256
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 mins ago

      Midfielder by the way!

      1. The Gambler.
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Barnes

    2. F4L
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Barnes/Willian

    3. Cheeto__Bandito
      8 mins ago

      foden

    4. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Mid JRod or forward Ings

    5. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Barnes, Mahrez, Mount?

  6. Cheeto__Bandito
    10 mins ago

    "Target west brom and fulham" thanks lads top advice

    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Hahaha

  7. Cheeky Onion
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Best 4.5 defender?

    Already have Justin & KWP

    Thinking Holding

    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Lamptey.

      1. Cheeky Onion
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Unfortunately 4.6 is too rich for my blood

  8. Opie220
    9 mins ago

    1 Ings/Foden or
    2 Bamford/Mahrez

    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      1 all day.

      1. Opie220
        just now

        Cool I thought that

    2. TimoTime
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      1 100%

      1. Opie220
        just now

        Thanks I'm having it

  9. Daniel - Go Granville
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Ings or Richarlison on a WC?

    Zaha or Robbo?

    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Ings.

      1. Forever In Our Shadow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Zaha

        1. Daniel - Go Granville
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I really like Zaha

    2. TimoTime
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Rich if no other Everton cover

      Robbo

      1. Daniel - Go Granville
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I have DCL but not against double up

        1. TimoTime
          • 1 Year
          just now

          I'd go Ings if you have DCL

    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Ings and robbo

      1. Daniel - Go Granville
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Ings has only 1 good fixture in the next 4 so I am a little bit hesitant

        1. TimoTime
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          I feel like Ings might just be set and forget at this point

          1. Daniel - Go Granville
            • 11 Years
            just now

            too early to say that about ings imo

            1. Daniel - Go Granville
              • 11 Years
              just now

              looks like ings is winning. hmm...

        2. Pipermaru
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I wouldn't expect Ings to score against Liverpool, maybe Manchester City, the rest is for the taking.

          Ings and Robbo.

    4. RedAlpha10
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Definitely Richarlison if fit

    5. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Ings
      Rob

  10. TimoTime
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Bottomed old post:

    If Podence is still out, who should be first on bench?

    A) Dunne

    B) Burke

    C) Mitchell

    Currently on A

    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B. That’s what my Mrs has done anyway. She Usually nails the bench.

  11. Tmel
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Burke (ars) or Lamptey (eve) first sub?

    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Lamptey

  12. HD7
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    WC team - how is she looking, mates?

    Mccarthy
    TAA Castagne Semedo Taylor
    Salah KDB Zaha
    Ings Jimi DCL

    Button Mendy Mitchell Stephens

    0.2 ITB if you have any better ideas:)

    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Looking good. Captain Ings?

      Open Controls
      1. HD7
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks.
        I have been tinkering the team and didnt think a lot about the Captain. Salah is the favourite but any of the strikers and KDB can be a good idea

    2. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Not sure about zaha

  13. Greenbackbøøg…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Who are the pool players supposedly out with covid

    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Thiargo

  14. Killitzer
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Evening all

    Mitrovic ➡️ Jiminez for a hit or just keep him. Other strikers are Werner and Ings.

    1. Whazza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Do it. Will pay off straight away I think or at least in 2-3 gws

    2. Matt Sk
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      For free yes, for a hit no

    3. Super Squirrel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Will you be more upset losing 4 points and gaining or losing Jimenez' points for not trading him in?

  15. Oggle22
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Mccarthy
    TAA KWP Taylor Mitchell
    Salah KDB Bruno Rodriguez
    Martial Mitrovic

    Nyland Ceballos Saliba Davies

    A) Save FT
    B) Bruno and Martial to Sterling and Ings
    C) Jrod and Martial to zaha and Ings

    Cheers

  16. SMOOTH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    A. Foden Soucek Digne
    B. Ings Soucek 4.4 def
    C. Maupay Foden 4.4 def

    1. Super Squirrel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

  17. RedWolf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Risk Podence or just bench and play Pereira?

    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Play pereira

    2. Super Squirrel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Pereira looks good

    3. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Play Pereira

  18. Super Squirrel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Draft league question.

    Che Adams or Brewster?

    Currently have Che Adams.

    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Che v west brom

  19. Pipermaru
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    I have simple answer to Robbo vs TAA conondrum...get both!

    Sacrifice Mitro, Bamford, Zaha, Podence etc and just get Liverpool winger, sure all of them cheap strikers and mids will have their 15 minutes of fame but then disappear for weeks or months even and Robbo/Trent will be ticking nicely all season.

  20. Tim2012
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    A) Martial to Ramirez

    Or

    B) Prodence to Klich

    Free transfer

    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      C save.

  21. Daniel - Go Granville
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Alzate 4.5m or Stephens 4.4m as an 8th attacker?

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Save the 0.1

    2. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      4.4. Gives you something in the bank.

  22. Kuyt Hero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Davies to Semedo or Reece James?

    1. F4L
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      James

    2. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      James

  23. Chilli Heatwave
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Jiminez or KDB captain?

    1. F4L
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Jimenez is guaranteed a return.

      Depends if you think KDB could go big, 13ish+

    2. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      KDB

  24. Pat Bonner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Brewster now sheff Utd player on fpl

    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yippee. 1st sub now instead of 3rd.

      Rhian Brewster: Sheffield United sign Liverpool striker
      https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54393687

    2. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Keep up!

  25. Skogen89
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    play
    A) Lamptey (Eve A)
    B) Taylor (New A)

    1. Chilli Heatwave
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A

  26. Pat Bonner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Think I’m all set

    Martinez
    Taa robbo James
    Salah kdb foden Barnes trossard
    Jimmy DCL

    Steer Lamptey Mitchell Brewster

    1. Whazza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Excellent!

      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers

    2. F4L
      • 5 Years
      just now

      That's nice

    3. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Beaut

  27. SMOOTH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    would you guys advise losing ings for foden in order to upgrade a 4.4 def to digne

    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Not when he faces West Brom

    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Don’t think so. I’ve done that to get robbo but not sure worth it for Digne

  28. kempc23
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Any suggestions on wildcard?

    Ryan 4.0
    Digne Saiss James Lamptey Ferguson
    Salah Kdb Barnes Foden Mendy
    Ings Jim DCL

  29. Cometh The Aouar...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Watching brief this weekend on Brewster methinks but seems like a no brainer to get in next week especially if you wanna save some dough...

