Tips October 3

The Complete Guide to Scout’s tips and advice for FPL Gameweek 4

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout Guide to Gameweek 4, the final round of fixtures before the October International Break. It’s another 11:00 BST deadline before the action gets underway with Chelsea hosting Crystal Palace in the early kick-off.

This week’s Guide focuses on Manchester City’s enticing encounter with Leeds United, and offers advice from a selection of Fantasy Football Scout contributors on the best players for our FPL teams.

STOP PRESS: Sadio Mané (£11.9m) has been ruled out of Gameweek 4.

Diogo Jota (£6.3m) is Neale‘s tip to replace the stricken Senegalese in the Liverpool starting XI. The doyen of the Team News has made his informed line-up predictions ahead of the weekend matches.

Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho has been keeping FPL managers guessing. Having originally ruled Son Heung-Min (£9.0m) out with a hamstring injury until after the international break, the Portuguese later opened the door to an early return:

I don’t believe [he can play]. But because he is so optimistic and always trying to give us positive feelings and hopes, I don’t want to say he is completely out – because maybe he can surprise us.

– Jose Mourinho

Son replacements were discussed on the Scoutcast. Commenting on the South Korean’s awkward £9.0m price tag, Pro Pundit Holly Shand suggested managers have an opportunity to reshape their attacks::

It makes sense just to go right down and if you’re in a 3-5-2 like we are Az, or if you’re not happy with your strikers anyway, you can get yourself a whole new forward line, get a load of attacking penalty takers.

– Holly

It’s been a high-scoring start to the season but without doubt the headline over the first few weeks has been the number of spot-kicks awarded. Should we all be stocking up on penalty takers and turning our FPL teams into ‘Penalty FC’?

Neale took an in-depth look at the players we might consider targeting should the present rate of spot-kicks continue. However, a Premier League meeting on Tuesday resolved to allow referees “greater subjectivity within the existing rules” in regards to handball decisions.

Although the controversial penalty awarded against Eric Dier (£5.0m) would still have stood.

Penalties were also a topic touched on by Pro Pundit Lateriser this week. Following a disappointing start to his Wildcard in Gameweek 3, the three-time top 200 manager is considering saving a transfer ahead of the international matches. 

As fellow Pro Pundit Zophar highlighted in the latest installment of The FPL Wire, some national teams are playing three times in the upcoming break, therefore saving a transfer could be a sensible decision.

And with three Manchester City players in his side, Lateriser is hoping for a green arrow to propel him up the leaderboard.

Pep Guardiola’s troops travel to Leeds United in what promises to be a high-scoring match. G-Whizz informs us that the Whites have just a nine per cent chance of a clean sheet but even that feels slightly generous given what we’ve seen so far.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier (£4.5m) made a string of impressive saves to keep Sheffield United at bay, after conceding four to Liverpool on the opening day. 

Writing in Captain Sensible, Jan Sienkiewicz notes:

Unless Bielsa decides to play in a more defensive fashion against Manchester City, which I think is quite unlikely, we should expect to see plenty of goals in this game.

– Jan

As a result, Jan feels that Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.5m) can offer better explosivity this week than Salah and Mané.

Speaking in the Captaincy Video, David feels that it’s the Beligan who can deliver the bigger points tally out of the two:

I don’t think Man City are as dangerous when Sterling has to play the centre-forward role. So I also don’t think Sterling is as dangerous when he has to play the centre forward role because it’s not really what he’s used to… De Bruyne is playing this advanced role, his stats so far have been more rounded than Sterling – he’s created more chances than him: nine chances that he’s created and four shots on target, Sterling only with two.

– David

Outside of the armband dilemma, Pro Pundit Tom Freeman has singled out Riyad Mahrez (£8.4m) as his headline differential pick.

Following his return from a positive COVID-19 test, the Algerian has completed 90 minutes in three successive matches. And he has the potential to deliver points as a goalscorer or creator, having registered 11 goals and 14 assists last year.

While an insight from Neale in his big numbers article offers further encouragement:

Fifteen chances conceded by Leeds United from their left flank this season, the highest total in the division from that side of the pitch. The Whites are up against Manchester City this weekend, and that possible weakness will be of interest to Riyad Mahrez (£8.4m) and, depending on the formation, Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m).

– Neale

The excellent form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.5m) makes him the most popular acquisition for the second successive Gameweek.

Zophar consulted the stats after three matches before making his transfer decision: the Evertonian joining for the yet-to-impress Timo Werner (£9.4m).

Fellow Pro Pundit Andy has a similar decision to make with German occupying a spot in his side, but is considering a move for Raul Jimenez (£8.6m) instead. While for Career Hall of Fame No 1, Fábio Borges, there’s no question of selling him just yet:

Werner is a world-class forward with two excellent home fixtures ahead of him. I think these two factors overshadow all the possible reasons to lose faith in him so soon.

– Fábio

Concluding his research into the available forwards, the six-time top 5,000 manager, Zophar, agreed with Holly’s sentiment that 3-4-3 will be the successful formation this campaign:

The forward area certainly has more options than it did in previous years and I guess the only silver lining to the new handball rule is that it has made budget strikers more viable. I certainly plan to stick to my 3-4-3 formation going forward.

– Zophar

Meanwhile, during her foray into the numbers, Pro Pundit Sam Bonfield has decided to give underperforming striker Che Adams (£5.9m) a stay of execution. She suggests that his expected goal involvement (xGI) of 1.52 makes him worthy of some loyalty. West Brom should offer further opportunities to score.

However on FPL Black Box, Fantasy Football Scout founder Mark revealed that he has shipped out the Southampton forward in favour of the popular Calvert-Lewin.

And using stats from the Members Area, Mark revealed how much Wolves have struggled this season – only West Brom have a worse minutes per expected goals (xG) tally.

Nonetheless, this hasn’t dissuaded him from adding Jimenez to his squad.

Earlier this week, the Best of the Community feature focused on Chelsea and player value to find the perfect squad. It’s also rounded-up all FFScout Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions.

And finally, for those interested in the Head-to-Head Leagues, the main page can be linked to here. The fixtures for Gameweek 4 can be found below:

Use the drop-down menus to show your league and division. To find out which league and division you are in, follow the instructions on the main Head-to-Head page.

Once the Gameweek starts, if you click on your opponent’s name you will be linked to their team on the FPL website.

May your arrows be green!

1,696 Comments
  1. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Congrats Jorginho and Zaha owners on your penalty goals. Guaita owners will feel annoyed about the VAR intervention giving Jorginho a chance to retake his.

    Open Controls
  2. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Actually can't believe I've stuffed that.

    Congrats KDB captainers, you're on for a haul while Salah blanks now lol

    Open Controls
    1. riot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Replied last page but I think we're fine

      Open Controls
      1. Top Lad Dakes.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Haha yeah, hopefully works out.

        Open Controls
    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Why?

      Open Controls
      1. Top Lad Dakes.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Werner to Salah VC switch somehow got jumbled into KDB to Salah C switch and I somehow didn't notice. Hadn't checked team in a few days cos I was set on no transfers

        Open Controls
        1. riot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Nightmare

          Open Controls
          1. Top Lad Dakes.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            still baffled tbh. was on mobile, must've somehow pressed the wrong button and not even noticed

            Open Controls
  3. Dacra
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    James, Saiss, Podence, Foden.

    Only 2 playing subs.

    Ropey.

    Open Controls
    1. Good Times
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      On the exact same boat

      Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Same here

      Open Controls
    3. Good Times
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Feels like the worst wc already

      Open Controls
    4. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Foden will get minutes regardless (though hopefully starts). I'd imagine James would too. Be surprised if Saiss gets dropped off one bad performance tbh, and Podence did train this week apparently so I'm hopeful

      Open Controls
      1. Dacra
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Positive attitude, I like it!

        Open Controls
        1. Top Lad Dakes.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Saiss Foden Podence all starting for me too haha, so that's part of it. But genuinely that's how I see things too

          Open Controls
    5. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Same

      Open Controls
    6. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      That lot plus Richarlson here

      Open Controls
    7. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      I think Foden plays

      Open Controls
  4. Right In The Stanchion
    24 mins ago

    Sold Jorginho to Hudson Odoi and now know Chelsea will get pens.

    Bad unlucky move. Lampard out

    Open Controls
    1. Seanigula
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      You brought in CHO...they want you sacked as well

      Open Controls
      1. ivantys
        1 min ago

        LOL

        Open Controls
      2. Right In The Stanchion
        just now

        I want FFS sacked for telling me Jorginho wouldn’t play in predicted lineups

        Open Controls
  5. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Reese James fail

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Reece's in Pieces

      Open Controls
  6. JBG
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    Where does these covid news come from even? I'm reading 4 wolves players and now TAA, in the comments. No source..

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      All trolling. Relieve we had 8 hours' power cut today. Blocked out all the cr4p.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        Ah okey.

        Open Controls
      2. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Where in Cambodia are you based Andy?

        Open Controls
  7. CostaCoffee
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Next weeks team looking kinda nice. Brewster (FUL), Mitchell (BHA) and Taylor (wba) on the bench.. gonna be tough to choose an XI
    James Rod might even have to be sacrificed

    Open Controls
    1. Valar(Keith)
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      The IB and PVA returning will sort that out for you. Good position to be in though

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      BB is your friend

      Open Controls
  8. Hairy Potter
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Anyone know of a site where those who are confirmed to have test positive for covid are listed?

    Open Controls
    1. Seanigula
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      getalife.com

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Ha

        Open Controls
    2. tutankamun
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php

      Lists all injuries including Covid

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  9. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    With 1 confirmed and 3 possible no shows need Sterling (C) to fire!

    Open Controls
    1. Wicked Weapon
      1 min ago

      I would like that very much as well

      Open Controls
  10. Captain Vantastic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Anyone got link to Fabio Borges team?

    Open Controls
  11. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    Is Lampard the new Pep

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      The new Sherwood.

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      Nope. The new Potter

      Open Controls
    3. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      Needs to lose his hair first

      Open Controls
  12. riot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Brewster v Fulham next week already looking tasty

    Open Controls
  13. Stormbringer22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    I can already see a 59th minute substitution of Werner out for Pulisic. Oh well, lesson learned

    Open Controls
    1. Seanigula
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      and someone in for the injured Pulisic at ‘79

      Open Controls
      1. Seanigula
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        or 79’, ha

        Open Controls
      2. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        😀

        Open Controls
  14. acesingh
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    I still don’t understand why I’m paying 9.4 mio for an out of form, reverse OOP Chelsea mid who is not on pens....

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      FOMO

      Open Controls
      1. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
  15. dshv
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    Hope werner to show some clas today..

    Open Controls
    1. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 6 Years
      just now

      He will as I've sold him. I've never had such a bad start to a season for a guy who once had 4 top 7k finishes on the trot - fully expect every move I have to be reverse Midas this horror year.

      Open Controls
  16. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Would be Mitchell be starting GW5?

    Open Controls
    1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      just now

      *would Mitchell be

      Open Controls
  17. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    FL finally starts his best defender

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      17 mins ago

      CS incoming

      Open Controls
    2. ivantys
      11 mins ago

      *Best back 5, maybe except Zouma.

      Open Controls
  18. Pedram
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Captaincy percent:

    Salah 19.31%
    De Bruyne 15.72%
    Aubameyang 10.94%
    Calvert-Lewin 8.53%
    Vardy 7.99%
    Jiménez 5.12%
    Werner 4.80%
    Kane 4.43%
    Ings 3.43%
    Sterling 2.41%

    Open Controls
    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      2.41% nice!!

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.