Podence recovers from injury to start as Traore and Lacazette drop to the bench

Following the lunchtime double-header at Leicester and Southampton, there are another two Premier League matches kicking off concurrently at 14:00 BST.

Two sides who have yet to gain a point are on the road this afternoon, with Arsenal playing host to Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers entertaining Fulham.

The headline team news from Molineux is that Daniel Podence (£5.6m) is fit to feature, with the Portuguese winger replacing Adama Traore (£6.4m) in Wolves’ three-man attack.

Leander Dendoncker (£4.9m) and budget Fantasy Premier League defender Max Kilman (£4.0m) are also brought into the side, with Joao Moutinho (£5.5m) dropping to the bench and Ruben Vinagre (£4.4m) not in the squad at all.

Reports on Friday suggested that Vinagre was set for a switch to Olympiacos.

Raul Jimenez (£8.6m), signed by a further 329,362 FPL managers in the run-up to Gameweek 3, leads the line for the hosts but Marcal (£4.9m) hasn’t recovered from injury and misses out.

Scott Parker’s ongoing search to find his best starting XI has seen him rotate yet again, with the Fulham teamsheet showing three changes from the 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa.

Michael Hector (£4.4m), Denis Odoi (£4.5m) and the injured Kenny Tete (£4.5m) make way in defence, with Antonee Robinson (£4.4m), Ola Aina (unpriced) and Maxime Le Marchand (£4.4m) all starting in their steads.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.0m), the only Fulham player owned by more than 3% of FPL managers, and budget midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (£4.5m) both start.

At the Emirates, Sheffield United’s sole alteration sees John Egan (£4.9m) replace Ethan Ampadu (£4.5m) at the heart of the defence.

Bargain-bin FPL midfielder Oliver Burke (£4.5m) is again part of a two-man Blades attack, with the transfer of Rhian Brewster (£4.5m) not completed in time for the ex-Liverpool striker to feature this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has made four changes from Monday’s defeat at Liverpool, the most notable of which sees Alexandre Lacazette (£8.5m) – who has yet to blank in FPL this season – drop to the bench.

Eddie Nketiah (£5.8m) instead joins Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.9m) and Willian (£8.0m) in a three-man attack.

Rob Holding (£4.5m), Granit Xhaka (£5.5m) and Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£5.0m) are also omitted from the line-up, with Gabriel (£5.1m), Dani Ceballos (£5.0m) and Bukayo Saka (£5.3m) handed recalls.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin, Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney, Ceballos, Elneny, Saka, Willian, Nketiah, Aubameyang.

Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Baldock, Lundstram, Berge, Osborn, Stevens, McGoldrick, Burke.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Patricio, Saiss, Coady, Boly, Kilman, Neves, Dendoncker, Semedo, Neto, Jimenez, Podence.

Fulham XI: Areola, Bryan, Ream, Le Marchand, Aina, Cairney, Anguissa, Robinson, De Cordova-Reid, Cavaleiro, Mitrovic.

