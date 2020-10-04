1681
Dugout Discussion October 4

Podence recovers from injury to start as Traore and Lacazette drop to the bench

1,681 Comments
Following the lunchtime double-header at Leicester and Southampton, there are another two Premier League matches kicking off concurrently at 14:00 BST.

Two sides who have yet to gain a point are on the road this afternoon, with Arsenal playing host to Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers entertaining Fulham.

The headline team news from Molineux is that Daniel Podence (£5.6m) is fit to feature, with the Portuguese winger replacing Adama Traore (£6.4m) in Wolves’ three-man attack.

Leander Dendoncker (£4.9m) and budget Fantasy Premier League defender Max Kilman (£4.0m) are also brought into the side, with Joao Moutinho (£5.5m) dropping to the bench and Ruben Vinagre (£4.4m) not in the squad at all.

Reports on Friday suggested that Vinagre was set for a switch to Olympiacos.

Raul Jimenez (£8.6m), signed by a further 329,362 FPL managers in the run-up to Gameweek 3, leads the line for the hosts but Marcal (£4.9m) hasn’t recovered from injury and misses out.

Scott Parker’s ongoing search to find his best starting XI has seen him rotate yet again, with the Fulham teamsheet showing three changes from the 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa.

Michael Hector (£4.4m), Denis Odoi (£4.5m) and the injured Kenny Tete (£4.5m) make way in defence, with Antonee Robinson (£4.4m), Ola Aina (unpriced) and Maxime Le Marchand (£4.4m) all starting in their steads.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.0m), the only Fulham player owned by more than 3% of FPL managers, and budget midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (£4.5m) both start.

At the Emirates, Sheffield United’s sole alteration sees John Egan (£4.9m) replace Ethan Ampadu (£4.5m) at the heart of the defence.

Bargain-bin FPL midfielder Oliver Burke (£4.5m) is again part of a two-man Blades attack, with the transfer of Rhian Brewster (£4.5m) not completed in time for the ex-Liverpool striker to feature this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has made four changes from Monday’s defeat at Liverpool, the most notable of which sees Alexandre Lacazette (£8.5m) – who has yet to blank in FPL this season – drop to the bench.

Eddie Nketiah (£5.8m) instead joins Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.9m) and Willian (£8.0m) in a three-man attack.

Rob Holding (£4.5m), Granit Xhaka (£5.5m) and Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£5.0m) are also omitted from the line-up, with Gabriel (£5.1m), Dani Ceballos (£5.0m) and Bukayo Saka (£5.3m) handed recalls.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin, Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney, Ceballos, Elneny, Saka, Willian, Nketiah, Aubameyang.

Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Baldock, Lundstram, Berge, Osborn, Stevens, McGoldrick, Burke.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Patricio, Saiss, Coady, Boly, Kilman, Neves, Dendoncker, Semedo, Neto, Jimenez, Podence.

Fulham XI: Areola, Bryan, Ream, Le Marchand, Aina, Cairney, Anguissa, Robinson, De Cordova-Reid, Cavaleiro, Mitrovic.

Post a Comment
  1. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    53 mins ago

    That feeling when your team looks great on paper for the coming week...
    I mean Ings & Jimi at home against WBA & Fulham, what can possibly go wrong.

    🙂

    Open Controls
  2. Das Boot
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    Mourinho. You bum nut.

    Open Controls
  3. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    53 mins ago

    It will take a miracle for me not to do Foden to Bruno over the IB

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      50 mins ago

      Who goes the other way? Is there really 4 mill itb?

      Open Controls
  4. stat sifter 888888
    52 mins ago

    What another horrible week lol. Wilson with a huge haul but everyone else blanked and only Salah (C) and Penandes still to play.

    Open Controls
  5. korbendallas82
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    kdb to mane?

    Open Controls
    1. Over The Mounié
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      51 mins ago

      Or Jorginho?

      Open Controls
    2. stat sifter 888888
      40 mins ago

      Sterling surely but yes.

      Open Controls
  6. Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    50 mins ago

    Mourinho remember this!

    Sometimes when you lie, the lie can become a reality.

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      47 mins ago

      It's called Karma

      Open Controls
  7. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    50 mins ago

    Struggling to score close enough to 60 pts per GW for 3 GWs in a row is something that I could not recall happening before ...

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      “Boo hoo”

      Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      47 mins ago

      Stuff it pal

      Open Controls
    3. The Dance
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      60?! We should be so lucky 🙂

      Open Controls
    4. stat sifter 888888
      39 mins ago

      Great first 2 GW's but I feel your pain.

      Open Controls
  8. Gravless are for Kinnear
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    We actually took -4 to take out Son for Mahrez. SMH

    Open Controls
    1. stat sifter 888888
      39 mins ago

      Is Son fit?

      Open Controls
      1. svasei - Up (?) the Rovers
        • 10 Years
        37 mins ago

        Starts

        Open Controls
  9. yousunkmybattleship
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    50 mins ago

    Aurier to punish Bruno sellers

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      48 mins ago

      Now that IS funny!

      Open Controls
    2. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      And Doherty owners

      Open Controls
  10. Yes Ndidi
    • 1 Year
    49 mins ago

    Son -> Bruno the minute Jose mentioned the hammy. I guess the next 90 minutes will tell me if that was a good or bad move.

    Open Controls
  11. Urchin
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    0 0 written all over this

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      47 mins ago

      DDG and Lloris have blunders in them

      Open Controls
      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        47 mins ago

        1-1 then

        Open Controls
        1. Fer Fuch's Ake
          • 7 Years
          45 mins ago

          Two own goals

          Open Controls
    2. Noah’s Ark
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      Hopefully the pool game

      Open Controls
    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      45 mins ago

      Over 2.5 at 1.60 and going down...

      Open Controls
  12. Fer Fuch's Ake
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    Martial to get 60mins max per game with Cavani arrival right?

    Open Controls
    1. Noah’s Ark
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      Greenwood could be dropped. Cavani up top with Bruno in the hole and Martial and Rashford wide. I don’t think Cavani will play week in week out though.

      Open Controls
      1. Fer Fuch's Ake
        • 7 Years
        44 mins ago

        That sees about right cheers

        Open Controls
  13. kamdaraji
    • 11 Years
    46 mins ago

    yet another disgusting week

    Open Controls
  14. djoker_nole
    46 mins ago

    Saiss , Coady and McCarthy saving my gameweek. Never thought I would be saying that!!

    Open Controls
  15. FPLShaqiri
    • 2 Years
    42 mins ago

    Think my team is close to a WC. Worth hitting the button today or saving?

    Ryan Steer
    TAA Robertson Doherty Ayling Ferguson
    Salah KDB Pereira Rodriguez Podence
    Ings Mitrovic Davis

    Issues:
    a) Podence poor performamce, and looking like an error to bring him in. Also far from nailed imo with Traore/Neto about
    b) Doherty not starting. Depends on Aurier's performance but this could be a sign he isn't first choice.
    c) Mitro. Price dropping, not a bad pick imo for next few games (esp. on pens) but other strikers are better
    d) Davis. Price dropping. Probably want 3-4-3 formation.

    Open Controls
  16. DandyDon
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Martial looking like the player I thought I had in my team before I sold him

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.