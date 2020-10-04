Son recovers from injury as Doherty and Davies drop to bench for United v Spurs

Son Heung-min (£9.0m) is fit to feature in Tottenham Hotspur’s clash with Manchester United this afternoon, having made a swift recovery from a hamstring injury.

Having initially ruled the Korean out until after the October international break, Jose Mourinho appeared to be slowly backpedalling on that initial prognosis during the week and Son indeed makes the starting XI this afternoon.

Kick-off in the penultimate match of Gameweek 4 is at 16:30 BST.

Son may have been passed fit but Mourinho has otherwise rung the changes from the Gameweek 3 draw against Newcastle United, no doubt in response to the Lilywhites’ brutal schedule that has seen them play cup matches on both Tuesday and Thursday this week.

Full-backs Matt Doherty (£5.9m) and Ben Davies (£4.9m) drop to the bench, while Giovani Lo Celso (£6.9m) isn’t risked after sustaining a knock in the 7-2 win over Maccabi Haifa.

Midfielders Lucas Moura (£6.9m) and Harry Winks (£5.5m) are also among the substitutes, having started all three Premier League games before today.

Dele Alli (£7.6m) makes the 18-man squad but again doesn’t feature from the start.

Serge Aurier (£5.2m), Sergio Reguilon (£5.5m), Moussa Sissoko (£4.8m), Tanguy Ndombele (£5.9m) and Erik Lamela (£5.9m) are the players who come into Spurs’ side at Old Trafford.

The Manchester United team news is a lot more straightforward.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made one alteration to his side from Gameweek 3, with Eric Bailly (£5.0m) replacing Victor Lindelof (£4.9m) at centre-half.

Almost 1.4 million FPL managers sold Son ahead of the Gameweek 4 deadline, with no other Fantasy asset suffering as many transfers out as the South Korea international in a single Gameweek so far this season.

Anthony Martial (£8.9m) was also out of favour, with his 303,342 sales making him the second-most sold FPL forward of this weekend.

Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) is the only Manchester United player who has a double-digit ownership in FPL at the time of writing, with three Spurs players – Doherty, Son and Harry Kane (£10.5m) – featuring in more than 10% of Fantasy squads.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lamela, Son, Kane.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford, Greenwood, Martial.

