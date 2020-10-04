746
Dugout Discussion October 4

Son recovers from injury as Doherty and Davies drop to bench for United v Spurs

746 Comments
Son Heung-min (£9.0m) is fit to feature in Tottenham Hotspur’s clash with Manchester United this afternoon, having made a swift recovery from a hamstring injury.

Having initially ruled the Korean out until after the October international break, Jose Mourinho appeared to be slowly backpedalling on that initial prognosis during the week and Son indeed makes the starting XI this afternoon.

Kick-off in the penultimate match of Gameweek 4 is at 16:30 BST.

Son may have been passed fit but Mourinho has otherwise rung the changes from the Gameweek 3 draw against Newcastle United, no doubt in response to the Lilywhites’ brutal schedule that has seen them play cup matches on both Tuesday and Thursday this week.

Full-backs Matt Doherty (£5.9m) and Ben Davies (£4.9m) drop to the bench, while Giovani Lo Celso (£6.9m) isn’t risked after sustaining a knock in the 7-2 win over Maccabi Haifa.

Midfielders Lucas Moura (£6.9m) and Harry Winks (£5.5m) are also among the substitutes, having started all three Premier League games before today.

Dele Alli (£7.6m) makes the 18-man squad but again doesn’t feature from the start.

Serge Aurier (£5.2m), Sergio Reguilon (£5.5m), Moussa Sissoko (£4.8m), Tanguy Ndombele (£5.9m) and Erik Lamela (£5.9m) are the players who come into Spurs’ side at Old Trafford.

The Manchester United team news is a lot more straightforward.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made one alteration to his side from Gameweek 3, with Eric Bailly (£5.0m) replacing Victor Lindelof (£4.9m) at centre-half.

Almost 1.4 million FPL managers sold Son ahead of the Gameweek 4 deadline, with no other Fantasy asset suffering as many transfers out as the South Korea international in a single Gameweek so far this season.

Anthony Martial (£8.9m) was also out of favour, with his 303,342 sales making him the second-most sold FPL forward of this weekend.

Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) is the only Manchester United player who has a double-digit ownership in FPL at the time of writing, with three Spurs players – Doherty, Son and Harry Kane (£10.5m) – featuring in more than 10% of Fantasy squads.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lamela, Son, Kane.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford, Greenwood, Martial.

  1. mb1983
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 mins ago

    Odds on Son beating his 24 point haul? Kicking myself for transferring out.

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Yeah, so costly - for Zaha as well, absolute chump move

      Open Controls
    2. Homer21
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Sold for Barnes who had a goal disallowed!!

      Open Controls
  2. garbage1
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Absurd. Lamela is pathetic as is the ref

    Open Controls
  3. skodaole2
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Come on Harry(c) you definitely can give more now

    Open Controls
  4. Jullepuu
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    I just can't catch a break in fpl but I'm doing really well in Fanteam. Such a weird feeling

    Open Controls
  5. COLLIN QUANER
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Son!!! I'm in heaven.

    Open Controls
  6. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 mins ago

    Jose second season effect, I knew it!

    Open Controls
  7. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    May aswell red card Bailly as well

    Open Controls
  8. Hybrid.power
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    KDB out for Son I think. Christ

    Open Controls
    1. TAT
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Thinking the same. KDB yet to find form anyway.

      Open Controls
    2. KICKandRUSH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      One of 4 transfers for me.
      Will do them immediately.
      Don't want to hear anything prem related over the next two weeks.

      Open Controls
  9. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Overuse VAR when not needed. Ignore when needed

    Open Controls
  10. Naby K8a
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Minus Harry Maguire tax Kane and Son haven’t done anything today

    Open Controls
  11. Pedram
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Kane and Son, ruining people's ranks since September 12

    Open Controls
    1. 1zverGGadeM
      • 3 Years
      just now

      So happy for keeping them 😀

      Open Controls
  12. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Lamella will get a retrospective ban

    Open Controls
  13. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    United fans moaning about refereeing decisions is absolutely beautiful.

    Soak it in!

    Open Controls
  14. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Where the F is VAR exactly? what a joke decision no horse in this race but Lamela did exactly the same thing! You cant send off Martial just because he stayed on his feet while Lamela lies down for a nap. This is the thing VAR SHOULD be used for instead of chalking off perfectly valid goals for arm pit offsides..

    Open Controls
  15. diesel001
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Man Utd won't get anything from this game so time for a Man Utd player to leave a big mark on Lamela.

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Martial should have decked him, hes getting 3 match ban regardless

      Open Controls
      1. diesel001
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Exactly.

        Open Controls
  16. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Son&Werner out for Perreira&Vardy -4.

    Fairly bad.

    Open Controls
  17. Bossworld
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Forgetting FPL, Son and Kane have been a joy to watch. Perhaps the one redeeming thing for this season going ahead without fans and all the rest

    Open Controls
  18. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Lamela elbows Martial in the head, that's totally okay... Martial touches him in the upper chest and gets red carded.

    The game is corrupt and completely unwatchable. These officials and rulemakers need to be criminally investigated

    Open Controls
  19. Niho992
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Son will haul, and only player i have from this game is Bavies

    Open Controls
  20. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    U couldn't write this stuff. Had Martial since gw1. Wat an absolute joke.

    Open Controls
  21. Leo10
    • 6 Years
    just now

    It'll get evened up soon I think. Penandes will be desperate to get a Spurs player sent off and I'm sure Aurier will be daft enough to oblige.

    Open Controls
  22. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Man Utd to finish outside the top 6 this season. Calling it now.

    Open Controls
  23. Feanor
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Lamela should have also got a red.

    Open Controls
  24. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Still worst decision so far has been not picking Kane over Werner since my principle has been wait and see for new PL players. Second worst picking Alli over Son to save money. 😀

    Open Controls
  25. diabydoesgallas
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Relieved that I kept son. Idea of transferring him out crossed my mind, but the Midfield options below that price ranges all seemed kinda rubbish so I thought I’d stick with him for his return after the international break. Result!

    Open Controls
  26. Drogo
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Think this is the fourth season in a row that Son fakes an injury, forces me to replace him, only to comeback and haul the next game.

    Open Controls
  27. Lindelol
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Mahrez to
    1.son
    2.Penandes
    3. Hames

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.