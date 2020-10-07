Get ready for another international round of GoalScorer Challenge

This season Fantasy Football Scout is giving away a free Premium Membership to each monthly winner of the GoalScorer Challenge competition.

Find out how you can be in with a chance of winning!

What is GoalScorer Challenge?

GSC is a simple, free Fantasy Football game. You pick a different Premier League player each week and any goals they score are added to your total. The hook? You can only pick each player once all season.

With international Gameweeks also included, it’s the perfect complement to FPL and its down periods.

The winner of the 2020/21 competition takes home £500, while top monthly scorers win a Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership.

Results so far

3.7 goals per game, more hat-tricks at this stage than any other Premier League season so far and no goalless draws yet. This game’s easy. Right?

Well, sort of.

While there have been plenty of goals around, there are still nearly 500 players still on zero goals from three picks.

The top pick was Aubameyang (491) again, but this time he blanked. Three for Calvert-Lewin (391) was massive, while eight people picked Son’s four goals. GW3: This was about as rubbish as a Gameweek could get. None of the top 10 picks scored, including Werner (630). Only three people selected Vardy for his hat-trick. Really rubbish.

Prizes

Congratulations to Chris Stevenson who scored seven goals in the month (Salah 3, Son 4, Wood 0) to pick up the September Golden Boot and a free Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership.

Each month, a charity donation will be made in the name of someone who is the only person to pick a scorer in a week. There were seven one-pick scorers in the month.

A random draw gave a win to Ryan Burchael, who chose Eddie Nketiah in GW2 and nominated Alzheimer’s Society to receive a £20 donation.

International weeks

We’ve got one more Premier League round until the international weeks kick in. We start off with three of them next week:

GW5: October 7-9 (Euro 2020 playoffs and friendlies)

October 7-9 (Euro 2020 playoffs and friendlies) GW6: October 10-11 (Nations League and friendlies)

October 10-11 (Nations League and friendlies) GW7: October 13-14 (Nations League and friendlies

International weeks add a real level of complexity and fun to the game. You still need to pick a Premier League player but for their country. It’s often a good opportunity to select a player you wouldn’t normally consider in the league.

