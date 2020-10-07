71
Scout Network October 7

Get ready for another international round of GoalScorer Challenge

71 Comments
This season Fantasy Football Scout is giving away a free Premium Membership to each monthly winner of the GoalScorer Challenge competition.

Find out how you can be in with a chance of winning!

What is GoalScorer Challenge?

GSC is a simple, free Fantasy Football game. You pick a different Premier League player each week and any goals they score are added to your total. The hook? You can only pick each player once all season.

With international Gameweeks also included, it’s the perfect complement to FPL and its down periods.

The winner of the 2020/21 competition takes home £500, while top monthly scorers win a Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership.

If you’re not signed up already, CLICK HERE.

Results so far

3.7 goals per game, more hat-tricks at this stage than any other Premier League season so far and no goalless draws yet. This game’s easy. Right?

Well, sort of.

While there have been plenty of goals around, there are still nearly 500 players still on zero goals from three picks.

  • GW1: Top pick Aubameyang (709 picks) scored, while Salah (215) hit three and Vardy (188) two for a lovely start
  • GW2: The top pick was Aubameyang (491) again, but this time he blanked. Three for Calvert-Lewin (391) was massive, while eight people picked Son’s four goals.
  • GW3: This was about as rubbish as a Gameweek could get. None of the top 10 picks scored, including Werner (630). Only three people selected Vardy for his hat-trick. Really rubbish.

Prizes

Congratulations to Chris Stevenson who scored seven goals in the month (Salah 3, Son 4, Wood 0) to pick up the September Golden Boot and a free Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership.

Each month, a charity donation will be made in the name of someone who is the only person to pick a scorer in a week. There were seven one-pick scorers in the month.

A random draw gave a win to Ryan Burchael, who chose Eddie Nketiah in GW2 and nominated Alzheimer’s Society to receive a £20 donation.

International weeks

We’ve got one more Premier League round until the international weeks kick in. We start off with three of them next week:

  • GW5: October 7-9 (Euro 2020 playoffs and friendlies)
  • GW6: October 10-11 (Nations League and friendlies)
  • GW7: October 13-14 (Nations League and friendlies

International weeks add a real level of complexity and fun to the game. You still need to pick a Premier League player but for their country. It’s often a good opportunity to select a player you wouldn’t normally consider in the league.

Son and Kane top the FPL points table as United’s defence crumbles again

71 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    Wildcarding.

    RMT suggests that Saiss is by far and away the best value outfield player in the game.

    Would you say that's something that holds some truck? Personally, I'm not convinced that his team are going to be nearly as effective this season as they were last but I'm usually wrong about these things more often than not.

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      Usually a brilliant back 3 with Boly, Coady and Saiss. Saiss usually good for bonus too. I think he’s a good pick at that price

      Open Controls
      1. The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Ta.

        Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I do think he's great value.

      He's attacking, he plays for a good defensive team, and he's only 5m with good fixtures.

      Open Controls
  2. Tosa86
    • 3 Years
    50 mins ago

    Actual FPL team:

    Martinez - Ryan
    Mitchell - Saiss - TAA - Digne - Castagne
    KDB - J.Rodz - Zaha - Alzate - Son
    DCL - Jimmy - MItrovic

    ItB: 1.9
    FT: 2

    Any suggestion to upgrade performance of my team?
    Jimmy and mitrovic stay (price drop) or leave?

    digne+mitrovic --> chilwell+wilson?
    move only digne?
    move jimmenez-> vardy too (-4)?

    Open Controls
    1. pghodge79
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      26 mins ago

      How about...
      Mitrovic to Maupay
      KDB to Salah?

      Open Controls
    2. Ginger Pele
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Mitro upgrade could be good - Maupay, Wilson, Antonio all good value at a little over Mitros price. Maybe keep a little in the bank for Zaha to Pulisic/Havertz when (if) they hit form. Also feel you’ve an expensive defence, but that’s personal preference on how you like to balance your team.

      Open Controls
  3. HippY
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    I've done 2 FT this week. Is it worth taking a -4 to tinker with the back line? It's looking a little thin?

    Ryan / McCarthy
    Justin / KWP / Digne / Mitchell / Holding
    Son / Salah / Zaha / Rodriguez / Soucek
    Jimenez / Kane / DCL

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Captain Kakaroto (I blame R…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      WOW, that front line. I am jealous.

      Open Controls
    3. Ginger Pele
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Not for a hit. Defence so unpredictable at the moment anyway! Tinker when you’ve got a spare freebie!

      Open Controls
  4. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    45 mins ago

    Are these good moves over the next few weeks to move to a 3-5-2? Chillwell also on my wish list.

    Ings >> Antonio
    Bissouma >> Grealish
    Davies >> Dallas / C.Taylor

    McCarthy
    TAA, Justin, Saiss, Davies
    KDB, Salah, Rodríguez, Son
    DCL, Ings
    (Nyland, Mitchell, Bissouma, Davis)

    Open Controls
    1. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      Yes, all good moves.

      Open Controls
    2. Ginger Pele
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Look good moves to me - looks like you’re targeting the worst performers. I like it.

      Open Controls
  5. Jacky boy
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    so cavani is not available for newcastle...

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Tribbiani
        1 min ago

        dammit, now less casuals will be lured to him

        Open Controls
    2. pghodge79
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      43 mins ago

      On a wildcard.
      Martinez - Ryan
      Chilwell - Saiss - KWP - Justin - Mitchell
      Salah - ??? - Son - Grealish - Bissouma
      DCL - Jimenez - ???

      KDB and Maupay
      Or
      Zaha and Kane?

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        31 mins ago

        Kev

        Open Controls
      2. Atimis
        • 4 Years
        30 mins ago

        Sure that Jim is worth the money?

        Open Controls
      3. Atimis
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        And also would save some money and downgrade Ryan

        Open Controls
        1. Ginger Pele
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I agree with this.

          Open Controls
      4. Dynamic Duos
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        Like the 2 keepers , every player on the bench needs to be starter imo in this pandemic

        Open Controls
      5. caldracula
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        Zaha and Kane

        Open Controls
      6. Ginger Pele
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        KDB and Maupay for me. I think KDB too good to not quickly get back to scoring ways.

        Open Controls
    3. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      Which would you choose?

      1) Robo, Hamez, Grealish
      2) 5.5 def, Sterling, McGinn

      Open Controls
      1. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        A of that lot

        Open Controls
      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        1

        Open Controls
      3. pghodge79
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      4. Dynamic Duos
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    4. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      Last Man Standing (3300+ qualified)

      Scores needed after hits for GWs 1-4 are 39,34.29 and 32 in that order.
      Code is 48n69x

      Up to 6% out this GW.

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/08/28/the-last-man-standing-competition-2020-2021/

      Open Controls
      1. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Weird 1.7 mil rank and Im coasting in crazy season

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Plenty are coasting at 4m+ 🙂
          Early days, starts getting more difficult in 2021.

          Open Controls
    5. Matt Sk
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      Like a week ago I wrote about the misfortune with the number 7 at United since Ronaldo left and now Cavani takes it, that can end only badly

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        25 mins ago

        Do you honestly think the problem is the number? It's just a dumb thing the media likes to talk about.

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Di Maria left due to personal reasons and he was doing great before that. Owen had it and he did okay. Valencia played with it for a season for some reason and he was turning into a fullback for the club. Depay was still young and not good enough. The only flop was sanchez and that too because his heart wasn't in it. He just came for the money.

          Open Controls
      2. Drizz ✅
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Number 7 is overrated at Manutd.

        Open Controls
    6. Vikram Solanki
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      is this too light at the back:

      Martinez - Forster
      Saiss - Zouma - KWP - Ayling - Dunne
      Salah - Sterling - Son - Rodriguez - Stephens
      Kane - DCL - Maupay

      Open Controls
      1. caldracula
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        I think so

        Open Controls
      2. caldracula
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        I’d downgrade Sterling

        Open Controls
      3. puhd
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Not bad at all

        Open Controls
      4. Ginger Pele
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        I think so. But that’s the price you pay for Salah, sterling and Kane. Not the right balance for me. Though if you fancy the three premiums, go for it!

        Open Controls
      5. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Depends if Dunne will keep playing imo

        Open Controls
    7. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      My draft team has 190 points and we didn't start until gwk2 and it is 7.5m under budget haha

      Open Controls
      1. Clay Davis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        That's brilliant. What's your team?

        My team doesn't look bad on paper - in a league with 8 others, but my score is 147 and i'm bottom!

        Lloris - Guaita
        Digne - Castagne - Maguire - Tarkowski - PvA
        Bruno - Mahrez - Bale - Alli - Pereira
        Vardy - Watkins - Wood

        Open Controls
      2. Clay Davis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Notify

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Patricio Schmeichel
          Ake Saiss Taylor Targett Lewis
          Bruno Son Barnes Hames Podence
          Wilson Barnes Watkins

          There is 12 in the league

          Open Controls
          1. Clay Davis
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            Cracking team, fella.

            Have you guys managed to do any trades between one another? No one is keen in our league yet, everyone putting in silly offers and rejecting each other

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Cheers mate, yours looks decent to, we haven't as of yet , but I had a couple of my players wanted but I rejected

              Open Controls
    8. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Chilwell or Reguilón?

      Open Controls
      1. caldracula
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        Chilly

        Open Controls
      2. puhd
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Réguilon is amazing. I’d go for him

        Open Controls
      3. Drizz ✅
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Reguilon starting against Portugal tonight

        Open Controls
    9. caldracula
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Pulled the trigger

      Guiata
      TAA Chilwell Mitchell
      Salad Son Zaha Grealish
      Kane DCL Watkins

      Steele, Bissouma, Saiss, Lamperty

      Open Controls
      1. puhd
        • 5 Years
        just now

        You on WC?

        Open Controls
    10. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      I see a new template for this weeks wildcarders, gl fellas

      Will it last into GW 6 though LOL

      Open Controls
      1. puhd
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Seeing Lots of Zaha and Grealish.

        Open Controls
      2. Clay Davis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Kane & Son look good up to gw9 - particularly good captain options for gw8 vs WBA

        Open Controls
    11. puhd
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Thoughts on this front line?

      Salah Son Sterling Bruno Rodriguez
      Mitro Jimmy Brewster

      Open Controls
      1. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Nice but post your defence to get a better response

        Open Controls
      2. Hotdogs for Tea
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        No DCL and not a fan of Mitro & Brewster

        Open Controls
      3. Drizz ✅
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Bruno has been poor

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          He was a great (c) for me gwk3 🙂

          Open Controls
        2. I Must Break You
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          ??? Bruno has 20 points in 3 matches. That's a pace of 253 pts for the season.

          Open Controls
      4. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Like your midfield. Don't like your front 3. And im assuming your defence isnt good. So it's a no from me for entire team

        Open Controls
      5. Dynamic Duos
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Mitrovic to Antonio and then I love it

        Open Controls
    12. BenW3989
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      KWP or Dallas/Ayling?

      Open Controls
      1. Drizz ✅
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Ayling

        Open Controls
      2. Dynamic Duos
        • 7 Years
        just now

        KWP

        Open Controls
    13. jtreble
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Any news about Nathan Ferguson (CRY)? Haven't heard a peep. Curious.

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Doesn’t sound like he is close to being available... might not even return this year

        Open Controls
    14. thetommy14
        3 mins ago

        Wildcard draft.....

        Martinez, Forster
        Robbo, Chilwell, Semedo, Dallas, Mitchell
        Salah, Son, JRod, Grealish, Bissouma
        Kane, DCL, Maupay

        Thoughts? Semedo or Reguilon?

        Open Controls
        1. Jainica
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Extremely template (for GW6 wildcarders), I have something almost identical, but reguilon instead of semedo

          Open Controls
      • Dexters Laboratory
          just now

          This GW only:
          A) Brewster (FUL)
          B) Foden (ARS)

          Open Controls

