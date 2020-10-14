170
Pro Pundits - Andy October 14

FPL Gameweek 5 – What we know so far

We now have four Gameweeks worth of data in Fantasy Premier League. Is that sufficient to radically change our strategy? Probably not.

But it is definitely enough to start looking at what trends have occurred, and whether we should begin challenging assumptions about certain players and teams.

In this article I want to highlight some of the main changes to my own fantasy thinking as we head into Gameweek 5.

Aston Villa looking good at the back

Save potential and improved Villa defence underpin Martínez's FPL credentials

We all know about the attacking potential of Jack Grealish (£7.1m) and Ollie Watkins (£5.9) and new signing Ross Barkley (£5.9m) may have played his way into contention post-Liverpool too, however it’s not the Villains forward line I’m considering here.

Aston Villa might actually be a good defensive team! At the very least they are markedly better than they were for the first 29 Gameweeks of the 2019-20 season.

It has been difficult for me to believe they could change so drastically and I didn’t want to make too many assumptions based on “post-lockdown” alone, especially considering they were fighting for survival whilst some other teams were effectively on the beach.

Now however we’ve had a sample size of 12 matches where a significant improvement can be discerned including some genuinely tough fixtures – from Gameweek 30-38 last season they played Chelsea, Wolves, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton.

From Gameweek 1-29 last season their expected goals conceded (xGC) was 2.03 per game. From Gameweek 30-38 plus the three matches played this season it’s down to 1.09 per match.

This is obviously a massive improvement, and although it’s probably too early to know whether it can be sustained it is clear they have made decent squad improvements at at the back bringing in Emiliano Martínez (£4.7m) and Matthew Cash (£5.0m).

My main concern right now with buying intro the Villa defence is that I’m not the only one to notice the improvement and they’re all priced above £4.5m now. The only exception is Matt Targett, but he hasn’t created a single chance or shot this season so far and it appears most of the team’s full back creativity is coming via the more expensive Cash on the right side.

With a range of cheap defenders like Stuart Dallas (£4.5m), Luke Ayling (£4.5m) or Tariq Lamptey (£4.7m) offering arguably better value elsewhere, I’m pushed into thinking that Martínez is the most viable option in the Villains rearguard.

Wolves struggling up front

Wolves attack is concerning. In four matches so far their expected goals (xG) is just 3.66, less than one per match.

Last season they were 7th best for xG with 54.54, an average of 1.44 a match. This season they are the 6th worst, with only the likes of Sheffield United, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Burnley and West Brom below them.

Of course it’s still early days, and we shouldn’t panic too much, but we do definitely need to keep monitoring the stats. Looking at chances created per 90, Rúben Neves (£5.4m) is 0.59 and João  Moutinho (£5.4m) stands at 2.08. This is down from the 0.88 and 2.23 from last season. It doesn’t look massive and could be altered quickly by a couple of hauls, but is nonetheless a worrying trend.

There have been some big changes in the first team that could be a contributing factor, with Nélson Semedo (£5.5m) coming in to replace Matt Doherty (£5.9m), as well as an injury to Jonny (£5.4m) and the sale of Diogo Jota (£6.3m). So on the positive front you could argue that this will settle as the new boys bed in and it’s certainly true that Wolves have an manager who has repeatedly proven he knows how to get the best out of his players. 
The ultimate question is how long do we give them to click, because it just doesn’t seem to be happening at the moment.

Manchester City out of sorts

Continuing in the vein of ‘attacks I’m a little concerned about’, I can’t fail to highlight Manchester City’s failure to get into forward gear.

There’s always been talk about Pep Guardiola liking a false 9, but it rarely happens in reality, especially in the league and right now they could really do with a proper number 9. It’s not totally clear when Gabriel Jesus (£9.4m) or Sergio Agüero (£10.4m) will be back and available, but those with City assets will be hoping it’s soon and they prove to be the catalyst City need to kick start their season.

For the first 20 minutes against Leeds it looked like just another game where Man City take control and grab a hatful of goals, so the question as usual would be to see who got the points – but it didn’t turn out that way. Once Leeds got into the game they made things difficult for City, and it wasn’t until Fernandinho (£5.5m) came on that City regained some semblance of control.

As if the eye-test weren’t enough, the stats tell a very clear story – Man City are currently creating 1.33 xG per game, down from 2.48 from last season.

Like Wolves this could in part be explained by a team needing time to adjust. Not only are they missing Agüero and Jesus, but in David Silva they have lost a key player in creating chances and making things tick.
It’s certainly too early to be writing off an attack that scored 102 goals last season, but with the injuries they have at the moment it’s probably not the best time to be doubling or tripling up.

Manchester United looking… worse

I’m not even sure where to start with Manchester United. Given what’s expected of them they have probably been THE worst team so far this season.

At 7.72 xGC they are the second worst defence statistically and are only kept off the bottom spot by West Brom, a stat that looks even worse when you consider United have only played three matches.

Apologists could put some of this down to a long season, followed by a shorter pre-season, but I think there’s more to it than that. The 4231 system continues to be used despite the biggest transfer of their summer being a central midfielder who just doesn’t look like fitting into the starting line-up any time soon. And the defence? Frankly it looks an absolute shambles at the moment with zero confidence.

Perhaps the summer’s off field events are still playing on Harry Maguire’s (£5.4m) mind. That’s the only charitable excuse I can think of to explain tackling your own player in the box, as he did with Luke Shaw (£4.9m) against Spurs.

Whatever the reason, there’s a huge drop in performance from last season where they were statistically the 3rd best team in the league defensively and only conceded three more goals than Liverpool and one more than Man City.

Unlike Wolves and Man City where patience can be justified, I don’t think that’s the case for Man United. In the next four Gameweeks they face Chelsea, Arsenal and Everton so it’s unlikely to get any easier.

Though it pains me to say it, there is just way too much value on offer elsewhere to warrant holding onto United players at the moment. It may be a case that you have bigger transfer priorities, but I’d imagine the likes of Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) to Heung-Min Son (£9.0m) will be popular transfers this week, and for good reason.

The Burning FPL Questions – Gameweek 5

170 Comments
  1. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Keep or switch James Justin on WC?

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      I’d switch to more long term option

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Switch - not many great fixtures left for him

      Open Controls
    3. FPL-Albion
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Switch

      Open Controls
  2. Rinseboy
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    How she looking for this week? Got some bench cover which is Good.

    Martinez
    Semedo James Lamptey
    Son (c) KDB Grealish Barnes Salah
    Jimi DCL
    Steer Brewster Saiss Mitchell

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Looks great. Making me question my double pool defence! I have foden and trossard over your son and grealish as a result

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Is this a WC?

      Open Controls
    3. ThisPostsOnFire
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Not a fan of the James pick, but looks great otherwise.

      Open Controls
  3. Society
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    47 mins ago

    29 PL players testing positive to covid during the first 5 gameweeks.
    I assume that doesn't include those forced to isolate prior to season kick-off.
    That's 6.5 players missing for 2 weeks, each week.

    Benches !

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Crazy playing internationals right now. Can’t see it improving and November internationals could be a nightmare

      Open Controls
      1. Society
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        9 out this week.

        Open Controls
  4. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Thoughts on this wc draft? Invested in a nailed bench for any covid related issues.

    Martinez
    Robertson chilwell Dallas
    Salah son hamez grealish
    Kane dcl Maupay

    Forster lamptey kwp bissouma

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      No city is a concern as they will fire at some point but can’t have them all. Kane and son on fire so can’t argue going with them instead and can always switch to kdb/aguero at some point. Watch for Chilwell news on injury/illness

      Open Controls
    2. Sepp Blattered
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Pretty template WC, lacks City but pretty decent still - Looks Flexible

      Open Controls
    3. Az
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      yawn 🙂

      Open Controls
  5. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    Ramsdale (Fabri)
    TAA,Dier,Taylor,Mitchell (KWP)
    Salah,KDB,Hamez,H.Barnes (Bissouma)
    Mitrovic,Werner (Adams)

    2FT, £1.3 ITB

    Really reluctant to let Werner go, think he’ll start firing vs Southampton. Best 2 transfers to make?

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      I know you want to stick but Werner to Kane looks great!

      Open Controls
    2. tibollom
      • 4 Years
      just now

      get rid of werner mate

      Open Controls
  6. IRBOX ⚽
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    What’s the latest on Kevin?

    Open Controls
    1. fcsaltyballs
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      He’s lost in New York

      Open Controls
      1. Stram Dunk
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 mins ago

        😀

        Open Controls
      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Don’t worry, that nice man by the elevators will save him

        Open Controls
    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Nothing really apart from a bit of twitter chat that he’ll miss the arsenal game but wait and see for now until press conference

      Open Controls
      1. IRBOX ⚽
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Pep won’t say anything. Bruno probably a non option with quarantine so Sterling the obvious tranny

        Open Controls
        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          You got son I take it? Def wait as late as possible to make any move as should get more info

          Open Controls
          1. IRBOX ⚽
            • 3 Years
            8 mins ago

            Nah don’t rate Spurs at all. They only score on the counter against 10 men.

            Open Controls
            1. Pat Bonner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              You don’t sit on the fence lol! Good luck

              Open Controls
  7. fcsaltyballs
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    Ryan Forster
    TAA Saiss Konsa Dallas Mitchell
    Sterling Salah Grealish Stephens XXXX
    Kane DCL XXXX

    1. James Brewster
    2. Podence Maupay

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      James Rodriguez is essential..

      Open Controls
      1. tibollom
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        is he?

        Open Controls
      2. FC Hakkebøf
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Nope

        Open Controls
    2. FPL-Albion
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    3. Jässi
      • 3 Years
      just now

      1

      Open Controls
  8. Sepp Blattered
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Anyone else still got Che Adams like me? Hit to Maupay is so tempting but I feel like Che could get something out of Chelsea, and the move would be better next week..

    Open Controls
    1. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      He is so bad. Sell now, for a -4 preferably

      Open Controls
      1. tibollom
        • 4 Years
        just now

        agreed

        Open Controls
    2. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      I would move him on.

      I've been an owner since day one, but moved on this week as whilst he has been really unlikely not to score points he has also missed some sitters. Maupay is a good longer term shout

      Open Controls
    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      I’d probably get rid, Maupay looks good or go straight to Antonio for long term

      Open Controls
      1. Sepp Blattered
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Jimi and DCL already, Maupay seems the logical move although I wouldn't be surprised if Antonio continues to score against the big 6. Will assess once we have KDB updates

        Open Controls
  9. Joker91
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    29 mins ago

    Have used my WC but struggling to fill in the final gaps. Appreciate your opinions.

    Martinez Forster
    Saiss Lamptey KWP Ferguson ********
    Grealish Son KDB Salah ********
    Kane DCL *********

    A) Reece James, Trossard, Brewster (concerns of James playing time of course)
    B) 4.5 DEF (best pick given team?), Bissouma, Maupay (can switch to Antonio after TOT/LIV/MCY)
    C) Something different

    Open Controls
    1. Zrinkec
      12 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. FPL-Albion
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Is Ferguson almost back?

      Open Controls
    3. tibollom
      • 4 Years
      just now

      a but not with reece james

      Open Controls
  10. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Son, Bale, Kane triple up

    Open Controls
    1. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not even for fun

      Open Controls
      1. OneDennisBergkamp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        its gonna be the way to go, coming from an Arsenal fan

        Open Controls
        1. Peter Ouch
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          We didn't even triple up on a prime man city attack the last few years.
          I don't see it happening
          Takes 1/3 of your budget to a non proven attack and also really unreliable

          Open Controls
    2. FPL-Albion
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      I really hope Bale is going to be good. Could be amazing if he finds form.
      No chance of triple up though

      Open Controls
  11. FPL-Albion
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    My plan is TAA and podence to Son and 4.8m def.
    Other defence is Martinez, Dallas, Digne, Lewis, Mitchell

    Thinking Lamptey, any other suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Not a fan of losing taa personally but if that's your plan then yeah Lamptey would be my pick as well

      Open Controls
  12. Peter Ouch
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    Just realised I have 10 players playing on Saturday, Son on Sunday and none on Monday

    Open Controls
  13. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    DCL or Richarlison? (Ignore price difference as don't own either and the difference is minimal now)

    Open Controls
    1. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      DCL
      Richa can't score if he won't get at least 5 chances per game

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Still DCL. There is still a price difference and one is the CF. But I'm looking at potentially doubling up on them. If analyzed as individual picks:

      DCL is the top scoring center forward in red hot form, playing for a free scoring team at 7.6m.

      Richarlison is 8.0m, on penalties for the same hot free-scoring team with more pen touches than DCL and similar number of goal attempts/90.

      Why not get both?

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Rich dropped to 7.9 the other day, really not much in it now

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Okay fair. But as I said, still DCL if you want to pick one. But Rich might genuinely be the 2nd best forward pick in the game right now.

          Open Controls
  14. tibollom
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    hows this team on a WC guys?

    McCarthy Ryan
    Robbo Dallas Lamptey Konsa Ferguson
    Salah Son Hames Sterling Soucek
    DCL Jim Brewster

    Open Controls
    1. tibollom
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      my team for the GW would be:

      Ryan
      Lamptey Dallas Robbo
      Salah(vc) Son(c) Hames Sterling
      DCL Jim Brewster

      Mccarthy, Soucek, Konsa, Ferguson

      Open Controls
      1. Hint
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        When you expecting Ferguson to be back?

        Open Controls
    2. FC Hakkebøf
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      McCarthy to Martinez
      Konsa to KWP
      Sterling to Puli
      Jim to Kane

      Open Controls
      1. tibollom
        • 4 Years
        just now

        thanks mate, interesting ideas here.. ML leader has martinez and kane so wanted to differentiate a bit but maybe too early for that..

        Do we know if Puli will play this GW? and sterling a doubt?

        Open Controls
  15. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    This Spain team has really gone down a bit since its heyday.

    Rodrigo leading the line and Adama the starting RW. They're not bad players of course, but compared to David Villa and Iniesta the difference in quality is quite stark. Lots of hope pinned on Fati to become the next Messi. It's a very tall ask.

    Good to see Reguilon play the full 90. I'm really considering him now with Spurs' good run of fixtures. Very attacking.

    Open Controls
  16. dbeck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Pereira to Grealish for a -4 worth it? Have exact money

    Open Controls
    1. tibollom
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
    2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      No, Pereira has a good fixture

      Open Controls
      1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Would have probably said yes if it was with an FT

        Open Controls
      2. dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        burnely statistically have been better at the back than there results are showing

        Open Controls
        1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
          • 4 Years
          just now

          That's true, I wouldn't classify them as whipping boys that some people think but it's still a good fixture, only take the hit if you see Grealish hauling I'd say

          Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      No.

      Open Controls
    4. Jässi
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Worth it I think.

      Open Controls
  17. Szarleej
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Choose one:

    A. James + Chilwell
    B. Pulisic + Saiss

    Open Controls
    1. Jässi
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  18. Jässi
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    I am using bookmaker odds for wildcard decisions. In your opinion, how many upcoming gameweeks should I take into account when counting the possible FPL points from bookmaker odds?

    A) 5
    B) 6
    C) 7
    D) 8

    Open Controls
    1. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Only use bookies odds for defence imo

      Open Controls
    2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      E) 1

      Lot of things can change every week, everyone was thinking liverpool defence would be alright before the 7-2( I do think they'll still be fine), so don't read too much into them for the future imo, so much can change between now and then.

      Open Controls
    3. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      8

      Open Controls
  19. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Werner to Kane for free?
    Also, stupid question I know but if I have 2FTs this GW and only use 1, do I get 2 frees the next week?

    Open Controls
    1. Jässi
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes you will get. And I would do that transfer for free, but of course Werner will start scoring finally at some point.

      Open Controls
    2. AnfieldLad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      There’s a 5 next to your name! Yes the extra FT will roll over.

      Open Controls
      1. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        haha embarrassed to ask! Thanks

        Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      just now

      You're supposed to say "Asking for a friend"

      Open Controls
  20. ThisPostsOnFire
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    How's this looking?

    Martinez (Steer)
    Robertson, Saiss, Lamptey (KWP, Ferguson)
    Salah, KDB, Son, Grealish , 2
    Jimi, DCL, 3

    Also:

    A) 1.Trossard & 2.Brewster
    B) 1.Anguissa & 2.Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      B, Maupay

      Open Controls
    2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A short term but I'd want to have Antonio long term..
      You could do Jimenez to Antonio though possibly in GW8

      Open Controls
  21. tibollom
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Which team is better on a WC?

    a. Martinez, Puli, Kane
    b. McCarthy, sterling, Jim

    Ryan, X
    Robbo Dallas Lamptey Ferguson X
    Son Salah Hames Soucek X
    DCL Brewster X

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls

