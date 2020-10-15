276
Five-time top 1k FPL finisher Tom Freeman on Liverpool defence, Spurs and Villa

One of the world’s best FPL managers, Tom Freeman (aka avfc82), discusses Trent Alexander-Arnold, Son-Heung min, Aston Villa and more before revealing his own team plans for Gameweek 5.

So, where were we?

The last time I checked in, Gameweek 3 had drawn to a close and I sat 453,222nd overall. I talked up Solly March (£5.0m) and Stuart Dallas (£4.5m), and also touched upon each club’s most creative player so far.

Since then, Mohamed Salah’s (£12.2m) 26-point captaincy haul, combined with returns for Alex McCarthy (£4.5m), Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.5m) and James Rodríguez (£7.8m), contributed to my Gameweek 4 score of 68 points, which has seen my overall rank rise to 271,739.

So, in this my latest column, I thought it might be useful to address some of the bigger talking points that have dominated discussion in the FPL community during the international break. The topics I cover are not only relevant to my team, but probably yours too, and I hope by putting forward my thoughts on them, it can help a few of you out.

SHOULD I SELL TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD AND BUY HIM BACK ONCE ALISSON RETURNS?

  1. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    Ramsdale (Fabri)
    TAA,Dier,Taylor,Mitchell (KWP)
    Salah,KDB,Hamez,H.Barnes (Bissouma)
    Mitrovic,Werner (Adams)

    2FT, £1.3 ITB

    A) Werner to Kane (save FT)
    B) KDB+Bissouma to Son+Pulisic (for free)

    Open Controls
    1. Dirty Leeds
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B too risky. Is KDB ruled out and will Puli start?

      Open Controls
  2. Alchim1sT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    A little RMWCT would be appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. Alchim1sT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Martinez, 4,0
      Robbo, Chilwell, Saiss, Ayling/Dallas, 4,0
      Salah, KDB/Sterling, Son, Pulisic, Soucek
      DCL, Maupay, Watkins

      0,1 ITB

      Maupay to Antotnio for GW 8 on the horizon ... am i missing something? Yes Pulisic is a punt, but i can easily "run away" (shoutout to Joe) to Hamez, Grealish or whoeever emerges in that bracket

      Another version had Kane upfront instead of Watkins with KDB swapped to Grealish ... at least for the next 4
      Feedback highly appreciated

      Open Controls
      1. Reeker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Nothing wrong with the wildcard, just have to wait press conferences for new on De Bruyne, Chilwell and Pulisic

        Open Controls
      2. @FPLMason
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Seems fine to me. Just wait until after the pressers to finalize matters.

        Open Controls
  3. davies
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    Which option?

    A) Saiss Watkins
    B) Dallas Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. Alchim1sT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      A ... maybe Dallas and Watkins

      Open Controls
    2. Dirty Leeds
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I like B

      Open Controls
  4. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    51 mins ago

    I don't care about threat, shots in the box , shots on target, big chances etc.
    I have to say 2 things:

    1) Vardy never ever started a PL season without scoring in his first 3 home games.
    2) 4 goals in 2 matches vs Villa last year

    I picked him in gw1 mainly for this fixture
    I'm gonna captain him despite being an owner of Son Kan

    YES!

    Open Controls
  5. Alchim1sT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    50 mins ago

    A little RMWCT would be appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      I like it

      Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 2 Years
      39 mins ago

      Need Aguero

      Open Controls
    3. FALSE PROFIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Michu?

      Open Controls
    4. Pumpy Pro
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Different from the crappy boring template on here. I like it

      Open Controls
    5. The Road to Turfdom
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      I for one like seeing Modou Barrow back in

      Open Controls
    6. Alchim1sT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      thanks guys 😉

      Michu is a nice shout!

      Open Controls
  6. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    45 mins ago

    Like Alchim1st team. Good balance

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 2 Years
      just now

      LOL
      This is funny. Fail while Joking at another fail 😆

      Open Controls
  7. Zrinkec
      44 mins ago

      Martinez/Forster
      RObertson/CHilwell/Semedo/Dallas/4.0m
      Salah/Son/Grealish/Zaha/Soucek
      Kane/DCL/Maupay

      What you guys think about my wc, and any defender that can get in future position in starting lineup of some team for 4.0m?

      Open Controls
      1. Dirty Leeds
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Solid team. Maybe Ferguson

        Open Controls
        1. Zrinkec
            just now

            Yeah i am thinking same, but aftr they signed Clyne idk anymore at all lol. But really no options at 4.0m from what i see.

            Open Controls
      2. Dirty Leeds
        • 3 Years
        38 mins ago

        Ramsdale / Steer
        TAA / Taylor / Davies / KWP / Ferguson
        Podence / Salh / Barnes / KDB / Bissouma
        Mitro / Werner /Martial
        2FT. 0.4 ITB

        Having my worst season ever. Which move would you go for? Cheers

        A) Martial, Werner to DCL, Kane
        B) KDB, Martial to Kane, Son
        C) Any other suggestions are welcome

        Open Controls
        1. Rassi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          B if KDB confirmed out. Otherwise I would just do sth like Martial -> Watkins and bank 1 FT.

          Open Controls
      3. Sharkytect
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        38 mins ago

        Filling in the last slots of my wildcard team:

        A) Grealish, Klich + Walker-Peters
        B) Barkley, Trossard + Saiss

        What do you think?

        Open Controls
        1. Dirty Leeds
          • 3 Years
          32 mins ago

          B all the way

          Open Controls
        2. Boly Would
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I like the Trossard pick, so B

          Open Controls
      4. @FPLMason
        • 8 Years
        36 mins ago

        Morning, everyone.
        Currently sitting just inside the top 4k with 2 FTs and 1.4 itb.
        Thought I'd post my team here and see what you'd suggest.
        McCarthy (Nyland)
        TAA Justin Taylor
        KDB Pereira JRod Salah
        Kane Wilson Mitrovic
        Subs: Bissouma - KWP - Lascelles
        My logic involves be keeping Mitrovic until GW8-9.
        Same with Pereira, but a bit less fussed about it.
        Any suggestions would be appreciated.

        Open Controls
        1. JonP
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          19 mins ago

          yeah i lost faith with mitro and there seems better options at the same price in bamford or ollie.

          Open Controls
          1. @FPLMason
            • 8 Years
            just now

            I like Ollie. Not too sure about Bamford. However, I keep looking at Mitro's next 3-4 fixtures and I keep telling myself That I could wait until. I transfer him out for Antonio come the second IB.

            Open Controls
        2. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          Good week to sort Lascellas, him to Saiss can work

          Open Controls
          1. @FPLMason
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Cheers for the insight, Holmes

            Open Controls
        3. Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          13 mins ago

          well played your in good shape
          ,lascelles to van aanholt
          and fulham are so crap nobody feeds mitrovic so him to watkins..

          Open Controls
          1. @FPLMason
            • 8 Years
            just now

            We've yet to see PvA play, so I'll wait on that and see what comes up in the pressers!
            No Mitro considerations for the next couple of weeks with Sheffield, Palace and Brom in their next 4?

            Open Controls
      5. TB303
        • 3 Years
        34 mins ago

        Is Konsa nailed long term?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          just now

          yep

          Open Controls
      6. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        32 mins ago

        McCarty
        TAA Justin Ayling
        KDB(C) Salah(VC) Son Jrod
        Jimenez Watkins DCL

        Button Taylor KWP Bissouma

        on a -4 already, anything worth a look ? Only dilemma is which defender to bench out of Justin/ayling/Taylor. Who would you bench ?

        Open Controls
      7. JonP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        32 mins ago

        KDB and watkins or grealish and kane?

        struggling to let go of KDB...

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          29 mins ago

          GK, can always switch back after 4 weeks

          Open Controls
        2. @FPLMason
          • 8 Years
          16 mins ago

          Grealish and Kane for me.

          Open Controls
          1. JonP
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Yeah i think i’m now leaning that way. maybe I can use frenandes to KDB at a later date with a million from somewhere.

            Open Controls
      8. JONALDINHO
        • 3 Years
        27 mins ago

        Rate this WC /10.

        Martinez
        Semedo • Ayling • Ward
        Salah • KDB • Son • James
        Kane • DCL • Brewster
        (4.0 / KWP / Masuaku / 4.5)

        Will rotate between 442 / 343 with Brewster.

        Open Controls
        1. The Road to Turfdom
          • 4 Years
          just now

          8- think Semedo is overpriced and would want someone slightly better to rotate with Brewster. Otherwise like a lot

          Open Controls
      9. abaalan
        • 4 Years
        22 mins ago

        Martinez, 4.0
        Chilwell, Saiss, KWP, Dunne, Mitchell
        Salah, Sterling, Son, Grealish, Trossard
        Kane, Maupay, Brewster

        On WC, too many knee jerks?? (AVL and BRI players)
        0.5 ITB

        Open Controls
        1. The Road to Turfdom
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Yeah don't think you need both Maupay and Trossard

          Open Controls
      10. Reeker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Digne picked up a slight injury. A doubt for Saturday

        https://twitter.com/GregOK/status/1316654539634737152

        Open Controls
      11. 03farmboy
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        Aubameyang out for Son a good move?

        Or

        Harper bench fodder for Jorginho?

        Open Controls
      12. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Just seen Digne’s yellow flag... anything serious?

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Just a knock, should be fine

          Open Controls
        2. @FPLMason
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Check @ reeker's comment. More insight there with a tweet regarding his injury.

          Open Controls
          1. Bubz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Wheres that?

            Open Controls
          2. Bubz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Ah found it

            Open Controls
      13. onoz9
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        I'm on wildcard atm:

        A)
        Martinez Nyland
        Lamptey Robertson Dallas Mitchell Chilwell
        Salah Grealish Foden Son Hamez
        DCL Kane Brewster

        B)
        Martinez Nyland
        Lamptey Robertson Dallas Mitchell Dunne
        Salah Grealish Foden Pulisic/Havertz Hamez
        DCL Kane Maupay

        A or B?

        Open Controls
      14. Pedram
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Start Mitchell or Justin?

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          justin

          Open Controls
        2. @FPLMason
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Justin

          Open Controls
      15. aapoman
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Wildcard thoughts?

        Martinez
        Robbo Castagne Lamptey
        Salah Sterling/KDB Hamez Trossard Barkely
        Kane DCL

        4.0; Brewster, Ayling, Kilman (fodder)

        Open Controls
      16. wulfranian
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Stevie the King
        https://twitter.com/WWFCFancast/status/1316638528881782784

        Open Controls
      17. CrouchDown
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Any word from Arteta on Auba?

        Open Controls
      18. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Best two defenders - 10.5m to spend. Quite like the look of Regulion; Chilwell in the mix, Semedo as well.

        Any other suggestions appreciated, thanks

        Open Controls
      19. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Jimi > Kane for a hit? Wolves look poor, Spurs do not.

        Open Controls
        1. wulfranian
          • 4 Years
          just now

          No for me.

          Open Controls
      20. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Which do you prefer this week?
        A) Sterling to Son
        B) Adams to Antonio

        Open Controls
      21. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Ziyech to make his debut against Saints. Chilwell expected to start. Mendy
        unlikely to; according to the Athletic.

        Open Controls

