Five-time top 1k FPL finisher Tom Freeman on Liverpool defence, Spurs and Villa

One of the world’s best FPL managers, Tom Freeman (aka avfc82), discusses Trent Alexander-Arnold, Son-Heung min, Aston Villa and more before revealing his own team plans for Gameweek 5.

So, where were we?

The last time I checked in, Gameweek 3 had drawn to a close and I sat 453,222nd overall. I talked up Solly March (£5.0m) and Stuart Dallas (£4.5m), and also touched upon each club’s most creative player so far.

Since then, Mohamed Salah’s (£12.2m) 26-point captaincy haul, combined with returns for Alex McCarthy (£4.5m), Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.5m) and James Rodríguez (£7.8m), contributed to my Gameweek 4 score of 68 points, which has seen my overall rank rise to 271,739.

So, in this my latest column, I thought it might be useful to address some of the bigger talking points that have dominated discussion in the FPL community during the international break. The topics I cover are not only relevant to my team, but probably yours too, and I hope by putting forward my thoughts on them, it can help a few of you out.

SHOULD I SELL TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD AND BUY HIM BACK ONCE ALISSON RETURNS?

