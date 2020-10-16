How many minutes did FPL assets play over the international break?

A busier-than-usual international break has come to an end and the Premier League players who were in action for their respective homelands have gradually returned to England ahead of Gameweek 5.

Some nations crammed in a triple-header of games over the last fortnight, with a handful of Fantasy assets taking part in all three of their country’s matches.

Fatigue is certainly a concern ahead of the Premier League’s resumption, be it through on-field exertions on the continent or due to long-haul flights back from further afield.

In this article, we’ll round up how many minutes each FPL asset clocked up while on international duty.

MOST MINUTES PLAYED

To the best of our knowledge, these were the players who racked up the most minutes over the international break:

Player Team Minutes Hourihane Aston Villa 300 McTominay Manchester United 300 Berge Sheffield United 300 Stevens Sheffield United 300 Doherty Tottenham Hotspur 300 Randolph West Ham United 300 McGinn Aston Villa 288 Hendrick Newcastle United 285 Alioski Leeds United 270 Schmeichel Leicester City 270 Davies Tottenham Hotspur 270 Patricio Wolverhampton Wanderers 270 Hennessey Crystal Palace 259 Schar Newcastle United 256 Evans Leicester City 255 Kolasinac Arsenal 253 Wijnaldum Liverpool 243 Ampadu Sheffield United 242

FURTHEST TRAVELLED AND LATEST RETURNEES

Most of the matches that took place over the international break, including the friendlies involving the African teams, Mexico and Japan, were staged in Europe.

There were a number of World Cup qualifiers held in South America, however, so the likes of James Rodriguez (£7.8m), Richarlison (£7.9m), Roberto Firmino (£9.3m) and Alex Telles (£5.5m) have had to endure long-haul flights back from their respective countries after being in action in the early hours of Wednesday morning (UK time).

Everton and Liverpool, of course, meet in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off at Goodison Park.

The South American countries weren’t the last ones in action, however, with a host of European teams – including England, Scotland, the Republic of Ireland, Belgium, Italy and France – contesting Nations League games on Wednesday evening.

The dates for all of the international games in October are available here.

CLUB-BY-CLUB ROUND-UP

The team-by-team guide below breaks down the minutes that each player has played per international match over the last week or so, with a total given at the end.

Any players with an asterisk next to their names withdrew from their countries’ squads either at the outset or midway through the international break or picked up an injury at the back-end of it.

We’ll have further details on any lingering fitness concerns in our pre-Gameweek 5 team news round-up on Friday.

ARSENAL

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon – 0*

– Gabon – Dani Ceballos – Spain – 45 + 0 + 45 = 90

– Spain – 45 + 0 + 45 = Sead Kolasinac – Bosnia and Herzegovina – 118 + 45 + 90 = 253

– Bosnia and Herzegovina – 118 + 45 + 90 = Bernd Leno – Germany – 90 + 0 + 0 = 90

– Germany – 90 + 0 + 0 = Ainsley Maitland-Niles – England – 14 + 0 + 36 = 50

– England – 14 + 0 + 36 = Eddie Nketiah – England Under-21s – 18 + 90 = 108

– England Under-21s – 18 + 90 = Thomas Partey – Ghana – 90 + 90 = 180

– Ghana – 90 + 90 = Nicolas Pépé – Ivory Coast – 90 + 79 = 169

– Ivory Coast – 90 + 79 = Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson – Iceland – 0 + 0 + 90 = 90

– Iceland – 0 + 0 + 90 = Bukayo Saka – England – 76 + 0 + 0 = 76

– England – 76 + 0 + 0 = Kieran Tierney – Scotland – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0 *

– Scotland – 0 + 0 + 0 = * Granit Xhaka – Switzerland – 45 + 90 + 90 = 225

ASTON VILLA

Jack Grealish – England – 76 + 0 + 0 = 76

– England – 76 + 0 + 0 = Conor Hourihane – Republic of Ireland – 120 + 90 + 90 = 300

– Republic of Ireland – 120 + 90 + 90 = Douglas Luiz – Brazil – 90 + 90 = 180

– Brazil – 90 + 90 = Emiliano Martínez – Argentina – 0 + 0 = 0

– Argentina – 0 + 0 = John McGinn – Scotland – 120 + 89 + 79 = 288

– Scotland – 120 + 89 + 79 = Tyrone Mings – England – 32 + 0 + 54 = 86

– England – 32 + 0 + 54 = Jacob Ramsey – England Under-20s – 90

– England Under-20s – Marvelous Nakamba – Zimbabwe – 90

– Zimbabwe – Bertrand Traoré – Burkina Faso – 86 + 90 = 176

BRIGHTON

Steven Alzate – Colombia – 16 + 61 = 77

– Colombia – 16 + 61 = Yves Bissouma – Mali – 0

– Mali – Aaron Connolly – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 0 + 90 = 90 *

– Republic of Ireland – 0 + 0 + 90 = * Alexis Mac Allister – Argentina – 0 + 0 = 0

– Argentina – 0 + 0 = Jeff Molumby – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 90 + 83 = 173

– Republic of Ireland – 0 + 90 + 83 = Leandro Trossard – Belgium – 68 + 0 + 61 = 129

– Belgium – 68 + 0 + 61 = Joël Veltman – Netherlands – 45 + 0 + 13 = 58

BURNLEY

Robbie Brady – Republic of Ireland – 60 + 73 + 37 = 170

– Republic of Ireland – 60 + 73 + 37 = Johann Berg Gudmundsson – Iceland – 83 + 0 + 0 = 83 *

– Iceland – 83 + 0 + 0 = * Kevin Long – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 25 + 0 = 25

– Republic of Ireland – 0 + 25 + 0 = Dwight McNeil – England Under-21s – 77 + 5 = 82

– England Under-21s – 77 + 5 = Bailey Peacock-Farrell – Northern Ireland – 120 + 0 + 0 = 120

– Northern Ireland – 120 + 0 + 0 = Nick Pope – England – 90 + 0 + 0 = 90

– England – 90 + 0 + 0 = Matej Vydra – Czech Republic – 63 + 68 + 77 = 208

CHELSEA

Tammy Abraham – England – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

– England – 0 + 0 + 0 = Kepa Arrizabalaga – Spain – 90 + 0 + 0 = 90

– Spain – 90 + 0 + 0 = Ben Chilwell – England – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0 *

– England – 0 + 0 + 0 = * Andreas Christensen – Denmark – 18 + 90 + 45 = 153

– Denmark – 18 + 90 + 45 = Olivier Giroud – France – 73 + 74 + 7 = 154

– France – 73 + 74 + 7 = Kai Havertz – Germany – 90 + 1 + 77 = 168

– Germany – 90 + 1 + 77 = Callum Hudson-Odoi – England Under-21s – 16 + 85 = 101

– England Under-21s – 16 + 85 = Reece James – England – 32 + 11 + 90 = 133

– England – 32 + 11 + 90 = Jorginho – Italy – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180

– Italy – 0 + 90 + 90 = N’Golo Kanté – France – 0 + 90 + 0 = 90 *

– France – 0 + 90 + 0 = * Mateo Kovačić – Croatia – 57 + 61 + 45 = 163

– Croatia – 57 + 61 + 45 = Édouard Mendy – Senegal – 0*

– Senegal – Mason Mount – England – 32 + 89 + 73 = 194

– England – 32 + 89 + 73 = Emerson Palmieri – Italy – 23 + 90 + 0 = 113

– Italy – 23 + 90 + 0 = Antonio Rüdiger – Germany – 59 + 90 + 90 = 239

– Germany – 59 + 90 + 90 = Thiago Silva – Brazil – 71 + 90 = 161

– Brazil – 71 + 90 = Timo Werner – Germany – 0 + 10 + 90 = 100

– Germany – 0 + 10 + 90 = Hakim Ziyech – Morocco – 31 + 0 = 31

– Morocco – 31 + 0 = Kurt Zouma – France – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

CRYSTAL PALACE

Jordan Ayew – Ghana – 90 + 87 = 177

– Ghana – 90 + 87 = Michy Batshuayi – Belgium – 68 + 0 + 0 = 68

– Belgium – 68 + 0 + 0 = Christian Benteke – Belgium – 22 + 0 + 0 = 22

– Belgium – 22 + 0 + 0 = Eberechi Eze – England Under-21s – 90 + 27 = 117

– England Under-21s – 90 + 27 = Wayne Hennessey – Wales – 90 + 90 + 79 = 259 *

– Wales – 90 + 90 + 79 = * Cheikhou Kouyaté – Senegal – 79*

– Senegal – James McCarthy – Republic of Ireland – 60 + 0 + 0 = 60 *

– Republic of Ireland – 60 + 0 + 0 = * Luka Milivojević – Serbia – 40 + 45 + 0 = 85

– Serbia – 40 + 45 + 0 = Jeffrey Schlupp – Ghana – 0 + 0 = 0*

– Ghana – 0 + 0 = Wilfried Zaha – Ivory Coast – 90 + 0 = 90

EVERTON

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – England – 58 + 66 + 18 = 142

– England – 58 + 66 + 18 = Tom Davies – England Under-21s – 90 + 0 = 90

– England Under-21s – 90 + 0 = Lucas Digne – France – 90 + 0 + 83 = 173 *

– France – 90 + 0 + 83 = * Ben Godfrey – England Under-21s – 0 + 90 = 90

– England Under-21s – 0 + 90 = Anthony Gordon – England Under-20s – 90

– England Under-20s – Alex Iwobi – Nigeria – 85 + 90 = 175

– Nigeria – 85 + 90 = Michael Keane – England – 90 + 0 + 0 = 90

– England – 90 + 0 + 0 = Jonas Lössl – Denmark – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

– Denmark – 0 + 0 + 0 = Yerry Mina – Colombia – 90 + 0 = 90 *

– Colombia – 90 + 0 = * Robin Olsen – Sweden – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180

– Sweden – 0 + 90 + 90 = Jordan Pickford – England – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180

– England – 0 + 90 + 90 = Richarlison – Brazil – 19 + 90 = 109

– Brazil – 19 + 90 = Gylfi Sigurdsson – Iceland – 90 + 90 + 0 = 180

– Iceland – 90 + 90 + 0 = James Rodríguez – Colombia – 74 + 90 = 164

– Colombia – 74 + 90 = João Virgínia – Portugal Under-21s – 0 + 0 = 0

FULHAM

Ola Aina – Nigeria – 0 + 0 = 0

– Nigeria – 0 + 0 = Stefan Johansen – Norway – 66 + 0 + 0 = 66

– Norway – 66 + 0 + 0 = Neeskens Kebano – DR Congo – 61 + 45 = 106

– DR Congo – 61 + 45 = Mario Lemina – Gabon – 0*

– Gabon – Aleksandar Mitrović – Serbia – 120 + 0 + 90 = 210

– Serbia – 120 + 0 + 90 = Marek Rodák – Slovakia – 90 + 0 + 0 = 90

– Slovakia – 90 + 0 + 0 = Jean Michaël Seri – Ivory Coast – 0 + 0 = 0

– Ivory Coast – 0 + 0 = Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa – Cameroon – 90

LEEDS

Ezgjan Alioski – North Macedonia – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270

– North Macedonia – 90 + 90 + 90 = Liam Cooper – Scotland – 120 + 0 + 0 = 120 *

– Scotland – 120 + 0 + 0 = * Stuart Dallas – Northern Ireland – 120 + 73 + 30 = 223

– Northern Ireland – 120 + 73 + 30 = Mateusz Klich – Poland – 18 + 70 + 64 = 152

– Poland – 18 + 70 + 64 = Robin Koch – Germany – 90 + 0 + 0 = 90

– Germany – 90 + 0 + 0 = Diego Llorente – Spain – 90 + 0 + 0= 90 *

– Spain – 90 + 0 + 0= * Illan Meslier – France Under-21s – 0 + 0 = 0

– France Under-21s – 0 + 0 = Rodrigo Moreno – Spain – 45 + 0 + 58 = 103

– Spain – 45 + 0 + 58 = Kalvin Phillips – England – 90 + 24 + 90 = 204

– England – 90 + 24 + 90 = Tyler Roberts – Wales – 90 + 0 + 90 = 180

LEICESTER

Harvey Barnes – England – 14 + 0 + 0 = 14

– England – 14 + 0 + 0 = Timothy Castagne – Belgium – 89 + 90 + 22 = 201

– Belgium – 89 + 90 + 22 = Jonny Evans – Northern Ireland – 120 + 90 + 45 = 255 *

– Northern Ireland – 120 + 90 + 45 = * Wesley Fofana – France Under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180

– France Under-21s – 90 + 90 = James Justin – England Under-21s – 0 + 90 = 90

– England Under-21s – 0 + 90 = Kelechi Iheanacho – Nigeria – 23 + 90 = 113

– Nigeria – 23 + 90 = Dennis Praet – Belgium – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

– Belgium – 0 + 0 + 0 = Kasper Schmeichel – Denmark – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270

– Denmark – 90 + 90 + 90 = Çağlar Söyüncü – Turkey – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0*

– Turkey – 0 + 0 + 0 = Luke Thomas – England Under-20s – 62

– England Under-20s – Youri Tielemans – Belgium – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180

– Belgium – 0 + 90 + 90 = Cengiz Ünder – Turkey – 45 + 45 + 86 = 176

– Turkey – 45 + 45 + 86 = Danny Ward – Wales – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

LIVERPOOL

Trent Alexander-Arnold – England – 0 + 79 + 0 = 79

– England – 0 + 79 + 0 = Fabinho – Brazil – 0 + 0 = 0

– Brazil – 0 + 0 = Roberto Firmino – Brazil – 71 + 69 = 140

– Brazil – 71 + 69 = Joe Gomez – England – 58 + 0 + 0 = 58

– England – 58 + 0 + 0 = Jordan Henderson – England – 0 + 66 + 14 = 80

– England – 0 + 66 + 14 = Curtis Jones – England Under-21s – 74 + 0 = 74

– England Under-21s – 74 + 0 = Diogo Jota – Portugal – 11 + 29 + 75 = 115

– Portugal – 11 + 29 + 75 = Caoimhin Kelleher – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

– Republic of Ireland – 0 + 0 + 0 = Naby Keïta – Guinea – 0

– Guinea – Takumi Minamino – Japan – 71 + 29 = 100

– Japan – 71 + 29 = Divock Origi – Belgium – 22 + 0 + 0 = 22

– Belgium – 22 + 0 + 0 = Andrew Robertson – Scotland – 120 + 90 + 0 = 210

– Scotland – 120 + 90 + 0 = Virgil van Dijk – Netherlands – 45 + 90 + 90 = 225

– Netherlands – 45 + 90 + 90 = Georginio Wijnaldum – Netherlands – 63 + 90 + 90 = 243

– Netherlands – 63 + 90 + 90 = Neco Williams – Wales – 51 + 23 + 90 = 164

– Wales – 51 + 23 + 90 = Rhys Williams – England Under-21s – 90 + 0 = 90

– England Under-21s – 90 + 0 = Harry Wilson – Wales – 0 + 67 + 72 = 139

MAN CITY

Nathan Aké – Netherlands – 45 + 4 + 90 = 139

– Netherlands – 45 + 4 + 90 = Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium – 0 + 73 + 0 = 73 *

– Belgium – 0 + 73 + 0 = * João Cancelo – Portugal – 90 + 1 + 90 = 181

– Portugal – 90 + 1 + 90 = Rúben Dias – Portugal – 45 + 90 + 90 = 225

– Portugal – 45 + 90 + 90 = Tommy Doyle – England Under-20s – 90

– England Under-20s – Ederson – Brazil – 0 + 0 = 0

– Brazil – 0 + 0 = Eric Garcia – Spain – 82 + 0 + 0 = 82

– Spain – 82 + 0 + 0 = Riyad Mahrez – Algeria – 72 + 90 = 162

– Algeria – 72 + 90 = Rodri – Spain – 28 + 2 + 90 = 120

– Spain – 28 + 2 + 90 = Bernardo Silva – Portugal – 45 + 61 + 75 = 181

– Portugal – 45 + 61 + 75 = Ferran Torres – Spain – 0 + 88 + 32 = 120

– Spain – 0 + 88 + 32 = Kyle Walker – England – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180

MAN UNITED

Eric Bailly – Ivory Coast – 70 + 90 = 160

– Ivory Coast – 70 + 90 = David De Gea – Spain – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180

– Spain – 0 + 90 + 90 = Dean Henderson – England – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

– England – 0 + 0 + 0 = Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – 0 + 80 + 88 = 168

– Portugal – 0 + 80 + 88 = Daniel James – Wales – 0 + 77 + 54 = 131

– Wales – 0 + 77 + 54 = Victor Lindelöf – Sweden – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180

– Sweden – 0 + 90 + 90 = Harry Maguire – England – 0 + 90 + 31 = 121

– England – 0 + 90 + 31 = Anthony Martial – France – 45 + 16 + 63 = 124

– France – 45 + 16 + 63 = Scott McTominay – Scotland – 120 + 90 + 90 = 300

– Scotland – 120 + 90 + 90 = Paul Pogba – France – 30 + 90 + 16 = 136

– France – 30 + 90 + 16 = Marcus Rashford – England – 0 + 90 + 72 = 162

– England – 0 + 90 + 72 = Alex Telles – Brazil – 13 + 21 = 34

– Brazil – 13 + 21 = Donny van de Beek – Netherlands – 90 + 0 + 90 = 180

– Netherlands – 90 + 0 + 90 = Brandon Williams – England Under-21s – 90 + 0 = 90

NEWCASTLE

Miguel Almirón – Paraguay – 90 + 90 = 180

– Paraguay – 90 + 90 = Ryan Fraser – Scotland – 37 + 85 + 70 = 192

– Scotland – 37 + 85 + 70 = Jeff Hendrick – Republic of Ireland – 120 + 90 + 75= 285

– Republic of Ireland – 120 + 90 + 75= Emil Krafth – Sweden – 61 + 0 + 0 = 61

– Sweden – 61 + 0 + 0 = Jamal Lewis – Northern Ireland – 120 + 90 + 0 = 210

– Northern Ireland – 120 + 90 + 0 = Fabian Schär – Switzerland – 76 + 90 + 90 = 256

SHEFF UTD

Ethan Ampadu – Wales – 62 + 90 + 90 = 242

– Wales – 62 + 90 + 90 = Sander Berge – Norway – 120 + 90 + 90 = 300

– Norway – 120 + 90 + 90 = Oliver Burke – Scotland – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0 *

– Scotland – 0 + 0 + 0 = * John Egan – Republic of Ireland – 120 + 0 + 0 = 120 *

– Republic of Ireland – 120 + 0 + 0 = * John Fleck – Scotland – 0 + 72 + 0 = 72 *

– Scotland – 0 + 72 + 0 = * Oliver McBurnie – Scotland – 73 + 18 + 25 = 116

– Scotland – 73 + 18 + 25 = David McGoldrick – Republic of Ireland – 112 + 0 + 0 = 112 *

– Republic of Ireland – 112 + 0 + 0 = * Aaron Ramsdale – England Under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180

– England Under-21s – 90 + 90 = Enda Stevens – Republic of Ireland – 120 + 90 + 90 = 300

SOUTHAMPTON

Stuart Armstrong – Scotland – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0*

– Scotland – 0 + 0 + 0 = Jan Bednarek – Poland – 90 + 0 + 90 = 180

– Poland – 90 + 0 + 90 = Ibrahima Diallo – France Under-21s – 26 + 14 = 40

– France Under-21s – 26 + 14 = Moussa Djenepo – Mali – 0

– Mali – Danny Ings – England – 90 + 0 + 0 = 90

– England – 90 + 0 + 0 = Shane Long – Republic of Ireland – 8 + 74 + 0 = 82

– Republic of Ireland – 8 + 74 + 0 = Michael Obafemi – Republic of Ireland Under-21s – 74

– Republic of Ireland Under-21s – Will Smallbone – Republic of Ireland Under-21s – 90

– Republic of Ireland Under-21s – Jannik Vestergaard – Denmark – 90 + 0 + 16 = 106

– Denmark – 90 + 0 + 16 = James Ward-Prowse – England – 14 + 0 + 0 = 14

SPURS

Toby Alderweireld – Belgium – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180

– Belgium – 0 + 90 + 90 = Serge Aurier – Ivory Coast – 90 + 90 = 180

– Ivory Coast – 90 + 90 = Steven Bergwijn – Netherlands – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0*

– Netherlands – 0 + 0 + 0 = Ben Davies – Wales – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270

– Wales – 90 + 90 + 90 = Eric Dier – England – 0 + 90 + 0 = 90*

– England – 0 + 90 + 0 = Matt Doherty – Republic of Ireland – 120 + 90 + 90 = 300

– Republic of Ireland – 120 + 90 + 90 = Juan Foyth – Argentina – 6 + 0 = 6

– Argentina – 6 + 0 = Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Denmark – 0 + 90 + 88 = 178

– Denmark – 0 + 90 + 88 = Harry Kane – England – 0 + 24 + 90 = 114

– England – 0 + 24 + 90 = Hugo Lloris – France – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180

– France – 0 + 90 + 90 = Giovani Lo Celso – Argentina – 0 + 0 = 0 *

– Argentina – 0 + 0 = * Sergio Reguilón – Spain – 45 + 0 + 90 = 135

– Spain – 45 + 0 + 90 = Davinson Sánchez – Colombia – 90 + 90 = 180

– Colombia – 90 + 90 = Harry Winks – England – 76 + 0 + 0 = 76

WEST BROM

Semi Ajayi – Nigeria – 90 + 90 = 180

– Nigeria – 90 + 90 = Kamil Grosicki – Poland – 62 + 30 + 64 = 156

– Poland – 62 + 30 + 64 = Dara O’Shea – Republic of Ireland – 90

– Republic of Ireland – Callum Robinson – Republic of Ireland – 100 + 0 + 0 = 100*

WEST HAM

Fabián Balbuena – Paraguay – 0 + 3 = 3

– Paraguay – 0 + 3 = Vladimír Coufal – Czech Republic – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180

– Czech Republic – 0 + 90 + 90 = Lukasz Fabianski – Poland – 0 + 90 + 0 = 90

– Poland – 0 + 90 + 0 = Arthur Masuaku – DR Congo – 0 + 0 = 0*

– DR Congo – 0 + 0 = Angelo Ogbonna – Italy – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

– Italy – 0 + 0 + 0 = Darren Randolph – Republic of Ireland – 120 + 90 + 90 = 300

– Republic of Ireland – 120 + 90 + 90 = Declan Rice – England – 0 + 90 + 76 = 166

– England – 0 + 90 + 76 = Tomáš Souček – Czech Republic – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180

– Czech Republic – 0 + 90 + 90 = Andriy Yarmolenko – Ukraine – 62 + 69 + 90 = 221

WOLVES

Rayan Ait Nouri – France Under-21s – 90 + 46 = 136

– France Under-21s – 90 + 46 = Oskar Buur – Denmark Under-21s – 0 + 0 = 0

– Denmark Under-21s – 0 + 0 = Conor Coady – England – 90 + 0 + 90 = 180

– England – 90 + 0 + 90 = Leander Dendoncker – Belgium – 90 + 0 + 0 = 90

– Belgium – 90 + 0 + 0 = Raúl Jiménez – Mexico – 77 + 90 = 167

– Mexico – 77 + 90 = João Moutinho – Portugal – 45 + 2 + 10 = 57

– Portugal – 45 + 2 + 10 = Daniel Podence – Portugal – 0 + 0 + 15 = 15

– Portugal – 0 + 0 + 15 = Pedro Neto – Portugal Under-21s – 70 + 27 = 97

– Portugal Under-21s – 70 + 27 = Rúben Neves – Portugal – 90 + 0 + 0 = 90

– Portugal – 90 + 0 + 0 = Rui Patrício – Portugal – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270

– Portugal – 90 + 90 + 90 = Romain Saïss – Morocco – 90 + 0 = 90

– Morocco – 90 + 0 = Nélson Semedo – Portugal – 22 + 90 + 0 = 112

– Portugal – 22 + 90 + 0 = Adama Traoré – Spain – 28 + 33 + 90 = 151

– Spain – 28 + 33 + 90 = Vitinha – Portugal Under-21s – 83 + 63 = 146





Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT