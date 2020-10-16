How many minutes did FPL assets play over the international break?

A busier-than-usual international break has come to an end and the Premier League players who were in action for their respective homelands have gradually returned to England ahead of Gameweek 5.
Some nations crammed in a triple-header of games over the last fortnight, with a handful of Fantasy assets taking part in all three of their country’s matches.
Fatigue is certainly a concern ahead of the Premier League’s resumption, be it through on-field exertions on the continent or due to long-haul flights back from further afield.
In this article, we’ll round up how many minutes each FPL asset clocked up while on international duty.
MOST MINUTES PLAYED
To the best of our knowledge, these were the players who racked up the most minutes over the international break:
|Player
|Team
|Minutes
|Hourihane
|Aston Villa
|300
|McTominay
|Manchester United
|300
|Berge
|Sheffield United
|300
|Stevens
|Sheffield United
|300
|Doherty
|Tottenham Hotspur
|300
|Randolph
|West Ham United
|300
|McGinn
|Aston Villa
|288
|Hendrick
|Newcastle United
|285
|Alioski
|Leeds United
|270
|Schmeichel
|Leicester City
|270
|Davies
|Tottenham Hotspur
|270
|Patricio
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|270
|Hennessey
|Crystal Palace
|259
|Schar
|Newcastle United
|256
|Evans
|Leicester City
|255
|Kolasinac
|Arsenal
|253
|Wijnaldum
|Liverpool
|243
|Ampadu
|Sheffield United
|242
FURTHEST TRAVELLED AND LATEST RETURNEES
Most of the matches that took place over the international break, including the friendlies involving the African teams, Mexico and Japan, were staged in Europe.
There were a number of World Cup qualifiers held in South America, however, so the likes of James Rodriguez (£7.8m), Richarlison (£7.9m), Roberto Firmino (£9.3m) and Alex Telles (£5.5m) have had to endure long-haul flights back from their respective countries after being in action in the early hours of Wednesday morning (UK time).
Everton and Liverpool, of course, meet in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off at Goodison Park.
The South American countries weren’t the last ones in action, however, with a host of European teams – including England, Scotland, the Republic of Ireland, Belgium, Italy and France – contesting Nations League games on Wednesday evening.
The dates for all of the international games in October are available here.
CLUB-BY-CLUB ROUND-UP
The team-by-team guide below breaks down the minutes that each player has played per international match over the last week or so, with a total given at the end.
Any players with an asterisk next to their names withdrew from their countries’ squads either at the outset or midway through the international break or picked up an injury at the back-end of it.
We’ll have further details on any lingering fitness concerns in our pre-Gameweek 5 team news round-up on Friday.
ARSENAL
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon – 0*
- Dani Ceballos – Spain – 45 + 0 + 45 = 90
- Sead Kolasinac – Bosnia and Herzegovina – 118 + 45 + 90 = 253
- Bernd Leno – Germany – 90 + 0 + 0 = 90
- Ainsley Maitland-Niles – England – 14 + 0 + 36 = 50
- Eddie Nketiah – England Under-21s – 18 + 90 = 108
- Thomas Partey – Ghana – 90 + 90 = 180
- Nicolas Pépé – Ivory Coast – 90 + 79 = 169
- Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson – Iceland – 0 + 0 + 90 = 90
- Bukayo Saka – England – 76 + 0 + 0 = 76
- Kieran Tierney – Scotland – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0*
- Granit Xhaka – Switzerland – 45 + 90 + 90 = 225
ASTON VILLA
- Jack Grealish – England – 76 + 0 + 0 = 76
- Conor Hourihane – Republic of Ireland – 120 + 90 + 90 = 300
- Douglas Luiz – Brazil – 90 + 90 = 180
- Emiliano Martínez – Argentina – 0 + 0 = 0
- John McGinn – Scotland – 120 + 89 + 79 = 288
- Tyrone Mings – England – 32 + 0 + 54 = 86
- Jacob Ramsey – England Under-20s – 90
- Marvelous Nakamba – Zimbabwe – 90
- Bertrand Traoré – Burkina Faso – 86 + 90 = 176
BRIGHTON
- Steven Alzate – Colombia – 16 + 61 = 77
- Yves Bissouma – Mali – 0
- Aaron Connolly – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 0 + 90 = 90*
- Alexis Mac Allister – Argentina – 0 + 0 = 0
- Jeff Molumby – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 90 + 83 = 173
- Leandro Trossard – Belgium – 68 + 0 + 61 = 129
- Joël Veltman – Netherlands – 45 + 0 + 13 = 58
BURNLEY
- Robbie Brady – Republic of Ireland – 60 + 73 + 37 = 170
- Johann Berg Gudmundsson – Iceland – 83 + 0 + 0 = 83*
- Kevin Long – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 25 + 0 = 25
- Dwight McNeil – England Under-21s – 77 + 5 = 82
- Bailey Peacock-Farrell – Northern Ireland – 120 + 0 + 0 = 120
- Nick Pope – England – 90 + 0 + 0 = 90
- Matej Vydra – Czech Republic – 63 + 68 + 77 = 208
CHELSEA
- Tammy Abraham – England – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0
- Kepa Arrizabalaga – Spain – 90 + 0 + 0 = 90
- Ben Chilwell – England – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0*
- Andreas Christensen – Denmark – 18 + 90 + 45 = 153
- Olivier Giroud – France – 73 + 74 + 7 = 154
- Kai Havertz – Germany – 90 + 1 + 77 = 168
- Callum Hudson-Odoi – England Under-21s – 16 + 85 = 101
- Reece James – England – 32 + 11 + 90 = 133
- Jorginho – Italy – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180
- N’Golo Kanté – France – 0 + 90 + 0 = 90*
- Mateo Kovačić – Croatia – 57 + 61 + 45 = 163
- Édouard Mendy – Senegal – 0*
- Mason Mount – England – 32 + 89 + 73 = 194
- Emerson Palmieri – Italy – 23 + 90 + 0 = 113
- Antonio Rüdiger – Germany – 59 + 90 + 90 = 239
- Thiago Silva – Brazil – 71 + 90 = 161
- Timo Werner – Germany – 0 + 10 + 90 = 100
- Hakim Ziyech – Morocco – 31 + 0 = 31
- Kurt Zouma – France – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0
CRYSTAL PALACE
- Jordan Ayew – Ghana – 90 + 87 = 177
- Michy Batshuayi – Belgium – 68 + 0 + 0 = 68
- Christian Benteke – Belgium – 22 + 0 + 0 = 22
- Eberechi Eze – England Under-21s – 90 + 27 = 117
- Wayne Hennessey – Wales – 90 + 90 + 79 = 259*
- Cheikhou Kouyaté – Senegal – 79*
- James McCarthy – Republic of Ireland – 60 + 0 + 0 = 60*
- Luka Milivojević – Serbia – 40 + 45 + 0 = 85
- Jeffrey Schlupp – Ghana – 0 + 0 = 0*
- Wilfried Zaha – Ivory Coast – 90 + 0 = 90
EVERTON
- Dominic Calvert-Lewin – England – 58 + 66 + 18 = 142
- Tom Davies – England Under-21s – 90 + 0 = 90
- Lucas Digne – France – 90 + 0 + 83 = 173*
- Ben Godfrey – England Under-21s – 0 + 90 = 90
- Anthony Gordon – England Under-20s – 90
- Alex Iwobi – Nigeria – 85 + 90 = 175
- Michael Keane – England – 90 + 0 + 0 = 90
- Jonas Lössl – Denmark – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0
- Yerry Mina – Colombia – 90 + 0 = 90*
- Robin Olsen – Sweden – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180
- Jordan Pickford – England – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180
- Richarlison – Brazil – 19 + 90 = 109
- Gylfi Sigurdsson – Iceland – 90 + 90 + 0 = 180
- James Rodríguez – Colombia – 74 + 90 = 164
- João Virgínia – Portugal Under-21s – 0 + 0 = 0
FULHAM
- Ola Aina – Nigeria – 0 + 0 = 0
- Stefan Johansen – Norway – 66 + 0 + 0 = 66
- Neeskens Kebano – DR Congo – 61 + 45 = 106
- Mario Lemina – Gabon – 0*
- Aleksandar Mitrović – Serbia – 120 + 0 + 90 = 210
- Marek Rodák – Slovakia – 90 + 0 + 0 = 90
- Jean Michaël Seri – Ivory Coast – 0 + 0 = 0
- Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa – Cameroon – 90
LEEDS
- Ezgjan Alioski – North Macedonia – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270
- Liam Cooper – Scotland – 120 + 0 + 0 = 120*
- Stuart Dallas – Northern Ireland – 120 + 73 + 30 = 223
- Mateusz Klich – Poland – 18 + 70 + 64 = 152
- Robin Koch – Germany – 90 + 0 + 0 = 90
- Diego Llorente – Spain – 90 + 0 + 0= 90*
- Illan Meslier – France Under-21s – 0 + 0 = 0
- Rodrigo Moreno – Spain – 45 + 0 + 58 = 103
- Kalvin Phillips – England – 90 + 24 + 90 = 204
- Tyler Roberts – Wales – 90 + 0 + 90 = 180
LEICESTER
- Harvey Barnes – England – 14 + 0 + 0 = 14
- Timothy Castagne – Belgium – 89 + 90 + 22 = 201
- Jonny Evans – Northern Ireland – 120 + 90 + 45 = 255*
- Wesley Fofana – France Under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180
- James Justin – England Under-21s – 0 + 90 = 90
- Kelechi Iheanacho – Nigeria – 23 + 90 = 113
- Dennis Praet – Belgium – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0
- Kasper Schmeichel – Denmark – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270
- Çağlar Söyüncü – Turkey – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0*
- Luke Thomas – England Under-20s – 62
- Youri Tielemans – Belgium – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180
- Cengiz Ünder – Turkey – 45 + 45 + 86 = 176
- Danny Ward – Wales – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0
LIVERPOOL
- Trent Alexander-Arnold – England – 0 + 79 + 0 = 79
- Fabinho – Brazil – 0 + 0 = 0
- Roberto Firmino – Brazil – 71 + 69 = 140
- Joe Gomez – England – 58 + 0 + 0 = 58
- Jordan Henderson – England – 0 + 66 + 14 = 80
- Curtis Jones – England Under-21s – 74 + 0 = 74
- Diogo Jota – Portugal – 11 + 29 + 75 = 115
- Caoimhin Kelleher – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0
- Naby Keïta – Guinea – 0
- Takumi Minamino – Japan – 71 + 29 = 100
- Divock Origi – Belgium – 22 + 0 + 0 = 22
- Andrew Robertson – Scotland – 120 + 90 + 0 = 210
- Virgil van Dijk – Netherlands – 45 + 90 + 90 = 225
- Georginio Wijnaldum – Netherlands – 63 + 90 + 90 = 243
- Neco Williams – Wales – 51 + 23 + 90 = 164
- Rhys Williams – England Under-21s – 90 + 0 = 90
- Harry Wilson – Wales – 0 + 67 + 72 = 139
MAN CITY
- Nathan Aké – Netherlands – 45 + 4 + 90 = 139
- Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium – 0 + 73 + 0 = 73*
- João Cancelo – Portugal – 90 + 1 + 90 = 181
- Rúben Dias – Portugal – 45 + 90 + 90 = 225
- Tommy Doyle – England Under-20s – 90
- Ederson – Brazil – 0 + 0 = 0
- Eric Garcia – Spain – 82 + 0 + 0 = 82
- Riyad Mahrez – Algeria – 72 + 90 = 162
- Rodri – Spain – 28 + 2 + 90 = 120
- Bernardo Silva – Portugal – 45 + 61 + 75 = 181
- Ferran Torres – Spain – 0 + 88 + 32 = 120
- Kyle Walker – England – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180
MAN UNITED
- Eric Bailly – Ivory Coast – 70 + 90 = 160
- David De Gea – Spain – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180
- Dean Henderson – England – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0
- Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – 0 + 80 + 88 = 168
- Daniel James – Wales – 0 + 77 + 54 = 131
- Victor Lindelöf – Sweden – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180
- Harry Maguire – England – 0 + 90 + 31 = 121
- Anthony Martial – France – 45 + 16 + 63 = 124
- Scott McTominay – Scotland – 120 + 90 + 90 = 300
- Paul Pogba – France – 30 + 90 + 16 = 136
- Marcus Rashford – England – 0 + 90 + 72 = 162
- Alex Telles – Brazil – 13 + 21 = 34
- Donny van de Beek – Netherlands – 90 + 0 + 90 = 180
- Brandon Williams – England Under-21s – 90 + 0 = 90
NEWCASTLE
- Miguel Almirón – Paraguay – 90 + 90 = 180
- Ryan Fraser – Scotland – 37 + 85 + 70 = 192
- Jeff Hendrick – Republic of Ireland – 120 + 90 + 75= 285
- Emil Krafth – Sweden – 61 + 0 + 0 = 61
- Jamal Lewis – Northern Ireland – 120 + 90 + 0 = 210
- Fabian Schär – Switzerland – 76 + 90 + 90 = 256
SHEFF UTD
- Ethan Ampadu – Wales – 62 + 90 + 90 = 242
- Sander Berge – Norway – 120 + 90 + 90 = 300
- Oliver Burke – Scotland – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0*
- John Egan – Republic of Ireland – 120 + 0 + 0 = 120*
- John Fleck – Scotland – 0 + 72 + 0 = 72*
- Oliver McBurnie – Scotland – 73 + 18 + 25 = 116
- David McGoldrick – Republic of Ireland – 112 + 0 + 0 = 112*
- Aaron Ramsdale – England Under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180
- Enda Stevens – Republic of Ireland – 120 + 90 + 90 = 300
SOUTHAMPTON
- Stuart Armstrong – Scotland – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0*
- Jan Bednarek – Poland – 90 + 0 + 90 = 180
- Ibrahima Diallo – France Under-21s – 26 + 14 = 40
- Moussa Djenepo – Mali – 0
- Danny Ings – England – 90 + 0 + 0 = 90
- Shane Long – Republic of Ireland – 8 + 74 + 0 = 82
- Michael Obafemi – Republic of Ireland Under-21s – 74
- Will Smallbone – Republic of Ireland Under-21s – 90
- Jannik Vestergaard – Denmark – 90 + 0 + 16 = 106
- James Ward-Prowse – England – 14 + 0 + 0 = 14
SPURS
- Toby Alderweireld – Belgium – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180
- Serge Aurier – Ivory Coast – 90 + 90 = 180
- Steven Bergwijn – Netherlands – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0*
- Ben Davies – Wales – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270
- Eric Dier – England – 0 + 90 + 0 = 90*
- Matt Doherty – Republic of Ireland – 120 + 90 + 90 = 300
- Juan Foyth – Argentina – 6 + 0 = 6
- Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Denmark – 0 + 90 + 88 = 178
- Harry Kane – England – 0 + 24 + 90 = 114
- Hugo Lloris – France – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180
- Giovani Lo Celso – Argentina – 0 + 0 = 0*
- Sergio Reguilón – Spain – 45 + 0 + 90 = 135
- Davinson Sánchez – Colombia – 90 + 90 = 180
- Harry Winks – England – 76 + 0 + 0 = 76
WEST BROM
- Semi Ajayi – Nigeria – 90 + 90 = 180
- Kamil Grosicki – Poland – 62 + 30 + 64 = 156
- Dara O’Shea – Republic of Ireland – 90
- Callum Robinson – Republic of Ireland – 100 + 0 + 0 = 100*
WEST HAM
- Fabián Balbuena – Paraguay – 0 + 3 = 3
- Vladimír Coufal – Czech Republic – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180
- Lukasz Fabianski – Poland – 0 + 90 + 0 = 90
- Arthur Masuaku – DR Congo – 0 + 0 = 0*
- Angelo Ogbonna – Italy – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0
- Darren Randolph – Republic of Ireland – 120 + 90 + 90 = 300
- Declan Rice – England – 0 + 90 + 76 = 166
- Tomáš Souček – Czech Republic – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180
- Andriy Yarmolenko – Ukraine – 62 + 69 + 90 = 221
WOLVES
- Rayan Ait Nouri – France Under-21s – 90 + 46 = 136
- Oskar Buur – Denmark Under-21s – 0 + 0 = 0
- Conor Coady – England – 90 + 0 + 90 = 180
- Leander Dendoncker – Belgium – 90 + 0 + 0 = 90
- Raúl Jiménez – Mexico – 77 + 90 = 167
- João Moutinho – Portugal – 45 + 2 + 10 = 57
- Daniel Podence – Portugal – 0 + 0 + 15 = 15
- Pedro Neto – Portugal Under-21s – 70 + 27 = 97
- Rúben Neves – Portugal – 90 + 0 + 0 = 90
- Rui Patrício – Portugal – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270
- Romain Saïss – Morocco – 90 + 0 = 90
- Nélson Semedo – Portugal – 22 + 90 + 0 = 112
- Adama Traoré – Spain – 28 + 33 + 90 = 151
- Vitinha – Portugal Under-21s – 83 + 63 = 146
