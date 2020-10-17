Aguero starts for De Bruyne-less Man City as Sterling shakes off minor injury

Sergio Aguero makes his long-awaited return from injury this evening as Manchester City play host to Arsenal.

Kick-off at the Etihad is at 17:30 BST.

Aguero hasn’t kicked a ball in a competitive match since June but returns to spearhead the City attack in Saturday’s penultimate Premier League match.

The Argentine’s inclusion sees Raheem Sterling, who has shaken off a minor hamstring problem to start, move to a more familiar wide-midfield role.

Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez keep their places but Ferran Torres drops to the bench, with Bernardo Silva replacing the Spaniard.

The other three of Pep Guardiola’s four changes were enforced, with Kevin De Bruyne‘s unavailability having been confirmed on Friday.

Aymeric Laporte or Benjamin Mendy also miss out through injury, with Nathan Ake and Joao Cancelo stepping up to replace their teammates.

As for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has made two changes from the side that defeated Sheffield United.

Mohamed Elneny and Eddie Nketiah drop to the bench, with Granit Xhaka and Nicolas Pepe returning to the visitors’ starting XI.

Rob Holding had originally been named in the team but picked up an injury in the warm-up and has been replaced by David Luiz.

New signing Thomas Partey is only among the substitutes, along with Alexandre Lacazette.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks set to lead the line for the Gunners at the Etihad, then.

A red flag for De Bruyne saw the Belgian transferred out by almost 1.4 million Fantasy managers ahead of the Gameweek 5 deadline, making him the most-sold asset of this round of games.

Aubameyang takes second place in the table of Gameweek 5 sales, with over 610,000 FPL bosses losing faith in the Gabon international.

Not one City or Arsenal player was in the top 30 for transfers in.

It’s not often we can say that not a single member of Guardiola’s starting XI is owned by more than 10% of Fantasy managers but that is the case today, with De Bruyne ruled out.

Aguero is a veritable differential as he sits in just 1.4% of squads.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Mahrez, Foden, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Saka, Xhaka, Ceballos, Willian, Aubameyang, Pepe.

