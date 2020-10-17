665
Dugout Discussion October 17

Aguero starts for De Bruyne-less Man City as Sterling shakes off minor injury

Sergio Aguero makes his long-awaited return from injury this evening as Manchester City play host to Arsenal.

Kick-off at the Etihad is at 17:30 BST.

Aguero hasn’t kicked a ball in a competitive match since June but returns to spearhead the City attack in Saturday’s penultimate Premier League match.

The Argentine’s inclusion sees Raheem Sterling, who has shaken off a minor hamstring problem to start, move to a more familiar wide-midfield role.

Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez keep their places but Ferran Torres drops to the bench, with Bernardo Silva replacing the Spaniard.

The other three of Pep Guardiola’s four changes were enforced, with Kevin De Bruyne‘s unavailability having been confirmed on Friday.

Aymeric Laporte or Benjamin Mendy also miss out through injury, with Nathan Ake and Joao Cancelo stepping up to replace their teammates.

As for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has made two changes from the side that defeated Sheffield United.

Mohamed Elneny and Eddie Nketiah drop to the bench, with Granit Xhaka and Nicolas Pepe returning to the visitors’ starting XI.

Rob Holding had originally been named in the team but picked up an injury in the warm-up and has been replaced by David Luiz.

New signing Thomas Partey is only among the substitutes, along with Alexandre Lacazette.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks set to lead the line for the Gunners at the Etihad, then.

A red flag for De Bruyne saw the Belgian transferred out by almost 1.4 million Fantasy managers ahead of the Gameweek 5 deadline, making him the most-sold asset of this round of games.

Aubameyang takes second place in the table of Gameweek 5 sales, with over 610,000 FPL bosses losing faith in the Gabon international.

Not one City or Arsenal player was in the top 30 for transfers in.

It’s not often we can say that not a single member of Guardiola’s starting XI is owned by more than 10% of Fantasy managers but that is the case today, with De Bruyne ruled out.

Aguero is a veritable differential as he sits in just 1.4% of squads.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Mahrez, Foden, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Saka, Xhaka, Ceballos, Willian, Aubameyang, Pepe.

  1. Ashante'Kotoko
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Henderson
    WanB. Bailly Maguire. Telles
    Matic(mctominy). VandeBeek
    Greenwood. Fernandez. Pogba
    Rashford

    Someone send this to Solsjkaer

    Open Controls
  2. KGFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Ole trying to get himself sacked it seems

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      just now

      He’s tried for quite some time. Woodward wants a toy boy.

      Open Controls
  3. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    I'll take 6 points from Foden I guess.

    Only Reece James has failed to return for me from 5 players. Not a bad start to the week and Son (C) still to come as well.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I really don't feel confident with Son(c)

      Open Controls
      1. The Dance
        • 9 Years
        just now

        You should do, hardly anyone aside from Werner has returned heavily which Son can do

        Open Controls
  4. Easy Cheesy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Who is getting off TAA this evening and to whom? Chilwell, reguillion, semedo or cheap?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Saiss

      Open Controls
    2. Niho992
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      why would you sell him before next 2 home games. Lol.

      Open Controls
      1. Dog and Fox
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        He plays in the worst defence inn PL. Liverpool and WBA 13 goals

        Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I am on Chilwell or Reguilón. Already have Semedo.

      Open Controls
    4. The Vindaloovian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      keep

      Open Controls
  5. Pratik
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Arsenal have played as if they aren’t losing, weird af!

    Open Controls
  6. Easy Cheesy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Double liv without allison and now VVD just too risky right?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I'd say so, yeh. Wait for Sutherns to have his say though.

      Open Controls
  7. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Greenwood not even in the squad. Clearly a problem.

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Covid precautions?

      Open Controls
  8. Manani
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    i know only 1 assist but pretty happy with Foden. The position he got in and how involved he is, don't think there will be anyone close to his value for 6.5m

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      yeah, with the injuries they have right now I suppose we should just keep, should start most games for now

      Open Controls
  9. Drizz ✅
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Van Djik ACL injury?

    https://mobile.twitter.com/AnfieldWatch/status/1317516427004420099

    Open Controls
    1. KGFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Oh boy!

      Open Controls
  10. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Well - 13pter needed from Son(c) tomorrow to break even with my hit.

    Cmon big man

    Open Controls
  11. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    With no city or arsenal players. That’s a pretty good outcome

    Open Controls
  12. Nice to Finally Michu
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Sterling to snatch the 3 baps?

    Open Controls
    1. The Dance
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Hope not

      Open Controls
  13. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Arsenal didn't even try to win. Arteta getting a nice Christmas presence from Abu Dhabi

    Open Controls
  14. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Sterling should get the goal bonus?

    Sterling Walker Cancelo all on 28

    Open Controls
  15. yakirh
    • 4 Years
    just now

    How many baps for Sterling?

    Open Controls

