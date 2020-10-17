Pulisic returns to Chelsea starting XI as Ziyech and James named on bench

The second of four Premier League matches to take place on Saturday sees Chelsea entertain Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

Christian Pulisic makes his long-awaited first start of 2020/21, following his second-half cameo in the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Hakim Ziyech also makes the Chelsea squad for the first time but, as Frank Lampard warned us yesterday, the Moroccan is only fit enough for a place on the bench.

Summer signing Edouard Mendy misses out after suffering an injury on international duty, so Kepa Arrizabalaga is recalled between the posts.

There are four changes in all for the Blues from their last Premier League game, with Andreas Christensen and Mason Mount recalled.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham make way, while Thiago Silva isn’t involved after a late return from South America in midweek.

Southampton make two changes from the side that beat West Brom 2-0 a fortnight ago, both of which are enforced.

Theo Walcott is handed his second Saints debut after his loan move from Everton, with Nathan Redmond also coming in.

The unavailable Stuart Armstrong and Moussa Djenepo miss out.

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, Chilwell; Kante, Jorginho, Mount; Havertz, Pulisic; Werner.

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond; Adams, Ings.

