1472
Dugout Discussion October 17

Pulisic returns to Chelsea starting XI as Ziyech and James named on bench

1,472 Comments
Share

The second of four Premier League matches to take place on Saturday sees Chelsea entertain Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

Christian Pulisic makes his long-awaited first start of 2020/21, following his second-half cameo in the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Hakim Ziyech also makes the Chelsea squad for the first time but, as Frank Lampard warned us yesterday, the Moroccan is only fit enough for a place on the bench.

Summer signing Edouard Mendy misses out after suffering an injury on international duty, so Kepa Arrizabalaga is recalled between the posts.

There are four changes in all for the Blues from their last Premier League game, with Andreas Christensen and Mason Mount recalled.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham make way, while Thiago Silva isn’t involved after a late return from South America in midweek.

Southampton make two changes from the side that beat West Brom 2-0 a fortnight ago, both of which are enforced.

Theo Walcott is handed his second Saints debut after his loan move from Everton, with Nathan Redmond also coming in.

The unavailable Stuart Armstrong and Moussa Djenepo miss out.

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, Chilwell; Kante, Jorginho, Mount; Havertz, Pulisic; Werner.

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond; Adams, Ings.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,472 Comments Post a Comment
  1. wulfranian
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    The plan was Werner->Dcl but i can't do it.

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      2 hours ago

      You werner hold on that move. Man U defense is not good.

      Open Controls
    2. AnfieldLad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours ago

      I was thinking Werner to Aguero, if Aguero looked good and Werner blanked. Will have to rethink

      Open Controls
    3. Seanigula
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Everybody is going to buy Werner, and then he’s going to play not-Southampton:)

      Open Controls
    4. Royal5
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Don't get it. You kept Werner for all those blanks and when he finally scores you are selling?

      Open Controls
  2. Stoic
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    What are you doing with James? Blocked Mitchell/Saiss today..
    Don't need a defender for next two though

    Open Controls
    1. wulfranian
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      You should sell him.

      Open Controls
    2. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Wait to see what happens against Sevilla on Tuesday.

      Long term, I think James will start when Ziyech does. But that's just my opinion.

      Open Controls
      1. Stoic
        • 3 Years
        53 mins ago

        Interesting..
        But if he starts, does it make him nailed for the team or it's his turn to be benched in PL

        Open Controls
    3. baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      I thouhght he would either start or not play at all. Out he goes, but since he can drop in price once, I can wait a moment or two.

      Open Controls
      1. Stoic
        • 3 Years
        52 mins ago

        Yeah smae

        Open Controls
    4. seewhyaxe
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I’m selling

      Open Controls
    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      He's sitting on my bench for next week anyway so might just leave him there until I get rid the following week.

      Open Controls
  3. Destroyer of teams
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    If no injuries happen would you do KDB & Wilson to Aguero & Grealish?

    Current team

    Martinez
    Chillwell Robbo Saiss
    KDB Salah Son Bruno
    DCL Wilson Brewster

    Open Controls
  4. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Would you rather DCL or Kun (-4 for next gameweek?

    Thinking Kun

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      DCL, has not blanked yet.

      Open Controls
  5. Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    How long does it take to recover from muscle fatigue which is reported to be KDB's problem?

    Open Controls
    1. baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Could be back soon imo.

      Open Controls
  6. WE GO FOR IT
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    -8 to remove Adams! Never make late decisions.

    Hope Watkins and Saiss get some points tomorrow and on Monday.

    Open Controls
    1. Jason M
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Adams is my 1st sub, hoping for one of Burke or Mitchell (PVA fit?) to not play

      Open Controls
      1. WE GO FOR IT
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        I guess PvA will get some mins for sure. But here's hoping you get Adams points somehow.

        Open Controls
        1. Jason M
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Cheers.

          Would be nice to go with my Werner (c) pick and Salah, Rodriguez and Robbo returns so far

          Open Controls
      2. The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Play Burke and Mitchell over Adams, you don't deserve those points...

        Open Controls
        1. Jason M
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Perhaps not, but my luck needs to change this GW. Only benched Adams as I'm a Chelsea fan haha

          Open Controls
  7. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Best team going forward?

    Martinez
    Robbo Saiss Lamptey
    Salah Mane James Grealish
    Aguero Ings DCL

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Lol. No Son or Kane?

      Open Controls
  8. Radzio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Best replacement for James? Can take Robertson for -4 but don't know it's worth it. Don't fancy other defenders(already have TAA, Saiss, Lamptey)

    Open Controls
  9. Niho992
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Sterling City C today HAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

    This is even worse than Chelsea and Silva.

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Uh

      Open Controls
  10. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    when did Zaha get flagged? I must be blind only just saw that, reckon he starts?
    That would be typical, Zaha injured.. Only thing that could make owning him even worse then it already is.

    Most important FPL tip ever is never pick Zaha

    Open Controls
  11. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    I have 4.4m ITB lol.

    Foden + Davis > Aguero + Soucek -4 is what's turning my head. Very tempting move.

    Open Controls
    1. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      4.4? Pfft rookie numbers.. 7.9itb is where its at 😀

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.