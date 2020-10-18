1148
Dugout Discussion October 18

Zaha and Lamptey fit to feature as Mitchell keeps his place at left-back

1,148 Comments
Crystal Palace face Brighton and Hove Albion at Selhurst Park in the second of four Premier League matches to take place on Sunday.

Kick-off in the M23 derby is at 14:00 BST.

All four of the players who have double-digit ownerships from these two teams start this afternoon.

Three of them were doubts for this fixture, be it through injury or rotation risk.

Tyrick Mitchell (£4.2m) sees off the challenge of Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) at left-back for now, with the fit-again Dutchman only among the substitutes.

Tariq Lamptey (£4.7m) and Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) were both flagged with injuries in Fantasy Premier League but the pair are passed fit to feature.

Mathew Ryan (£4.5m), Albion’s most-owned FPL asset, is between the posts again as expected.

Crystal Palace have made four changes in all to the side that were thrashed by Chelsea before the international break.

Gary Cahill (£4.5m) is back after a long-term lay-off and replaces Mamadou Sakho (£4.5m) at centre-half, while Jeffrey Schlupp (£5.5m) is in for Eberechi Eze (£5.9m) down the Eagles’ left flank.

Jordan Ayew (£5.8m) isn’t in the Palace squad, so Michy Batshuayi (£5.8m) joins Zaha in a two-man attack.

The injured James McCarthy (£4.5m) is replaced by Jairo Riedewald (£4.4m) in the middle of the park, while new signing Nathaniel Clyne (£4.5m) is on the bench.

Brighton make two changes to the team that lost 4-2 against Everton last time out.

Dan Burn (£4.4m) and Adam Lallana (£6.3m) come into the visitors’ starting XI, with Steven Alzate (£4.5m) and Aaron Connolly (£5.5m) dropping to the bench – possibly as a result of their exertions with their respective countries over the international break.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Mitchell, Cahill, Kouyaté, J Ward; Schlupp, McArthur, Riedewald, Townsend; Zaha, Batshuayi.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan; Webster, Dunk, White; Burn, Bissouma, Lallana, Lamptey; Trossard, Maupay, March.

  1. davies
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Do we think Mitchell starts next week?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      PVA back, risky.

      Open Controls
      1. sunzip14
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        But PVA didn't even get a short run out. So, will he straight away start the next game?

        Open Controls
      2. davies
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Hopefully 90 or 0 so worth starting vs fulham

        Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Yes I think Mitchell LB and PVA LM when he does come in

      Open Controls
    3. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      54 mins ago

      I think he does! He's been really good.

      Open Controls
  2. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    No one tempted by Aguero at 10.4?

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Tribbiani
      39 mins ago

      very

      Open Controls
    2. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      Cheapest he's ever been

      Open Controls
    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      After owning last season I said never again.

      Open Controls
    4. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      I’d take him at 9.5, but not at 10+

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Unless he’s on pens

        Open Controls
  3. Bookkeeper
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Selecting a Chelsea attacking player will be a minefield this season. Jorginho may be the player to bring in.

    Open Controls
    1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Next 15 days they will have 4 games in PL and CL. Massive rotation incoming.
      Grealish is my answer 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Havertz or Ziyech. Jorginho such a boring pick.

      Open Controls
      1. Bookkeeper
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Jorginho a safe bet, there will be penalties. Their attacking points are going to be spread out between the players and test the patience of FPL managers. I'm probably staying clear for the moment.

        Open Controls
    3. Nice to Finally Michu
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      I think Jorginho will face rotation fairly soon

      Open Controls
  4. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Time for (K)ane, Son and Soucek!

    Open Controls
    1. liverpool01
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Praying for Son to blank lol

      Open Controls
    2. Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Let’s go (K)ane

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        😎

        Open Controls
  5. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    1 hour ago

    Will still hold onto Maupay, had some chances today.

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      59 mins ago

      Same

      Open Controls
    2. Latetotheparty
      1 min ago

      Ditto

      Open Controls
  6. Nice to Finally Michu
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    List of players who have scored the very next week after blanking against palace:

    -James Rodriguez (2G 1A)
    - Werner (2G 1A)
    -Rashford(1G)
    -Fernandes(1G 1A)
    -Ings (2G)

    Stop with the nonsense, this Palace side sets up very rigidly and is difficult to play against. Brighton created a load of chances. Yes Trossard looked absent and Maupay was wasteful but the team as a whole looked fairly sharp in attack and generated quite a few chances. Could very easily have been the start of a March or Lallana bandwagon today. Don't be so quick to react, Brighton have WBA tot BUR avl in their next 4 .

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Good advice there

      Open Controls
    2. Utopsis
      just now

      What about the list of players who have blanked again the very next week after blanking against Palace? Suggest there are probably many more

      Open Controls
  7. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    Wise and experienced people; does Mitchell play next GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Nice to Finally Michu
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Doubt it

      Open Controls
  8. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    Lost 14 points due to that Brighton goal. Cheers Joel Ward you absolute garbage bin licker. Skill game is FPL..

    Open Controls
    1. COK3Y5MURF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Always felt like Palace were the type of team to look solid for the majority of the game but end up conceding one goal

      Open Controls
  9. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Jiménez and Foden to Aguero and Rodriguez for -4 temping me? What are thoughts?- need to do something to try and improve awful start to season

    Yes or No?

    Open Controls
    1. ivantys
      just now

      No I'm keeping both

      Open Controls
  10. RECKLESS
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    Its between Werner and Bruno for me to decide as one of KDB/kun and Salah cannot be ignored and keeping rodriguez, dcl, grealish long term
    Werner is cheaper but Bruno is on penos. Plus after tomorrow cant even decide which team is better this season.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Pick one and stick I feel the approach for this season so far

      Open Controls
  11. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    46 mins ago

    Thinking this for GW7, after rolling the FT for GW6:

    Salah + Jimenez to Sterling (C) + Werner

    Open Controls
    1. Esalman
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      On current form taking Salah out is madness. Did you see his goal against Everton?

      Open Controls
  12. Das Boot
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    West Hammering today me thinks

    Open Controls
  13. Van der Faart
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Best in the world.

    Open Controls
  14. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    Kane and Son is amateur, Kane, Son and Bale is what you want. Back to the old days of triple spurs attack

    Open Controls
  15. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    this might be 9-0?

    Open Controls
  16. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    cant wait to see Bale come on

    Open Controls

