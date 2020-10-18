Zaha and Lamptey fit to feature as Mitchell keeps his place at left-back

Crystal Palace face Brighton and Hove Albion at Selhurst Park in the second of four Premier League matches to take place on Sunday.

Kick-off in the M23 derby is at 14:00 BST.

All four of the players who have double-digit ownerships from these two teams start this afternoon.

Three of them were doubts for this fixture, be it through injury or rotation risk.

Tyrick Mitchell (£4.2m) sees off the challenge of Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) at left-back for now, with the fit-again Dutchman only among the substitutes.

Tariq Lamptey (£4.7m) and Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) were both flagged with injuries in Fantasy Premier League but the pair are passed fit to feature.

Mathew Ryan (£4.5m), Albion’s most-owned FPL asset, is between the posts again as expected.

Crystal Palace have made four changes in all to the side that were thrashed by Chelsea before the international break.

Gary Cahill (£4.5m) is back after a long-term lay-off and replaces Mamadou Sakho (£4.5m) at centre-half, while Jeffrey Schlupp (£5.5m) is in for Eberechi Eze (£5.9m) down the Eagles’ left flank.

Jordan Ayew (£5.8m) isn’t in the Palace squad, so Michy Batshuayi (£5.8m) joins Zaha in a two-man attack.

The injured James McCarthy (£4.5m) is replaced by Jairo Riedewald (£4.4m) in the middle of the park, while new signing Nathaniel Clyne (£4.5m) is on the bench.

Brighton make two changes to the team that lost 4-2 against Everton last time out.

Dan Burn (£4.4m) and Adam Lallana (£6.3m) come into the visitors’ starting XI, with Steven Alzate (£4.5m) and Aaron Connolly (£5.5m) dropping to the bench – possibly as a result of their exertions with their respective countries over the international break.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Mitchell, Cahill, Kouyaté, J Ward; Schlupp, McArthur, Riedewald, Townsend; Zaha, Batshuayi.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan; Webster, Dunk, White; Burn, Bissouma, Lallana, Lamptey; Trossard, Maupay, March.

