Pieters at right-back as Burnley reveal Bardsley’s self-isolation

Burnley have confirmed the absence of Phil Bardsley (£4.5m) from their Gameweek 5 trip to West Bromwich is because of a positive coronavirus test.
That means a start at right-back for left-sided defender Erik Pieters (£4.4m) as the former Manchester United man self-isolates in line with the latest government advice.
The rest of Burnley’s back-four is as expected, featuring Charlie Taylor (£4.5m) on the left and James Tarkowski (£5.4m) paired with Kevin Long (£4.5m) in the middle.
Sean Dyche will be pleased to have something closer to his first-choice midfield and front-lines at the Hawthorns.
Chris Wood (£6.4m) and Ashley Barnes (£6.0m) start up-front together for the second match in a row while the flanks are staffed by Dwight McNeil (£5.9m) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.4m), allowing Josh Brownhill (£5.0m) to move back into the middle.
That tweak sees popular budget midfielder Dale Stephens (£4.4m) drop out of the starting XI, joined on the bench by Jay Rodriguez (£5.9m).
Slaven Bilic has made six changes to his West Bromwich Albion team, including handing a debut to Karlan Grant, who is yet to be priced by FPL.
Callum Robinson (£5.5m) comes through his injury flag for a lack of match fitness to be at least named on the bench. He found the net twice in the Baggies’ last home match.
Meanwhile, FPL fan favourite Branislav Ivanovic (£4.5m) finally makes his West Brom debut at centre-back, joined in a return to a back-four by Ahmed Hegazi (£4.3m) with Conor Townsend (£4.5m) and Darnell Furlong (£4.5m) on the flanks of defence.
The Baggies’ top-scoring FPL asset so far this season Matheus Pereira (£6.0m) is handed a central berth in attacking midfield on Monday night with Grady Diangana (£5.5m) and Filip Krovinovic (£5.0m) providing the width.
West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone; C Townsend, Hegazi, Ivanovic, Furlong; Livermore, Gallagher; Diangana, M Pereira, Krovinovic; Grant.
Burnley XI: Pope; C Taylor, K Long, Tarkowski, Pieters; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Gudmundsson; Wood, A Barnes.
LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 5
- Everton 2-2 Liverpool
- Chelsea 3-3 Southampton
- Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal
- Newcastle United 1-4 Manchester United
- Sheffield United 1-1 Fulham
- Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton and Hove Albion
- Tottenham Hotspur 3-3 West Ham United
- Leicester City 0-1 Aston Villa
- West Bromwich Albion v Burnley
- Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Will VVD's price be frozen due to red flag?
I'm wondering if I can sit on him for a week to save the hit.