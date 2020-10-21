Scoutcast Episode 349 – Targeting the best premium FPL players

Joe and Az are joined by FPL Family’s Lee to look ahead to Gameweek 6.

For once this season the entire Scoutcast crew had a great Gameweek, thanks to some honesty from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola over the absence of Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m).

The Belgian’s injury opened the door to a flurry of Wildcards from Az and Lee and gave Joe the opportunity to roll back the years and place his trust in Harry Kane (£10.8m) as captain.

With premium picks like the Spurs striker performing well each week, many Fantasy Premier League managers are adjusting the way they approach the game.

Accepting the “opportunity cost” of switching heavy hitters and targeting as many captainable assets as possible are among the strategies Joe, Az and Lee discuss.

Could Liverpool defenders make way? That’s certainly an option being considered by Joe as he looks to shoehorn a Liverpool midfielder in his already premium-heavy side. But is Sadio Mane (£11.9m) over Mohamed Salah (£12.3m) really “trying to be too clever” as Az suggests?

Aston Villa’s cheaper assets could be the enablers FPL managers need, especially ahead of a long, kind run of games. The merits of the likes of Jack Grealish (£7.2m) and Ross Barkley (£5.9m) are among Villa players the crew consider.

There’s a smoother edition of Rough with the Smooth this week, fixtures to frisk and captaincy and transfer plans to reveal.

In addition, Lee takes his turn to pick a differential. If he can select a player who actually sets foot on the pitch, he has already done better than Joe’s failed selections so far this campaign.

This Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you're a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

