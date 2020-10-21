366
Podcast October 21

Scoutcast Episode 349 – Targeting the best premium FPL players

366 Comments
Share

Joe and Az are joined by FPL Family’s Lee to look ahead to Gameweek 6.

For once this season the entire Scoutcast crew had a great Gameweek, thanks to some honesty from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola over the absence of Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m).

The Belgian’s injury opened the door to a flurry of Wildcards from Az and Lee and gave Joe the opportunity to roll back the years and place his trust in Harry Kane (£10.8m) as captain.

With premium picks like the Spurs striker performing well each week, many Fantasy Premier League managers are adjusting the way they approach the game.

Accepting the “opportunity cost” of switching heavy hitters and targeting as many captainable assets as possible are among the strategies Joe, Az and Lee discuss.

Could Liverpool defenders make way? That’s certainly an option being considered by Joe as he looks to shoehorn a Liverpool midfielder in his already premium-heavy side. But is Sadio Mane (£11.9m) over Mohamed Salah (£12.3m) really “trying to be too clever” as Az suggests?

Aston Villa’s cheaper assets could be the enablers FPL managers need, especially ahead of a long, kind run of games. The merits of the likes of Jack Grealish (£7.2m) and Ross Barkley (£5.9m) are among Villa players the crew consider.

There’s a smoother edition of Rough with the Smooth this week, fixtures to frisk and captaincy and transfer plans to reveal.

In addition, Lee takes his turn to pick a differential. If he can select a player who actually sets foot on the pitch, he has already done better than Joe’s failed selections so far this campaign.

This Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

366 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Dybala10
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Barnes to Mane worth a -4 when I have Salah already?

    I was planning on doing Foden to KDB but fed up of Barnes and Foden can move to Barkley eventually.

    Open Controls
    1. Gregor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Like it.

      Open Controls
    2. Tsparkes10
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Could work, don’t think we’ll concede bags though

      Open Controls
    3. ivantys
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Would say worth as I don't see Barnes getting anything in his next game.

      Open Controls
    4. Samir16
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      yeah there was an entire article on how liverpool are currently attacking a lot more down the left plus SHU haven't defended their right flank well this season in terms of chances conceded. so I'd say going for the mane salah double up could be worth it.

      Open Controls
    5. aapoman
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      I think its a good option

      Open Controls
    6. Dybala10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Thanks all

      Open Controls
    7. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      That seems like a good transfer even for a hit

      Open Controls
  2. Tsparkes10
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    1FT 2.8itb help plz

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      team looks good, roll FT.

      Open Controls
      1. Tsparkes10
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Ty

        Open Controls
      2. karsworde
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours ago

        Hahaha

        Open Controls
  3. Tsparkes10
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    1FT 2.8itb help plz..

    McCarthy
    Taa Doh Mitchell
    Son Hamez Greal Podence
    Werner ings dcl
    (Nyland, Barnes, KWP, Egan)

    A) Barnes to Rash
    B) Ings to Kane
    C) Save FT

    Open Controls
    1. Bank$y
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Time for bench boost?

      Open Controls
    2. F_Ivanovic
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      too much money on the bench what are you doing?

      Open Controls
    3. LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      I would get Kane somehow

      Open Controls
  4. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Boring but play one of:
    A) Soucek
    B) Bissouma

    Open Controls
    1. AnfieldLad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Soucek is in my team with Bissouma on the bench. Hadn’t really given it any thought so I’d say A

      Open Controls
      1. aapoman
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        A.

        Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Gregor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Soucek.

      Open Controls
    4. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Sue Cech

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        What he do to u

        Open Controls
    5. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Cheers guys. I like Soucek, just that fixture for Bissouma looks good too.
      Will go Soucek.

      Open Controls
    6. Amey
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Bissouma
      Best fixture of the season IMO

      Open Controls
    7. ivantys
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Actually I prefer playing 4-3-3 if it's between those 2.

      Open Controls
    8. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Easy A

      Open Controls
  5. Holmes
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Foden and Robertson or Chilwell and Rodriguez?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Chil and Rod

      Open Controls
  6. Tomerick
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Podence or Barkley?

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Barkley

      Open Controls
    2. Gregor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Comfortably Barkley, for me.

      Open Controls
    3. Saint Tommy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Been considering this one myself as a Podence owner with £0.4m in the bank (enough to make the switch). Didn't watch the Wolves game on Monday, but read that he was their best attacking player and would've had an assist but for a marginal VAR decision. I'm going to hold for next two GWK's given the fixtures Wolves have (Newcastle defence has been generally appalling) but if I was on WC I'd probably go for Barkley.

      Open Controls
      1. ivantys
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Won't have been an assist but yeah he was the closest scorer out of everyone.

        Open Controls
    4. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      No context given here (always amazes my why people don't give full context when asking these sort of questions), but whatever it is the answer is probably Barkley.

      Open Controls
  7. Chrisitis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Vvd/Wilson -> Kilman/Kane?
    Already have Saiss.

    Open Controls
  8. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    How’s she looking? 1.2 ITB

    Martinez (Steer)
    Robbo Saiss Lamptey (Taylor Mitchell)
    Salah(c) Son Havertz JRodriguez Podence
    Kane DCL (Davis)

    Open Controls
    1. Gregor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Mint.

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Perfect

      Open Controls
    3. Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Very tasty.

      Would have said Podence > Barkley. But you’ve maxed out on Villa. A shame 2 are bench fodders taking up space!

      Open Controls
  9. cescpistols111
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    G2G or would you make any other change? 0FT, 0.0 ITB.

    Ryan
    Robertson Dallas Kilman
    Salah (c) Sterling Son (v) Grealish
    Werner DCL Wilson

    Button Bissouma KWP Taylor

    Open Controls
    1. Gregor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      GTG.

      Open Controls
  10. Bank$y
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    What’s the verdict on KDB? Back this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Arbroath 36-0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Don’t think anybody really knows.

      I reckon a few minutes at the weekend, then starts the following week

      Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      We'll find out when pep plays him cuz he never tells us

      Open Controls
  11. Ginola
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Do you guys think King Arthur Masuaku is a good option from GW8 onwards? Contemplating him on my WC instead of Dallas. Worth the gamble?

    Open Controls
    1. stu92
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Could go for Ayling now, and have him earmarked ad GW8 transfer? Can't see his price going up before then.

      Open Controls
      1. Ginola
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        I'm on WC this week.

        Open Controls
        1. Ginola
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours ago

          + GW8 I'll bring in Antonio.

          Open Controls
        2. stu92
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          If you have the right players for the next 2 gameweeks then sure why not. My point was that you could maybe use Ayling in GW6 or 7, you could always roll a transfer to get Antonio and Masuaka in late.

          Open Controls
          1. Ginola
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            Ah, I see. That would mean an extra transfer in GW8 and I'm not totally convinced by Ayling or Leeds defence in general. Especially now Phillips is out until December. Thanks.

            Open Controls
  12. Will J 256
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Shall I make this move?
    Jimenez and R James to Kane and Ayling?

    Open Controls
    1. Will J 256
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      For a -4 by the way!

      Open Controls
    2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      I think so..

      Open Controls
  13. ivantys
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Secretly hoping Vardy drops to 9.7/9.8 when I get him back in GW10.

    Open Controls
    1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Lovely fixtures but I prefer Aguero/Werner personally for Kane replacement

      Open Controls
      1. ivantys
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        That's my plan to rotate with kane, and the other 2 don't rotate that nicely with kane.

        Open Controls
      2. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Kane 'replacement' is a disaster waiting to happen

        Open Controls
  14. stu92
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Is Barkley just a fad after 2 good games, or do the stats say that he is worth jumping on? Have a 6.0 sized hole in my WC midfield, I'm asking as someone who hasn't seen the last 2 Villa games and doesn't know much about underlying stats.

    Open Controls
    1. Gregor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Get Barkley, looks good on the eye and the stats.

      Open Controls
    2. Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      2 hours ago

      Get Barkley

      Open Controls
    3. ivantys
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      I still prefer Trossard, that pool game was a fraud one off game and shouldn't judge on that game while the second game they never really had many shots.

      Open Controls
      1. stu92
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Funny you say that, as the shortlist is currently between Barkley and Trossard....

        Open Controls
        1. ivantys
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Brighton are really more attacking than Villa this season even though they couldn't defend.

          Open Controls
    4. Tempestic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      I got him in last week and dont regret it

      Open Controls
    5. Klaren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      He wasn't involved at all in the Villa attacks in the Leicester game based on eye test and the goal came from a shot from outside the box. He was very advanced vs Liverpool though.

      Hard to reach a conclusion based on 2 games.

      Open Controls
  15. TLF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Got some tough decisions this week, no Spurs the obvious but not sure who I'm willing to sacrifice to fit them in. Might just sort James issue and roll the other FT.

    Martinez
    Trent, Lamptey, Saïss
    Mo, Sterling, Podence, Foden
    Werner, Jim, DCL
    (James, Mitchell, Burke)

    2FT, 0.2 itb

    Open Controls
  16. Do I Not Like Orange
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    If Foden gets substantial minutes tonight would you start Lamptey over him this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Gregor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      2 hours ago

      Could do, fancy Lamptey this week.

      Open Controls
    2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Ideally both but I see Lamptey hauling this week

      Open Controls
    3. ivantys
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      No way you're gonna bench foden against west ham.

      Open Controls
    4. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      No. Even if he doesn't.

      Open Controls
  17. Make United Great Again
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Martinez
    TAA Saiss Ayling
    Salah(C) Hamez Pulisic Son
    Watkins Kane(vc)DCL

    Steer, Biss, Mitchell, Johnson.

    G2G?

    Open Controls
    1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      G2G

      Open Controls
    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Nice

      Open Controls
  18. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 4 Years
    2 hours ago

    Could someone tell me when the new BlackBox episode will be out?
    Thanks in advance

    Open Controls
    1. Gregor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Streaming at 9pm tonight.

      Open Controls
      1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
    2. Stupendous
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Ride on time

      Open Controls
  19. Tempestic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    After a shocking start went from 3Mil to 775k just this week, obv still not an ideal rank but does show how fast ur season prospects can change at this stage of the season

    Open Controls
    1. Gregor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Kudos.

      Open Controls
      1. Tempestic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        ty, seasons back on 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      You just have broken 100 points 😮

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        must*

        Open Controls
    3. Jack Burton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Yeah I was losing a bit of interest went from 2 mil to 400000 in one week it happens when you least expect it keep at it

      Open Controls
  20. NULL-X-VOID
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Chances PVA doesn't start this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      50

      Open Controls
  21. GreennRed
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    https://www.givemesport.com/1609858-mesut-ozil-releases-statement-after-being-left-out-of-arsenals-premier-league-squad-list

    Ozil pledged his loyalty to Arsenal. Sure that's alright then....

    Open Controls
  22. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Very torn here... Best move? 3.3itb.

    A. Ings >> Kane (play Bissouma)
    Upgrade Bissouma >> 5.6m next week.

    B. Bissouma >> Grealish

    McCarthy
    TAA, Mitchell, Saiss
    Pulisic, Salah, Rodríguez, Son, Biss
    DCL, Ings
    (Nyland, Davies, Justin, Davis)

    Open Controls
    1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      A but it's really hard..

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Yeah, worried about making another bad 50:50 call. 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          That's true it could go either way..
          I guess Kane has to come in when there's a direct route available though even thought it's not ideal selling Ings..

          Open Controls
    2. ivantys
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Kane is 10.8 now, you don't have enough for a 5.6 for Bissouma. If you really want kane, I'll just take a hit for Mcginn or neto, since I don't expect bissouma to get anything.

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        Yeah got 5.5 now sorry

        Open Controls
    3. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Save FT and shift to a solid 343/352 next week.
      Maybe sell Pulisic, Ings & a defender.

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        And play Bissouma this week? Hmm

        Open Controls
  23. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Burnley have the second best defense in the league according to xGA with one less game if I'm looking at the stats right. Certainly food for thought for those putting the armband on Kane. Though Sheffield United are fifth with an extra game so not much difference there.

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Kane can score against any defence.

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Salah is the obvious choice this week.

      Open Controls
      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        For sure, I'm just throwing out what I'm seeing

        Open Controls
    3. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      True, but they've played Leicester, Saints, Newcastle, and WBA. If they didn't have one of the best numbers with that opposition, then you'd have to say their defence was quite poor indeed.

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        yet they conceded 4 vs Lei and 3 vs New

        Open Controls
    4. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Salah, Sterling, Mane, Kun all projected to score more than Kane this wk

      Open Controls
  24. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Been offered Ings for my Calvert-Lewin in FPL draft, would you take it?

    Open Controls
    1. Stupendous
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Not a chance

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      No...

      Open Controls
    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      I would consider it

      Open Controls
    4. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      I was offered similar and I rejected.

      Open Controls
  25. The Wogmeister
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    I'm getting rid of VVD to Konsa as investing in defenders seems pointless at the minute. I can then upgrade Willian > Bruno
    Any other defensive suggestions or sound ok?

    Open Controls
    1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      I don't think investing in defenders is pointless as long as they have attacking threat but yes those look like excellent moves

      Open Controls
  26. Will J 256
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Shall I hold Jimenez for one more week or get Kane in for a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      I'd hold and get Kane next week

      Open Controls
    2. JimJoshBoy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Straight zwap id do it

      Open Controls
    3. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      I'm doing it after the midweek games.

      Open Controls
  27. JimJoshBoy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Sterling + Jimi to Kane + Rashford (-4)

    Too likely to backfire? Wait a week or pull the trigger

    Open Controls
    1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Wait a week 100%
      This could backfire heavily

      Open Controls
    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Not the right week especially for a -4

      Open Controls
  28. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Aubameyang has been very underwhelming so far this season, most of us have forgotten about him as an option but I have a feeling he's gonna haul big against a weakened Leicester defence this week.

    Open Controls
    1. ivantys
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      GW12 is a better time to bring him in if I even want him at all.

      Open Controls
  29. wulfranian
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Do you think it's worth to do Werner->DCL?

    Open Controls
  30. Jimmy Boy
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Which player is most important to own for this GW out of these three? Assuming Kane will be the most popular answer but Calvert-Lewin's ownership has been doing me damage recently, and Grealish's stats look great
    A) Kane
    B) Calvert-Lewin
    C) Grealish

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Kaaaaaaaaaaaaane

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.